Rodney Mueller of Perfect Aim: “Earn trust”

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Rodney Mueller

Rodney Mueller is an entrepreneur, advisor and mentor that has reinvented the antiquated way of setting and achieving goals. His mentorship and advisory to startup and mid-size CEOs has led to exponential growth

through his Perfect Aim Method™.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I grew up just outside of St Louis to a single mom. From a young age, I wanted to be successful and be a good man. Some of the bigger influences growing up were the Oprah Winfrey Show and the movie Top Gun. One led me to a lifelong study of ontology, spirituality and phenomenology, the other led me to a 22+ year career in the Army Reserves, both of which have informed my work as a coach.

I got into coaching almost unexpectedly. By the age of 28, I had accomplished a lot of the things that I thought would make me happy. I was working for Novo Nordisk (a world leading Diabetes Care biotech) in pharmaceutical sales making six figures plus and doing meaningful work, I was midway through business school, had met the woman who would become my wife, bought a home in a great neighborhood and was 11 years into my Army career.

By most accounts I was successful, but inside I was exhausted, unfulfilled and disconnected; and perhaps most painfully, I knew that the way I had been approaching life, which consisted of chasing achievement after achievement and using hard work as the only solution, wasn’t going to get me where I truly wanted to be. I yearned to live a purposeful, impactful AND successful life that utilized all of my gifts.

I decided to join a pretty intense Leadership Development and Coach Training Program (by Accomplishment Coaching), mostly because I thought it would make me a better leader and because there were people reading books and discussing the depths of being a human that I had been so passionate about.

Over the course of that year, I realized two things, one, that this was my purpose and passion, and two, that it was possible to create a successful career as a coach.

Two years later, I quit my day job and haven’t looked back. Being a professional coach has given me the privilege to live abroad in Mexico and coach from the beach, spend five years in San Francisco working with startup CEO’s and other purpose-driven leaders and to live a life that is meaningful and purposeful with lots of autonomy.

Today, I live in St Louis with my wife and four- year-old daughter, and another little girl on the way.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Focus on Self-Development:

There is no chance that I would be a successful business leader today without a deep focus on and investment in self-development. I often say that the primary cap on a coach’s success is their willingness to grow in their own trust and belief in their essential greatness.

I will never forget the day when I saw this shift in my business. It was six months after I had quit my full-time job to become a full-time coach. I was struggling! I was working my tail off, putting tons of pressure on myself and could not break through the 2–3,000 dollar a month plateau in my coaching business.

I was sitting in my office on the Friday before the Christmas holiday and trying to make myself do something to generate business. I was staring at my computer screen on that cold, cloudy December day and I was completely miserable, defeated and scared.

Luckily, I had a session with my own coach that day and she made the simplest of observations, “Nobody wants to hire a miserable, stressed out, scared coach.” She suggested I shift my focus to taking care of myself in such a way that I showed up to my business positive, uplifted and inspired.

From that day on, I’ve known that the number one key to growing my business is expanding my ability to treat myself well and live a great life. That day, I became a much better boss to myself. I gave myself the rest of the day off (I wasn’t going to do anything productive anyway) and I went to a middle-of-the day movie theater to see Lincoln.

A month later, I had the first major breakthrough in my business with an influx of clients.

Follow Inspiration:

As much as a part of me would love to control all risks and know how everything will turn out, that little, quiet voice of inspiration has been the most important guide in my coaching career. It’s not easy to follow that voice, but it has given me some of the greatest gifts and successes in my career.

One of my favorite examples of this is how I became a leadership advisor and investor in a growing startup. About five years into my coaching business, far past the time I “should” have been taking on pro-bono clients, a friend and I were inspired to work with one of his old business school classmates who was uber-talented and had a concept for a startup.

We felt so inspired to work with him that we offered to do it for free. It just felt right…

Not only did I learn a ton and gain a new level of confidence in working with the founder as he took his business from a concept to the thriving company it is today with hundreds of employees and over 42 million dollars in venture funding to date, but I also got to be an early investor and advisor.

That investment will end up being worth hundreds of times more than I would have charged for a coaching fee and it opened me up to a whole new world of talented, purpose-driven, ultra-successful CEOs and founders.

Never Quit (unless you know you should):

Usually, when I hear that saying, I roll my eyes. However, reflecting on my career, it is this stubborn, relentless, never-quit attitude that has really helped push me through the tough spots. I have been brought to my knees in desperation in building my business, I’ve been defeated, failed, embarrassed and terrified, but somehow I’ve chosen to push through.

There are countless opportunities to quit in this business and give up. Clients quitting unexpectedly, public failures, comparing yourself to others, doing all the right things and not seeing immediate results.

Sometimes, the simple (yet terrifying) art of never quitting is the most important ingredient to succeeding.

