Darlene Hawley: “Share your mission”

Share your mission, purpose and values in your business. It’s so important to have a purpose-driven business, especially with how much our world has changed over the past few year. Your clients want to know what you stand for, what your values are, and why you do the work that you do.

Darlene Hawley is a speaker, podcast host, personal branding and online business coach who shows ambitious, heart-centered service-based entrepreneurs how to create a profitable online business while making space for themselves and their families.

Her genius is showing entrepreneurs 2+ years into their business how to deepen their business foundation and go after visibility so they can share their message with the world, attract dream clients, and have the impact, freedom, and flexibility they desire.

As the host of the Attract & Stand Out Podcast, Darlene has been featured on podcasts, in articles, and on stages such as the Thoughtful Entrepreneur, Authority Magazine, Elephant Journal, Salvation Army, Pechanga Casino, UNLV, MACC Project, Bank of America and San Diego Gas & Electric.

You can connect with Darlene and learn more about her speaking and coaching at darlenehawley.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Before I became a Business Coach I was working in retail management and found myself a single mom who was working 60+ hours a week and felt like I was failing at life. I had a ton of mom guilt when I was at work and felt like I was missing out on so much and because of the high demands of my job, when I was home I was worried about work and praying that everything was running smoothly and that I wouldn’t walk back in to a mess. It was hard to find a balance between the two areas all I knew was that I wasn’t happy and I wasn’t sure how I could keep going at the pace I was or what the solution was to that constant nagging feeling that I was failing.

Then on July 4th, 2001 my whole world was flipped upside down when I lost my mom in a tragic car accident and almost lost my then 5-year-old son. It was during that time of grieving that I realized just how short life truly was, and I knew that I had to find a better way. I wasn’t sure exactly what it would look like but I had this burning desire to be more and to do more with my life. I started looking into other careers and as fate would have it I found a whole world of coaching and realized that I had been coaching my whole life but just didn’t know that it was a career option.

In August of 2007, a year after having my second son, I became a business coach. I went all in to get the best training I could find through a franchise and learned from the best in the business. I left training knowing that I was going to change lives, and be able to finally have the freedom to create my own schedule and finally have perfect harmony between my work and family life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being ambitious, determined and kind are the three character traits that I feel are so instrumental to creating my success. Running an online business has been one of the hardest things I’ve done and honestly hasn’t been easy. I feel like I’ve grown so much as a person and that entrepreneurship is the best personal development training you can ever give yourself. I almost walked away from my business two years in, I was defeated and felt like I was putting so much into the business and that I wasn’t getting enough back from it in terms of clients. But I loved the work I was doing and I chose to dig deep inside myself and I was ambitious and determined that I could make a living for my family and be an amazing mom at the same time. I’m also a natural helper, it’s one of my core strengths so I just kept putting myself out there, being a kind generous person, connecting others and people took notice and started getting curious about the work that I did and in turn supported me and my practice started to grow.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

It’s important to build strong habits in your business as you work towards your goals. One habit that really has been important in building my business is that I show up consistently. Showing up consistently can look completely different for each business owner. It’s about establishing a routine that excites you to do the work that you love to do on your terms and it also builds trust with your community.

One habit that I have created for myself was that I knew I wanted to create content each week to add value to my clients as well as those in my community so that they could get to see how I work and what I teach. That habit has grown and evolved over the years but I love showing up and writing blog posts or recording videos for my newsletter list each Wednesday. This one habit has been a huge piece to how my business has grown and I’m been able to build a successful full-time coaching practice working 25–30 hours a week.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

One of my favorite books for creating habits was Atomic Habits by James Clear. One of my biggest takeaways from reading his book was that you can stack habits. Take a look at what habits you already have in your business and if you’re adding new ones, stack the new habit with a habit that you already are great at. Like I shared above I email my list almost every Wednesday with some sort of value packed content and about 2 years ago I knew I wanted to start a podcast. At first, I wasn’t sure how I would fit that into my schedule but since I already was creating content each week on Tuesdays for my newsletter I added uploading my podcast episode’s to my content creation day and was able to stack the steps I needed for my podcast into my day and build that habit up to where I am able to release new episodes each Tuesday. My virtual assistant does this for me now, but when I first started it I did all the steps to get it going and now it’s just a part of my teams weekly schedule. If you’re looking at adding something new, look at what current habit can you attach the new habit to, so that you can get into the right flow.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to know what you’re goals are and set strong boundaries for yourself to make sure that your saying ‘yes’ to the things you truly want in your life and ‘no’ to things that are not going to help you move forward.

