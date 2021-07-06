Kaitlin Madriaga & Kaitlin Uemura Of Sairen: “Keep in touch”

Keep in touch — There are so many ways to communicate with each other. As a small business, we used to use multiple messaging apps to have business conversations. If we had an idea about something, we had to go through many messages to find what we needed. When you have a small team, it is important to establish what platform you may want to document and collaborate.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaitlin Madriaga & Kaitlin Uemura.

Kaitlin & Kaitlin, two friends that started creating fashion designs as a hobby, have further developed their craft into a business. By meeting other artists in the Seattle area, the Kaitlins have filled a need and manifested a home to showcase these talented artists, while highlighting the Nihonmachi community.

Sairen is a modern and creative boutique filled with an eclectic mix of Japanese, Hawaiian, and Seattle-made goods.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Two events have shaped our lives and led us to this opportunity: buying a sewing machine and meeting Tom & Lei Ann, owners of Momo. When we were roommates, Kaitlin Madriaga brought home a sewing machine and we started getting creative and wearing our designs to work. From there, we started selling our clothes in a few local shops, including Momo, where Kaitlin Uemura eventually started working part-time. From Kaitlin’s connection with the owners, they suggested we take over space as they were planning to retire. We thought hard about this decision and we’re so excited to create a shop of our own.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Getting people’s names wrong can be so embarrassing! It’s difficult to see people’s faces with their masks on which makes it interesting to meet vendors and artists for the first time. You can’t put a face to the name!

We discover many of our vendors online or have pre-meetings via Zoom. One time we arranged for an artist to drop off her work at the shop. She ended up coming a little earlier than we expected and we welcomed her in to look around the shop. She walked around for a couple of minutes until we finally realized she was one of our vendors. We were able to laugh about the situation but we learned we needed to find a way to remember faces.

We started a shared document to write down people’s names and backstory so we can always look them up by their company name or other things about them to get the name right. Thankfully people are very understanding during this time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Our family and friends have been so supportive, but we are also grateful for the knowledge and kindness showed by previous shop owners, Lei Ann Shiramizu and Tom Kleifgen. Without their help, we wouldn’t have been as prepared to start this business on our own. Lei Ann even accompanied us to local trade shows to show us the ropes. We had a blast! We would fangirl over the same products and try on clothes, just like we were in a fashion show!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

How to Be Self-employed in Seattle by Jenny MacLeod. This was one of the first books we read before establishing our business. It was the inspiration and guidance we needed to start the journey to creating a small business.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

We founded Morning Siren back in 2017, a clothing brand focused on quality, small-batch pieces. Over the years, we grew our network of local designers and connected with our customers through pop-ups and social media. The vision for Sairen started with space. Sairen is located in the historic Japantown district in downtown Seattle. Our vision was to become a staple space in the community and for customers to know that the items they purchase have an intention and meaning behind it. As Asian American makers, we strive to highlight the growing movement of other Asian-American and POC designers.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, we are working on a couple of collaborations with our local neighbors. The Seattle International District is filled with creative and hardworking business owners that have been resilient over the past year. We are also excited to be partnering with Microsoft Store for their small business solutions, which are driving our digital transformation. Additionally, since May was Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, it was the perfect time to highlight our culture and to let people know that even through a tough year, the International District is still open.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

We think of a digital transformation as the process of adopting technology to replace certain manual processes in your business. To engage with digital transformation is to first evaluate areas of the business that require a manual process and what areas could be improved through technology. Then, taking the time to learn and research about how to implement new technology. Our work with Microsoft Store began with a business consultation to support our transformation, which was fairly easy! We met with a product expert to evaluate where we were at and to talk about what technology solutions could be helpful for our business. From there, we received a personalized technical assessment that recapped our needs and outlined recommended product and cloud/software solutions for our business. Now, we will receive one-on-one support to set up the devices and software for our business model. This process is simple and a great first step into a digital transformation, which can be overwhelming especially for small businesses!

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

As we’ve seen over the last year, many small businesses have needed to shift into the digital space. Many small shops that relied on foot traffic such as restaurants and retail, needed to now shift focus on creating an online presence. These businesses could benefit from a digital transformation.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

We are a new brick-and-mortar business in Seattle, and so many of our work processes are just in the beginning stages. Our recent partnership with Microsoft Store is one way we started our digital transformation. We were able to begin the conversation about current holes in our process and work with their product expert for advice on the next steps. We look forward to starting to implement this new technology solution soon.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

It is all situational. When it comes to technology and integrating it into your company, it takes a level of trust. We grew up with the internet so we know the benefits of digital transformation but as a small business, it may not be at the top of our priority list when it comes to budgeting. For a small business that has been around for generations, they may have created non-digital processes that have worked throughout the years. In those situations, you would need to build a level of trust and support that a digital transformation will make their lives easier, not harder.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Keep in touch — There are so many ways to communicate with each other. As a small business, we used to use multiple messaging apps to have business conversations. If we had an idea about something, we had to go through many messages to find what we needed. When you have a small team, it is important to establish what platform you may want to document and collaborate. Stay streamlined — One of the biggest hassles in finding documents. Being able to have a platform that can easily work with other apps can save you so much time as a business owner. Reduce the need for paper — In retail, we deal with many receipts, purchase orders, contracts that we go through every day. Documentation can build up in our file cabinets. Increased storage in the cloud can help us easily store large files as well as quickly scan documents with our phone or other mobile devices. Mobility — We are no longer stuck to a desktop or even a landline. Being able to have updated mobile devices that can offer the same tools like a desktop, can really increase productivity. Mobile devices can help with easy checkouts in the store as well as local pop-up events. Security — As a small business owner of a brick and mortar, we are always thinking about physical security. Cybersecurity is not always at the top of my mind, having products that are up to date is not only important for our personal information but customer information as well. As traffic to the store increases, not having to think about security is one less thing to worry about.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

A company that encourages its employees to engage in vision work no matter their position can foster innovative ideas. First of all, it keeps everyone on the same page as to where the company is headed and encourages workers to be aware of the competitive landscape. An old mentor of mine always encouraged me to document any difficulties I’ve come across and also document possible solutions no matter how feasible it actually was. It gets you thinking out of the box and may spark new ideas.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Fake it until you make it” — It’s a silly quote but we all experience the good old imposter syndrome. We know we have the skills and experience to succeed in this industry and this quote is a reminder to be confident in ourselves even when we don’t believe it.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow us on our social media at @shopsairen on Instagram, Facebook, and our website www.shopsairen.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!