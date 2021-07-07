Dr. Arnold Meshkov: “Watching your weight and decreasing carbohydrate intake”

…A sense of purpose is the most important factor in strong mental wellness — a reason to get up in the morning. I have treated so many patients who have had serious heart problems, but with good treatment and some changes in personal habits have gone on to resume their careers with more determination and focus than ever.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

Arnold B. Meshkov, MD FACC received his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Meshkov trained in Internal Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine and in Cardiology at the Yale University School of Medicine. He was a Professor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine until 2015 when he returned to private practice. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Echocardiography.

Dr. Meshkov has taught several generations of medical students, Internal Medicine residents and Cardiology trainees. Named among “Best Cardiologists” by Castle Connolly for 2012 through 2020, and Top Docs by Philadelphia Magazine from 2018 to 2020, he has lectured on a broad range of topics in cardiology and bioethics, both locally and nationally. His background includes publications in major medical journals and multiple teaching honors. Dr. Meshkov served for many years as the Chairman of the Ethics Committee at Temple University Hospital and was the coordinator of Cardiology Grand Rounds, a weekly lecture series at Temple.

Dr. Meshkov’s book Chasing the Widowmaker was released on March 31st, 2021 and hit #1 in it’s category. For more information, please visit www.ChasingTheWidowmaker.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in south Philadelphia, the son of first- and second-generation Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine and Russia. My father was a poor boy who enlisted in 1942, and served 3 and a half years in the 101st Airborne Division in Europe, involved in many of the major battles of World War II. He had earned 3 and a half years of credit for school under the “GI Bill of Rights,” and enrolled in Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia PA in 1946, graduating in 1950, the year I was born.

My father started his own dental practice in northeast Philadelphia and became very successful. My mother was a “stay-at home” mom who would do anything for her four sons. My parents both stressed the importance of education and encouraged us to pursue whatever our dreams were.

I grew up in a mostly Jewish neighborhood of the Philadelphia suburbs, and all of my friend’s fathers were successful professionals or businessmen. The mothers all did not work outside the home. My brothers and I led a privileged life, with many educational, athletic, and cultural opportunities, as well traveling to other parts of the United States and Europe on family trips. It was a grand childhood.

I always knew I was going to college, and because I was a very good student, thought I had a great chance to go to an Ivy League school. That goal was fulfilled when I entered the University of Pennsylvania in 1967. I was interested in chemistry, history, and journalism. I wrote for The Daily Pennsylvanian, the college newspaper, but fell in love with biochemistry, and applied to medical school. Truthfully, the automatic deferral from military service during the Vietnam War was another incentive for a medical education.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father. Although he was happy and successful with his career choice as a dentist, he had always really wanted to go to medical school, driven by his interest in science and medicine. Because of my basic nature, similar to his, fulfilling his wish for me seemed very natural.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ll never forget my 11th grade Chemistry teacher. I was in the honors section, and just had this innate ability to understand the concepts, getting high marks on all of the tests, and enjoying the lab work. But my teacher, Mr. Stamper, a laconic man, had a concern about me. He was reviewing my latest test, on which I had done very well, but he said to me: “You’re a very smart young man. But you rely too much on your natural ability. You need to work harder.” I always remembered that advice, understanding that to really master a skill, natural gifts are not enough.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Being a cardiologist is to be a member of a pretty serious group of people, often caring for critically ill patients and trying to fix damaged hearts. But sometimes we can be too serious. A few decades ago, my partner and I attended a major cardiology meeting in New Orleans, a city not known for its seriousness. After the session one day, he and I of course were walking down Bourbon Street in our “cardiology uniform” of the time — blue blazer, gray slacks, white shirt, stripped tie, and black shoes.

As we were walking, a very drunk woman stumbled toward us, huge cup of beer in her hand. She asked in in a slurred voice: “Who are all of you guys with the blue blazers on Bourbon Street?” I answered: “We’re attending the conference of the American College of Cardiology this week here.” She thought for a second and said: “Oh that explains it. We haven’t had such a boring group in town for a long time.”

It was a reminder that yes, I have a serious job, but a balanced life also includes good doses of relaxation, friendship, and humor. You need to lighten up on yourself more often, no matter the gravity of your profession. There’s nothing wrong with having a good time on Bourbon Street.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

In my teens, I began reading books by Sinclair Lewis, the American writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1930. But there was one of his books that was different from his others– Arrowsmith, a novel about a young man from the Midwest, who wants badly to become a medical scientist. He struggles to try to decide whether to pursue a career as a practitioner, or as a basic scientist, and how each potential path has good and bad, factors that would affect not just his professional life, but also his personal life with the women he would become involved with. Young Dr. Arrowsmith had always believed that doctors were the best of human beings, but he learned that just like everyone else, people in the medical profession are as flawed at times as anyone else. This book was a real “eye-opener” for me as a young man entering medical school, and I used a quote from the book in my medical school yearbook.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Number one for me is from the Beatles: “The love you take is equal to the love you make.”