One of my coaches asked me once, “If you say yes to this, what are you saying no to”? That one question completely changed my thinking about how I showed up for myself, my family and my business. So the first bad habit to stop is being a ‘yes’ person. Know that it’s okay to say ‘no’ if it’s not going to get you where you want to go.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is “Leap and the net will appear.” By John Burroughs

I needed to trust my gut and myself that I would be doing things that will get me closer to my goals. Trust that you’re taking action to make your dreams come true. Often times as entrepreneurs we do things that push us out of our comfort zone and bring up all types of fear and anxiety. I’ve had to learn that even though it feels scary that I need to make the leap and push myself to take action and be willing to do the first thing to get me to reach my dreams. The net appearing has proven to be true over and over again as every time I’ve put myself out there I’ve been taken care of and it’s taken me one step closer to where I was trying to go. It might not always be easy but I trust that I’ll be okay.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My passion is working with my clients 1:1 to grow profitable online businesses that allow them to do the work they love, be there for their families and give back to the community in big ways. I know so many coaches are teaching you to launch huge group coaching programs but I believe in the magic that happens in 1:1 coaching and giving them the deep support they need to make a huge difference in the world. I think this type of support is so needed in our world and is truly what people need to make big leaps in their business. There is no greater joy than seeing my clients have a huge breakthrough, start signing clients and watching them see their dream business start to thrive.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Pick a niche that you love and get really clear who you want to work and what they struggle with and clearly communicate it in a way that others know exactly who you help and how you help them. When I started my business I would introduce myself as a business coach, and back in 2007 most people didn’t know what a business coach was and they would ask me “what sport”. It took me almost two years to realized that I had to get clearer in who my dream clients are and in my messaging and when I started telling people that I helped ambitious heart-centered service-based entrepreneurs who wanted to create profitable businesses, by deepening their brand foundation and increasing their visibility, it finally clicked and I started getting referrals and connecting with the right type of client. Create a Personal Brand and Show up as yourself. Don’t watch what other people are doing. When I first started my business I joke that “I felt like a little girl playing dress-up in her mom’s closet.” I would show up to networking events and meetings wearing business suits, carrying a leather-bound legal pad to take notes and I felt so awkward and uncomfortable. I was completely out of alignment with myself and out of character but it’s what I saw other business coaches doing and I thought that I had to show up that way as well. I see it with almost every entrepreneur at some point as they start their business, and it’s a major form of impostor syndrome. When I started showing up as myself and dressing more like myself, I finally felt comfortable. The best part was that I was showing up as my unique authentic self, not like what I thought I was “supposed” to be. During that time I realized how important it was to BE YOU! That is what really connects you with dream clients. You don’t have to pretend to be something you’re not, your dream clients will resonate with you…. your personality, your stories, your quirks because they will feel truly connected to you, your brand, and your business. Share your mission, purpose and values in your business. It’s so important to have a purpose-driven business, especially with how much our world has changed over the past few year. Your clients want to know what you stand for, what your values are, and why you do the work that you do. I’ve made it my personal mission to empower ambitious heart-centered service-based entrepreneurs to gain confidence and clarity in their personal brand and business by sharing their authentic stories so they can attract their ideal clients and stand out online. I learned early on that when we stand in our true power and allow ourselves to show up as our authentic true selves we’re able to make an impact in the world and create a business and life that we love. My vision has always been to support big-hearted entrepreneurs in creating a revenue-generating business that creates a ripple effect for generations to come. I started my business because I knew I wanted more in my life, I wanted to be able to make a huge impact and be a part of the change. Knowing I’m creating a legacy that would make my mom and kids proud is what keeps me going. Share your brand values. I think the best way for any of us to demonstrate our brand values is by showing up as ourselves and not being afraid to share our thoughts and our opinions. Share your values on your website, in your blog posts, when you create videos, lead workshops, and in your newsletter. What you stand for and value should show up consistently in everything you do. My goal is to have my online community feel like they know me so well that when we’re able to meet in person (which hopefully we can start doing again later this year) we don’t skip a beat and they’ll feel like they already know me, and the only thing they might think is that they thought I would be taller. But never doubt that they know who I am as a person. This will help you attract your dream clients and repel the clients that are not the right fit to work within your business. Create and have one signature 1:1 offer for your business that is the main thing you talk about and lead your clients towards. So often I see new coaches start their business with multiple offers or they create unique packages for each client and it makes it hard to market and scale your business. Instead craft a framework for how you work with clients through your signature offer and use that to create content, coach your clients and scale your business. This takes all the guesswork out as you market your business and it’s super clear with your messaging exactly how you support your clients, and makes it an easy yes to working with you. Share a story in everything that you do. The easiest way to create a strong connection with your dream clients and to grow your personal brand and business is to build a strong connection by sharing a story in everything that you do. Jerome Bruner recently said that people are 22 times more likely to remember a fact when it has been wrapped in a story. So when you’re recording a video, writing a blog post, speaking on stage, or showing up on a podcast you want to be memorable. Find a way to share a story about yourself, your clients, or something you’ve heard to pull your dream clients in so that they can see themselves in the story and take them on a journey with you.

