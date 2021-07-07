Jackie Townsend: “Your voice doesn’t just exist”

Your voice doesn’t just exist. It needs to be found, honed, and nurtured. You’re not going to find your voice in your first book, because you’ve yet to develop your platform. It’s only after this book is out there in the world, as you better define your audience and engage with them more, after you begin to complement your books with longer essays, blogs, and short stories, only then does your voice begin to find its way into your second and even third books.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jackie Townsend.

Jackie Townsend is the author of three novels that delve deep into themes of displacement and crossing borders, including The Absence of Evelyn and Imperfect Pairings, both of which won her finalist and winner titles at the Next Generation Indie and Indie Excellence Awards. Her fourth novel, Riding High in April, will be out August, 2021. Jackie is a native of Southern California who lived for many years in the Bay Area before she and her husband landed themselves in New York City, where they live today.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Before I was a writer of novels, I was a writer of business plans for start-ups in Silicon Valley. I would sit in plush Palo Alto living rooms with two or three men, always older, always white, who’d already made their fortunes but were looking to make another, bigger one. They wore sneakers and jeans and the finest of cashmere sweaters. They would pace and pontificate and argue about how their idea was going to change the world, while I furiously wrote down everything they said so that I could later spend all night in my hotel room trying to figure out what it was they actually did say, scouring the web for clues, so that I could understand it enough to write the story. Because that’s what a business plan is, a story. One with a beginning, middle, and a big, fat, huge ending that ideally involves you standing on the balcony of the NASDAQ stock exchange ringing the bell on your company’s opening day.

Why was I doing this? A search engine to compete with Yahoo!; an electronic-trading platform; a real estate portal; an AI engine that could predict blockbuster movies — I didn’t care about these things, they felt beyond my capacity to comprehend. This wasn’t climate change or cancer problems we were solving. I was basically helping these masters of the universe feel intellectually stimulated, stroking their egos, giving them something to do with their days. I suppose I was caught up in it all. Everyone in tech was making it big, why couldn’t I?

Mine was a relatively easy transition into fiction writing. Massaging truths to the benefit, or detriment, my characters. Because, you know, it’s all truth. All of it happened to one or all of us in one shape or form or another and I’m using those truths to my advantage, which makes me wonder if what I’m writing now is no different than what I wrote then. If my novels aren’t all just smoke and mirrors. But that’s my insecurity talking. I may be writing stories again but the difference is this: Authenticity. Do what you want but be honest about what it is your doing. I wasn’t honest then. I am now.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I consider “re-entering” the work force once a day. Hopping back on that train, or plane, sitting at conference tables, pulling all-nighters, dealing with all the politics and travel and #metoo moments, receiving a steady paycheck, feeling that sense that I was “making a living,” being be a part of it all again.

I’m preconditioned to think that when I’m writing I’m not “making a living” because I’m not bringing in a paycheck equivalent to what I could be bringing in in my previous career. Money that could, since I don’t have children, be contributed to good causes. What I’m doing now is pretending to make a living doing what I feel compelled to do, which is write. To be a fiction writer is to live with guilt.

At what point do you allow yourself to let writing be the thing that defines you? At what point do you consider the four novels you have published — to limited success, depending on your version of success — take precedent over your MBA and the salary that came with it? Internal change is slow, a metamorphosis. It took ten years of writing before I started believing in myself as a writer. The moment eclipsed not long after my third novel sold a descent amount of copies but still left me, personally, in debt. My husband’s company had just gone bankrupt, and I polished up my management consulting resume and sent it to the HR department at my old firm. It was a blind query, submitted to their online HR system, and they summarily rejected me. I know throwing your resume into a slush pile is not how you get a job, but still, I was mortified. I never told anyone. I simply kept writing. The crossover had already occurred without me knowing it. Writing was what defined me now. There was no going back.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I come from a family where all the women, not only my siblings and mother but going back generations, worked, or are still working. If any of them had to go it alone, they could. Depending on people financially, which I’ve had to do as a writer, has been my biggest challenge.