Number two is a lyric from a Billie Holiday song: “God bless the child that’s got his own.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Now that I have broken the “author barrier,” I am contemplating another medical history book, this time on the history of organ transplantation, a topic with enormous personal importance. I had a kidney transplant from a 32 old woman who died suddenly in 1996, and through the miracle of modern science her kidney is still functioning in me as well now, just short of 25 years later, than when it was put inside of me. I plan to call it “The Red and White Cooler.” I hope I have the energy and motivation to complete this project on an important topic. There are now well over 100,000 Americans waiting on organ transplant lists, and people need to know about the importance of organ donation and how successful these transplants have become, all through the efforts of great medical scientists.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

A sense of purpose is the most important factor in strong mental wellness — a reason to get up in the morning. I have treated so many patients who have had serious heart problems, but with good treatment and some changes in personal habits have gone on to resume their careers with more determination and focus than ever. Strengthening your family ties and rejuvenating friendships — this is so important for all of us. We can not “go it alone.” When I have a patient who needs heart surgery, and they have obvious strong family or friend support, I know that their chance of a full recovery is so much greater. In the opposite manner, I have had patients who seemed resigned to die after a major heart problem, and I think part of the reason is that they feel that their lives are not important to anyone else. Kindness — When you are younger, many of us are so impressed by people who are smart. As we get older and hopefully wiser, we recognize that there are so many smart people, smarter and more talented and successful than we are. But our own mental wellness depends on finding those who are kind to all, and that we can emulate them. Nothing makes you feel better than reaching out and helping someone. When my own brother had a major problem, and we had been estranged for several years, my reaching out to him, and providing endless support, rejuvenated our love for each other. Even though I am a medical doctor and know that I help people on a regular basis, helping my brother had nothing to do with my medical career. But I felt much better about how I helped him than just about anything I have ever done.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I don’t have a specific form of this, but I do use my mind to relieve stress and regain my energy and enthusiasm for life. I often try to visualize and remember my almost spiritual experiences with nature, such as the sound of skis rushing down a mountain in Colorado in powder snow, and how the snow crystals fly up toward you as you carve another turn, your heart beats faster, your thighs ache, you can’t believe you are able to do this, and see the world from such a unique point of view. My family can sometimes tell and ask me: “Are you skiing in your mind?” In recent years, as I ski much less, I have learned to sail and can also visualize that same bonding with nature on the water, feeling the awesome power of just the wind pushing your boat forward. My friends have asked me which do you like better, skiing or sailing. I say I love them both but when I am sailing, I’m not short of breath! I think all of us can find such mental tranquil places that are important and calming.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Watching your weight and decreasing carbohydrate intake — I have taken care of people who have done this, and avoided many of the complications of a heart problem Yearly checkups with emphasis on your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels; earlier treatment leads to much better long-term outcomes — prevention is the key. Atherosclerosis, the disease that I treat the most, can begin in the 20’s! Medications work, especially if given early and taken faithfully. Regular exercise of any kind 5 times a week; make sure it is something you enjoy doing and does not become a difficult chore.

People who do this are so much healthier and happier with themselves; I have seen this over and over again in my practice. I have a patient who is doing so well after heart bypass surgery who is playing competitive volleyball and ice hockey in his 60’s.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This is so hard in modern America, with all of the availability of great restaurants and prepared processed foods. I think the main blockage to eating better, especially as the pandemic hopefully wanes, is that family and friends are so desperate to get together, and food is such a big part of those gatherings. I think the idea of limiting the hours that we eat might a good way to deal with that, so that if you are thinking your dinner will be large to limit breakfast and lunch. I know that is in distinction from the old adage about 3 moderate meals, there is more and more data about intermittent fasting as a way to control and lose weight.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Anger is so destructive, and we all have spells of anger and frustration especially in our modern world of computer and technology snafus. I believe it’s a good day when you don’t need to call an 800 or 877 number. But when confronted with these frustrations, I think the best advice is to recognize that there is a very good chance that two weeks from today’s frustration or anger episode, you will have trouble remembering what you were upset about. If you are in a relationship, and a conflict arises, try to determine to which one of you the issue is more important; my wife and I have been married to 50 years, and I think it is one of the most important principles that maintains our relationship. Reach out on a regular basis to your friends and family; don’t just use texts or emails. Although some people like to posit that they are “loners,” I think they are very unhappy. We are social creatures — get over it and talk/ meet with people!

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I’m reminded of what Count Basie said when he was asked if a jazz musician was any good — “Either you got it or you don’t.” Happy successful people smile naturally; they don’t need to work at it. A smile is probably the single most important way to make a positive connection with people. My own daughter has that skill naturally; she lights up a room when she enters. Others unfortunately can brighten a room by leaving. Even in times of trouble, a smile and a sense of humor is so helpful. When I see a smile on the face of my patients after a procedure of any kind, I know they are going to be fine.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.