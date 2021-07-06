Milica Krstic: “Take a break”

It is healthier to deal with your emotions when and where you actually feel them. Let yourself be sad, scared, or angry. These are uncomfortable emotions and that is okay. Other emotions have their reason for existence; they are there to heal us, teach us, change us. If you are pushing yourself to be happy and avoid feeling anything else except happiness, you are leading yourself toward anxiety and/or depression.

As a certified psychologist and life coach, Milica Krstic helps entrepreneurs locate and create a sense of peace and balance around and within themselves. She carries multiple certifications in psychology and self-development from Singidunum University as well as a professional certificate from Hay House of Heal Your Life Coach. Based on proven methods deriving from her research and experience, Milica's focus is now directed toward helping clients create healthier relationships with themselves. Through 1:1 guidance, she helps entrepreneurs identify, understand, and shift their body, mind, soul, emotions, and overall lifestyle with aim of reducing unhealthy behavioral patterns including anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, overthinking, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career?

As a child, I was very sensitive in many situations and came to see myself as someone who is weak, constantly putting myself down. As I grew older, I began to realize that sensitivity does not directly equate to weakness, but rather empathy. I then began seeing myself as someone who has the ability to understand others’ behaviours and emotions without judgment.

After high school, I decided to continue my education and become a psychologist. In order to better understand people, I knew I needed to learn more about behavioural patterns, cognition, and emotions. Though my university experience provided me with this knowledge, it did not give me the opportunity to put this knowledge into practice. In my third year of studies, I began an internship at a public mental health hospital. Over the course of two years, I was able to see real-life examples of everything I had previously learned about. This experience taught me, amongst many other things, that each person is different and that you cannot help everyone. Overall, it was immensely challenging to hear the sad stories of these individuals and I am grateful to have been given the chance to gain firsthand insights. After graduating from university, I completed an internship at the Medical Military Academy. In all honesty, I was both scared and overwhelmed because, at that moment, I was only 23 years old and had not developed the ‘gut’ for psychopathology.

I thought to myself, “Okay… let me discover which other areas I am familiar with and truly enjoy’’; this happened to end up being a digital marketing and social media. At the time, I was running a fashion and lifestyle blog, so I decided to further my education by enrolling in an MA in Digital Marketing and Social Media at the University of Sheffield. After my Master’s Degree, I worked as a social media manager for a short period of time. From 2019 until 2020, I added to my portfolio by becoming a Heal Your Life Workshop leader and coach. This education reminded me how much I genuinely love to help people as well as how well I can understand them.

In April 2020, I decided to quit my job as a social media manager. When Covid-19 began, I had plenty of time on my hands to think about my purpose and passion in life. The answer came to me after a while: Essentially, I want to help people have a healthier relationship with themselves. My passion is to provide the love and support that someone never had. I want to hear people, feel their emotions, and heal their soul.

While stuck at home, I used my knowledge in digital marketing and social media to create my social media accounts, website and paid advertisements. Feel Calm, my beautiful mission and brand was finally alive. In June of last year, I got my first client and it all started from there. A year later, I have worked with about 100 different clients around the globe.

Last Fall, I enrolled in body-oriented psychotherapy education. I see this to be a long journey of exploring my personality and as well learning new skills and techniques that will help both me and my clients. From this point on, I am truly happy because I am constantly conducting research, changing careers, and seeking answers. This long path of discovery made me who I am today and I will forever be grateful for it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

The most interesting thing that is constantly happening to me to this day is that when I have an issue or problem, the Universe sends me a client with almost the exact same problem. At first, I thought it was only happening to me, but when I spoke with colleagues, I realized that this is indeed normal. Ultimately, it is a sign that I am aware of the messaging being brought to me and am allowing myself to become enlightened by it.

What does leadership mean to you? As a leader, how do you best inspire others?

In my perspective, leadership means leading and guiding people in the direction that is best for them. I believe that ‘the best way’, per say, is one where they accept each segment of their personality, both the good and bad, in order to set healthy boundaries to love themselves in every form.

As a leader, I make sure to firstly help myself, and then others. You may wonder: “What do you mean by that?” Every week, I am seeing a psychotherapist, constantly improving my knowledge, reading books, going to the gym, meditating daily, and spending time with my friends and family. Most importantly, I know when to take a break. It may sound silly and simplified, but, more often than not, entrepreneurs work and sleep and simply do not have a life at times. So, I learned to pause and use that time in order to calm myself down, breathe mindfully, and connect with my inner self. This is the time I take for myself in order to allow for expansion.

