Namita Thakkar of Matrix Public Relations Dubai: “Be resilient ”

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Namita Thakkar, PR Director, Matrix Public Relations Dubai.

A post-graduate degree holder in Mass Communication, Namita has more than a decade of hands-on experience in PR, including developing and implementing strategic PR tactics to achieve a significant increase in brand awareness. Her expertise lies in efficient client relations and managing and leading the team to deliver the best possible results. At Matrix, she takes the lead in the overall management of some of the key finance, fashion, and retail clients like Century Financial, Grant Thornton, Kurt Geiger, Steve Madden, Himalaya Herbals, Liali Jewellery, and Dabur. With her regional knowledge, she is able to successfully guide her clients in creating effective PR strategies that turn into tangible results.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Storytelling and creativity are the two words that have always excited me. Since my school days I always enjoyed sharing creative ideas for a project or writing essays that would take on an adventure into another world. However, before my masters in Mass communication, I was not really aware which subject I wanted to specialize in. As I began studying public relations, I got to hone my skills for the subject and eventually when I worked in a PR firm as an intern, I was pretty sure I am in the right place. The adrenaline rush that you experience while working in a PR agency is quite addictive! Every day is a new challenge and a new opportunity. That’s what I love the most about the job I do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I moved to Dubai in 2008 and joined Matrix PR shortly thereafter as a PR executive. It’s been 12 years now so there are countless of interesting stories to tell, each one being very special and close to my heart. From successful pitches to the media, winning my first client to handling a crisis at a media event due to a sudden downpour, dealing with sleepless nights trying to meet client’s crazy expectations; all these stories have only taught me valuable lessons that helped me grow and succeed.

One such story that I would like to narrate is how a well-planned event turned into an unforeseen crisis for us. While working for our client Steve Madden, the high street fashion footwear brand, we had organized a press conference for Steve’s first ever UAE visit. After a month of planning and strategizing, the day had arrived and we were all looking forward with excitement to see how the event would unfold. We had received confirmations from all the Tier 1 media and we were quite sure of the event turning out to be a huge success. However, out of nowhere, in the middle of November 2019 there was a sudden heavy downpour in Dubai and to make it worse the venue of the press conference was badly affected. Unfortunately, there was no time to contact everyone to inform them of the change of plans. In order to ensure that the media and guests were not left stranded, the team quickly swung into action. Each member was assigned a VIP guest and media to escort through the new route away from the flooded sections and up to the event area through a secondary entrance. This ensured that the event went on as planned and that there were no unwanted sideshows before, during or after the event. The team’s quick actions averted what could have potentially been a media disaster.

The campaign was a huge success not just in terms of the number of media who attended the event but also in terms of how well the crisis was managed on the day and in spite of all the odds, the brand received amazing response and mileage from the event.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am not sure if I can term it as a “funny mistake” but I definitely learnt a lot from it. During my initial days at Matrix PR, I was trying my best to impress my seniors by taking on all the work they were assigning to me without prioritizing. Of course, that often left me flustered and stressed! In trying to manage all the stuff I had to complete on one particular day, I sent out a wrong press release to the media! Fortunately, my senior noticed it in time and we could recall the message and call some media to control the damage that could have been caused because of my negligence. But if you know how to learn from your mistakes, they will become your invaluable life lessons. So I learnt –

While multi-tasking is a skill you need to develop, prioritizing your work is absolutely crucial

Attention to detail is a must no matter how busy you are! Proof read before you send out any communication to ensure you have not missed out anything or if you are sending the correct content

Learn to say ‘no’ if there is too much on your plate

Sticky notes make your life easier! Once you have a list of things you need to complete in a day in front of you, you are more in control of the situation. Rather than running around flustered, be organized in mapping out what needs to be done first

