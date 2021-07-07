Jake Levy: “Relationships are key in the entertainment business”

My job is to help my clients achieve their goals. That means something different for each client. While there are sometimes similarities between deals, an agreement can often be taken in various directions depending on priorities. Some clients prioritize making the highest up-front fee possible. Others are willing to take a bigger bet on the success of a project, or sometimes control over production is the most important thing.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing entertainment attorney Jake Levy.

Jake Levy, the Founder and Partner of Levy Law, negotiates transactions across the entertainment and media industries, with an emphasis on television, film/motion picture/documentary, podcast, book publishing, celebrity branding/endorsement and music matters. Recognized by Super Lawyers as a top-rated attorney in his field, Jake is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and a sought-after speaker about entertainment industry topics. Prior to founding Levy Law, Jake was a partner at Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo and started his legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Jake earned his law degree from NYU Law School where he graduated cum laude and was awarded the Larry Fleischer Memorial Foundation Prize for extraordinary achievement in the area of sports and entertainment law.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I am a musician and I started playing drums when I was 7 years old. The arts were really important in my home when I was growing up. My family would frequently go to concerts, to visit art museums and to the movies. I played in bands through the time I graduated college. I knew that I wanted to be involved in entertainment and the arts every day, but I realized I probably wasn’t going to become a rock star. Then in high school, I read a book by an entertainment lawyer and realized that it was exactly what I wanted to do — I could work in the entertainment business by becoming a lawyer to make deals and advocate for artists.

It’s a long path from high school to practicing entertainment law. In college I majored in Economics while at the same time taking as many music classes as I could and playing in jazz bands. After graduation, I moved to Los Angeles and took a job as a legal intern at a law firm where I observed what litigators do. While I actually found it very interesting, it confirmed my intention to become a transactional lawyer — in order to conduct negotiations and work on agreements — as opposed to going to court and arguing before a judge.

I went to law school and took a job as a corporate associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, a prestigious New York City law firm. Many transactional entertainment law firms don’t hire attorneys directly out of law school as they want lawyers to develop skills by working on complex corporate deals. In addition to gaining experience on mergers and securities offerings and learning the basics of how to practice law, I volunteered to work on intellectual property matters and the few entertainment-related agreements I could find at the firm. I was able to help negotiate publishing agreements for several of the firm’s clients who were writing books. This experience paid off and after a couple of years I was hired as an associate at a boutique entertainment law firm. It was there that I learned how to practice entertainment law and became familiar with how agreements work in each of the core areas of entertainment — movies, television, book publishing, music and theater. After a decade there I left to start my own boutique entertainment law firm, Levy Law.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

One of the things that I find incredibly interesting is how small the entertainment industry is. A friend I met during my first year of law school is one of my closest business contacts today. And I’m always running into the same people again and again in different capacities — they may start out working at a law firm, and then transition to a legal department at a studio or record label when they’re then in a position to hire my clients. This leads to a nice sense of familiarity and a shared set of norms that travel throughout the industry.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I recently closed a deal on behalf of my client Slate to turn the popular podcast Slow Burn into a series on STARZ called Gaslit, which is starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. It’s about the Watergate scandal. I also represent a number of estates of well-known authors whose older works are receiving renewed interest from studios. There’s currently a huge amount of interest from studios in adapting quality podcasts, books and other intellectual property into series and movies.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I spend a lot of time on deals in new and rapidly developing areas of entertainment, like streaming, podcasts and virtual reality. Each type of entertainment media has its own set of customary terms. For example, book publishing is relatively author-friendly, typically with authors retaining the right to adapt their books into other productions (like a series or documentary) after making a publishing deal. On the other hand, TV and motion picture projects usually require creators to sign over all rights in their projects to the companies that are financing. I’ve been making deals for podcasts since the industry was in its infancy and have experienced firsthand the growth of the business and how deals are starting to mature. Initially, there were so many different business models being thrown around as creators and distributors each looked to capitalize on a booming industry.

A passion of mine is working with people who are just starting out in entertainment, whether that’s a director or a recording artist. The barriers of entry are so much lower than they used to be. Creators are able to shoot an entire film on a small camera or iPhone with stunning results, and recording artists have high quality home recording set-ups. It’s leading to many more people getting involved in the industry than was traditionally possible, which is a fantastic thing.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

People doing good for those in need, from Princess Diana to Bono to Oprah. People using their celebrity for good is always inspiring.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

There are so many different things that lawyers can do, which can be both exciting because you can go in so many different directions, but also challenging since there’s not one set path. Lawyers work at law firms, in government in business and in every single industry. It is important to keep an open mind and pursue an area that you find interesting and rewarding as it’s going to be your life for the next many decades!

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

I leave the reforms to the experts; I counsel my clients on how to work within the current legal system and how to stay out of trouble.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I represent a number of documentary directors and production companies. I’m incredibly proud of the productions I work on and know that many of them make a difference in the world. An example is Years of Living Dangerously, which won the Emmy for best non-fiction series several years ago. The series discussed the dangers of climate change in a truly compelling way, before the issue was as much in public eye as it is now. It followed celebrities who are passionate about fighting climate change and using their following to engage with a broad audience, who might not ordinarily pay attention to such a message.

These days many people get their news by watching documentaries. I’ve worked for over 10 years with the producers of the documentary series This is Life with Lisa Ling. It’s on CNN and follows journalist Lisa Ling as she investigates various unknown or misunderstood communities, from healers using psychedelic drugs, to prison rehabilitation programs to armed militias. I see this series sparking conversations and bringing people together by exploring difficult issues.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

My clients are brilliant. They have the most incredible ideas and I am privileged to be able to help translate those ideas into reality. Being an entertainment lawyer is a fast-paced job, but it is exciting and rewarding too. By focusing on the business and legal aspects of entertainment transactions, I allow my clients to spend their time on what they do best — and it never ceases to amaze me the how incredibly creative and talented they are.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Relationships are key in the entertainment business. It’s a small industry and you deal with the same people again and again.

2. My job is to help my clients achieve their goals. That means something different for each client. While there are sometimes similarities between deals, an agreement can often be taken in various directions depending on priorities. Some clients prioritize making the highest up-front fee possible. Others are willing to take a bigger bet on the success of a project, or sometimes control over production is the most important thing.

3. In a negotiation it’s important to know when to listen and when to talk. People often say too much, rather than being strategic. And it’s only when you listen carefully that it becomes apparent what’s not being said — that’s often the key to understanding the parties’ true motivations.

4. If I don’t ask for something, in this business it’s rare that someone will just hand it to me. My job is to be intimately familiar with the deals I work on and it’s by understanding the intricacies of an agreement that I’m able to make a boundary-pushing deal.

5. I’m not expected to always have an answer. I function as an expert in areas that I know, and I can find other experts in areas I don’t. This is an essential part of properly representing a client.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would have loved to have met Ruth Bader Ginsberg before she passed away last year. She was a trailblazer and had a profound influence on the Supreme Court and in society as a whole on issues of equality. She was known for building consensus as was quoted as saying “Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead other to join you.” It’s an invaluable philosophy, whether you’re negotiating an entertainment deal or working to bring about greater change.