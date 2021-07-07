Saadia White: “Spending time alone”

Spending time alone… This is vital for me, I need and look forward to my alone time this is my opportunity to reconnect with me, evaluate my life and shut out all of the noise…I remember during the Pandemic when we could not go anywhere or be around anyone except for immediate members in our households…I remember taking a long drive by myself and it was beautiful, it was as though the world had gone quiet…It was just Me, Myself and I on an empty highway.

As a part of our series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Saadia White.

Author & Self-development Trainer Saadia White is a native New Yorker known for her empowerment comic book Amazine Amazon and her global movement “Generational Survivors”. No stranger to perseverance and resilience, Saadia White has gone from law enforcement to modern day activist as her mission has always been to serve. She is a survivor of child molestation, sexual assault and domestic abuse, which inspired her to become a sexual assault prevention and mental wellness advocate and certified trauma course instructor.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

Absolutely and thank you for having me, hmmm the backstory, its quite simple actually, I retired medically from law enforcement in 2011 after serving close to 18 years in that particular field and I needed a J-O-B. Nah, I’m just kidding, after my early retirement I did not know what was next in my life, I became severely depressed and was given several anti-psychotics to cope with my depression and anxiety not to mention I was on several pain medications for the injuries I sustained after crashing my cruiser; which is was what led to my early retirement. Eventually I became an opioid addict and really lost my will to live until one day one of my Sergeants came to see me. Her words of encouragement were what I needed in that exact moment… She said to me “Saadia this is not the Officer I know who would have given up, and right now you need to get up and find a hobby or something because your life isn’t over!” I did not instantly transform but with the help of my family, GOD, and therapy I slowly began to reclaim my life… My life has always been dedicated to helping others which is why I continued to serve in another capacity as a Self- Development trainer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

Yes, I am working on some new projects… One being an initiative to foster trust and understanding between the youth, law enforcement and community as well as a self-development bootcamp “The Uncomfortable You Will Build a Better You.” These programs are built on the premises of understanding others but really understanding who you are as individuals. I believe that we cannot foster authentic relationship with each other if we truly do not have an authentic understanding of who we are as individuals. We are taught that selfishness is “Bad” and that we should care about others first, but we have never been taught how or why caring and understanding of self is truly a vital factor necessary to create wellness in our relationships.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

There was a time in my life when I needed acceptance and validation from everyone and anyone. I felt ugly, ashamed of my past and uncomfortable with myself. I was very promiscuous in my earlier years, I correlated sexual relationships with love and acceptance. I even became involved with a married man that I worked with whom told me he and his wife were separated… I told myself I was not his mistress because I was with him in plain sight, and he would spend nights with me… Oh how naïve I was! I saw all the signs that spelled out who I was too him (his side piece, chick on the side, his M-I-S — T-R-E-S-S!) But like many others before me I chose to ignore the signs, I wanted to be loved, I wanted to feel love and I did not care how I was receiving it! This “fairy-lie” would last a whole year and then just like THAT he started seeing someone else. I took being promiscuous to another LEVEL! I vowed I would never allow another man to hurt me like that again; I began picking up men in bars and night clubs bringing them home, having my way with them (so I thought) and then kicking them out. I realized after having a wild night which ended with me pulling my duty weapon on one of them, that I was an endangerment to not only myself but my children! What if any one of my children would have seen me?? I cried like a baby but that was a critical point in my life. I knew I needed to make some drastic changes and I knew in that moment that I could not show up for my children If I was not showing up for myself!

