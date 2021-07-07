Noga Halperin: “Build your own employees’ brands”

Build your own employees’ brands. As a marketing leader, I understand the importance of building your own personal brand within a company. Managers play a critical role here — giving credit to direct reports when due, acknowledging work that goes above and beyond to the entire company and overall advocating for your team members to the broader organization. This encourages your direct reports to speak up, try new things and get out of their comfort zone because they know you have their back and the support of the company behind their expertise. Establishing your team’s expertise within the company also encourages colleagues to reach out and learn more, building cross-team rapport and confidence. You can also encourage direct reports to build their brand externally by participating in industry groups, webinars, contributed articles and more.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Noga Halperin, CMO at SciPlay.

Noga sits at the helm of SciPlay’s marketing organization. She manages the company’s more than $100 million user acquisition budget in addition to overseeing the company’s branding, public relations, philanthropy and VIP player efforts and teams. SciPlay is one the world’s leading social casino companies whose beloved mobile social casino games are played by millions of gamers throughout the world. Noga’s more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business development include a proven track record in advertising, market analysis and SEO, as well as product and project management.

Recently, Noga and SciPlay’s leadership team have been exploring how to maintain an effective company culture across a global team and through remote working. In that exploration, Noga has reflected on the company’s and her core tenets for managing employees — including leading with openness, transparency and empathy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I bring more than 20 years of marketing experience spanning both offline and online channels to the SciPlay team. After working abroad as a sales and marketing manager for LR Group in Angola, I returned to Israel and dove headfirst into the burgeoning online marketing industry. After completing my second degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing, I worked in the advertising technology industry in various director roles before moving into the mobile gaming world. For almost a decade now, I’ve focused on building dynamic, international marketing teams that drive consistent user engagement and revenue for exciting mobile games.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

About eight or nine years ago, I read (and absolutely loved) Sheryl Sandberg’s book “Lean In.” I was immediately enamored with her philosophy, management style and overall presence as a female leader at a major tech company. Later, one of my previous roles afforded me the opportunity to tour Facebook’s headquarters. When I got to San Francisco, I took a huge leap and asked to meet her. She said yes! I was absolutely speechless when I met her. I was so excited to finally meet someone I had admired for so long who impacted my career and management style so much. I shared with her the impact she’d had on me and thanked her for her leadership. It was an awesome day!

I also fondly remember working with SciPlay leadership to collaborate on taking the company public on NASDAQ. It was a massive, team-wide effort, but extremely rewarding. I’m proud to have contributed to the fantastic growth this company has seen over the last few years.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

After moving back to Israel from Africa and completing my second degree, I began interviewing for various marketing roles. I locked in an interview with a company I was sure I was qualified — if not a little overqualified — for, but was unfortunately met with a different opinion in the interview room. The interviewer plainly told me I wasn’t a fit for the position. I was so taken aback I found myself welling up with tears. I’m not usually one to cry in a professional setting, but my mismatched expectations got the better of me. The interviewer was fortunately very kind, but I left the conversation confused, upset and unsure of myself.

When I reflected on the conversation though, I realized that I wasn’t wrong. I was absolutely overqualified for the role. I learned that my management experience in my previous roles (particularly those in Africa) were not translating into domestic qualifications. After that interview, I learned how best to position my deep experience and ultimately found a wonderful job. Looking back on that interview experience now, it makes me chuckle. I’m so thankful for that moment, though, or else I wouldn’t have made it to my dream role now.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

Don’t expect your direct reports to simply transactionally report to you on what they’re doing and what they’ve accomplished. Instead, approach every interaction by asking yourself, “How can I bring value to them?” In making that shift, you’re ensuring your direct reports understand and recognize what they’re gaining from working with you. Assuming you’ve hired for the right skills and overall culture fit, their performance will fall into place. I’ve found that reframing how I add value to my relationships with my direct reports has not only retained employees, but encouraged our star players to excel in their roles.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

Creating synchronization across large, global teams is rooted in a company’s overall culture. At SciPlay, we’ve created multiple channels of communication and encourage people to share project updates, ideas, market insights and more openly with each other and with the company as a whole.