Maybe your objective for your first book, after your long journey of writing it and after possibly many agent rejections, is to just get it out there. Publish it. Not worry about being a wild success. This was my objective, ten or so years ago, when I finished my first novel. And when I didn’t break even financially, it didn’t matter, I justified it as an investment in legitimizing the past three years in which I’d forgone a salary to work on it. Those solid book reviews I’d received (forget about the bad ones) combined with some descent reader feedback, were enough to prove that I was legit.

But that legitimacy slowly began to dissipate as the months went by and my book sales tapered off. Partly because I was already hard at work on my second book, almost as a way to prove that the first wasn’t a fluke. My problem is I like to crawl inside my cave to write, because the writing is why I’m here. But as we all know, these days, there is no crawling back into that cave. Because two or three years later you’ll come staggering out into the blaring light to find that the world has changed, technology has changed, publishing has changed, your readers tastes have changed.

We have no choice as indie authors but to write our books while staying connected and continually finding ways to get our voice heard, which we do with our newsletters, speaking engagements, content pieces, and social media. Completely overwhelming, yes, but we’re past crying about it. In fact, we must find a way to relish in it, because before you know it you’ll be publishing your third and fourth books, because now you can’t stop. There is just something so indefinably rewarding about it. Not just the writing but watching yourself grow as a writer, as an author.

I do think it’s helpful for writers to have had a career first, before going off on the writing journey. This way they have something to write about. And perhaps a chunk of savings in the bank.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not sure it’s funny, but anyway, when I was twenty-seven and still a consultant in the financial services industry, I spent a year in Seoul reengineering the operations of a global bank. It was essentially a cost cutting exercise, finding a legitimate way to lay off three hundred people. “Saves,” they were called. My first day on the project, one of the middle managers, a young Korean woman my same age with an MBA from NYU, very kindly invited me to lunch as a welcoming gesture. Before a scalding hot bowl of noodles, she proceeded to give me a little inside tip, which was that no matter what my team did, or how we did it, nothing would change, no one would be fired. Of course, she agreed that there was fat in the organization, waste, too many people serving tea and picking up dry cleaning, but there was no way her Korean peers and bosses were going let one single person go. I, we, the Americans, would never be able to break them.

I remember smiling politely back at her, thinking, this woman does not know me.

A year later, after the project failed and we were sent home, I thought about that lunch, how the young woman was not being condescending, rather, she was earnestly trying to help me not look like an idiot, and yet I, the American, thought myself above her counsel. And for a while things had worked. We worked well with the Korean managers, most of whom spoke descent English. We were communicating, I had thought. But that was my first mistake, thinking that because they spoke English we were communicating. In fact, we were not.

“Nothing can be compared to the new life that the discovery of another country provides for a thoughtful person. Although I am still the same I believe to have changed to the bones.” This quote by Goethe captures exactly how I felt.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

In 1977, my father, then seventy-seven and retired from his therapy practice, spent two years chronicling the building of a new bridge to replace the old and crumbling bridge near our house, the small, off the beaten path bridge that connected Seal Beach to Long Beach, and also my dad’s house to my mom’s, one we’d driven over hundreds of times growing up straddling two homes. I remember visiting my father during this time that they were constructing new bridge, how his dining room table was piled high with piles of negatives, photos, undeveloped film rolls, scraps of paper, post its, and yellow notepads. “I’m going to do something with these photos.” His voice shook. “I don’t know what exactly, but I’ll do something.”

I sifted through the photos: crisscrosses of beams and rods, tangles of cables and chords, splashing cement and rusted steel, planks and mixers, girders and rams; a crane lifting an unsteady pile of crates into a pale blue sky; a worker dragging a flat wood plank along the river behind a dingy; a close-up of a gigantic roll of coiled cable; the conduit where the cables funnel into; the stout legs of men in high boots shoveling cement; workers on their hands and knees, wearing masks, looking startled.