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

Aside from society being a huge contributor to how we perceive ourselves, I mean let us take a look at some of the industry standards, social media influencers who are only influencers because of their outer appearance (the Kardashians) Women, Men and children follow them faithfully wanting to know how and what they need to do to emulate them. A report on statista.com show that the worldwide revenue for skin care alone in 2019 was US$136 Billion dollars and is expected to increase to US$169 Billion dollars by 2025 which is evidence that people are investing hundreds of dollars on skin care products. I also believe that one’s mindset has a lot to do with being unhappy or uncomfortable with oneself. What you say to yourself and about yourself is crucial, your mind is taking a mental picture of the words coming out of your mouth and if those words are always negative you will never feel satisfied or fulfilled with yourself. This negative self-talk will begin to take root and frame the thoughts in your mind and can cause one to become depressed. Take it from someone who knows firsthand… I would look in the mirror and see nothing but flaws, I was constantly comparing myself to someone who I felt looked better than me. I even invested thousands of dollars years ago in what ended up being a botched liposuction, I was desperate to have a body that looked like some of those superstars on television. These are some of the risks you take when you are not satisfied with your appearance… I am thankful that my botched liposuction did not end in a fatality of my life.

To some, the concept of learning to truly understand and “love yourself,” may seem like a cheesy or trite concept. But it is not. Can you share with our readers a few reasons why learning to love yourself it’s truly so important?

Loving yourself is a mindset and should be taught at a young age, instead of telling our children not to be selfish, I truly believe that there is a limited amount of selfishness required to love yourself…let me explain because I know some of you are doing a double take and your mouths are on the floor…Recently I told my sister a first time mother that her selfishness in her teenage and young adult life has prepared her in more ways than one to become the loving mother she is today… being selfish allowed her to invest time in really knowing what she wanted and did not want out of life. She knew instantly what she was not willing to put up with, give into and many people saw that behavior as being selfish to include myself. However, she is more fulfilled as an individual, she genuinely loved herself and was unwilling to compromise her love of self for someone or something that did not fulfill her needs. In the conversation she spoke of some of her friends and associates who were not fulfilled in life, they still did not know who they are or what they wanted or expected out of life. I believe that when you utterly understand what loving yourself means you will not stay in abusive relationships, or end up being a people pleaser, or staying at a dead-end job because your expectations, your requirement of fulfilment will be at the fore front of your decisions, and you will not compromise who you are. Loving yourself will prepare you for all types of relationships business and personal. When I truly began to love myself, my mindset changed, my behavior changed, I invested more time on my inner appearance versus my outer appearance.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

People tend to stay in mediocre relationships or any relationship that isn’t well for them because they have “’normalized the routine” of the relationship. Instead of confronting the “why” that their relationship has become sub-par they choose to remain in an uncomfortable and unhappy relationship, compromising their true happiness for “Mediocracy”. “Normalizing the routine means normalizing their unhappiness or discomfort. The relationship begins to feel normal and behaviors such as waking up not speaking to one another, coming home from work and not speaking to one another becomes routine… even though in your heart of hearts you know something is very wrong with this… it has become so routine not to confront the root of the issue. Some may not want to confront the problem for fear of creating confrontation or fear of losing the financial security provided to them by the other party. But again this goes back to what I said earlier about truly loving yourself and not compromising your happiness for a relationship that will never provide anything more than mediocre results.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Okay, so loving yourself and having a true understanding of who you are does not mean you do not have to continuously work on yourself. NO matter how much love you have for yourself there must be a balance. Ask yourself these questions… Am I so inundated with myself that I never see pass my own needs? Does compromise mean that I love myself any less? These are two questions that often time I would struggle with especially in the beginning phases of loving me. I remember there was a time in my marriage where my husband and I had a disagreement and the resolve of that disagreement hinged upon both of us coming to a healthy compromise… Well, I was unwilling to compromise, and this small disagreement turned into something bigger than what it should have been. After a couple of days of little to no speaking to each other, I sat in silence and asked myself, “Was it that I really felt so strong about this issue that it had to be my way or was it that I felt if I agreed to meet my husband halfway on the matter, I was giving up a part of me?” I had an uncomfortable conversation with my husband and learned in that moment it was alright to come to a mutual compromise with my husband, he was not trying to take advantage of me nor was I trying to take advantage of him. I had to spend some time reflecting on what love looked like through another person. I has just begun to love myself and now I had to allow this new person in my life to love me as well… The good part about this is I finally knew how I wanted to be loved and how to in turn love my mate.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

