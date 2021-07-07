Dushyant Asthana: “Build a good team”

Take care of your customers and add a personal touch — A brand is as good as its customers make it to be. Taking care of our customers must be our highest priority. We live in a highly automated world where human connection is getting lost by the day. Yet, connection is what people seek. I make sure that with every purchase, I send a personal note to the customer. Yes, it takes time and effort, but it also builds a solid foundation with a long relationship between my customers and my brand.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dushyant Asthana.

Dushyant is a multi-disciplinary artist and fashion designer, who showed extreme interest in fashion from an early age, designing his own clothing and often altering his father’s garments from the 1960s and 1970s. Raised in a culture of vibrant colors, textiles, and art in India, Dushyant’s influences became the world around him that instilled a sense of propriety and respect for oneself and others, to be echoed in one’s stylistic comportment. Effortlessly integrating unconventional accents from the East with classic Western stylistic principles, Dushyant designs clothing for a global audience. Dushyant and his indelible designs will be featured in the Second Season of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s “Making the Cut,” premiering on Amazon Prime Video July 16th. Dushyant. is available online https://www.dushyant.la/.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up in Jaipur, India, I was surrounded by handmade, colorful textiles. Everywhere you turn, you see beautiful textiles. It was not until a few years after I had left Jaipur and moved to the US that I finally realized what a deep impact color and textiles had on me. American fashion is generally very neutral and lacks color, to say the least. I saw this as an opportunity to add a splash of color to contemporary American fashion and blend the sensibilities of the two worlds I belong to (Jaipur and Los Angeles). And that was the foundation of my eponymous label DUSHYANT.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Being one of the designers to be featured on “Making the Cut” Season 2 is very interesting. When I started, getting featured on TV was not even a thing that I thought about. But life is funny, and it send all kinds of opportunities your way!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Textiles. Textiles. Textiles. My brand is all about working with hand-printed and hand-loomed textiles. In our world where everything is automated and human skills are dissipating, I find it important to work with and support traditional artisans. As I said earlier, I grew up around colorful textiles, and I have taken that love of textiles to the core of my brand and business.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Work really really hard, but do not forget to take care of yourself. I am of the belief that if we work hard at the expense of our health, that work is not worth it. In today’s world, doing something is considered more ‘important’ than doing nothing. I am a big fan of just being. Being quiet. Being with myself. Being in the moment. We must find a balance between hard work and just being, to enjoy the fruits of the hard work.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Oh, it will be very presumptuous of me to claim that I am successful. I have come a long way from where I started, yes, but I have a much longer way to go. And I also don’t think bringing goodness to our world is dependent on being successful, however one defines success. There are so many ways to bring goodness to this world — holding the door for someone carrying groceries, waiting a little longer at a traffic stop to let someone cross the street fully, calling old friends, volunteering in your local community, and the list continues. I hope that we are doing little acts every day that bring goodness to our world.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Paraphrase: “The key to success is not known, but the key to failure is to please everybody.” — Unknown. This is especially true as a fashion designer. Whatever we design will be critiqued and will not be liked by everyone, and we must be okay with that.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

More and more consumers are recognizing that fashion is not just about wearing clothing, but also about being cognizant of where your clothes come from. I really do think that as more and more consumers demand responsible and transparent manufacturing practices, responsible manufacturing will be something that all brands will have to deliver on.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Experiment and learn from failures — Fashion Design is about experiment. Not everything we design is going to work, so we must experiment with our ideas and designs.

Have a recognizable aesthetic — It does not have to be totally unique, but a designer must have recognizable design aesthetic. For example, my designs are about working with handmade and colorful textiles. Am I the only designer working with color, and/or handmade textiles? No. But that is my aesthetic, and my customers understand that, and that is why they come to me.

Build a good team — Surround yourself with a core team that you can delegate to. As fashion designers, we are control freaks, but we are also just one person with only 24 hours in a day. We cannot do everything. And that is why, having a solid team that you can depend on and can delegate to is very very important — both for the brand, and for your own mental and physical health.

Scale appropriately — As an independent designer, it is difficult to predict demand and scale. At the same time, we must also be conscious of scaling too fast, as that may result in unsold inventory. I have been on both sides of this dilemma. In my first year of operation, I overestimated demand, and ended up with a sizable unsold inventory. Subsequently, I became too cautious, and that resulted in some of my best sellers being sold out while they were still in high demand.

Take care of your customers and add a personal touch — A brand is as good as its customers make it to be. Taking care of our customers must be our highest priority. We live in a highly automated world where human connection is getting lost by the day. Yet, connection is what people seek. I make sure that with every purchase, I send a personal note to the customer. Yes, it takes time and effort, but it also builds a solid foundation with a long relationship between my customers and my brand.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

Striving for sustainable manufacturing. Fashion industry is one of the biggest environmental polluters and exploiters of human labor. I think more and more consumers are now demanding for their clothes to be made more sustainably and responsibly. I would love to see a world where all clothing is made sustainably and everyone making our clothes is paid a fair and living wage. I hope we get there some day and the industry should strive for that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Consume responsibly — clothing, food, gasoline, everything. A lot of resources go into making the smallest of things, and when we waste, we are wasting a lot of earth’s precious resources with it. Let’s all pledge to consume responsibly!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @Dushyant.LA