“There is definitely something here, Dad. A story of some kind. I feel it.” And I did feel it. Sort of. I wasn’t sure. For I couldn’t see anything inspiring in any of the pictures, frankly, I couldn’t see any images coming to life.

As a therapist, my father was a trained listener, and a hell of a good one, but as far as projects went, he wasn’t good at finishing things. True to form, he never did anything with these photos. And to be honest we’d all forgotten about them, until I inherited them upon his death many years later. Twelve boxes containing sixty-seven-hundred or so photos, not counting the undeveloped rolls. Years and years of filling days, painstaking amounts of minutia captured on film so a man might have something to do.

The boxes sat unopened for years, until I recently found the courage to go through them. The sleeves were in no particular order or category, some had dates written on them, most did not. A worker putting on his boot; a gigantic hook; algae wrapped around a cement pylon; men welding, hooking up things; a Caterpillar with no one in the driver’s seat. The photos capture little sense of progress being made on the bridge, a beginning, middle, or end. Just that one final picture I found tucked at the bottom of one of the boxes, a sleek strip of white concrete soaring out over a water so iridescent it almost looks not there.

I invent stories. This is what I do for a living, make something out of nothing. I know there will be no story in those photos, but that I will find one anyway.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The female protagonist in my new novel experiences something that I once experienced while traveling alone in India. My first morning in Mumbai, I left my hotel on the banks of the Gateway of India to go for a walk. As I made my way through the dizzying variety of colorful sidewalk stalls along the Colaba Causeway, past the odd snake charmer and dancing monkeys, a little boy began to follow me, as they do, about six years old, frayed shorts and no shoes. This one was particularly tenacious. He would not take the money I offered him to leave me be. Instead, he trotted five paces behind, ahead, or beside me, making sure I didn’t fall into potholes or get run over by a scooter or knocked over by the odd cow. If I even hinted at eyeing an item at a stall, he immediately began bargaining for me, and I would quickly shake my head no, as would he, which meant yes, as if he understood everything there ever was to know about me. The only way to escape him was to return back to my hotel, where he said, in five different ways, that he would be there waiting for me when I returned.

Sure enough, the next morning he was there, waiting. Those dark lashes and brown moon eyes. ‘Lady, lady, I take you where you want to go.’ I stood there, all my instincts crumbling down around me, and walked off with this boy attached to my side. Once again I held out coins. He pushed them back into my wallet. Where did I wish to go? I chose a temple nearby that I had read about, and he set about getting me there. He cleared my path, and I moved into the open spaces. When we found the temple, he showed me how to place an offering. How to bow and clap. Then we made our way back. I felt bolder. I even stopped at a few stalls and let him barter me a scarf. A handbag. Still, he would accept no coins. I kept trying. I knew it was coming, the big ask — what would it be? Meanwhile, I would catch him examining me out of the sides of his eyes, and he vice versa, and it was in those moments that a connection passed between us so great it hurt.

A few hours passed, and suddenly I found that we had traveled off the beaten path to a vacant lot, where a decaying stucco structure sat. We stood under the brutal white sun, grime clinging to every inch of me, staring at the structure, which I soon realized was our final and ultimate destination. He was pointing for me to go in there, alone, but I did not want to. He remained adamant, pushed and prodded me and gestured in a variety of ways, but I could not go in there. It was a store of some kind, the crooked sign tried to indicate, though from where I stood I could see no food for sale, only tall, thin men in dark, dingy shadows. I tried to give him the money again so that he could go in there and get what he needed. He wouldn’t take it. He kept pointing at the structure. I finally put a wad of cash into his hand and turned and fled and did not look back. The next morning, when it was time to go to the airport. I did not see the boy, because my head was down, but I am sure he was there.

