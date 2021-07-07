Donna Cameron: “Employing our curiosity is another habit we can cultivate for mental wellness”

If I can bring the conversation back to kindness for a moment, kindness works the same way. Unless we’re Mother Teresa or the Dalai Lama, there are going to be times when we let kindness slip — when we’re oblivious, or lazy, or grumpy. If we’re not kind every moment of every day, that doesn’t mean we aren’t kind — it means we’re human. But the more we practice kindness, the more we have it on our radar, and the better we’ll get at seeing opportunities all around us to extend kindness. We will also better recognize all the kindnesses being extended our way. As with our eating habits, we’re not aiming for perfection — just to do the best we can and not beat ourselves up when we slip.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing.

As part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Donna Cameron.

Donnais the author of A Year of Living Kindly: Choices That Will Change Your Life and the World Around You, published in 2018 by She Writes Press. Her book is now in its 6th printing, with several foreign language editions forthcoming. Donna has spent her career working with nonprofit organizations and causes — as an executive, trainer, consultant, and volunteer — it was there where she saw kindness in action and was inspired by its power to transform.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. I can’t ever remember a time when I wasn’t reading. My dad took me to the local library several times a month and I devoured books. I knew even then that I would be a writer. My dad died when I was eleven, but he left me with an insatiable love of the written word. He was also an incredibly kind man, with a tremendous sense of humor. I’d like to think I’ve inherited at least a fraction of those qualities. My mother was ill-prepared to be a single mom, but she did the best she could, often wavering between benign neglect and smothering. I often felt like my sister and I were a scientific experiment gone terribly awry. Mom stressed the importance of being nice, but she never talked about kindness. It was much later that I saw how different they are . . . and how powerful a force kindness is.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I sort of stumbled into my career in nonprofit management, when a mutual friend introduced me to the man who later became my business partner. I was looking for a job after the magazine I had been working for closed down, and Lynn was looking for an employee with a range of abilities that happened to fit my skillset. I loved the world of associations and nonprofits and recognized very quickly that I’d found my niche.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It was my boss — and soon after, my business partner — Lynn Melby, who mentored me. He not only showed me the very specialized field of nonprofit management and encouraged me to learn all I could and become a Certified Association Executive, but — just as important — he modeled what it means to be a good leader. He modeled patience, compassion, quick-thinking, humor, and problem-solving. I think one of the things that really struck me was that Lynn treated everyone he met with the same respect. Whether it was the server in the coffee shop or the senator we were meeting with on behalf of a client, Lynn treated both exactly the same. There’s an old adage that says, “a person who is kind to you but rude to the waiter is not a kind person.” Lynn embodies that quality of recognizing everyone as being of equal worth.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In the late ’80s, we took a delegation of association members to Scandinavia and what was then still the Soviet Union. It was part leisure travel and part cultural exchange. I knew when we got to Leningrad that the number one thing I wanted to do was visit Fyodor Dostoevsky’s grave. I had majored in Russian Literature and he was my idol. It turned out that at that time, the churchyard where Dostoevsky is buried was not open to foreigners. Despite many pleas, our guide/handler was adamant that we could not go there. To make a (very) long story short, my partner, his wife, and I bribed our bus driver to take us there and once there, we entered as if we were locals and I got to visit the grave of my hero. Our bus driver later reported us and we learned from our guide the next day that the KGB had opened a file on each of us, under the heading of “Foreign Deviants.” It is one of my proudest moments. Of course, it could have ended with more serious penalties, but one takeaway for me was that if something is important enough, we can move heaven and earth to make it happen (and accept the consequences). I like to fantasize that our files crossed the desk of a high-ranking KGB official at that time, a Colonel named Vladimir Putin.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many books that have influenced my life. Asking me to choose just one is like asking which essential organ is most important to me. They all contribute to who I am and sustain me. I will set aside the great Russian novels and say that the book that comes first to mind and is one that I’ve read multiple times is Rachel Naomi Remen’s Kitchen Table Wisdom. It’s a collection of Dr. Remen’s stories about her life — growing up, her many years as a physician, her later years as a spiritual counselor and teacher, and her experience dealing with a lifelong and life-threatening chronic medical condition. She is insightful, articulate, inspiring, and the very best storyteller. Reading her books and seeing her speak at conferences led me to take a four-day intensive workshop with her on storytelling. Those four days were life-changing and helped me to claim my own identity as a storyteller. I can’t recommend her book — or its sequel, My Grandfather’s Blessings — highly enough.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have collected quotes for most of my life. One whole wall of my home office is completely covered in quotations that have in some way touched me. So — as with books — picking one “favorite,” is impossible, but one that I am particularly taken by at this particular time in the world and in my life is this from Nelson Mandela: “No one is born hating another person…People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” This gives me some hope that we can get past the divisiveness that seems to define our times. There is so much hate and prejudice and intolerance, it almost seems insurmountable, but maybe we really can replace it with love. That’s going to require people to face a boatload of entrenched fears and let them go, but if we care about our planet and about one another, it’s do-able.

