Paul Smith of ‘Tree of Life’: “Compassion is fundamental”

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Smith. Paul is the Executive Director ofTree of Life Ministries, a non profit 501c3 with the purpose of ‘reaching out to the poor and needy in our community with the love of Jesus Christ.’ 10,000 people are impacted annually across the Northern Virginia areas of Purcellville, Leesburg and Winchester.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

I was born in the inner city of Manchester, England into an impoverished and challenging neighborhood. At a young age, my dad suffered a serious accident at work, fracturing his skull. After a long recuperation, he was able to secure a small amount of compensation sufficient to help buy a home for his young family in a suburb of Manchester and transition from poverty. An American missionary couple moved into the same street shortly after and opened their home for church. I turned up, listened and recognized at a very young age the need of a Savior. I became a Christian and since then, following Jesus Christ has become my purpose. Educated in a very distinct ‘grammar’ school for the less affluent, I was able to capitalize on my academic foundation and enjoyed a successful career in banking for 20 years. I married the daughter of the American missionary couple and Pamela has been my life soulmate and best friend. We have 4 amazing kids and 3 wonderful grandchildren.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As a Christian, the Bible has been a light for my path. It’s my ‘go-to’ guide each day. Beyond that, a book entitled ‘Made for His Pleasure’ authored by a Scottish Minister, Alistair Begg, has been hugely influential in my decision making. The book speaks of Alistair’s ‘calling’ from ministry in Scotland to the US. I was struggling with my own ‘calling’ in 2001, and as the tragedy of 911 unfolded, felt an overwhelming sense that I wanted to be in the US. Dismissing the thought as a distraction, it wasn’t until I read Alistair’s book two years later that I determined the desire to move to the US was no whim. Alistair spoke of being invited by a US church to become their minister, and initially declining. They asked again and the second time, he accepted. Reading that he was given a ‘second chance’ to fulfill his calling, it mirrored the ‘second chance’ I was being given. On Dec 11, 2003, our family moved to Virginia, opened a Bed and Breakfast and equine operation, finally closing the chapter on my UK banking career.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

There’s an old testament proverb that cuts to the heart — ‘he who oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.’ Having witnessed and helped first-hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, my heart was drawn to the plight of the needy, reminding me of my formative years. Though I felt uncomfortable leaving the need in Gulfport and heading back to the wealth of a Northern Virginia suburb, I knew doors would open to serve the needy close to home.

That opportunity arose in 2008 in the wake of the financial crisis at a leadership meeting of my own church, Purcellville Baptist. When questioned about church priorities, my response was to recommend setting aside the first 20% of all church giving to meet the needs of the poor. The decision was taken to allocate 10% to overseas mission work and 10% to local, community mission work. Tree of Life Ministries (TOL) was born, adopting a simple purpose: to reach out to the poor and needy in our community with the love of Jesus Christ.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Tree of Life (TOL) reaches out to the community under the framework of 5 Branches — Food, Lifeskills, Shelter, Healthcare, and Relief. Within each Branch, distinct ‘ministries’ are established to meet the needs of the community. Over time, 31 ministries have emerged, but quick decisions were required in the wake of COVID-19 to prioritize ministry activity to address local needs. Our Food Pantry ministry has historically involved delivery teams taking food to homes therefore avoiding the indignity of lining up for a ‘handout.’

The community rallied and donated 97% more food during the crisis, enabling TOL in turn to deliver 297% more food. Pre-COVID, we were serving weekly meals under our Community Kitchen ministry. We adapted that strategy to introduce ‘To-go’ meals across 3 locations serving 157 % more meals. Beyond this, we have continued to offer virtual assistance with job and finance coaching, housing placement, and as importantly, praying with hundreds of individuals and providing a daily inspirational devotion.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

Jesus Christ epitomizes my definition of ‘hero’ — to give without limits for the needs of others. He said: “I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” Put differently, the interests of others are fundamentally more important than your own.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Our Tree of Life core values point to characteristics that I feel are demonstrably important to any Tree of Life hero:

Jesus Christ is foremost, Prayer & The Word of God are foundational, Compassion is fundamental, and Community is our front line. The essence of any Tree of Life hero or volunteer is to share the love of Christ. Praying and seeking His direction should be second nature. A hero can come equipped with outstanding intellectual or physical capacity to do good but without compassion, what is that worth? That said, we help anyone of faith or no faith — there are no discriminatory boundaries to our compassion. Finally, Christ changed lives within each community, and it is within each community where a Tree of Life hero will be found.

Countless examples of ‘heroic’ stories come to mind in the time since 2008 when Tree of Life was established:

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, we were contacted by women who faced homelessness. The only solution at the time was to refer them to local homeless shelters. To meet the need more holistically, Tree of Life was able to rent 5 local apartments that have since been set aside to provide them and their children, with a home. Dozens of women have been nurtured through the years thanks to the loving care of Tree of Life mentors who work with them individually to establish attainable goals. More than 70% of those we have helped have forged a better life, including a young woman in her 20’s who arrived from a local abused women’s shelter with a dream to be a nurse. That dream was realized about a year later when she enrolled in a nursing program.

