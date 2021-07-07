Dr. Masha V. Petrova of Altium: “Hire the right people”

Being the “crap filter” just might be your most important role when managing a team. — It’s not fun or glamorous, but you’re the only one who can do it for your people. Making sure they have the right equipment, securing budgets, navigating through bureaucracy and politics, protecting their time off, creating psychological safety, and in general moving obstacles out of their way so they can concentrate on what they were hired to do — to create, develop, and produce — that just might be one of the most important role of a leader.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a large team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Masha V. Petrova.

Dr. Masha V. Petrova brings a unique perspective to marketing, harnessing her background in engineering and software development to create and execute customer-centric B2B marketing strategies and go-to-market campaigns for highly technical markets.

Masha thrives on working with engineers and scientists, building and leading multi-disciplinary, global teams towards successful results. Her passion for serving customers is reflected in her work as the Vice President of Brand Marketing at Altium, LLC, as well as her service on the UC Irvine Customer Experience Advisory Board. Masha is committed to developing education initiatives and serves as Board Member and Marketing Chair for the Parentis Foundation.

Masha holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of California, San Diego, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware. She lives in Southern California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Like many children growing up in the 80s, I was going to get a job as an astronaut. I happened to carry that dream through high school and college and worked towards an engineering Ph.D. with the hope that, one day, that would be my ticket to outer space.

Eventually, I decided that Earth looked just fine from standing on its surface. My extroverted nature also took its course, and after many years of engineering research sitting behind a computer or cooped up in dark basement labs, I ended up in marketing and business development and never looked back.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In my current role, my team launched a really cool project — a YouTube channel called Altium Stories where we share technology stories of our customers. One of the first films we made was about Joe Grand, a popular hardware hacker.

We filmed part of the video during a hardware-hacking course that Joe put together in Silicon Valley. Course attendees included individuals from government organizations and security officers from large companies (we were not allowed to ask their names and had to blur out their faces in the film).

After the course, we were invited to the “hacker house” — an Airbnb where about several course instructors were staying. Each hacker had a special “super power” a.k.a hacker trick they were allowed to demonstrate publicly by their attorneys. (These were “good hackers,” in case that’s not clear!)

One of these guys could hack into any elevator intercom system, which he promptly demonstrated as a party trick, by calling into an elevator in NYC on his cell. Another brought out a Ziploc Baggie full of regular-looking laptop chargers that allowed him to remotely control any laptop. Yet another took my videographer’s hotel room keys and showed how he can easily hack into it and change the code. “Expect visitors in your room tonight,” he joked. I felt like I was in one of Marvel’s “Avengers” movies — with each hacker demonstrating his/her hacker superpower.

It was one of the coolest experiences in my career that also made me realize that we put way too much trust into everyday IoT devices!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh wow, my mistakes, a.k.a. learning experiences, would fill a book. Probably my biggest learning experience was misreading the excitement, energy, and charisma of several start-up CEOs for competence, experience, and the ability to run a business.

I thought I was pretty good at reading people, until I worked for a very charismatic and energetic CEO who, as I came to find out 1 year later, wasn’t really into paying the IRS. Shockingly, the government found out, he got into a lot of debt and stopped paying me and several people who I personally hired at that company. I walked away with a lot of guilt and several unpaid paychecks.

So, I learned my lesson! Do your due diligence when considering a role in a new company and do not blindly trust charismatic CEOs.

Got it!

Until, of course, I was offered to leave a cushy job at a well-established, profitable company for a role with a start-up that seemed like a sure winner — solid investors, great technical founders and…you guessed it… a charismatic and well-spoken CEO! The company turned out to be one of those dumpster fires you see on TV shows about dumpster fire start-ups.

Those experiences caused me to start studying specific areas of psychology, which in turn made me a more self-aware executive and a better marketer.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Most times when people quit their jobs they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

It’s hard to argue against that. I am not a perfect manager, but I know my strengths and weaknesses. When building, or turning around a team, I draw on my strengths instead of trying to morph myself into something I am not. Being very goal oriented I, likewise, build teams that deliver results.

I used to feel guilty for being so results oriented. It seemed so selfish. Until I realized that success translates to every member of my team. Because results are important to me, I hire people who are always better than me at what they do and who are willing to constantly learn and grow. The result is that out of 4 marketing teams I’ve built in the last 6 years, 80% of employees went on to higher salaries and higher titles, and continue to move up in their careers.

I don’t have a universal answer for retaining talent. But I tell people who I hire that no matter what happens with the company, or the department, my people will always leave more qualified, with a larger set of tools, and more extensive portfolios of interesting projects than before they came to work for me. They will become more valuable professionals, employees, and experts after working on my teams. As a manager, I feel that it’s my responsibility to leave people better off than before I hired them.

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

When you lead larger teams, it is crucial to have a clear vision and specific goals. And it’s important to build and evaluate teams on accomplishing team goals, and not just reward individual star performers.

Sales is typically an organization in the company that tends to reward individual performers. Yet, one of the most successful teams I’ve had a chance to observe was a sales team a few years ago with a software company selling very complex engineering software to RnD departments.

Their Americas sales team had a very strong leader who aligned a few hundred account managers and sales directors behind a single vision, rewarded teams for their performances and not just individual sales quotas, and was relentless in repeating and reiterating the vision and goals for the team — over and over, until it became a matra. There were many individual rockstars on that team — yet that leader was very clear — you’ll burn out quickly if you shine alone.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your personal experience, what are the “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Manage a Team”. (Please share a story or example for each, Ideally an example from your experience)

Hire people who are better than you and then get out of their way. — As managers we have a choice — hire B and C players and try to outshine them at every step, or know your weaknesses and hire A players who can fill those gaps. I choose the latter, just because at the end it helps me build highly functional teams where the sum of the whole is greater than its individual parts.

