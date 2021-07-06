Dr. Dave Gordon of Elixinol: “Make sleep a priority”

Make sleep a priority: Everything is easier, especially focus when you’ve had sufficient, quality sleep. Many of us know this, but still don’t prioritize sleep, feeling like if we keep pushing and exhaust ourselves, sleep will take care of itself. Sadly, the body doesn’t work that way.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Dave Gordon.

Dr. Dave is an expert in medical cannabis (marijuana & hemp/CBD), alongside his extensive training and experience in integrative and functional medicine.

He speaks regularly to patient and practitioner communities, bringing guidance and support to the use of medical cannabis, especially as part of a comprehensive integrative medicine approach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles with my mother, father and older sister. From my dad’s influence, team sports were big. We went to lots of Dodger games, and I went to nearly every UCLA basketball and football game from age 5 till I left LA. I played baseball as my main sport though I excelled scholastically more than on the field. My social world involved my Jewish community, though it overlapped with school friends. I had good fortune and privilege that we traveled regularly, and that’s still a passion. On the surface, my story is common. I had fun; I had friends; I had privilege. Personality-wise, especially in high school and college, I had a weird combination of poor self-worth alongside an outward arrogance. However, with time and practicing positive habits, I’ve grown to have a much deeper understanding and acceptance of myself and others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started saying I wanted to be a doctor in second grade. That inspiration presumably came from my grandfather who had a career as a family doc in Los Angeles. I spent lots of time at his office, exploring the tongue depressors and other equipment there. I also saw the love and respect his patients and friends had for him. Regardless of where my inspiration came, when you’re a middle-class Jewish boy and say you want to be a doctor, you get a lot of positive reinforcement. Thus, it just kept being what I said I wanted to do. In reality, pursuing a career in medicine, and specifically having an outpatient practice, was my plan from pretty early on. I achieve that plan, opening a practice after training, which I ran for 15 years. Closing my practice was of course difficult. However, acknowledging that the option existed to close my practice was way more challenging and easily the most difficult period in my life. Having a practice was my identity and life’s singular goal; I had never allowed myself to consider any other options, many of which I am now fortunate to be experiencing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Definitely not a funny mistake, but an interesting one, which later dictated my career path, and deeply held beliefs. I made the mistake of believing that what I was taught about health and disease was 1) accurate, and 2) the only scientifically sound option. Thankfully, it only took me a couple of years to recognize my error; most physicians go an entire lifetime. I began listening to other philosophies of health, learning the history and the science surrounding them. Usually, I found them more effective and safer for my patients. Thus, as I learned more and grew in experience, I drifted further away from conventional methods. My patients certainly benefitted from my evolution, but so did I. As I learned that my institution did not tell the complete story, I also recognized many mainstream accepted beliefs were often inaccurate, or at least incomplete. I now do a better job of listening and researching before making snap judgments and attempt to understand things from many perspectives.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Always consider the needs and experiences of those around you. Whether it’s customers, patients, or even friends and family, understanding their needs is imperative. This doesn’t mean ignoring yourself at the expense of others. However, so often we only look at situations through our point of view or the accepted status quo and then make decisions. When you listen to and then understand others’ experiences and perspectives, you can build a business or team that includes their best interests, alongside your own. It creates better connection, better trust, and better empathy. That creates appeal for you or your brand which remains even if outcomes aren’t always optimal.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Since closing my practice in 2018, I’ve been going down many avenues, and have many exciting projects. One of my recent favorites has been consulting work for Elixinol, a cannabis company that specializes in Hemp/CBD products. With a career as an expert in integrative and cannabis medicine, I’ve investigated a lot of companies selling things. I love it when they make great products, but don’t stop there. Elixinol is a great example of that. They already have an excellent and popular product line; but on top of that, they are using the tremendous interest in CBD therapy to teach their captive audience about creating optimal wellness beyond just taking their products. It helps spread the needed message that pills alone are not the answer to great health. People need to hear that from everyone, both practitioners and companies selling products. I respect them for allowing me to educate them and their consumers on this message and I’ve found it extremely rewarding.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Our culture makes being unhealthy easy, and not surprisingly, it’s become the status quo. Rates of chronic disease and dysfunction are through the roof. Easy access to processed foods, flooding of our environment with toxins, ongoing loss of community and social connection, sedentary lifestyles, increasing income inequality and persistent social inequities are the norm, and that’s the shortlist. Furthermore, the business and health care industry want us to rely on them, rather than to take personal control of our health.