More recently, meeting an elderly couple in their 80’s at a Christmas meal in the Salvation Army homeless shelter was pivotal. They had sold everything they owned to cover the cost of cancer treatment for the husband. Their final act of sacrifice to each other was the pawning of their wedding bands, which they had worn throughout their 62 year marriage. I was moved to compassion for the couple and prayed for an answer to their plight. ‘Coincidentally’ a local donor called to offer the rental home he owned for our ministry’s needs. As a result, we were able to provide a safe, comfortable environment for this lovely couple as they meandered the challenges of age. A Tree of Life hero also paid to retrieve their wedding bands as a Christmas gift! This experience precipitated in me the need to do more locally to provide affordable accommodation for our senior community, so I am currently engaged in a project to try and rehabilitate an abandoned motel in our area for the purpose of providing small, affordable micro-cottages for elderly and disabled adults.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

In the case of Tree of Life, it comes from the inside out. James, the brother of Jesus, wrote a letter recorded in the New Testament section of the Bible. His words are piercing — ‘Suppose someone is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to him, “Go, I wish you well; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about his physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if not accompanied by action, is dead.’ In other words, the Christian faith is empty and lifeless unless our actions speak as loud as our words.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

A personal life moment for me was a catalyst for the birth of Tree of Life 15 years prior to the current pandemic. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, I joined a group of local Christians in a relief effort in Gulfport, Mississippi. Arriving after the long bus ride from Loudoun County, my first move was to help inside a large tent that had been set up to provide meals to the homeless. The first people I met were Ellen and her son, who had lost everything when the storm destroyed their mobile home. I asked what I could get her and to my surprise she asked for a Bible. I looked up wondering where I would find a Bible only to notice that they had been placed periodically along the lines of tables where people would be fed.

I stepped forward to retrieve one of the Bibles only to see a dark suited team of individuals arrive at the other end of the tent, followed by President George Bush. Outside of Ellen and her son, the tent was largely empty, so I decided to see if the President’s bodyguards would allow me to speak with him. My thought was to ask if he would kindly inscribe the Bible for Ellen and pass it along to her. To my astonishment he agreed and followed me to the end of the tent where Ellen and her son were seated. Having asked Ellen what her favorite Scripture verse was (John 3:16 was her reply), the President scribed a personal message of encouragement to her at the front of the Bible. I will never forget Ellen’s response. She thanked the President, but worried about the adverse publicity he was receiving, asked if she could pray for him. The President of the free world was clearly moved spiritually and that moment of thoughtfulness from Ellen has never left me. Witnessing a giving attitude first-hand, having lost everything, was the catalyst for me three years later to launch Tree of Life Ministries.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

You would predictably expect me to say Jesus Christ. Beyond that, one historical figure who epitomizes the Tree of Life core values is William Wilberforce. His lifelong battle to eradicate the scourge of the slave trade encapsulates the foundational core values of my hero, Jesus Christ: Prayer & The Word of God, Compassion, Relationship and Community. Every last one of those values was prevalent in the life of Wilberforce and against all odds, he succeeded after 20 years in abolishing the British slave trade and then fought for another 26 years to see the abolition of slavery in most of the British empire.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

Seeing tangible fear from so many and witnessing the lives of those in need impacted significantly is hugely disconcerting.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

The Tree of Life in the Bible symbolizes hope. An Old Testament proverb says that ‘hope deferred makes the heart sick but a longing fulfilled is a Tree of Life.’ Given the incredible response of the community at a great time of need, I am confident that we bring hope for the future. I witnessed similar hope in Haiti several years ago. A local pastor ran a similar mission to Tree of Life extending a ‘hand up’ rather than a ‘handout.’ That has since become our mantra and we engage in ‘partnership’ with those we serve encouraging people to seek the ‘full life’ that Jesus Christ promised.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

In spite of the challenges faced by so many, financial giving to Tree of Life at the height of the pandemic (April) was the highest in our twelve-year history and food donations were 97% higher than the same time a year ago. People literally responded with such enthusiasm coupled with compassion that actions did speak as loud as words. Quite remarkable to witness. Interestingly, I have not witnessed behavior that can be classified as disappointing. Perhaps at time of crisis, people go the extra mile to demonstrate positivity.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

I have noticed a much more intense focus on family and less reliance on ‘stuff.’ For many families, they have experienced life together for the first time in a very long time. That is not in any way meant to diminish the heartache experienced by so many families at this time, but for those not impacted physically by the disease, I do sense a re-evaluation of priorities.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

A greater aptitude to look to the needs of others and then act and help.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Beyond the innate spiritual sense of purpose as a follower of Christ, an increased propensity to give back results in an increased propensity for people to say thank you. It’s a ‘win-win.’ The person receiving is blessed but the person giving is arguably blessed more with a distinct sense of purpose.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Tree of Life Ministries is undoubtedly the movement. Realizing our vision — to plant the Tree of Life model in new communities to the glory of God — is the output I would most like to see having started along this journey.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I guess the obvious person would be Alistair Begg given the influence that his book has made in my life. He is Senior Pastor at Parkside Church, Cleveland, Ohio.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.tolministries.org is the best place to track our story.