Pam Sherman:”Forget the fad diets and learn to eat for the rest of your life!”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pam Sherman.

Pam has been a trainer and coach for 24 years. She has helped hundreds of women with their health and wellness journey. Her tagline is, Your Health is Your Wealth!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up with 2 big brothers and was very active as a kid. I started running at age 11 with my dad(before it was cool) and haven’t stopped. Moving my body always made me feel good. I ran cross country and track in high school. In college at The Ohio State University, my friends and I were not at the level to run for OSU so we started running the Columbus Marathon every year. After college I met a gal who was an aerobics instructor who told me about an 18 week course at the local community college. It was how to be a group exercise instructor. I took it and my career was born. Six weeks after I got certified to be an instructor, I got certified to be a trainer as the two go hand in hand. I taught classes and trained clients for 20 years while raising my kids and loved every minute of it!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story. I moved to California after college. My first friend Cherie who I met at a restaurant where we both waited tables was an instructor. We became roommates and I took a lot of her classes. She saw how much I loved exercise and encouraged me to take a class on how to become an instructor. It was the best decision I ever made and am eternally grateful to her for helping me on my path.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that? YES!! My first boss Glenda Smith was amazing. When she came into my classroom to review me as an instructor, I’d be shaking in my shoes. I knew she had high standards and only wanted to meet them. Her lessons carried me through all my years of teaching. Things like, Pam, if people are going to take an hour out of their day to take your class you better know their name. And, I don’t care if you’ve had a bad day, this class should never reflect what’s going on in your life. People are coming to you to get a workout, not hear a sob story. And, always thank them for their time. They have many choices on what they could be doing and they chose to come to your class.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I always tried to keep a light hearted tone in my class, make my students smile and or laugh through the discomfort of whatever they were doing. That way, the time went by quickly! There’s not one particular story I can think of, but I always kept things fun, made fun of myself to keep people smiling!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? No regrets in life, just lessons learned. As a coach, I always tell my clients they will fall down, we ALL do. Instead of beating themselves up, look at it like a lesson learned for next time they are in that situation!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people? I am the “active aging” trainer for TerraCore fitness. As a 54 year old coach/trainer, I want to be a motivator for people of all ages to show them it’s never too late to keep taking care of yourself and your health. I also do IG Live workouts for MaxPro and also write articles for them. It’s really exciting!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? Because I live, eat, and breathe health and wellness. I love talking healthy eating, healthy cooking, fitness, workouts and know from experience what works and what doesn’t work. I’ve struggled with my health and my weight over the years and now at 54 am in the best shape of my life. My experience over the last 24 years makes me an expert in this field.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is one that let’s you move with ease during the day with regular activities(like walking from your car into a store without heavy breathing) as well as able to exercise 3–6 times a week to stay strong and fit. It’s a weight that you feel comfortable in your skin and in your clothes. One where you are not hiding in the back row of pictures or buying big clothes to hide in, but clothes that fit well and make you feel great.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are loads of weight charts available on the internet. But… I know all of my clients and myself have a happy weight. One we feel our best at. It’s not what you weighed in high school(most of the time) but a weight that is not impossible to maintain. It’s where your clothes fit well and you feel really good. Too underweight is when your friends/family have discussions with you about your weight/appearance. Pronounced bones, a gaunt face, sluggish energy are all signs of needing more lbs. on your body.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight can lead to diabetes, heart disease, various types of cancer, high blood pressure, and stroke. Some dire issues associated with being underweight are: fertility issues for females, decreased immune function, malnutrition, anemia and vitamin deficiencies.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Every part of your day is easier at a healthy weight. Getting out of bed. Walking to the mailbox. Walking from the parking lot into a store and back out. Bending down to pick something up off the ground. Playing with your kids or grandkids. Fitting into a booth. Having the stamina for a full day whether it’s work, fun or running errands. Your weight has a huge impact on all of this!

