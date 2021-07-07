Amy Elizabeth and Liz Coyles of Align by Design: “Again we would have to emphasize meditation”

Amy & Liz: Again we would have to emphasize meditation; as humans we have a need to reconnect to the source of our energy, and allow our own energy to tap into higher love and energies. We do this daily in several ways, with movement, guided meditations, sound baths, and visualizations.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Elizabeth and Liz Coyles of Align by Design.

Align by Design is a Human Design Brand built on Integrity, Alignment, Personal Power and Unique Energy. Their goal is to provide communities, spaces, and resources — not just to inform about Human Design, but to advocate for transformation. Align by Design strives to bring luxury into the Human Design world and fill the spaces that go unseen — where others aren’t willing to go, and create absolute magic!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Liz: Amy and I were introduced by Amy’s mom who was the Secretary at my school. I was an office helper and would substitute in the office when needed. Since meeting we started forming a lifelong friendship, dating over 21 years! We both had outlets within sports, the arts, local communities, families and friends.

We were inseparable in grade nine and stayed extremely good friends throughout high school, and University; we traveled together and even lived together at one point. Of course there were a few moments of friction and what we now realize were small moments of misunderstanding each other, yet we always came back to such a feeling of home within each other.

Both of us came from middle class families with beautiful, strong morals and values, and were always taught to hold strong to integrity. There was a huge emphasis on being good people in this world. Both our families believed working hard was the ultimate way to success.

Amy is a single mother of three young children, was an elementary school teacher for almost 10 years before Human Design found her and ultimately changed the entire course of her life. She is now the CEO and founder of human design company Align by Design.

I always desired freedom and travel in my life. After picking up a guitar for the first time in University, I [Liz] wrote and performed a song that won a Canadian national songwriting competition! After signing a record deal, I moved to the USA and started my journey to Los Angeles. I shifted from music and started, owned and operated a very successful hand poured candle business in LA which was featured in many big stores across North America. After spending a couple of years in Chicago, I made my way back to LA to work as a Stylist. A year later, Amy introduced me to Human Design and I began my studies, joining the Align By Design team shortly after that.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Amy: My own soul mission was cracking open during each of the births of my children. I’d say each of them (Layla, Lucy, and Hendrix) have all provided a new inspiration for my growth, desired alignment, evolution and perspective! My family, friends, and mentors have been massive in my evolution and internal power, to help me trust my path and remind me what my desires are and that I get to have it all!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Liz: On my journey, encouragement has been a team effort from my friends and family. I have always enjoyed taking the path less traveled and at times, specifically in the music industry, it was very challenging. My friends and family have been there to help support me in every facet of my life. The best part about achieving a level of financial success is the ability to share that with them. Whether it’s through shared experiences or little gifts to let them know I’m thinking of them, it’s been really important to me so pay back all of the years of support and let them know how much I appreciate their unwavering support.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Liz: I wouldn’t necessarily look at it as a mistake, but the biggest lesson I’ve learned in business is that things fall apart when you don’t listen to your gut. In a past business venture, I ignored the little voice inside my head for a long time and it didn’t end well. I learned SO much from that experience so that’s why I don’t look at it as a mistake, but it’s certainly something I will never ignore again.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Amy: “It’s always working for us, no matter what.” Although I’ve experienced several difficult moments, I’ve witnessed complete miracles from those moments! It’s always working, we just have to be willing to grab the lessons along each path!

Liz: A line that I always tell myself when things feel unsteady or like they’re going in a direction I hadn’t planned on, is “the world is in perfect order.” Something about that feels so steady and grounding and reminds me that everything is always happening for me, even if it’s in a different way than I had anticipated.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Amy: At Align By Design our mission is to make Human Design accessible to you, wherever you’re at in your journey. We are always coming up with new ways to expand and bring Human Design to people in ways they’ve never experienced it before. Currently, we’re focusing on untapped markets and how Human Design could potentially change and shift the way businesses currently operate.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, and Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Amy: I would have to say that meditation is a huge one for me, clearing and quieting the mind is so important. We both use this powerfully in our own work, both in stillness and with movement! Another is reading. We both really enjoy expanding our minds, and we make it a point to attend programs, take courses, and read or listen to audio books to expand our mental capacity and depth! I’d also have to say that support is more important than anything; we are huge advocates of mentorship and support, and it’s so important to have that support in every relationship, whether it be family, friends, or other loved ones; fully supporting our mental wellness is key!

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Within Human Design, there are several layers beneath the surface which support unique individualized genetic coding that supports unique Manifestation methods. We practice these!

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Amy: As a Projector, I realized early on that since my system was so sensitive, clean health and wellness as a priority supported my energy and alignment massively. I eat very clean, take supplements often, and listen to what my body is wanting and needing in order to support it. I work out almost daily to release the energy build up and enjoy my Peloton, HIIT workouts, and pilates at home (I am still in full lockdown in Canada)!

Liz: My body responds best to long walks and hikes, while I can enjoy listening to a podcast, music, or getting lost in thoughts, visualizations and daydreams! I will go on eight mile walks most days and I also love Balance by Electra’s Pilate Classes in LA.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This is an incredibly fascinating element of Human Design. In each of our unique blueprints, there’s an area that addresses digestion and how your body best digests food. This directly correlates to how your body is able to digest information and take in what’s going on around you. Diving into this area of your chart can definitely help to create habits that not only benefit you but feel intuitively good for you.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Amy & Liz: Journaling is a big one. Getting out of your head and letting your stream of consciousness flow onto paper is an incredible way to sit with your feelings and get really honest with yourself about where you’re at. Another habit for optimal wellness is meditation. Turning off the world and tuning into our own energy processes and connecting to frequencies we aren’t connected to throughout the day allows us to process what needs to be processed. The last habit is movement; as we mentioned, movement is huge for our own physical stress regulator. It helps our bodies do what they naturally know how to do, and get stored emotions, anxieties and stresses out, so alignment can occur with more ease.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling is magnetic and freeing. It allows us to tap into the present moment, and an opportunity for someone else to immediately connect in a high frequency emotion!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Amy & Liz: Again we would have to emphasize meditation; as humans we have a need to reconnect to the source of our energy, and allow our own energy to tap into higher love and energies. We do this daily in several ways, with movement, guided meditations, sound baths, and visualizations. Another is journaling, I [Amy] am a big journaler; releasing subconscious thoughts that are taking up space allow for high frequencies and source to land with the messages we are meant to be hearing and guided by. And of course, we believe that the most important habit for spiritual wellness is making sure you’re aligned with your human design. We always go back to our Energy Type, Strategy, and Authority to ensure we are on the path of least resistance and fine tuning how we operate within alignment.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Liz: We are all so connected to nature and really are able to tap into clarity and our unique spirituality when we let go. Nature provides all our soul needs — grounding, rebalancing, freedom, play, energy… whenever we connect with it, we elevate our spiritual frequency and tune our alignment!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Amy: It would be to really foster emotional intelligence in children and youth! If we can begin the process of alignment and emotional intelligence at a young age, we are truly changing the future!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Amy: I would love to have breakfast with Kanye West! He is a fellow Projector, Artist and I would love to just be able to be in his energy and world for a few minutes!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We love advocating for the benefits of human design on our company Instagram. And of course our website, which has plenty of resources for human design beginners and novices alike, such as a complimentary human design chart for visitors. Some of our current projects include our human design courses, blog, and podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thank you so much for having us, it has been a pleasure!