There isn’t anything wrong with being by yourself, sometimes it is actually better to be by yourself; I feel as though it allows you to become more in tune with yourself. I encourage alone time even when you are married or in a relationship. An individual who is afraid of being by themselves should question “Why they feel the need to be around someone?” Being by yourself allows time to process situations or problems and also become creative and innovative. I create my best work when I am alone with my thoughts.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

Having a true understanding of self and loving myself has really blessed my personal and business relationships. I no longer feel the need to appease or conform to what others may want me to be. I also communicate differently from a person who does not understand who they are or love themselves as they should, my communication comes from my core and through my core comes “Conviction”. I translate how I wish to be treated and I also treat that individual how I wished to be treated.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

In a perfect world I would say Stop being so DAMN JUDGEMENTAL! On an individual and societal basis if we stopped looking at people for what they aren’t and seeing them for who they are maybe bullying would not exist maybe self-acceptance would not be such a hard pill to swallow! However, as a Self — development Trainer I also know that no matter how much I continue to praise and pour into you, if you do not offer the same praises of approval to yourself, change the way you think of yourself you will continue to fall PREY to individual and societal judgement.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

I am a Praying woman with an unwavering faith… God is my Power Source! There was a time in my life when I hit rock bottom, I was an opioid addict a threat to my own mental wellness, low self-esteem … At that time, I did not have a relationship with GOD, but fortunately he had one with me and when I laid on the bathroom floor and cried out for him, he was there to answer me…I realized from that day on the power of Prayer. He showed me my life was purposeful! Whenever I am in question of anything, I pray and ask God to direct and order my steps. Affirmations… Affirmations have become my best friend, I began to speak them loudly and boldly throughout the day. I never understood the Power of Affirmations until a dear friend of mine shared with me a book that she brought “Affirmed” by Cheryl Polote-Williamson. I would read a page each day according to the date and then write my own Affirmations on that same page. I spoke that I would get this interview and here I am speaking with you today. Spending time alone… This is vital for me, I need and look forward to my alone time this is my opportunity to reconnect with me, evaluate my life and shut out all of the noise…I remember during the Pandemic when we could not go anywhere or be around anyone except for immediate members in our households…I remember taking a long drive by myself and it was beautiful, it was as though the world had gone quiet…It was just Me, Myself and I on an empty highway. Exercise and a Healthy Diet… There was a time in my life when exercising was dreadful to me, I did not look forward to pushups, crunches, leg lifts and not running or jogging, however I realized that a part of loving myself was maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. That meant changing my eating habits which made it easier to exercise, I needed to make this a lifestyle and so I did. When I changed my eating regimen and began to exercise which only included walking every day I felt better and when you feel better about yourself task that may have been hard for you to complete often become easier. Finally “loving yourself also means to let go of situations and circumstances you have no control over… Some time ago I would stress over things that were undoubtedly out of my control…Fast forward to the present, I have been blessed with two dads (my biological and my stepdad) they both mean a lot to me and they both are experiencing life alternating illnesses which has been overwhelmingly hard to witness, however I will say by implementing this step into my life I have been able to cope with each of their conditions on a day by day basis.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships?

What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you? “Affirmed” and “Soulful Affirmations “ I love these two books because all of the affirmations are attached to a scripture which happens to be very uplifting and nourishing to my soul… I also love “Don’t Drop the Mic” by Bishop T.D Jakes, as a global speaker his book has some great speaking points that I have found useful when speaking.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

“I’m Weird and Lovable Movement” I have heard some of the younger generation call each other weird and mostly because that particular individual may not dress the same, or listen to the same music or eat the same foods as their peers… Own your Weirdness it is a Powerful statement of who you are and you shouldn’t be ashamed of who you are.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

My life lesson quote is something I have been saying since my three children an I moved from New York to begin life again…I have lived by this “We did not come to lose, We came here to Win.”

I say this from time to time to keep myself on track and I laugh because I was the one who came up with this saying. I will tell you that I am DEFINITELY not LOSING and I AM WINNING!

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!