I would learn later learn, from my well-traveled husband, that what the boy had wanted was for me to go into that store and buy rice for his family. “But why not just take the money and buy it himself?” I had asked. His response: “Because the network will take the money, the network that owns him.” I was mortified. My husband told me not to worry about it, but I was sure I’d never forget it. Oh, how I had loathed myself for being so afraid. Afraid of going into that store.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Displacement has become part of my psyche, and thus a theme in all my writing. Whether in search of escape, love, meaning, or redemption, my characters tend to cross seas to find it. To lose oneself in another language, culture, and geography, is to open oneself up to not only great possibility but great vulnerability, and, as Goethe said, it is difficult to walk away from that experience unaltered.

This is how I want to leave my reader feeling, altered, as if they’ve been transported even though they haven’t left their bedroom. I want the feeling to stay with them long after they’ve put the book down, just as a journey lives on long after you’ve returned home. The moments keep coming back to you — the scooter zooming past, that uncomfortable rickshaw ride, the fish moving on your plate, and indecipherable sounds, the sense of isolation and aloneness amongst such beauty and wonder — my lunch with that Korean woman. I can still picture her face all these years later. I want my reader to picture that face too, as they stare across the table at their sister or spouse. Foreignness isn’t just about being overseas, it’s a metaphor for our daily lives. Who hasn’t had the sense, when conversing with a spouse, or an offspring, or a friend, that that person wasn’t speaking to you in a different language? That being in a relationship with them was like crossing a border into a foreign country?

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Knowing the difference between being a writer and an author. It took me four books to figure out that I need to stay connected and engaged, not only with my readers but with my writing community. I can’t crawl back into my writer’s cave each time I set out to write a new novel. I’ve got to grow my voice and continually have it heard.

Build your stamina people, get out of your comfort zone, this is a long game. Listen closely to your reader while you’re writing. In another life, I worked for start-ups in Silicon Valley. Why most start-ups fail? You have a brilliant tech engineer who spends years and lots of his own, not to mention his friends’ and family’s money, creating a product only to find out that there’s no market for it. Or that the market for it is not what she thought it was. Often what we create is a reflection of ourselves. We write with ourselves as the reader, not our reader as our reader, which has been a big take-away for me on my journey as a writer, learning to write beyond my own reflection, with my reader in mind. Everyone’s objectives are different, they’re going to morph and change, and it’s important to take stock of them. My initial objective in publishing my book was legitimacy, but as I got further up what I like to call “writer’s mountain,” my definition of legitimacy changed. It became less about critical praise and more about breaking even financially. Artists aren’t supposed to care about money because we are above money — money won’t make us happy. But we have to eat. We need to make money in order to keep writing. So, we either keep our day jobs, find a sponsor, or make money off of our books. It’s this last option that has remained elusive to me. I’ve yet been able to master the management of my costs in proportion to sales, and as I grow more mature as an author, I’ve come to believe that it’s my fiduciary responsibility to do so, as an author and as a person living in a society. Only in this way, by taking less, can I start getting more. Your voice doesn’t just exist. It needs to be found, honed, and nurtured. You’re not going to find your voice in your first book, because you’ve yet to develop your platform. It’s only after this book is out there in the world, as you better define your audience and engage with them more, after you begin to complement your books with longer essays, blogs, and short stories, only then does your voice begin to find its way into your second and even third books.

My voice is my personality, and I really try to be authentic in these longer pieces. To engage with readers you have to give them something, yes, but it’s got to be something real, people are looking for honesty these days. I’m not afraid to expose my vulnerabilities, an intimate part of myself — and this kind of exposure does not, for me anyway, come from two hundred and eighty character posts on Twitter, or a few sentences on FB. I tend to get existential and sardonic in my writing, but there’s got to be some fun and humor mixed in, I’ve learned. My reader should be inspired by what I’ve written. Be true to yourself. If you haven’t read George Saunders latest book on writing, Singing in the Pond in the Rain, I suggest you do. In it he describes finding your own, unique voice to be like climbing a mountain. I love this quote of his:

To put it another way: having gone about as high up Hemingway Mountain as I could go, having realized that even at my best I could only hope to be an acolyte up there, resolving never again to commit to the sin of being imitative, I stumbled back down into the valley and came upon a little shit-hill labeled ‘Saunders Mountain’.