Now, having said that, three additional equally great quotes spring to mind. There is just so much wisdom out there waiting for us to see that it’s speaking to us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Since the publication of my book, I’ve had so many opportunities to speak with groups about kindness — everything from service clubs like Rotary and Kiwanis, to association conferences, to book clubs, to corporations interested in building kinder workplaces. At first it was in-person, but over the last year, through Zoom and similar platforms. It’s been such a joy to see how people resonate with the idea of bringing more kindness to the world. And I’ve learned so much from them, too. People share their stories of kindness and their ideas for spreading kindness. I hope the conversations continue after I leave, and that people are talking about kindness in their workplaces, with their families, their friends, in schools, and wherever people gather. I think this is happening based on messages I receive through follow-up, as well as via letters, my website, and social media.

And, of course, I am writing. Currently, I’m drawn to shorter forms and am writing essays and articles.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I think for many people — perhaps most — the biggest barrier to living the life we long for is fear. And fear — like ice cream — comes in a lot of flavors. We’re afraid of doing it wrong — whatever “it” is. We’re afraid of the judgments people will make about us, or of calling attention to ourselves. We’re afraid that if we reach out to others — to offer help or to ask for help, or even just to connect — they may misunderstand or reject us. So, we stay where we feel safe. We don’t take a risk. We don’t exercise our courage to connect. Acknowledging our fears and then moving forward anyway strengthens us mentally, and it opens up doors we only dreamed of. It takes practice.

Employing our curiosity is another habit we can cultivate for mental wellness. It’s also one of the best tools of kindness. When someone does or says something that seems rude or provoking, instead of taking offense, if we tune into our curiosity and wonder why that person said or did that, maybe we can find another explanation. Maybe they misunderstood; maybe they regretted what they said as soon as the words were spoken; maybe they’re having a really bad day. If we allow for the possibility that we may not know the whole story, and offer the benefit of the doubt, we can respond with kindness. And maybe that will turn the encounter around. I don’t deny there are some people who are jerks and probably always will be, but that’s not most of us. When we extend kindness to someone who is unkind, we change the dynamic. Just because someone else is behaving badly doesn’t mean we should do the same. In fact, if we can remain kind in the face of incivility, we are demonstrating courage and strength, and modeling the world as we want it to be.

This last one isn’t just for mental wellbeing, but also for physical, emotional, and spiritual: we need to treat ourselves with kindness. A lot of people are pretty good at being kind to others, but they are less than kind to themselves. I’m convinced that unless we are compassionate with ourselves, we can’t sustain kindness for others. That being said, there’s no one-size-fits-all way to be kind to ourselves. We need to pay attention and listen to what we need. Maybe it’s to say no to a person or an activity that drains us. Or maybe it’s to set clearer boundaries. Or maybe it’s to give ourselves permission to slow down and read a book or take a bubble-bath. We need to recognize that we deserve kindness — not just from others, but also from ourselves. For me, I’m not an especially outgoing person. So, if I’ve been doing a lot of speaking, consulting, socializing, or Zooming, I know that self-kindness means taking an afternoon to sit in my garden with a good book. That fuels me to be able to be there for others.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Years ago, I came across this quote by Robert Corin Morris: “The way we live our life is our spiritual practice — no more, no less, nothing but, nothing else.” That notion continues to profoundly influence me. While there are some breathing exercises I occasionally practice, and I think of my daily walk as a sort of meditation, I try to remind myself every day that how I engage with life — how I interact with others, what choices I make throughout my days, and how I choose to view what happens — these things are the actions that determine who I am and what I am becoming.

