Srikant Chellapa of Engagedly: “Facilitate career discussions”

Facilitate career discussions. Managers don’t do this enough on their own, and employees are often too afraid to speak up. Workers don’t inherently know if they are meeting what is expected of them or if they could be doing more. Some people are simply more introverted and have trouble externalizing what they feel, or fear being criticized. A good manager should learn how to speak to different types of people to ensure all of their employees are being heard, and have the room to discuss their desires or ambitions.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Srikant chellappa

Srikant Chellappa is President and Co-founder at Engagedly. He is a passionate entrepreneur and leader, focused on leveraging technology to build high-performance workplaces

Sri has spent over 20 years leading organizations in software development and consulting in the U.S. With a unique background in technology, people management, health IT as well as film writing, directing, and production, he brings a diverse set of experiences across industries and specialties to build high performing, highly engaged organizations.

Author of the book: The Black Book of Agile Project Delivery with Distributed Teams.

Writer/Director/Producer of 6 Feature Films distributed theatrically and via Netflix, NBCUniversal, Fox International, Showtime, Amazon Prime, Sky, and various international channels.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I spent the first half of my career working for corporate America, in larger, Fortune 500-type companies. I was very busy, traveling a lot, and came to a point where the work environment I was in didn’t suit me well. There were a few aspects that I didn’t enjoy in particular.

First, I found that these very hierarchical organizations ultimately made it difficult for people to express themselves vocally. The structure creates gaps in visibility between management and the people doing the work. These issues with transparency between what the company wants to accomplish and what people are assigned to do can create misalignment, and a lack of engagement in the workforce.

Secondly, I noticed the strict hierarchy in these types of companies confines people to individual boxes and prevents them from working outside of particular areas — it reduces their ability to contribute to their full capabilities. I personally always felt like I had a lot of creative ideas but was limited by the constraints of the corporation.

When I left the corporate world, I started as a partner with a small consulting start-up. That move gave me creative freedom to execute ideas that I felt would push the company forward. After nine years consulting, I started Engagedly. Engagedly was my opportunity to leverage what I had learned in the early days of my career to build something that could help alleviate the problems I saw with corporate environments. So, it really came full circle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of my first clients at Engagedly was a very small start-up out of New York who loved our product and vision. As a partner, we built a really good relationship with their team and had a very successful implementation. Fast-forward about four years, and I found out our main point of contact had been hired on as CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Because of our partnership at their much smaller firm in the past, we won their new business — and likely only had that opportunity due to that previous work together. They are still one of our largest clients today.

That experience helped me realize that what might not look like a big deal now could become a much bigger opportunity later, and you should never underestimate the value of your relationships. There’s no greater advocate than a happy customer. It’s something that must be earned.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The most exciting project for the team at Engagedly right now is in building what we’re calling a talent intelligence framework within our platform. Instead of looking at the platform as only an employee engagement, performance, or learning tool, we want to make it smart enough to enable users to leverage all the insights captured about individuals in the organization. For example, surfacing data about a users’ aspirations or interests — in addition to their current skills and progress on projects — to a point where the system can help leadership determine what roles or tasks are best for the individual and the organization, based on company goals. From there, we want the system to provide intelligence to help people clear any gaps from where they are now and where else they can contribute in the organization. This will give companies visibility — from top to bottom — on an inventory of skills and capabilities their people have, and how best to utilize them.

The goal is to help companies have a better sense of the total skill set amongst their employees, and provide employees with better information about the overall company strategy — what it is trying to accomplish and why it matters. Building these types of networks, to surface deeper data and insights, is key for business growth and something many organizations struggle to unlock.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I believe it’s a two-part answer:

1) A lot of people work jobs that are dead-ends in many ways. It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault, but it’s a symptom of struggling to find purpose and meaning in work. Employers can help with this by giving people some latitude in their role — flexibility to do more and find purpose.

2) Unfortunately, personal outlook has a lot to do with unhappiness. There will always be people that are unhappy. Perhaps they never viewed a particular job or role as long term, have never been aligned with the company’s mission or culture, or simply have changed their personal ambitions. Rather than trying to change what you can’t, I think it’s important for leaders to focus on allowing employees the agency — and provide support — for them to perform their best. The people that want to be there will thrive.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

Productivity is always better when people are happy and engaged, but engaged people are not always happy. However, a more positive culture creates a better environment for engagement, and the more engaged employees are the better their performance and retention will be. Sometimes happiness can be a matter of helping someone find a more suitable role, which can be enabled by better training or opportunities for internal mobility.