To achieve optimal well-being, we need to actively live outside the box. However, since it’s the harder path, this requires creating and then maintaining good habits, otherwise, you quickly fall back on the easy, more toxic route.

I saw a long-time patient this past week, whom I hadn’t seen for several years, and she was struggling with her weight and a variety of other symptoms. She’s extremely hard working and knowledgeable and knows what leads to good health. However, knowledge isn’t always enough, because our culture frequently doesn’t support healthy choices. Most of our discussion at this visit was looking at ways to reset her routines, restart basic good habits, and break out of the toxic routine she was in.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Taking time for reflection has been a key to my success. It’s allowed me to continually evolve. I had to update my practice to ensure I had sufficient time with patients and could implement the new medical philosophies I was learning. This required time to just sit back and reflect on what was working and what needed to change. There wasn’t a set schedule for my reflection, but it’s always been a priority. Personally, as well, the time to meditate and reflect has allowed me to learn more self-acceptance and guide me through life, especially these last few years.

I didn’t grow up with a wellness focus, so I’ve had some catching up to do. As I explored how to best help my patients, I also learned new habits and tools for myself, and continue to keep learning. One new habit I started in the past year has been to keep a gratitude journal. Spending five minutes each night focusing on for what and to whom I am grateful has huge for me. The positive impact it had on my mood and outlook was especially noticeable during the pandemic where many others have been struggling with their emotional health. It’s something I’ll continue lifelong.

I mostly lived on processed food for the first 30+ years of my life, and it had a negative impact on my well-being. Once I learned the harm it was doing, I’ve made eating nourishing food a cornerstone. Grocery shopping and bulk meal preparation are two habits that help me keep it up. At least once a week, I will bulk prepare things like oatmeal, quinoa, chopped vegetables, beans, and quality meats so I can always throw together a healthy, nourishing meal in less than five minutes.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

In general, I rarely think there is a “best” way for anything. What works for me won’t necessarily work for you. However, changing the question to what is absolutely necessary to develop good habits, I’d say the answer is a combination of self-acceptance and education. The messages we receive daily about how we should live our lives are rarely in our best interests, so knowledge of what actually helps is key. Once we know the path we want to take, we need to believe we deserve it. There is an overwhelming lack of self-love and acceptance in our culture and that both consciously and unconsciously sabotages us when we try to build good habits.

These themes are also crucial for stopping bad habits. First, you must recognize your behaviors are damaging your well-being, and learn what are better choices. However, changing bad habits to good ones is not a straight line. You’re going to regress at times, and frequently fail. Self-acceptance is mandatory wherever you are on your journey, and not hating yourself for those “bad” habits is imperative to being able and willing to make positive changes.

A great tool to develop any good habit is to link a behavior you want to add to something you’re already doing. I’ll give you an example. For people with chronic back pain, a near-daily home exercise regimen of 5–15 minutes is imperative to long-term pain reduction, but it’s hard to motivate and do it every day. I see lots of patients that use cannabis to treat their pain, which is effective, but it’s not enough (no medication ever is). Thus, I always teach patients to do their back exercise program right after they take their cannabis dose. Linking the harder behavior (exercise) with the easier one (taking a medication) ensures the harder one gets done.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s tough to separate habits for those three things because in reality, wellness, performance and focus are all interrelated and similar habits boost all of these issues. In fact, that is one of the beautiful things about implementing healthy behaviors and addressing root causes. Making a change to achieve one goal frequently helps many others. That being said, wellness is a good place to start because it’s the most inclusive goal.