Now, to be entirely truthful, it’s also possible that I don’t possess the self-discipline or fortitude to sustain a yoga practice or a daily meditation habit. But I prefer to view, as Morris suggests, that the way I live my life is my spiritual practice. In saying this, I acknowledge that there are still times when I am oblivious, obtuse, or lazy. Practice, as the word implies, requires practice….

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Since my focus for the last six-plus years has been on kindness, I’ll share how kindness can help us achieve optimal health. I’m kind of nerdy and love research, so I was delighted to see how much research has been done into the science of kindness — the measurable benefits we gain when we experience kindness. The cool thing is that these benefits accrue whether we are on the giving or receiving end of kindness, and also even if we are only a passive witness to kindness.

When we experience kindness — in any of these ways — our body produces the hormone oxytocin, which lowers our blood pressure, reduces inflammation, fights heart disease and slows the aging process. Kindness has also been shown to reduce chronic pain, and it also reduces stress and fights depression.

There’s been a lot of research lately into the importance of a good night’s sleep, and here, again, kindness is a wonder drug. Science has shown that when we experience kindness, we sleep better.

So, if we want to reap all of these physical benefits, we just need to increase the kindness in our lives. And there are a lot of simple ways to do that. Simple, but not necessarily easy. Like paying closer attention to our lives — what some people call mindfulness. Like overcoming inertia and stepping outside our comfort zones. And many others.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I’m not an expert in nutrition, but I think we often sabotage ourselves by seeking perfection and feeling like failures when we aren’t perfect. Healthy eating is a great example. We set a goal of eating only healthy foods, or maybe limiting our calorie intake to a certain number. And we do a pretty good job until that day when we don’t — when we’re tempted by a bowl of ice cream or an order of French fries. We slip, our intentions forgotten. And when we realize what we’ve done, we call ourself a failure and give up entirely.

I’ve heard several doctors and dieticians say that they aim for an 80/20 ratio: Eighty percent of the time, they eat healthy, and twenty percent they give in to their cravings for other foods. They say that when given that freedom, we tend not to obsess about the foods we “can’t have” and eat healthier than we otherwise might have. Eighty/twenty becomes ninety/ten without our even realizing it.

If I can bring the conversation back to kindness for a moment, kindness works the same way. Unless we’re Mother Teresa or the Dalai Lama, there are going to be times when we let kindness slip — when we’re oblivious, or lazy, or grumpy. If we’re not kind every moment of every day, that doesn’t mean we aren’t kind — it means we’re human. But the more we practice kindness, the more we have it on our radar, and the better we’ll get at seeing opportunities all around us to extend kindness. We will also better recognize all the kindnesses being extended our way. As with our eating habits, we’re not aiming for perfection — just to do the best we can and not beat ourselves up when we slip.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The most amazing things happen when we learn to pause. If we could just cultivate that single habit, it would make a world of difference. Instead of responding to someone in a kneejerk or reflexive action, when we take the time to think about what we want to happen and who we want to be, we might totally change our reaction, or perhaps decide not to respond at all. That pause has always guided me to a better place. It gives us the gift of grace.

Related to pausing and also to curiosity, which I mentioned earlier, is practicing withholding judgment. Social scientists say that when we meet people, we start judging them within about five seconds. So, we’re judging on pretty superficial stuff — the way they look, or talk, or dress, or maybe because they’re in our way in the narrow frozen-foods aisle of the grocery store. We don’t want people to judge us on those hasty assessments, so why not practice not judging others? One of my favorite phrases in my business and working with nonprofit boards for three decades was: We assume one another’s good intent. There’s so much power in that: We assume one another’s good intent. If we can really do it, it changes everything.

A third habit or practice that leads us to the life we want to live is thinking about our legacy. If I were to die tomorrow, what would I want to be remembered for? And when I do face my last hours, will I have regrets? Did I love enough? Did I help others to love? Did I make a positive difference? When it comes down to those final hours, I doubt that anyone thinks about how much money they made, or what kind of car they drove. I think most of us will think about the lives we touched and the lives that touched ours. Carrying that awareness leads us to make good choices about how we spend our days, and our hours, and our minutes.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

What a lovely question! A smile really is a magical thing. We feel better when we smile and others feel better when they see our smiles. That’s been one of the hardest things over these last many months of pandemic. With all of us masked-up, it’s been difficult to see people’s smiles, and it’s been hard to know if my appreciation, thanks, or understanding were recognized. I think a lot of us have been looking for new ways to express our appreciation — from winks, to waves, to friendly hand gestures. It’s lovely that we’re starting to see more smiles . . . and that we seem to have more to smile about!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I don’t always see a distinction between physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. The same habits and practices very often sustain many or all of these elements.