Hmm, I thought. It’s so little. And it’s a shit-hill.

Then again, that was my name on it.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

So many people have come up to me with ideas for a book, a story, a film script, but have no idea how to go about writing it. I’ll offer suggestions — start with a scene, something that feels visceral. Throw some words on paper. Or, get two characters together and have them talk to each other, write some dialogue, see what they have to say, this way, you can begin getting underneath who they are. Don’t worry about what’s going to happen next; don’t worry about the ending. Let that unfold. Let the characters drive the story. Another approach — spend a few days coming up with an outline, knowing that that outline will change as things move along. I’ll offer all these little tricks to get the writing going and then a month or two later and I’ll run into that same person who rehashes with me the same great idea with the same great question, how should I go about this writing thing? I’ve finally given up on offering any advice other than this: Just. Start. Writing. Write, write, write, write, and then write some more. Because, in the end, most of that writing is going to go away. Deleted. Edited out. Writing is all about the editing, and I’m not talking about little edits I’m talking about big, sweeping, nixing characters and whole chapter kind of edits. My latest novel evolved from the two other novels I’d blown up and ripped apart to make this one. It’s heartbreaking but also exhilarating when it finally come together. Elizabeth Gilbert has the best description for writing: it’s like farming. Writing takes courage, yes, but even more so perseverance. This is hard, grueling, thankless work, people. And it all starts with getting the words onto a page.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I’m drawn to language when I read a book. Lyricism, metaphor, and honesty, these are the qualities that grab and hold me. A sense, a feeling, that the author is taking me on a journey. It’s not necessarily explicit, where we are going. I just know that we are going somewhere deep. That’s why I keep reading. And I need to know this on the first page (okay maybe the second). Otherwise, I’ll put the book down. I don’t like to do this — I wouldn’t want someone to do this with one of my books — but that’s what I do.

The books I prefer don’t usually have happy endings.

In Virginia Wolf’s novels, not much happens. But I’m immersed at sentence one. Rachel Cusk, before I even open the cover. Sigrid Nunez, I’ll go anywhere she wants to take me, and the farther through the book I get the slower I read. It’s not intentional, this slowing down, just that at some point things will start to grow languid, watery, and I’m reading only a page or two at a time. Something in my subconscious doesn’t want the book to end. Because once I get to the end it will be over, and then what?

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Indie publishing has grown into big business. A business that understands the galactic demand from authors for ways to get their books noticed above the gazillions of others out there. As such, there are a myriad of ways for authors to spend their money marketing their books. I am thankful for my publisher, Spark Press, and its sister publisher, She Writes Press, for bringing me into the fold of their brilliant and supportive writer community, for forcing me to stay true to myself as a writer and author, for helping me weed through a constantly changing publishing industry, to avoid trapdoors, to find a balance, to above all keep writing. If I were a person of enormous influence, I might take it a step farther. To have the industry as a whole step back and take stalk of the money being spent. Are there better uses of our money? Am I reaching enough readers — impacting enough readers — to make the spend worth it? There’s nothing like having a reader get your book, maybe even have a life-altering experience from it. But is one person enough? Two? Twenty? Upon publication of my fourth novel, I wonder. I wonder if vanity isn’t, in fact, an inherent part of my publishing journey. Wanting to be seen. Heard. My stories read. If I could start a movement it would be for writers to feel comfortable not being seen. We matter because we are. I recently watched the movie Nomadland, where people do just that, wander around being unseen, and words can’t describe this movie’s impact on me, other than this one: everything.