Actively create self-love, acceptance & compassion: I didn’t appreciate this enough early in my life, or career, but now realize it’s probably the most important habit to develop. We’re bombarded throughout life with messages that we’re not good enough, beautiful enough, smart enough, etc. Sometimes it’s purposeful as with advertising, but often it’s inadvertent or subconscious, coming from ourselves and those closest to us. Eat real food with lots of colors: After working with patients for over 20 years on health and nutrition, I can absolutely say for sure there is no one best “diet.” However, the one absolute principle you can always count on is that optimum wellness will involve primarily eating real food. Think of “real food” as anything someone two hundred years ago might have had access to somewhere in the world. Move every day: Commit to moving every day, even if it’s just a 10–15 minute walk outside your regular daily routine. Many times, you’ll find that 10 minutes turns into something longer.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Absolutely, I’ve got a bunch listed in a simple healthy habit guide I created. Check it out: https://4pillarsdenver.com/ 4×4-lifestyle-plan.

Here are some of my favorites.

• Regular grocery shopping and meal prep. Consider making it a family/group activity.

• Include others in your daily movement. Plan walks with friends and family or take classes together.

• Pick movement activities you enjoy. If the gym isn’t your thing, do something else like dancing or hiking. • Start a daily gratitude journal.

• Practice loving-kindness meditation.

•Structured and guided use of certain plant medicines can jump start the path to self-love.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t skip recovery: We frequently put all our energy to going further, pushing harder, and adding new skills, and those things are important when striving for excellence. However, we need to let our bodies recover and repair afterward. Otherwise, we deplete ourselves and end up plateauing, or even regressing. Also, don’t think recovery and repair is just about sports; it’s crucial to achieve great work and life performance. Listen to Different Perspectives: No matter how much knowledge you have, someone else has different experiences and a different point of view, and that is important information for you to hear. Here’s an example that helped my patient care dramatically. I have great knowledge of physiology, diseases, medications, and a wide range of integrative therapies. I typically understand a patient’s issues and how to address them. Previously, I’d just explain the details and thought that would be enough for them to take action. A colleague once said something to the effect of “many people don’t care about all the details; they need a story and emotional connection to take action.” I love details and initially figured everyone else did. After listening to my colleague, I learned more about personality types, started customizing my approach with patients, and saw immediate better results. Multitask Mindfully: We frequently describe multitasking as trying to accomplish many things at the same time like watching a lecture, while returning emails, while eating lunch. This form of multitasking should be abandoned; it leads to low-quality work and poor outcomes. However, you can still accomplish many things in a defined period by being organized, mindful and focusing on one task at a time.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Have a plan. Be realistic about what you want to accomplish during your day or your training session. Create a rough schedule so each activity gets your undivided attention. Even things like returning emails can have its own block rather than distracting you from other tasks.

Reach outside your sport/profession. I’ve improved my performance as a practitioner, not just by listening to other health practitioners, but to those in other fields. Learning how they approach challenges in their specialty gives me great insight to my own. Podcasts, books, and live (in-person and virtual) communities are my favorites.

Cannabis is an amazing plant medicine that aids in recovery and repair. I’ve spoken to many athletes that have replaced the standard toxic regimens with cannabis, which includes both marijuana and hemp/CBD. It reduces pain & inflammation, gets us out of the fight or flight response, and helps achieve quality sleep without a hangover, all of which are key aspects of recovery. It’s also been exciting to see companies like Elixinol combine CBD with other botanicals that I’ve recommended for years to aid in athletic recovery like omega 3 fatty acids, ashwagandha, turmeric and boswellia.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Minimize distractions: It seems obvious, but most people feel like it’s impossible so why bother trying. However, if you make it a priority, you’ll see improvements. I spent a lot of time on the computer, creating lectures and talks. Initially, I was just trying to work on them in short bursts between other projects or busywork. However, I found that if I would work in a dedicated fashion without distractions, I’d accomplish far more in less time than I thought and then have time for other tasks. Practice Focusing: Like any skill, focusing, or being mindful of the present moment, takes practice. The more you practice, the easier and more natural it becomes. For example, meditation is a common form of mindfulness practice. I’ve heard so many people tell me, “I can’t meditate; I’m terrible at it; I can’t stop my thoughts.” Concentration meditation is a practice where you have a focus (commonly your breath) and you repeatedly return to that focus whenever you find yourself distracted by thoughts. It’s not a failure when you catch yourself in thought; it’s a success because now you can return to your breath or other focus. Practicing this skill in meditation leads to better focus throughout your day. Make sleep a priority: Everything is easier, especially focus when you’ve had sufficient, quality sleep. Many of us know this, but still don’t prioritize sleep, feeling like if we keep pushing and exhaust ourselves, sleep will take care of itself. Sadly, the body doesn’t work that way.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I love noise-canceling headphones, especially in house full of people during the pandemic. Like I said, I’m often working at the computer on projects and the combination of noise-canceling headphones and stimulating brain frequencies in the background has made me more focused and efficient.