At the same time, there have been really important junctures in my career where I knew I should quit something but I was scared to, whether it be a business partnership that wasn’t working, a product that wasn’t selling or a client who took more energy than they were worth.

Never quit, unless you know you should.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

There are a lot of basic habits that I probably take for granted about myself, like preparing for my day before I dive into work, dressing in a way that makes me feel confident, making space to do things that inspire me. That could be going for a walk, listening to a podcast or music, or spending the time to make myself a craft pour over coffee in the morning.

I’d say the single most important and consistent habit I’ve developed is keeping a constant focus on the wellbeing habits that lead to me being refreshed, inspired and balanced.

Wellbeing, or as I like to call it more specifically, Self-Love, is the foundation for a successful coach and business leader. Coaches particularly, or anyone who sells their expertise, intuition or insight, must have a solid relationship to themselves.

Why? Because, you can’t sell or provide something, powerfully and sustainably, that you don’t value yourself. Imagine trying to sell something that you didn’t believe in, that you didn’t see the value in. Trust me, I’ve done it before and when you do it’s agonizing, you feel like a fraud and there’s a hard cap on your success.

One important thing to note here, wellbeing is commonly confused with things that we believe we should do and often becomes a list of things we believe we have to do in order to be good enough.

True wellbeing and self-love is adaptive and requires being present to your Self.

Just like we wouldn’t prescribe a list of activities for a child to do, no matter how they feel, we don’t want to do that to ourselves.

Taking the day off from exercise can be just as loving as exercising itself. Eating pizza because you really want it can be just as loving as eating veggies.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits gives you a place to return to when you have setbacks and challenges, and in business, especially as a coach, there will be setbacks and challenges.

At the same time, I’m not a big believer in “discipline” or “motivation”, which may sound funny coming from a former army drill sergeant. I don’t believe in it, because it doesn’t work in the long term, it’s not sustainable. The most important habit to me is a focus on listening to your own needs and state of wellbeing so that you can take care of yourself, so that you can show up powerfully when it’s time to do your work.

I like to think about the way a person who wants to be a good boss to their direct reports would think about it. What are the habits I’d take on as a boss for myself and encourage my direct reports to take on to be successful at our jobs?

A good boss would have a habit of acknowledging and rewarding wins, setting boundaries between work and life and having an honest evaluation of one’s performance.

And an unseen habit that most of us take for granted when we work for a good company or good boss is that there are all sorts of ways that wellbeing is encouraged, from paid vacations to holidays, managing workload, etc.

In summary, the most important habit you can develop is being a great boss to yourself.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

That’s a tough question. Most people rely on grit and discipline which will work in the short term. There’s a school of thought that believes if you do something for a period of time that the habit will stick. I’ve never found that to be the case.

Generally, I think the best way to develop good habits is to choose practices that are good for you AND feel good to you. Joy, play, connection, inspiration… those qualities are sustainable in habits. Discipline, force, anger, control… those are not sustainable, don’t work and have many unintended consequences.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I trust that everything happens for a reason, even when we are not wise enough to see it.”

-Oprah Winfrey

So many times in life, shitty things happen, things don’t go our way, we get distracted and discouraged by the things we can’t control. Over and over, I’ve seen those setbacks and crappy surprises lead to a beautiful next chapter if we are open to it, and sometimes even if we are not so open to it.

This quote reminds me that I don’t have all the answers and I don’t need to. It helps me to stay focused on walking down the path of success, rather than getting stopped by all the speed bumps and setbacks along the way.

Success is never a straight line… It’s an up and down path that usually trends upward over time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most exciting projects I’ve been working on and recently completed was designing a coaching program for a new and innovative non-profit in St Louis called Rung for Women.

Its mission is to help women, specifically those women who are stuck in the lower to middle income ranges, earn more money and achieve holistic self-sufficiency. There are a number of additional supports that will help women achieve the next “rung” in the ladder including career advisement, financial counseling, healthcare and more, but my work was about creating and designing a transformation coaching program where each new Rung member would have their own professional coach during a six month program that served to reinvent their relationship to themselves and their greatness and to create their lives from a whole new place of possibility and confidence.

This particular project is one of the things I’m most proud of in my career and will impact more than 400 women per year in the St Louis community.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the five most important things you need in order to create a highly successful career as a life or business coach:

Own your value

You cannot sell or provide a service that you don’t value and nobody wants to hire a coach who fundamentally doesn’t believe in the value of the service they provide.

You don’t have to be perfect at this or see your value 100% of the time, but you must work toward appreciating the gift that you are and the value that your coaching provides. And, you must do the work to be present to your value and the value of coaching when it’s time to talk to a new client or coach your current clients.

This is a lot like an athlete preparing for a big game. As a coach, it’s important to prioritize the activities or practices or rest that is required for you to be present to your value and to possibility when it’s time to coach.