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We have recently won a new client, an organic cosmetics range! The brand is from Singapore founded by a woman entrepreneur. I am quite excited about this client for a number of reasons. Firstly, beauty and fashion are close to my heart. I love to work on lifestyle clients. Secondly, sustainable beauty is a conversation that has picked up massively in the recent past. So I am looking forward to see how we can create more awareness on this subject. I am sure there are going to be some interesting brain storming sessions on this one where the team puts on their creative hats and let their crazy ideas just flow. The founder herself is a very young, dynamic and creative person so it would be exciting to see how we can take this partnership to the next level.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Read, read and read — Staying on top of the news is extremely crucial when you are in the PR business. You have to be up-to-date on all the latest news especially if it affects your client’s industry. You need to keep your eyes and ears open to any relevant news that can be an opportunity for your client to comment on or an important announcement from your client’s competitor. You will be surprised to see how some stories can act as an inspiration for you to pitch a different angle for your client to the media or suggest a campaign to your client to gain more visibility.

2. Be resilient — You need to be aware that you are in a service industry. It is not an easy task to constantly juggle between convincing media and pleasing clients. Be prepared to accept rejection and use that to improve your communication game. Not all your pitches are going to get you a YES from the media. Sometimes, not a single reporter will respond to your emails. But you can’t let that pull you down. The key attributes of a successful PR professional are resilience, perseverance and self-motivation!

3. PR is a team sport — Every single day you need a trusted team who share the same objectives and vision to ensure you create a successful PR campaign and story for your client. Your team is your strongest support system. You will rejoice every little success and pull each other up through every challenge together.

4. Measuring success is tough to explain — It is very difficult to prove tangible benefit to your client for all the hard work you have put in to get them noticed out there. There are a lot of changes taking place in the industry to evaluate the success of a PR campaign, but it is still tricky to make all clients understand the level of your performance and efforts.

5. It’s not a 9–5 job — Your job doesn’t end when you leave the desk. It’s not every day that you will have to work post so-called work hours, but there will be times when you are working on tight deadlines to ensure you don’t miss out on opportunities that are time sensitive or manage an uncalled crisis situation which needs to be dealt with on priority. Your clients and media need to know they can rely on you and if that means on certain days you have to work after work, then you need to be game for it.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Networking is so important in the PR business. It’s all about contacts and the relationships you build not just with the media but also generally with people who you might be able to collaborate with. Every connection you make is a potential client or an opportunity to learn and grow. Be it an advice, a recommendation or partnership, networking is essential for our communication careers.

1. Look within your circle — Start by looking around in your inner circle, people who you think can add value to your personal and professional growth. It could be people you have worked with in the past, your managers, clients, colleagues or even friends and family. Maintain a directory of the list of these people who you can contact and talk comfortably with.

2. LinkedIn — Make sure your profile is updated. Connect with people not just from your industry but also those who can inspire you and mentor you. Join relevant groups and discussions to widen your knowledge and network.

3. Attend events — Keep an eye on relevant events and seminars taking place around you. Not only will it keep you up to date with latest information from your industry, but also will help you in building new contacts and meeting new people.

4. Maintain your network — As you grow your network, do not forget to maintain it too. Set reminders to meet atleast 1–2 contacts every month over lunch or coffee. A one on one meeting is more beneficial for the connection to grow and become stronger.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

At Matrix we have always believed that word-of-mouth referrals add more credibility to your brand and services. Building a good rapport with existing clients, networking, leveraging social media to promote your services, building SEO for own website, participation in industry seminars and awards are some of the key aspects in creating more visibility for your own agency and increasing the possibility of generating good leads.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I loved reading “The Alchemist”, the core message of this story itself is so beautiful, “When a person really desires something, all the universe conspires to help that person to realize his dream.” The book is a gentle reminder for us to follow what our heart desires and pursue our dreams. Not just in my career, but otherwise too it made me think of spirituality in a whole new light. We all face challenging times on the work and personal front. But this book makes you understand the true value of life and gives you the courage to follow your dreams.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have always felt sensitive towards any issues involving children. Due to the pandemic, there are many children across the globe who have lost their parents to Covid-19. I cannot even imagine what it must feel like to not have your strongest support system with you while growing up. If I could start a movement, it definitely would be to do something to support the orphan and vulnerable children. The main objective would be to provide facilities and support to empower these children, identify right families for them and strengthen the child protection units in each country.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.