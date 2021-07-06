Brandi Susewitz Of Clear Office: “The correct home office set up”

Working remotely can be difficult because you lack the one-on-one, face-to-face interaction however there is a huge benefit as well, I think because you are able to have a healthier work/life balance.

In March of 2020, Brandi Susewitz thought her life was over. She lost her job in the office furniture business and was left with zero income. But that failure was just a step to her success. Under lockdown, Brandi started a company that disrupted the market and gained worldwide recognition. Her company, Clear Office, also cured one of the facility manager’s biggest problems; what to do with all the office furniture they no longer need.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I’ve been in the office furniture industry for over 20 years, selling new office furniture to growing companies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Early on in my career, I noticed how wasteful our industry was when it came to how companies disposed of the office furniture they weren’t taking with them to their new space. Fast forward to March of 2020, my husband and I had been laid off from our commercial furniture jobs and we were very worried about our future. After a few weeks of being depressed, I woke up one day realizing that I would never have this kind of time on my hands and decided to dive in and create a platform for companies to be PROACTIVE instead of REACTIVE when getting rid of their used office furniture. The positive response was felt immediately and I’ve never looked back since!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I think the most interesting story that I have to share happened during the lockdown, at the beginning of the pandemic when I read a shocking article about office furniture waste. I read that 17 Billion pounds of office furniture end up in our landfills every year in the United States alone, and furthermore, only 1% of all commercial grade office furniture receives a second life. That is when the real light bulb went off in my head!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I have made since being in this business has got to be when I sold a furniture system to a customer that was “off modular” and the customer was upset about things not lining up exactly but that was the beauty of the system! Anyway, I never made that mistake again and always made sure that the customer understood what they were getting.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

To avoid employee burn out I would recommend taking frequent breaks during the day to go for a walk, stretch even take a 15 min power nap. We live in such a ‘go, go, go’ society and we often forget to take care of our mental health and this is what causes burnouts. So anything you can do to center and nurture yourself is good.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Working remotely can be difficult because you lack the one-on-one, face-to-face interaction however there is a huge benefit as well, I think because you are able to have a healthier work/life balance.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

There are many challenges people face when working from home, but the main ones that I hear about most are; 1) not enough space, 2) children, 3) the correct home office set up, 4) pets, 5) turning work off.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Space issues: Remote working means having a home office. It doesn’t matter if you live in a studio or small apartment. You can still create a great WFH setup. Creating a workspace in a small apartment is possible. I’d say be a little creative and find a work corner. Make sure you have a good task chair. I strongly suggest avoiding working on your bed. Your brain will never be in work mode if you are lying in bed.

Children, pets, and other distractions: When you work from home, you always stay close to your loved ones. You can take a short break to check on your kids or play with your pets, but these benefits come along with some challenges. You will have to deal with many kinds of interruptions and distractions. It’s more challenging if you have young kids. My suggestion is to find a place where you can concentrate on your work. I understand it’s difficult for someone who is staying in a small house. But you can try and manage your work hours while working remotely.

The perfect home office setup: Suppose you are one of those lucky individuals with a larger home; it’s ideal to set up a workspace in a designated room for work.

However, it would help if you have some difference between home and work life. So plan your workroom accordingly. Most importantly, no matter where you are working from, good lighting must be a top priority.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

My suggestion for people working from home is to have a good ergonomic task chair. Very important when working all day from home and I believe it’s the one tool that people can’t go without having!

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

I would suggest scheduling consistent, weekly meetings so that you have a designated time that you and your team can connect and catch up on important items and I would discourage putting these types of meetings off.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

I’d day the only way to do this, remotely, is to make sure you are providing training and resources needed to do a good job, provide measurements, feedback, and reinforcement as well as ongoing positive reinforcement.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 If I could inspire a movement, it would be that I hope to inspire people to not purchase things brand new when they don’t have to. Look for already existing products/materials first and then if you can’t locate them, go ahead and purchase new ones. This is what Clear Office is all about. Making it easy for people to shop for already existing office furniture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t have a life lesson quote that I live by, however, there is a poem by Walter D. Wintle that I absolutely love. My late grandmother gave it to me on a beautiful plaque when I was 16 years old and found out I was going to be a young mother. During my years of being a young, single mother all I needed to do was read the poem and it gave me that extra push I needed to get through the difficult times.

It is this:

If you think you are beaten, you are;

If you think you dare not, you don’t;

If you’d like to win, but think you can’t,

It’s almost a cinch you won’t.

If you think you’ll lose, you’re lost,

For out in the word we find

Success begins with a fellow’s will,

It’s all in the state of mind.

If you think you’re outcasted, you are;

You’ve got to think high to rise.

You’ve got to be sure of yourself before

You can ever win a prize.

Life’s battles don’t always go

To the stronger or faster man;

But soon or late the man who wins

Is the man who thinks he can.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow our blog Blog — Clear-Office or on any of our social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.