One that we haven’t talked about yet, which is a really powerful habit to cultivate is gratitude. I find that it’s difficult to be angry or fearful when I’m experiencing gratitude. If you google “gratitude practices,” you’ll find lots of different ways to experience and express gratitude, from gratitude journals, to meditation, to creating gratitude triggers. My favorite gratitude practice is one I learned from Rachel Remen, and she learned it from anthropologist Angeles Arrien. It’s really easy. What you do is, at the end of each day, sit down for a few minutes and answer these three questions: What surprised me today? What moved or touched me today? What inspired me today?

Your answers can be very brief — just a word or two. What you’re trying to do is summon the memory of something that moved you. At first this is difficult. You may come up blank day after day. “Nothing surprised me” or “Nothing inspired me.” But if you keep searching, you will think of something. Oh, yes, I was touched when I saw that woman in the park with her grandchildren. And then, pretty soon, with practice, you begin to notice things that touch or surprise or inspire you in the moment they happen. It creates an enduring state of gratitude — not to mention presence.

I’m not a very woo-woo person, but I’ve become a firm believer in the notion that what we look for is usually what we find. We all know people who spend their time looking for things to criticize: the typo in the menu, the crooked sign, or the missing button. They’re always the first to point out what’s wrong, and they seem to delight in it. I call it listening for the missed note. When we do that, we miss the music.

If we focus our attention on what’s right, what’s lovely, what makes our heart sing, that’s what we’ll start seeing more of. It works like radar. That doesn’t mean we overlook injustice or intolerance — never! — but that we put our attention and intention into the world as we want it to be. Wayne Muller puts it this way: “Whatever you are giving your time and attention to, day after day, is the kind of person you will eventually become.”

I think one of the best pieces of advice I ever got, when I was feeling overwhelmed by the magnitude of changes I hoped to bring to my life, was simply, “Start where you are.” Take small steps, make small changes, adopt new, small practices. Most change doesn’t happen in huge transformations. It happens slowly. Sometimes so slowly that we only notice much later that something has changed, that we have changed. If we want to bring more kindness into our lives — or perhaps more peace, more friendship, or more exercise, pick a small step and do that. Then, identify another and do that one. Then another. Pretty soon, those tiny, incremental modifications change us and change our world.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Having just returned from a trip to the Olympic National Park and the amazing Hoh Rain Forest, I’m feeling a special reverence for nature. It’s so wonderful to be out where I’m in or near something so much bigger than myself, something majestic and complex and breathtaking. That’s how the Rain Forest was. All of those trees, which have this life and community that we can’t see and don’t even have a vocabulary for. It feels sacred. We also went out to the Washington Coast — another place where one feels the immense power of the natural world. That sense of the sacred makes me want to protect it, to do whatever is within my power to see that humankind recognizes how connected we are and how the damage we do to our environment we ultimately do to ourselves.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It’s not going to be a surprise to anyone if I say I would love to see a kindness movement. I’ve seen the power of kindness and I know how transformational it is on an individual level and, if enough of us do it, it can be transformational in a family, a business, a community, a nation, or even globally. It means not settling for nice, but having the courage and the strength to be kind. And it does take courage to be kind. So, yes, I would love to see a movement where all of us summon the courage to choose kindness.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am such an admirer of Brené Brown. Her work on vulnerability, courage, and shame has helped so many people and really changed a lot of old beliefs. And she writes and speaks with such authenticity and candor. I see a great deal of connection between her work and my own efforts to promote kindness.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thanks for asking. My website is https://ayearoflivingkindly.com/. There are lots of resources on it and also a portal to contact me. My social media links are:

Twitter: @DonnaJCameron, https://twitter.com/DonnaJCameron

Facebook Author Page: https://www.facebook.com/DonnaCameron.author/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donna-cameron-177b145/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thanks so much. This was a pleasure.