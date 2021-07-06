Ethan Lahav of Penguin Dojo: “Take a walk”

The two most important factors for a sustainable weight loss are maintaining an appropriate nutritional intake and having a consistent exercise routine.

Beyond this, one should work on monitoring their stress levels, exercise more often, get plenty of sleep, limit alcohol consumption to one or two glasses per day maximum, increase the amount of fruits and vegetables in your diet and cut out fast food. All these things combined will help you keep the weight off for good.

Ethan is the CEO of Penguin Dojo, a company that sells premium running and sport socks. He loves living a healthy and active life, but doesn’t take himself too seriously. Ethan has been married for 10 years with three children who are his favorite thing in the world!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in a different country. I grew up as an only child with my mom (my dad passed away when I was 10). I wasn’t the best student at school to say the least but I’ve always had passion for entrepreneurship and sport (basketball and running specifically).

Money was tight but my mom always did her best to provide me with what she could. It just so happens that she couldn’t be there all of time — either because she worked too much or because, well, life happened sometimes.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started this company because I was sick of the other running sock companies out there. All they did were talk to professional runners and neglect regular people who work 9–5s, don’t have any activity going on in their life or live a healthy lifestyle. That’s why we came up with our mission: Empowering ordinary peeps by using premium socks that are for everyone, not just pro athletes! We also do it through humor which is something every runner needs when starting out!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my mom. She has always been a single mother and she had faith in herself to be who she wanted to be, just like I’m trusting myself today. I don’t really remember what it’s like to have a dad but my mom is the one who has always encouraged me to do what makes me comfortable and not give up on whatever path I decide. My business partner Joseph has also been the catalysator for Penguin Dojo because he is always thinks with his feet on the ground while I’m kind of the opposite and always looking for new challenges.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I can say for sure that the biggest mistakes we did was to overthink stuff. We kept trying thinking of ways to make our socks perfect, or have a great marketing strategy but in fact, the only thing it actually did was delay us from launching our brand. The lesson I’ve learned from this is not to over complicate things and in-fact one of my best pieces of advice would be: if you’re going into business — don’t worry about making any big mistakes because they are what will help shape your future decisions!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Be thoughtful and don’t take life so seriously.”

It doesn’t get more “life lesson quote” than this. The only way to look at the good in every situation is to be thoughtful and not worry about small squabbles, because they’re just that — small squabbles. When you look out for others, it’s easy to stop taking things as seriously. Contrary to popular belief, kindness can actually attract kindness!

Take a few minutes each day throughout your week with a friend or loved-one and ask yourself which of these situations might you have taken too seriously had you not been thoughtful? Asking questions like this can help space out any drama before it starts.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on more ideas for encouraging people to start running.

We are not really in the “Socks selling” business but rather in the promoting healthy lifestyles and we know that there is still plenty of room for improvement so our main focus is on reaching out to as many people as possible with this message. We also plan on introducing new products at some point — these will be awesome!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am an authority in the fitness and wellness field because of two reasons.

1) My experience gives me a unique perspective on where my clients are coming from, and how to help them reach their goals.

2) It’s not always about exercise. The internet is riddled with articles on what type of exercises you should do this week, but very rarely does it talk about the emotional side of things like dieting or weight loss because that can really often be a much greater obstacle than just staying motivated with something as simple as working out. These things all go hand in hand, so as a whole I’m an authority because it’s not about working out for me; it’s about understanding people so they can feel better inside

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Rather than focusing on an arbitrary number in pounds, it’s important to first recognize that weight is not the only indicator of health. Good health is often about having a healthy number of total fat mass as well as a favorable distribution of cholesterol throughout body tissues.

It can be difficult to measure all this without expensive medical equipment and doctor visits. However, the Body Mass Index (BMI) is one way that people can estimate their risk for disease by using just one measurement-weight alone. BMI does not provide any indication about your physical fitness or even how much muscle you have because it uses weight and height measurements which does not take into account whether you are too heavy because you are very muscular or if you have an unhealthy level of fat

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

A healthy weight is not set by a single person. It differs from person to person because of factors like height, age, ethnicity, and both physical activity. For adults in the United States who do not have medical conditions that affect weight loss or weight gain, the recommended range for a healthy body mass index (BMI) is between 18.5–25 kg/m2.

One way to know if you are overweight or underweight is to measure your body fat ratio using calipers with subcutaneous fat compartments measured over eight of the nine regions on specified portions of your back.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Weight is an important indicator of your health. If you are underweight, you may not be getting the calories you need to meet both your fundamental bodily needs (like breathing) and your system’s basic requirements for managing all the hormones and substances that regulate them. And as mentioned in our previous post on weight loss myths, a diet can’t afford to skimp on calories if it hopes to ward off hunger-related eating behaviors that take up too many valuable resources from other areas of life. So being underweight can have meaningful negative consequences even outside of any potential external risks like malnutrition or anorexia nervosa.