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1.If you are not at your happy weight- get there. A calorie deficit is the way to lose weight

Start tracking your food on an app like myfitnesspal every single day. See how much you eat on average. Say it’s 2,500 calories. Lower it to 2300 for a week and see if you lose weight. If you don’t keep lowering your daily calories until the scale starts to move.

2.Forget the fad diets and learn to eat for the rest of your life! Focus your meals around protein(the protein you like) and fiber(think veggies/fruit) first and then fill in the rest of your plate(which will not be a lot) with some healthy fat like avocado. Then when you reach your happy weight, you won’t go “off” your diet. You will be more full than you think! This equals less thinking about food!

3-Get enough protein at each meal. Protein is the most satisfying thing we can eat. Shoot for .8–1 g/protein per pound of ideal body weight. Don’t worry if you can’t get there right away or every day. Plan out your meals daily focusing on getting enough protein at each meal.

4-Find exercise that makes you happy. Many look at exercise like a chore and then don’t do it. Think back to your childhood… what did you like to do most? Skateboarding may be a bit risky as we get older, but we all loved to move as kids. Did you like to bike? That’s a great form of exercise. YouTube is a fabulous way to workout in the comfort of your own home. Like to dance- try Zumba on YouTube! Old school aerobics? Plenty to choose from. I will plug my channel- The Perfect Balance- I have 5,10, 15,20 minute workout playlists along with a stretching playlist!

Find what works for you and do it 3–4 (or more) days of the week. If you like it, it won’t seem like a chore!

5.Strength train 2–3X a week for the rest of your life. Our muscles protect our bones. As we get older we lose muscle(as I wrote about earlier). This is why so many break bones when they fall. They do not have the muscle to protect their bones. Body weight exercises are a great place to start. I have loads of body weight workouts on my YouTube channel The Perfect Balance. Or search on YouTube for body weight workouts. You WILL NOT ever get big bulky muscles-I promise! Think of how you want to feel in your body as you age… do you want to struggle to get up out of a chair or out of bed? Do you want to have aches and pains? Strength training will make you feel amazing in your own skin. Strength training really is the fountain of youth!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

They never ever do it by doing a fad diet. Learning to eat real food, prioritizing protein and fiber, not “treating” themselves every weekend, learning their body’s cues for hunger go a long way in maintaining an ideal weight. The clients I’ve worked with that have the most success still log their food on myfitnesspal, they still plan ahead when going out, they plan ahead on the weekends. And they NEVER give up on themselves!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake is thinking nothing works. What does work is consistency over the long haul. Daily logging, daily movement, making sure they always fit in their workouts, getting enough sleep, and prioritizing their health.

As well as knowing it’s never a fast process. The weight didn’t come on in a week or two. You can’t expect to lose it quickly. If it took 6 months to a year to gain, you have to give yourself that much time on the other end to lose it!

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Thinking about short term pleasure over long term goals, not planning, saying I’ll start Monday are all huge blockages. As well as I’ll miss out on the fun when I’m dieting. The fun is the experience with the people you are with, not the chocolate brownie or chips you may eat. It’s a job to lose weight but one that is so rewarding. Keeping your goals at the forefront of your mind and planning ahead really does pay off!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Take them one habit at a time. I’ve seen too many people fail because they try to do too much too fast. The healthy journey isn’t over for a long time(hopefully). Let’s master one habit before moving on to the next. Starting off with sleep. Get 6–8 hours of sleep every single day. When you’ve done that, drink more water. When those two are easy, add more protein to every meal. Baby steps will always lead to success. Rushing it will never get you there!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would tell people to stop eating fast food and processed foods that have more than 5 ingredients. Eating real food is the best thing we can do for our health. Quick and easy doesn’t equal the healthiest. Think about food in terms of fuel and health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Kathy Smith! She started teaching about 10 years before me and is one of the pioneers in the exercise world. As well as a role model of how to age and still take care of yourself and your health!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

IG- Pam Sherman- perfect balance guru. www.theperfectbalance.guru YT- The Perfect Balance

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.