Think about if the following situation ever happened to you: You are stuck at a task and are angry and struggling because you simply cannot find a solution no matter what you do? At that moment, you probably say “I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t’’ and you change your thought flow to begin thinking about and doing something else. After some time, a sudden solution just randomly pops up in your mind. Is it magic? No… You just took a break.

It is SO important to know when to take a break and not feel guilty about it. Nowadays, entrepreneurs feel guilty because when they take a break, they feel as if they are wasting time. However, it is crucial to not see time as money and taking a break as wasting money. Every person is different and the reasons why someone feels guilty in that situation can thus also be different. Throughout my sessions with my clients, I help them discover why they are feeling in a particular way in given situations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The first thought that came to mind was my tuition; my studies were very expensive. However, my parents were always my support system and never thought that my education was a waste of time or money, but saw it as an investment. I am here today because of them. Every time I was scared, I knew they were there to listen. Sometimes, I was so confused and did not know what I wanted from life and they were there. Not only were they paying for my education, but they raised me to be an honest person who is both grounded and grateful, and that is the best gift they gave me in life.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main core of our discussion. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your life into your business and career? Can you articulate what the struggle was?

It is definitely both difficult and challenging, but this is the choice I have made and no one forced me to do it. I have discovered my passion, created my brand, and have clients all around the globe. Since I work online, I have the chance to work wherever and whenever I want, which is such an exhilarating feeling of freedom. On the other hand, I have lost a lot of friends because I put myself, my business, and my family first. I have less time for other activities, but I make sure that I am well organized and know what my priorities are.

I deeply believe that if we put our focus on the wrong side of our business or life, then it becomes unmanageable. However, there are always good sides that we sometimes do not see because we are more so focused on the negatives. It is important to remind ourselves that we always have a choice and it is up to us (and only us) to make the choice and choose what is the best option for our well-being and growth.

In order to give greater context to this discussion, can you share with our readers what your daily schedule looks like?

To this day, I help my parents in our family company; we produce paper and plastic bags. So, from 8 to 4 p.m. daily, I work with my mother and sister. After that, I either go to the gym or take a break. Around 8 p.m., I start to work as a psychologist online at Feel Calm. As I live in Serbia at the moment and my clients are mostly from the US, our appointment times are generally late for me, but for them, it is still daytime.

Daily, I have about 2 to 3 clients. If I still have energy after that, I create content for my social media platforms or I read a book. Around midnight, I am in bed every night. On weekends, I relax, connect with myself, or go out with friends. Since I am someone who helps people locate and create balance within their life, with my example, I am able to show people that it is possible to achieve a healthy balance in life and feel good about it. Since I am the one who is creating my own schedule, I am able to take a complete day off to be in silence and recharge myself without the noise of social media.

Did you find that as your success grew it became more difficult to focus on the other areas of your life? Can you explain?

As my success grew, I realized that I needed to set priorities, be well organized, and take care of myself. If I make sure that this is all achieved, I can stay focused and have time for myself, my business, family, and friends. Sometimes, the only thing I need is time without distractions and social media to have inner peace and silence in order to recharge my energy and calm down. When I create that space in my schedule just for me, I am able to be in balance and have a healthier relationship with myself.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal/family life.

The tipping point was when I caught myself trying to be there for everyone else except myself. I was wasting my energy in order to understand every single person, hear them out, and help them to my best ability. But at the end of day, I felt tired and sad. That was the point when I realized I needed to set boundaries and put myself as priority. If my empathy was becoming a sympathy, then I was losing myself and could not help my clients in the right way. So, setting boundaries was very challenging for me, but it helped me separate my profession and my work from working for free and helping every single person I met. That was a crucial part in my business when I learned to say no and did not feel bad about it.