Everyone else wants your time and attention. You should feel grateful for that, not stressed about it. However, boundaries are crucial. So, whether it’s speaking with your significant other or co-workers to ensure you have uninterrupted blocks of time or making sure your clients know and follow your boundaries, you’ll find it’s easier to have distraction-free periods.

Turn off notifications. How many notifications went off on your phone or watch in the time you’ve been reading this interview. For me, as I’m writing it, it’s been none. The only notifications I receive are for texts and phone calls, and even those I temporarily turn off while working on mind-intensive activities. Stop your social media, email, and other app notifications immediately. Check those on their own time block and be mindful while doing it.

Schedule time for meditation. As little as 5–10 minutes per day can dramatically improve your skills of being present in the moment.

Develop an evening/sleep routine. It’s called good sleep hygiene. There are many things that can help like minimizing blue light and avoiding certain stressful activities just prior to bedtime. Oh, and did you know sexual activity is associated with better sleep?

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

It starts with doing the background work and putting positive habits in place that lead to optimal wellness. I’m a proponent of optimizing 4 key pillars — food, movement, relaxation and community, and the tips I’ve mentioned above all build towards that. As you strengthen those pillars, achieving a flow state is easier and occurs more frequently.

Another key aspect is right there in the definition you gave — meaning. Are you actually doing activities that are meaningful to you, or are you just doing things that you think you’re supposed to?

Finally, be patient and give yourself enough time with an activity to get into flow. If you just put aside 10–20 minutes, it might still be valuable, but you’re not likely going to get into flow. Steven Kotler, an expert in flow states, recommends a 90–120 minute uninterrupted block first thing in the morning to increase the likelihood of achieving flow. Personally, I’ve found flow becomes more likely after at least 20–30 minutes of activity.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This might be a bit too esoteric, but I’d like to see a nuance movement take hold. What I mean by that is I want us to recognize there are no absolutes. There’s no right or wrong. There’s no good or bad. This especially true in medicine and wellness, but it applies everywhere. Making one-size-fits-all, absolute statements is worthless, but that’s what most politicians, doctors, and “pundits” typically do. We are far more similar that people acknowledge; in fact, we’re universally similar because we’re all human. We share the same physiology. We share the same root causes for poor health. We share the same fears and personal struggles. However, we focus on our differences and constantly make distinctions that separate us.

Once again, I use my experience in cannabis medicine as an example. There’s constant bickering whether cannabis is good or bad. Does it treat “X Disease” or not? Is it damaging our children or helping them? Like everything there is a spectrum and the answer is never a global yes or no, but involves nuance and understanding what is best for a specific person, at a specific time in their journey.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

President Barack Obama (hey, you said big). I respect and trust him as much as any public figure and there are many topics I’d enjoy discussing. Specifically, I’d like to hear his views on health and wellness and the role of government & industry in helping people achieve success. This is of course my specialty and something on which I feel he missed the boat as President. I’d really like to learn what information he had and where he got it from. Does he believe our mainstream approach to chronic disease and optimal wellness, is as broken as the data tell us? Does he believe that our medical-industrial complex really cares about individuals at all? I know many people care, but I don’t believe the system values our well-being. There are voices that he didn’t appear to hear during his tenure, and I’m curious if he heard and brushed them aside, or whether we just need to make our voices louder.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place is my website www.4pillarsdenver.com. I’ll post articles and links to many lectures and media appearances. I’m not prominent on social media, but I will post updates on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with @4pillarsdenver being the handle for all. You can also find me on LinkedIn as well @drdavegordon.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.