Shama Hyder Of Zen Media: “You have to lead with heart”

Shama Hyder is a visionary strategist for the digital age, a web and TV personality, a bestselling author, and the award-winning CEO of Zen Media — a b2b PR and marketing firm for technology-driven b2b brands. She has been named the “Zen Master of Marketing” by Entrepreneur Magazine and the “Millennial Master of the Universe” by FastCompany.com. Shama has also been honored at both the White House and The United Nations as one of the top 100 young entrepreneurs in the country.

Shama is the bestselling author of The Zen of Social Media Marketing, now in its 4th edition, and Momentum: How to Propel Your Marketing and Transform Your Brand in the Digital Age. An acclaimed keynote speaker, Shama has delivered keynotes in over 20 countries and spoken for recognized brands including Movado, Chase, Tupperware, and Inc 5000.

As a result of her success, Shama has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Technology Titan Emerging Company CEO award. She was named one of the “Top 25 Entrepreneurs under 25” by Business Week in 2009, one of the “Top 30 Under 30” Entrepreneurs in America in 2014 by Inc. Magazine, and to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list of movers and shakers for 2015. LinkedIn has named Hyder one of their “Top Voices” in Marketing & Social Media for four years in a row. Her online videos were awarded the “Hermes Gold award for Educational Programming in Electronic Media” and most recently she was given the “Global Empowerment award for Marketing and Technology” by Anokhi Media.

As the CEO of Zen Media, she and her team help tech-driven b2b brands to increase relevance, reach, and revenue via PR, content, and social media.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 2008–2009, I had graduated with my master’s degree and was looking for a job. After doing my thesis on Twitter, I was aware of all the connections happening across the platform and how people were discovering new things and I just knew it would take off. However, I was rejected by 18 companies during my search because I was going into these interviews talking about the power of social media and companies just weren’t ready for it. It was at this time that I decided if I couldn’t find my dream job, I would create it, and I launched my business. We quickly grew into a PR and marketing agency and saw revenues increase 400% on average year over year and were regularly recognized with national and international awards for our work. Most importantly, we’ve helped hundreds of b2b brands increase their market share by leveraging the power of the digital age.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Every single day. Ha! I think any entrepreneur who says otherwise isn’t being fully honest. Entrepreneurship is inherently one of those things that feels like a roller coaster. You are going up one moment, and the next moment you are thinking — this was a terrible idea. When the ride stops — you want to do it all over again!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I understood marketing and PR, but I didn’t know the business. I didn’t know bookkeeping or HR, or all the little things that go with running a business. I remember being on a call with a client and they asked what our net terms were. I had no idea what that phrase meant so I put them on hold for a second and asked our VP. She explained it meant “when do you want to get paid?” I got back on the line with the client and said — “now. Our net terms are now.”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an amazing knack for connecting our clients with the right opportunities for visibility. When the pandemic hit, we helped one of our clients arrange a digital summit in less than two weeks. It got them 10X the ROI of any live event they had ever done. With another client, we managed 37 media hits in 60 days. Their SOV (share of voice) was astronomical. Even their competitors wanted to know who they were working with.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Choose your tools and tactics based on your goals and strategies — and not the other way around. The second tip is to build a team you trust and learn to delegate. There is no way to grow and scale if you try to do everything yourself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Too many to list. If I named one it would be unfair to all the rest who have played such a crucial role in our success. I will say — I am MOST grateful to my team at Zen Media — without whom none of our success would be possible.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that makes a profit and has reasonably happy customers. A great company is one where a lifting tide raises all boats. It’s a place where employees, clients, shareholders — all benefit from the success of the company.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

I’ll boil it down to simply one that everything else stems from — the heart. You have to lead with heart. Without empathy, without caring, without WANTING the best for everyone around you, it doesn’t work.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

This works best if it isn’t an angle but inherent to your business. Meaning, it is naturally woven into the fabric. For us, it is very much supporting businesses and helping them grow across the board.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Take the time needed to recharge — and then call in the experts. Working with a business coach was immensely helpful for me personally/professionally. There are individuals who can see what you can’t — generally because it’s hard to see the forest from the trees. If you’ve been doing something for a while, chances are that’s become your lens.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Don’t stop. It takes twice the amount of effort in turbulent times. You have to roll up your sleeves and dive in. I started my business during the 2008/2009 recession, and we grew 400% that year. Never underestimate the power of consistency.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

By far, the soft skills. You have to be able to motivate people — speak to what they value. Showing empathy, gratitude, appreciation, and listening to your team, and taking their needs to heart creates an amazing culture and produces a strong bond with your team. Employees who are appreciated and treated with respect are happier and perform better, and this trickles down in their attitude, quality of work produced and is felt by your customers. You are only as good as your team is. If this doesn’t come naturally for you, find someone to lead the team for you.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Recognize that it isn’t a quick process. It takes nurturing the convert. It takes multiple touchpoints. It could be anything…seeing an ad on Facebook, watching a video on LinkedIn, reading a blog post, seeing an article in a trade publication, receiving an email then a phone call…it takes multiple touchpoints through multiple types of media. You have to diversify the platforms you are seen on and essentially “be everywhere”. Especially for higher ticket items. You have to invest the time it takes to convert.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Through strategic marketing and PR initiatives, as mentioned earlier, it’s truly about “being everywhere”. Getting published in a major media outlet is great, but it doesn’t stop there. Those media hits need to be amplified. You need to be seen everywhere. PR is an excellent way to gain quick visibility and create credibility, but you have to couple that with very strategic campaigns to amplify and build momentum through paid ads, email marketing, social media, videos, podcasts, content marketing, and a website that converts. Done right, you can build awareness, visibility, credibility, and demand. You will outshine your competitors, build your sales pipeline, and dominate your industry.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Cultivate a team of not only experts in their field (a true “A-team”, but who truly care about the work they do and the results they produce. My team at Zen truly cares about the success of our clients. They go out of their way to think outside the box, brainstorm, and think of ways to create success for our clients. Our team sees our clients as true partners — their success is our success. They truly bask in delight when our clients are successful or when we are able to report crazy ROI on a campaign. Our clients feel this. They tell us all the time — “whatever you tell me to do, I’ll do it, I trust you guys”. When you earn the trust of your clients and they KNOW you have their best interest at heart, it goes a very long way.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

It is imperative for brands to be on social media. The strategy and platforms will differ whether you are B2B or B2C, but social media is still a necessity. However, there has to be a strategy — brand voice, tone, messaging, and professional imagery utilized. Creating a content calendar (and getting approval from your marketing lead) is essential to ensure a cohesive brand narrative. The more platforms your company can be on, the more visibility you can create. Your social activity also is a bonus to your Google rankings for SEO.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes I have seen are:

Stepping over dollars to pick up pennies. You have to be willing to invest in the business for long-term benefits. Oftentimes a larger initial investment will yield much larger results down the road. Not delegating. You can’t grow if you don’t delegate. Not having processes. You can’t scale and expand if you don’t define and document your processes.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our Zen family as a whole is very passionate about animals, as am I. We love our Zen pets — they often make appearances in our video meetings. We regularly make charitable contributions to various animal charities. A few months ago, we helped rescue a puppy who had been hit by a car and left to die. We paid for her operation. She is now a happy, thriving dog!