Ok, so here is the main question of our interview. Can you share five pieces of advice to other leaders about how to achieve the best balance between work and personal/family life? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are my 5 pieces of advice on how to achieve the best balance between your work and personal life:

Take a break

How many times have you heard this? Probably countless. The real question is… did you really implement it in your life? If not, that is okay, but I will explain to you why it is so important. In a world full of distractions, we forget to take a second to just stop and ask ourselves, “How do I feel right now?’’ Sometimes, we forget to eat all day because we have been working for 12 hours. Other times, we are so ambitious to fulfill our “to -do lists” with so many tasks day after day. Suddenly, after some time, we become anxious or depressed and do not know why this is happening: we did not ‘hear’ ourselves. Our mind, soul, and body were sending us signals, but we were too busy ignoring them. Listen to yourself; only you can do that if you are taking a break and checking on yourself. Hear, feel, and see yourself daily by taking at least one hour for yourself to ensure that you are at a good place and to prevent anxiety and depression.

2. Set healthy boundaries

What do boundaries feel like?

It’s not my job to fix others.

It’s okay if others get angry.

It’s okay to say NO.

It is not my job to take responsibility for others.

I don’t have to anticipate the needs of others.

It is my job to make me happy.

Nobody has to agree with me.

I have the right to my own feelings.

I am enough.

3. Let yourself feel uncomfortable emotions

Lately, it feels like society is forcing us to feel happy and constantly positive. However, this is an unhealthy option. We are used to putting our emotions and thoughts under the carpet by dealing with them later. When is ‘later’? Today, I will reveal this to you. When you hide your emotions and thoughts for a long time and do not expect them to return, they come right back to attack you. Alternatively, when you take time off and have more time to think about yourself and your life, everything that you did not want to deal with arises. Because of that, it is healthier to deal with your emotions when and where you actually feel them. Let yourself be sad, scared, or angry. These are uncomfortable emotions and that is okay. Other emotions have their reason for existence; they are there to heal us, teach us, change us. If you are pushing yourself to be happy and avoid feeling anything else except happiness, you are leading yourself toward anxiety and/or depression. In order to have balance in your life, let yourself be sad, scared, angry, and happy. You are enough. Balance is not always perfect and means that you can feel a vast array of emotions that are not permanent and do not define you as a person. Having balance means that you can recover quicker and are resilient.

4. Connect with yourself

By simply saying “I am here right now for myself’’, you are connecting with yourself. By slowing down your tempo, you are showing yourself self-respect and are connecting with yourself on a deeper level. By doing things because of yourself and not because of others, you are connected to yourself even further. When you stop blaming yourself and others, it means you are, yet again, connected with yourself.

5. Discover your resources

You have resources that are always there for you. So, when you feel confused, sad, anxious, or lost, what do you do? There are many techniques but, somehow, we very often forget that breathing is the main resource we have that can help us calm down, heal, and connect with ourselves. What makes you feel good? What calms you down? Is it running, singing and dancing, breathing, and meditating? Is it something else? Feel free to explore and to find out what your resources are; that will help you to have a healthier relationship with yourself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The best years of your life are the ones in which you decide your problems are your own. You do not blame them on your mother, the ecology, or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny.”

― Albert Ellis

When I started my self-development journey, I used to blame everyone else; society, the environment, and those around me. I thought that others were guilty because I was not able to have the life that I wanted. Seven years ago, I discovered this quote and it was an eye-opener for me. I started to see things from a different perspective. It enlightened me. It gave me the perspective in which I am not in the position of a victim. I need to take responsibility into my own hands and take responsibility for my life. When I started to act from the position where I am responsible for my actions and behaviour, I felt much stronger and more powerful within. I stopped blaming others because of the things that happened to me and I decided to create situations in my life the way I want them to be.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Through working with clients, I have noticed that whatever problem or challenge people have, the most common answer lies in the fact that they lack love and support. I would like to motivate and inspire people to talk more about it, that is not a shame, and it is possible to heal yourself and take care of yourself. The balance is not somewhere out there or with someone, the balance is in us and we are the only ones who can create it. Most people are sad, lonely and scared, especially at the moment due to the COVID-19. This situation opened wounds in people who thought they had overcome certain situations but a lot of emotion arose. I want to inspire and motivate people to open up and seek help. It’s not a shame, it’s actually great courage to see that something is wrong and you want to work on it.

It means you really took the responsibility into your own hands and you want to make your life better.

What is the best way for people to follow you online?

I can be followed on Instagram at @feel.calm.

More information about my story and services can be located on my website at: www.finallycalm.com