– At the end, as a manager you are responsible for the team’s performance. So I do my best to set clear goals and expectations for how those goals will be measured, and try to stay out of how team members actually get those results (within moral and legal boundaries).

– When I have to micromanage, it’s for projects with very specific results and very short timelines. Or if a team member is not the right fit for their current role — but that micromanagement has to be short lived. Either the team member adapts quickly, or I transition them off the team; otherwise that becomes a huge drain on your time and on the team’s productivity. Being the “crap filter” just might be your most important role when managing a team. — It’s not fun or glamorous, but you’re the only one who can do it for your people. Making sure they have the right equipment, securing budgets, navigating through bureaucracy and politics, protecting their time off, creating psychological safety, and in general moving obstacles out of their way so they can concentrate on what they were hired to do — to create, develop, and produce — that just might be one of the most important role of a leader.

– A few years ago, I sat on a couch at 10PM with a glass of wine, completely exhausted. I was a manager for a new team for about 7 months and the whole thing was a disaster. Budgets were being cut while employees needed new equipment to do their jobs. At the same time, there was a bully on the team that was disrupting everyone’s performance. And (this made me pour a second glass of wine), HR implemented a new protocol that made it extra difficult to get a new, much needed, hire on board. I knew if I didn’t figure out how to manage all this “crap”, no one would do it for me and my team would suffer.

– I took a deep breath (ok, fine, I took another sip of wine) and opened my laptop. Suddenly, a chat message popped up. It was from one of my employees. “Hey Masha,” it read, “Just wanted to tell you that I am really enjoying being a part of your team. We’re working on some great projects and I feel like we’re really making a difference!” It made me smile, and suddenly I was proud to be the crap filter. Spend most of your time with your strongest performers. — A few years ago, as a new head of marketing, I was handed a team of about 10 people and was told to “fix it”. According to the CEO, the team was not performing, none of their projects tied to the corporate goals, and several team members clearly were not the right fit. The CEO had many expectations for the team, including handling 12 new product launches for several product lines, defining go-to-market strategy for 2 brand new software products, and establishing MARCOMM and field marketing strategies and operations within the span of the next 6 months.

– I was stressed out and overwhelmed, so I started reading every book on management, and was lucky to find what came to be my bible for managing teams, First Break all the Rules by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman. Anyone looking to grow retention, build morale, or attract great talent should start and end with this book.

– The authors pointed out that most managers spend most of their time with their least productivepeople, and least time with theirmost productive. Makes sense, right? You need to help the weaker team members, so you spend more time with them.

– Except that after studying hundreds of most effective managers, the authors found that most of those managers spend most of their time with their most productive employees. The idea is that most effective managers take the role of the catalyst — they turn talent into performance. And the more energy and attention you invest in talent, the greater the yield of the entire team.

– So I adapted; I started spending most of the time with my star performers and figured out how to quickly transition out employees who were not the right fit. That one change helped my team make an exponential jump in productivity and performance and achieve all the goals that were set by the CEO. Hire the right people. — There have been numerous books written on the subject, yet it baffles me how few leaders pay attention to this crucial part of building effective teams. The other day, I heard a VP describe his hiring strategy as, “I want to hire people who I’d want to be friends with, to hang out with. You know, the kind who’d “fit in” here.” Needless to say, his team is not high-performing or very effective.

– Hiring for high-performing teams requires not only having talented people, but also a vision for what you need your team to look like and what talents, skills sets, personality traits you need from each person on the team, in each specific role, to build a well-oiled machine.

– The software sales executive I mentioned earlier, who ran an extremely effective and high-performing sales team of several hundred employees, was always recruiting. The very first time I was introduced to him, he asked me, “Who do you know from your previous roles that I need to hire?” No one’s asked me that before (or since), so I was taken aback. He wrapped the conversation by saying, “Please think about it and give me a list of 3 people you’d recommend I should hire.” That executive was always recruiting, interviewing, and evaluating his team for performance. No wonder it was the top performing team in the company and the sales people remain the most sought-after in the industry to this day. For creativity and innovation to thrive — create an environment of psychological safety. — The more psychological stressors you remove from your employees, the more mindshare they have to dedicate to creating and innovating. Creativity cannot thrive amongst never-ending lists of tasks or long-term stress.

– As many studies have shown, the human mind needs periods of calm before it starts to create. If, as a manager, you’re not actively working to remove the “crap” (see above) and psychological stressors out of the way for your employees, then do not expect much creativity from your team. No matter how talented your employees are.

– If you’re not making sure to protect your team members from bullies, you will not get creativity. If you’re not actively making space for your employees to take care of their personal lives, or get to know their coworkers, or just time to think and plan, you will not get creativity. If your team is in “survival mode” where everyone is fighting for their turf, you might get very specific creativity from people who are naturally competitive and will get creative in climbing to the top, but not much else.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Read First, Break all the Rules and follow the authors’ advice when building a team. Know your own strengths and weaknesses and build on your strengths.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Company leaders are becoming more aware that treating employees as human beings, with individual needs and lives outside of work, might cost more in the moment, but is a lot more profitable long-term. This movement is already happening, and I would love to be able to contribute to it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

On the subject of management, I’ll again defer to Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman from the book mentioned above.

“People don’t change that much.

Don’t waste time trying to put in what was left out.

Try to draw out what was left in.

That is hard enough.”

This quote has helped me enormously to avoid many frustrations when working with people and building teams.

Thank you for these great insights!