Health and wellbeing is absolutely impacted by unhappiness. We know from the science and research — and all of our own experiences — that work can be a big cause of stress. Employee mental and physical health is something employers can’t lose sight of. If they do, employee productivity will drop, which will hurt profitability. Considering it takes three to six months for a new hire to be productive (depending on the role), it’s critical that leaders pay close attention to worker happiness and overall engagement.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Communicating more frequently. Organizations that don’t communicate enough, or communicate clearly, will have problems getting people aligned with its mission, values, and purpose — and lose opportunities to improve company culture. Recognizing employees. Leadership is often too focused on how to get more out of teams and forget to share praise and recognition for employees that are doing great work and driving the company forward. You can never recognize too much. Have internal conversations. Whether it’s scheduling weekly 1:1’s, or ad hoc moments to connect, managers need to provide employees with more opportunities to be heard — especially in non-rigid formats. Provide clarity. A lot of managers can fall into the trap of tasking employees with one objective only to change their minds after employees have spent significant amounts of time working towards it. This can have a major impact on employee satisfaction and happiness. Leaders need to realize that what they — and how they say it — matters. They must think through exactly what needs to be accomplished, and be sure they can provide clear, deliberate direction on objectives. Facilitate career discussions. Managers don’t do this enough on their own, and employees are often too afraid to speak up. Workers don’t inherently know if they are meeting what is expected of them or if they could be doing more. Some people are simply more introverted and have trouble externalizing what they feel, or fear being criticized. A good manager should learn how to speak to different types of people to ensure all of their employees are being heard, and have the room to discuss their desires or ambitions.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

In the U.S., we need to give more latitude for people to make mistakes. If you’re not making any mistakes, you’re not learning and certainly not innovating. We can’t progress if we’re too afraid to try new things. We can’t be too afraid to look foolish. Instead, we need to give people the opportunity to express themselves and their ideas at work. That’s the biggest shift we can make.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

My leadership style is about giving people latitude, recognizing people when I see they’ve done something that’s out of their normal course of work, never micromanaging, and listening. When people are being creative or innovative, I want to highlight it!

When it comes to giving people latitude, I try to provide room for them to grow into a role. My VP of Marketing at Engagedly, for example, came on board as a director of revenue marketing. In her previous role, she was singularly focused on driving marketing campaigns. With our team, she’s leading a more holistic list of initiatives, including updates to our branding, website, media and marketing, and PR activities. She didn’t start out with experience in all of those areas, but she had the room to build those competencies and the support to grow. Everyone I’ve hired has grown into their role.

I try to go out of my way to recognize people that are two or three levels below me, because it matters a lot more when people hear it from leadership. Recently, we had an employee on the implementation team that went above and beyond to ensure we were successful onboarding a new client. This person is very junior, but really stepped up to complete a difficult implementation. The results of their hard work deserved to be shared, so I used the Engagedly tool to recognize them publicly.

I try to give people enough room to fail. When leaders micromanage, they stunt people’s opportunities to learn. There are moments when a mission critical task can’t afford any mistakes, but managers should be careful about hovering too much in the day-to-day.

Lastly, I try to listen as much as possible. I think leaders — myself included — can find themselves naturally driving conversations and forgetting to let others express themselves. In group meetings, I’ll solicit ideas from team members. It’s helpful to know from individuals why they thought a project was successful, or what they think could have been done differently. As leaders, we don’t always have the best answers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Gordon Rapkin is someone that has had a lot of influence on me, and helped me greatly over the years. He’s been a big resource for me when it comes to specific aspects of running and growing a business, such as management. There is a lot of knowledge that only comes from experience, and I’m fortunate to have had him to share what he knows with me. I would never have been able to navigate things like raising funding or setting up infrastructure as successfully if it wasn’t for Gordon.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have a passion for supporting my local community. One of the things I’ve done recently is set up a non-profit foundation (called the Chellappa Vedavalli Foundation). Whenever I can, I try to contribute to that — usually to support educational initiatives. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the foundation provided aid to help local businesses survive. The year before, the foundation helped create and offer the St. Louis Region Filmmakers Masterclass. The class provided a free resource to support and recognize budding film-makers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I say this to everybody. “Perseverance trumps talent.” I believe success is more dependent on perseverance than raw talent. The quote has personal relevance for me as a successful entrepreneur. I’m nowhere near the success of someone like Elon Musk of course, but the fact is most startups fail. Engagedly was just ranked the 22nd fastest-growing startup in St. Louis. I can be proud of that.

In addition, I’ve been a successful filmmaker and hope to be a successful musician one day. In fact, I’ve made more films than anyone in St. Louis — and I didn’t go to film school!

I don’t consider myself as someone who has raw talent in any of those categories, but I never let a lack of “talent” get in the way of my ambitions. My definition of success is my own. Instead of saying “I’m not good enough,” I prefer to think “I’m not good enough yet.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s this whole Giving Pledge campaign that Warren Buffett and Bill Gates are involved in. I think mentality should exist at all levels — not just billionaires. A lot of people have a tendency to leave behind large amounts of wealth to the next generation, and I think that’s a great disservice to the community and the society that made people wealthy in the first place.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!