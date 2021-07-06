Ardell Broadbent: “Exercise”

Exercise: In addition to the minimalist weights routine, I cut back to a research-based 4 minutes of high-intensity cardio and gave up the chronic cardio that’s so time-consuming and can kind of wear down your joints if you’re always doing the same workout. I do jump rope or dancing to some quick-paced favorite tunes. One of my sisters is in the public health field; she recommends the books Joyful Movement and No Sweat.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ardell Broadbent.

Having been self-employed for two decades, at RegenerativeBusinessConsulting.ORG Ardell is well-qualified for her blog about ethical business practices. This site also has a curated set of resources to stay well-rounded with the eight dimensions of wellness. She highlights the current national need for resources like this site’s videos and instructions on lifting free weights at home.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share your “backstory” about wellness with us?

You might wonder why that website with a URL about business consulting has so much about physical and mental health. I believe it’s so important to balance all the aspects of wellbeing. The field of public health came up with this term dimensions of wellness. You can only push so far in one dimension — say overly focusing on your career — before the other dimensions you neglect starts to drag you down. Say you don’t give enough attention to your relationships, then they might go into a crisis that takes a lot more time to manage than if you’d just put in the maintenance time. If you ignore your health, illness or injury is more likely to eventually reduce your capacity to work. Those of us self-employed have to keep our own backup plans; we don’t have unemployment insurance. It’s all the more important to stay functional at a high level of energy. Relevant to fitness and staying well-rounded, the system shown on my website prompts you to level up gradually in the various dimensions. Each gain can support the next gain in other dimensions, so it’s a gradual upward spiral. And it’s not one-size-fits-all. You put together the pieces that make sense for your own goals and lifestyle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your project on wellness? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

You know what, I’m so glad to say I don’t have any interesting story about wellness. The interesting stories are usually about overcoming some kind of catastrophe right? I focus on prevention.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my early 20s, I used to keep trying to make a big plan for change and just willpower thru it. I once did a 3-day mountain solo hike. I did two or three weeks of eating only raw foods. I did intense fasts. But it wasn’t until I let go of the stress of huge goals and focused on small relatively comfortable changes that I got healthy habits to stick to.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, and because we’ve talked about this once before, I’m going to focus on wellness instead of the bigger picture of my personal experience. In my second semester at university, I took a self-defense course. The instructor recommended weight training. He said that the techniques would be a lot more effective if there was more strength behind them. I learned that for women, doing a normal weight workout, most aren’t going to bulk up much. You’ll still look like a woman. It helped me lose the freshman 15. With more muscle, you have a higher resting heart rate, so a weight workout does a lot more for keeping you slender than the same amount of time doing cardio. There’s research I point to at the website I mentioned. I’ve lifted weights for three decades now. It has kept me at my high school weight, and I can still bench press 60 pounds.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make an impact in the world?

I have no idea what impact it’s making. I don’t track the metrics of how many people visit the site. If I were going to monetize it, I’d probably get around to adding a lot more content. But sometimes less is more. With just the basics there, maybe that makes it more work to get thru the content.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I hear that for so many women right now, after disruption of their routine for over a year now, extra pounds have crept on. It can be really distressing when we find we can’t fit our clothes, we may not feel like we are as physically attractive, we may not have the energy level we did before. So I’m gonna make my five tweaks about weight maintenance.

Exercise: In addition to the minimalist weights routine, I cut back to a research-based 4 minutes of high-intensity cardio and gave up the chronic cardio that’s so time-consuming and can kind of wear down your joints if you’re always doing the same workout. I do jump rope or dancing to some quick-paced favorite tunes. One of my sisters is in the public health field; she recommends the books Joyful Movement and No Sweat. Stress: All I’m going to say is do a search for research on high cortisol levels and weight gain; there’s solid evidence pointing to the benefits of good sleep and avoiding being constantly overextended. Intuitive eating: I struggled for years with losing and gaining the same 10 pounds, which seems to be common for women in the western world. For me, the breakthrough came when I started using intuitive eating principles, which are described at the site I mentioned. But look up Evelyn and Elyse, the “Original Intuitive Eating Pros.” Their principles made so much sense. There’s a lot of research behind them now. It just got me off the yo-yo dieting, and I haven’t even owned a scale for 15 years. One of their principles was to decide if you’d be happier just to accept yourself the way you are. Also, my sister in the public health field recommends the book Health at Every Size. Low-quality food: Even though one intuitive eating principle is to not have forbidden foods, I find that by eating no grain products unless they are whole grains, I avoid 99% of the tempting freebies we all run into. So I’m not really forbidding myself those foods; I’m just insisting on top quality. Same with conventional meat or dairy. When animals are pumped full of growth hormones and antibiotics that make them fatten up quicker or produce more, what do you think those same hormones and antibiotics are going to do to you? Look up research published by the National Institute of Health. Food portions: Personally, I do better with more small meals instead of three bigger meals. It works well for some people.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That’s a great question. You know the loneliness epidemic. I think the answer to that is re-engaging with in-person local communities. And I am working on a project to contribute to that movement. I have a website intentional-communities-member-find.com that’s free to join. It points to other sites that advertise existing communities, and it helps people identify other people who want to engage the same way they want to, whether that’s forming a pandemic pod, a homeschooler playgroup, a neighborhood resilience planning group, or a joint purchase of land to build on.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You can’t get it wrong if you see each so-called failure as a learning experience that gets you closer to your best self. Okay, so the “and why” part, I write about that on my blog, the personal stories behind it. I’ll just tell you five principles that took me so long to learn but really made a huge difference, to the extent I’ve implemented them. It doesn’t work so well to try to live half in a fear-based mode and half in a trust-based mode. When fear or anxiety comes up, it’s helpful to consider what it might be trying to tell you. But don’t let it be the motivator that gets you going on some project because then the time spent in that way will be fear-based and potentially just spinning your wheels. Stress and striving after physical security rob you of peace and enjoyment. It also keeps you stuck in mental fallacies such as the sunk-cost bias. There’s a certain level of preparation for potential challenges, and after you’ve covered the basics, you’re much better off trusting that you will be able to meet the challenges as they come, instead of wearing yourself out trying to anticipate and guard against every potential difficulty. Find a sport or exercise you enjoy. Then it’s not a drudgery to stay fit, and you’re likely to find others to join in, meeting your social needs as well. Learn how to tap into your intuition through quieting your mind, and seek guidance regularly, whether that’s from a coach, spiritual or religious teacher, books, whatever sources work for you.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I don’t think I have to choose one, because they are all connected. By eating a mostly plant-based diet we help the environment, even if some of us do better with adding a small amount of fish, eggs, or dairy. If a vegan diet doesn’t work for you, getting animal products from small local farms, ideally if they’re humanely certified, helps our health and the environment. Factory farms have a horrendous ecological impact. Eating local means we have healthier foods that haven’t come from nutrient-poor soil, picked green, and sat on trucks for weeks, and it’s a lower carbon footprint as it required less transport and packaging. When we get these high nutrient foods, we’re contributing to our physical and mental health. Slowing down to reduce stress can improve our mental health and reduce our environmental impact. For example, traveling to an exotic location for a vacation, the type where you feel like you need to recover from your hectic travel schedule when you return, has a high carbon footprint. A vacation at a slower pace, at a closer destination with more walks and fewer purchases, can feel more refreshing and has a lower carbon footprint. There are so many win-win options.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I don’t do much on social media. I have a personal blog at ArdellBroadbent.blogspot.com