(Side note: A coach’s value is not about the time they provide but about the results a client gets from the coaching relationship)

2 .Earn trust

A lot of coaches step over this important step. Successful coaches know that more than anything else, earning and keeping the client’s trust is more important than any other factor in generating clients and making a deep impact. Without trust, there is not opportunity to coach.

How do we earn trust? Make space to connect with a potential client before you dive into showing them how great of a coach you are. You can’t coach someone without establishing trust. My secret, game-changing tip is learning how to introduce yourself as a coach using storytelling. Authentic storytelling is a skill and a way of communicating that creates connection, credibility and trust between people are meant to work together.

Second, notice all the ways that you might be degrading trust in a relationship. Avoidance, procrastination, asking people to buy your coaching prematurely, not following up when you say you will, not listening to what the other person is saying.

3. Be a master of enrollment

To be successful in this business, coaches MUST BE masters of enrollment. Enrollment is the ability to presence someone so deeply to what they want, that they are willing to do things that are uncomfortable to get what they want. Often, the first uncomfortable thing a person needs to do is hire their coach. The coach must be masterful at working with someone through this discomfort, this is enrollment.

This is the essence of coaching and the singular most important differentiator between successful coaches and struggling coaches.

I teach and train Perfect Aim™ which helps leaders and coaches become masters of enrollment and get to the heart of the goal. Great business leaders and coaches intuitively apply this method to inspire their teams and prospective clients.

Applying Perfect Aim is essential to enrollment because it helps people connect to the real thing they are after. So many coaches and leaders stop at the first thing someone says they want, which sounds like very typical goals such as “increase sales”, “lose 15 pounds”, “make more money”, “get a new job”, “grow my business”, etc.

While those goals sound good, they aren’t likely to inspire someone to the point of taking uncomfortable action like plunking down thousands of dollars to hire a coach or doing the uncomfortable actions that would lead them to achieving what they want.

Perfect Aim is about the courage and patience to work with the client to uncover what achieving those goals would mean for the client, why it truly matters. Asking questions like: “If you were making 100,000 dollars per year, what do you believe that would provide you?”

Suddenly, a goal goes from “making a 100,000 dollars per year” to “creating a fulfilling career, where I get to use my greatest gifts and make a difference in the world.”

The power of uncovering the deeper yearning for an individual or a business is very powerful. It presences people to a future that makes it worth doing uncomfortable things to get there.

This is what people hire coaches for… Not only does this clarity help coaches get hired, it powerfully moves the client toward the results the client is hiring the coach to produce.

4. Set your prices based on the value you provide, not the time you spend

This is SOOO important and took me a long time to put into practice. Most coaches, because of societal conditioning or habit, price their coaching by the session, hour, week or month. It’s based on the idea that the value a coach provides is related to the time that the coach spends. That model makes sense for a laborer or an order taker but it makes zero sense for a coach.

A coach’s value is based not on the time they spend, but the outcomes that the client produces. And, any coach reading this that has coached 10+ people, understands that the value that coaching provides is exponential. People transform relationships, get major raises, grow their companies to astronomical heights, way beyond what they could have imagined and lead more fulfilling lives.

Not only that, but coaching is a life path changer. The value it provides can last for a lifetime.

If you’re quoting your rate by the session or the time that you spend, stop it right now.

Not only does this help your client see the true value of what you provide, but it also allows you the ability to price your services more appropriately. Every single coach I’ve had a 30 minute consultation with on this topic immediately sees how they are underpricing and undervaluing their service.

You can’t be successful if you aren’t charging enough.

5. Lead by example

Successful coaches lead by example. The coaches I respect and the coaches whom I know are making six and seven figures plus aren’t just cheerleaders “supporting” their clients while living boring, comfortable and predictable lives.

Successful coaches lead by example. They do the scary things in their own life they are asking their clients to do.

If you’ve never hired a coach at your own rate, you probably aren’t getting hired at that rate. If you aren’t working on yourself the way you are asking your clients to work on themselves they won’t trust you.

If you haven’t scared yourself with possibility and worked toward that, you haven’t earned the right to be a go-to coach.

You don’t have to be perfect or win every time, but you’ve got to be in the game of your own life, living on your own edge and leading by example if you want create a successful, sustainable coaching business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Doing the right things in the wrong order: focusing on the controllable, less scary things that are fun like websites and logo design, before focusing on making a difference with people.

Trying to find the perfect niche, when you don’t yet know who you are as a coach.

Avoiding uncomfortable coaching conversations about money.

Trying to be Tony Robbins on day one… Start where you are, be of service and above all else, make a huge impact on the person that is front of you.

Trying to specialize in coaching an area you have not yet mastered. For example, someone who is single and struggles in relationships that decides to become a “relationship coach.”