If you’re overweight, it means that in addition to the higher likelihoods for developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Here are some facts about health and weight.

Inactivity accounts for almost half of the extra pounds that Americans have today, but exercise even three times a week can help people lose weight by burning calories, lowering cholesterol levels, and boosting mood

A healthy diet will not only make us healthier now but also all those years to come. Food is fuel for our body and affects how we feel, sleep, think; we are what we eat.:

A healthy body weight is going to allow you to feel better and perform better in life. Losing weight will relieve your health conditions related to being overweight, such as high-blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and arthritis. It’s a win-win decision! Being overweight not only puts you at risk of developing these ailments but they also directly affect the quality of life that you can have by limiting what active lifestyle activities that are available for you.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

If you are struggling to lose weight, it can seem like an impossible task. But the truth is many people have lost weight and kept it off for years! That’s because they took a more permanent approach when they wanted to slim down. If you follow these five steps, then guarantee that you will not only lose weight but keep

1) Try some new recipes To maintain your healthy lifestyle, try cooking with ingredients like fresh fruits and vegetables or lean meats instead of processed food. You might be surprised at how much better the meals turn out than what you’re used to eating.

2) Get Outside

Getting outdoors and enjoying nature is a great way to get in some exercise while giving your mind a break from stressful thoughts. It also provides you with fresh air that will help clear out the lungs!

In addition, many people find it easier to deal with their stress when they have something else on their minds instead of work or other

3) Take a walk

Instead of going out for an evening stroll, take your dog around the block or go to the park and enjoy some fresh air. If you have children, then this is also a great way to get them outside in order to explore nature!

This will benefit both you and your child by getting exercise while enjoying time together.

4) Start running. Running is a great way to burn calories and get a good cardio workout in.

After you are able to run for about 15 minutes, then try adding on an extra five minute interval every time until you can go up to 45–50 minutes of running. This will help keep your heart healthy and provide the best results!

Running is a fantastic way to lose weight and get in shape. It’s also good for your cardiovascular health, mental well-being, social life — the list goes on!

Running can help you achieve all these goals because it offers many benefits beyond its more typical function of burning calories quickly.

5) Keep a healthy perspective about weight loss. Weight is not just the number on the scale. It’s also your body fat percentage, waist circumference and other health factors that affect how you look and feel!

There are many things to consider when it comes to losing weight — all of which need attention in order for you to be successful long-term.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Exercise.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

These are mistakes I’ve seen in my own clients:

– Not tracking or paying attention to macronutrients. This means not being aware of how many calories they are eating, the percentage of fat they’re consuming, protein and carbs. They don’t count their macros, just go by feelings or sensations like “I need to lose weight so I should stick with 800 calories a day.”

– Lack of exercise is another common mistake people make when they’re trying to lose weight. A healthy diet combined with a modest amount of exercise can go a long way, but too often people overestimate what they can get from their diet and underestimate what they need in terms of physical activity.

In order for your metabolism to operate properly, you need to produce more energy than you use up each day. That means burning calories through physical activities such as walking, jogging, cycling or working out at the gym — and watching how much food (especially high-calorie foods) you eat every day so that your weight doesn’t go back up again after you’ve lost it! It’s important not only because it helps you maintain a healthy weight, but also because it can help reduce the risk of long-term health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

There are many. Most people believe that they can just quit smoking and drinking — or eating unhealthy food — to live a healthier life. However, these things are habits first, and habits take time to change. Changing your diet is so tough for many people because it also includes changing the types of social interactions you’ll have with friends and family members who may still partake in the habit themselves. Telling yourself “no” all the time becomes tiresome too. The answer? Change your environment instead of trying to resist your own temptations. It’s not always easy but it is realistic — and think about how much motivation there will be once you actually do make some progress!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

It is difficult to provide specific answers, as habits vary from person to person but I’ll say what I know worked for others:

Diet: Diet is the first thing. If you’re eating poorly, then that has an effect on every other area of your life — mind, body, and soul. You can’t live a healthy life while you are eating poorly.

Exercise: Along diet reform, exercise is the next step to living a healthy lifestyle- which includes strength training for muscle mass and cardiovascular (cardio) exercise to maintain a strong heart.

Mindset: Lastly, mind attitude is also important- especially in overcoming major setbacks or obstacles in one’s way. Do not compare yourself to others but to yourself from just one year ago or even over time periods shorter than this if motivation needs pushing along. Progress rather than perfectionism will produce

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The answer is mindset, determination, and confidence. It all boils down to making an effort to live a healthy lifestyle — one that is fit for you. From the time you wake up in the morning until the time you go to bed at night, make an effort every day; it’s not something that has to be difficult or tiring. Following this philosophy will eventually lead people towards the healthier life they are looking for, which might have prompted them beforehand.

Two of the most influential entrepreneurs in their respective industries, Gary Vaynerchuk and Ezra FIrestone have a lot to say about marketing. As they both believe that “confidence is key” when it comes to success as well as having true impact on our lives and the world around us.