There is a ton of competition out there in every industry. The one thing that we each have going for us, that no one else has, is our story. We must share our unique life story, experiences, skills, stance, values & purpose as part of our brand story so that others can get to know us and we can start building on the know, like, and trust factor. When we share from our heart and our life experiences it makes it easy to attract our dream clients and repels the people that are not the right fit for our brand and business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I see so many new coaches and entrepreneurs do is try to do all the things at the same time to grow and market their business. They end up feeling exhausted and typically don’t make a ton of progress in anything they are doing because they have spread their time and energy so thin. When you first start out start with the low-hanging fruit, reach out to past colleagues, friends and family and let them know you’ve started a coaching business and ask if they know anyone who might be a good fit to work with you. Reconnecting with people that already know, like and trust you can open a few doors and give you some quick wins.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Take your customers on a journey with you to create that Wow! Factor. Make the experience as fun and exciting as possible and add your personality to it. When a prospect turns into a client I always send them an email titled, “Let’s get this party started,” and it outlines all the first steps to starting our relationship working together and sets the tone for what’s to come.

One of my clients recently told me that they were so nervous to invest in themselves and that they’ve wanted to work with a coach for years but were afraid they wouldn’t get anything out of it. But, when they met me they knew I was the coach for them by how I didn’t make them feel pressured, I made the sales process feel fun and easy and that they now know how to do the same in their business just by watching how I had shown up and handled the sales conversation.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Lead generation is vital for growing your business. Most coaches will tell you to focus on social media or create and launch a huge course and spend money on FB ads. I completely disagree. I encourage you to create a client attraction marketing plan that feels good to you, and excites you to show up each day so that you can show up as your authentic self. I teach my clients to find 10 ways you can commit to showing up each week for 10 hours to grow their brand and business. Some are non-negotiable for every online business like emailing your newsletter list and sending personal video introductions to new subscribers that have downloaded your freebie. Others you can pick and choose from to see what works best for you, host a monthly masterclass, attending local networking events, participate in a virtual summit, or offer mini clarity sessions to add value to your dream client’s lives.

My favorite way to generate good, qualified leads is by showing up each week for my community by creating one piece of valuable core content for my newsletter list, then adding it to my blog post so that I’m able to be found on google, recording a video of the content on YouTube Live, and then sharing my blog on Pinterest. This strategy gets my content seen on all the search engines and has massively grown my website traffic and email list each day without me having to show up everywhere all the time.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

When I left retail management I was burned out from working 60+ hours a week. Part of my strategy with growing my online coaching business has been to make it as easy and fun as possible. I have gotten extremely strategic in my scheduling with clients, how I market my business and handle my admin tasks, so that I don’t have to ever go back to burning the candle at both ends. I recommend that you map out a strong client attraction marketing plan and schedule for your business so that you know what you’re focused on each day, set strong boundaries for yourself and with others, plan and take vacations, and allow space in your calendar to take occasional days off when you start to feel exhausted or if you just want a fun day to get away by yourself or with the family. I also recommend adding exercise to your workweek schedule, the better you take care of your health and eat well the easier it is to stay motivated in showing up and growing your business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that we each have the opportunity to be a part of the change in the world and it’s our responsibility to make an impact in some small or big way. As small business owners and entrepreneurs, it’s our job to show up as our true authentic selfies, to share our unique stories, and to speak up and share our voice, so that we can be heard. We can be influencers and to lead others to create change and stop all of the brokenness in our world. I want to be a part of a world that values diversity and allows us each to step into our unique differences so that we can share our thoughts, feelings, and opinions without being put down but grow to respect each other and learn from each other. I choose to take a stand with diversity, equity, and am committed to continuously learning, investing, and taking action internally and externally.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would absolutely love to sit down with Brene Brown. The way she shows up, speaks from the heart and connects with others is inspiring. When I look at how I’m showing up each day, I try to be as vulnerable and real as she has taught me through her books, podcast and Ted Talks.