Avoidance and not following up: I often thought that 80% of the battle to making good grades in college was simply showing up to class. Succeeding in a coaching business is quite similar. 80% of the battle is staying present to the people who are reaching out, who are interested in learning more and who are potential clients. The surest way to kill possibility is to avoid or procrastinate follow up until you “feel like” it. People pick up on a coach’s avoidance or lack of follow up.

Pro tip here is to always have a visual display of your business with the leads, people who are in conversation with you about coaching and the number of open coaching spaces you have. This is a critical tool to keep you present to serving the people in your business pipeline.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

First and foremost, focus on living a great life in all of the hours that you aren’t coaching so that when you show up as a coach, that you are inspired, connected and bold. A great customer experience is not about what you do, but about how you are showing up consistently.

Second, as you grow and your clients grow, you will see many opportunities to improve your coaching product. I like to look for things that add a tremendous amount of value that don’t require more time and energy from me.

Some examples include, creating a podcast with relevant teaching topics that you can share with your clients, developing a coaching program guide that explains your process, getting feedback from peers and friends for the client.

Look for ways to enhance the impact and value that your service provides.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Coaching is not a numbers business the way other businesses might be. For example, if you are selling pencils, you need to make 1000’s of contacts to create success. For coaches, they probably only need to generate 50–100 clients on their own in a lifetime.

It has much more to do with the quality of the interaction with a lead than the quantity of leads. In that sense, coaches don’t need to focus on “scalable” marketing activities. Making a few high-quality connections a week is enough to fill a coaching business.

On that note, I advise coaches to start with people who already know them and trust them. It’s really important that coaches start here. Once they have already talked to everyone who knows them and trusts them already, then they can start to focus on sales funnels and developing cold leads.

Longer term, it’s important to create a following and to build what I call “trust at scale.” As I’ve said, coaching is a business that almost completely trades in trust. No trust, no clients.

There are lots of ways to begin building trust at scale including creating a podcast, blogging, social media, speaking, etc. But, remember these are long term activities that are mostly aimed at creating an audience who trusts you.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I struggled for years as a coach because I was operating under a false premise that said: “the harder I worked the more successful I would be.”

Success in a coaching business has very little to do with how much or hard you work and much more to do with the quality of your conversations and relationships.

And the quality of our conversations and relationships begins with the quality of our life and how we are treating ourselves.

So often, I meet coaches who have been stuck at 3 or 4 clients who are working 40 plus hours a week. I say to them, “So let me get this right, you are getting paid for 3 or 4 hours per week but you’re working 40+ hours per week, what are you doing the other 36–37+ hours per week?”

I encourage those coaches to move those clients to one day a week, maybe work another day on administrative pieces that must be done and focus the rest of their time on living a great life.

Who would you want to hire? The coach who is living a normal life working 5 days a week not making much money or the coach who works one day per week and has learned to prioritize joy, fulfillment and inspiration?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would lead a movement to foster greater understanding of the unseen elements in our society (which many of us call normal) that leave so many people behind, uncared for, unseen and unloved. I’d address the pain and trauma that is inflicted from abandonment, control, perfectionism, domination and spiritual abuse.

There are two primary things I would teach:

I’d help people see the gravity of the trauma that people face and how it unfolds in unique ways for many people. Our society has a very limited understanding of how trauma and dysfunction impacts human beings and what it takes to heal from it. I’d lead a movement to normalize and bring awareness to the healing that is required. I’d invest in the most innovative and out-of-the box healing modalities. I’d work to reinvent the way people, schools, organizations and societies think about performance and goal-setting. For thousands of years, goals and results have been intertwined with our value. If we achieve a goal or perform well, we are good, worthy or lovable; if we do not achieve the goal or perform well, we are not good, worthy or lovable. This simple error is crushing the spirits of so many and leaving us more hopeless, less fulfilled and less purposeful.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah Winfrey… She’s been one of the greatest influences of my life. I’ve watched her from the age of 5 and she has taught me to be a better man, awoke my own inner consciousness at age 15 when she had Gary Zukav on the show and has introduced me to very important teachers.

I’d love to tell her about the time I got tickets to the Oprah show in college and the surprise guest was John Travolta, who happened to be the only image I had in my mind of what my absent father looked like, according to my mom.

Or the time that I was on Oprah’s Life Class about Fatherless Sons and how that inspired me to create the Absent Father Podcast and begin a new level of healing from the impact of growing up with an absent father.

If Oprah’s too busy, I’d love to hang out with Richard Branson. I’m so inspired by his seemingly effortless comfort with just being himself, being a human being pursuing adventure, joy and connection. In a dream world, we’d be kite surfing in the BVI’s which is definitely heaven on earth.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on LinkedIn, visit http://www.rodneymueller.com/, download both The Perfect Aim Podcast and Absent Father Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and all the other major podcast platforms.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!