Some studios in the gaming world foster cultures of aggressive competition. When you’re managing multiple games that might be viewed as “competitors,” teams can easily feel like sharing ideas, data or best practices might provide a “competing” team with an unfair advantage. Breaking down those siloes is critical to building a culture of inclusivity and creativity that ultimately benefits the company and its employee base as a whole. We encourage our teams to share, share, share. What worked in that last feature update? What didn’t? What unique data insights did you pull from that last campaign? How could we use it in an exciting new way on a different game? An environment rooted in learning and transparency makes a large team feel intimate while driving productivity.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

Build your own employees’ brands. As a marketing leader, I understand the importance of building your own personal brand within a company. Managers play a critical role here — giving credit to direct reports when due, acknowledging work that goes above and beyond to the entire company and overall advocating for your team members to the broader organization. This encourages your direct reports to speak up, try new things and get out of their comfort zone because they know you have their back and the support of the company behind their expertise. Establishing your team’s expertise within the company also encourages colleagues to reach out and learn more, building cross-team rapport and confidence. You can also encourage direct reports to build their brand externally by participating in industry groups, webinars, contributed articles and more. Lead with transparency and openness. I learned a lot from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ refreshing approach — which he covers in detail in his latest book, “No Rules Rules.” He dared to examine every status quo in the companies he worked for before founding Netflix. I identified with and wholly support his approach to creating a work environment that is pleasant, fulfilling, encourages creativity and honest conversations between employees and managers. Our employees are encouraged to express their opinions freely regardless of their seniority level, and the company operates transparently regarding the processes that take place throughout the organization. It’s one of our greatest strengths. Every employee feels they have a place to express themselves and there is a clear, direct line between all employees and management. Invest time in getting to know your team outside of work. Especially when your team is primarily working from home, it’s easy to feel like you need to appear and act uber productive at all times. Even in a home environment, you feel like you’re “always on” and needing to be extra professional in every interaction. What’s worse, your video calls feel “planned” and a sense of obligation weighs on you to use them productively. As a manager, it’s critical to use virtual meetings for personal conversations as well as professional. Ask your employees how they’re doing, check in on their mental health and encourage them to take time for themselves. Consider scheduling calls that are 100% non-work related to ensure you’re building in time to get to know your employees even while you’re in a virtual working environment. Surround your team with passionate, dedicated thinkers that create a flourishing, productive culture. Employees thrive when they are surrounded by equally passionate, dedicated colleagues. When we, as managers, allow a company to be made up of very good, average and below average employees, not only do we hurt the company’s productivity, we also create an organizational culture where our strongest employees have a hard time flourishing and enjoying their work. Hastings also recounted a difficult and significant layoff process, during which he went through the list of all employees, rated them by performance and identified team members who would simply not be missed if they decided to quit. After the dismissal process ended, he noted he was surprised to find that morale in the company had risen significantly. This was a lightbulb moment for me. Treat your employees like adults. This may sound trivial, but when you think about the amount of restrictions and approvals employees need to take a holiday, leave work early, etc., you get the feeling that they are treated more like children than adults. Instead, view your employees through the lens of their talent and key contributions to the company.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Encourage managers and employees to take responsibility and full ownership of the fields they are responsible for. We also encourage our employees not to take work practices and assumptions for granted — instead, we ask that they always challenge the status quo and come up with alternatives that could drive the company to new, unexplored successes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to inspire a global campaign that encourages consumers to only buy what they need to buy. I’m passionate about reducing waste and protecting our environment, and feel that COVID really struck a blow to the marginal progress we had been making leading up to 2020. I’m a great admirer of Greta Thunberg’s advocacy and grit, and would love to see the world adopt much less wasteful, more sustainable behaviors.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We learned that a company with really dense talent is a company everyone wants to work for. High performers especially thrive in environments where the overall talent density is high.”

“My goal was to make employees feel like owners and, in turn, to increase the amount of responsibility they took for the company’s success. However, opening company secrets to employees had another outcome: it made our workforce smarter.”

Thank you for these great insights!