Matt Abbott Of The Sourcery: “Growth for individual employees”

Understanding and communication are the keys to overcoming the obstacles of working from home. First understanding that remote working is a new concept to most businesses. With the speed at which offices shut down, most companies were ill-prepared for the transition. Some managers were just overwhelmed with the volume of employee requests, but for others, it was facing the long-term prospect that the company wouldn’t survive.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Abbott.

Matt Abbott is the general manager of The Sourcery, a Bay-area recruiting firm specializing in tech start-ups. He has 20 years of experience in the recruiting field-building dynamic sales and recruiting engines for Fortune-1000 companies and private, specialized staffing organizations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

No one grows up saying, “I want to be a recruiter when I’m older.” You can’t major in recruiting in college. The closest thing is HR, but even then, they’re worlds apart. Everyone thinks they’re amazing at recruiting, because one time they told someone about a friend of theirs, and that guy person got a job. So, they think, it’s not too hard. Yet the idea of trying to do this to scale, doing it over and over, and dealing with a lot of rejection is difficult. This is a career that is aligned with salespeople. It is such a challenging career when it comes to emotions. When you get into recruiting not only could you offend the client, but the candidate. is there anything more personal than a job where you are dealing with people’s livelihoods? I started my career — which I’m glad I did — in the light industrial space. I worked with individuals who were paying 8 dollars an hour. Every week, that money mattered for them. I am so happy I had those three years before I then moved into accounting, IT, and then other departments and outlets. When I look back on my whole career, what I remember most is that light industrial side.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I started working at Robert Half, where they had more prestigious accounting and finance departments, people would ask, “How did you ever work on the light industrial side?” But I found it so rewarding. For years we would still give out checks at the end of the week. When I worked at Accountemps, I barely ever got a thank you. But when I was at Benchmark, a division that’s been scrapped by Robert Half, Vietnamese women bring me lumpia. I was given balloons, I was given flowers when they got jobs. I had a woman bring my team outside. She said, “You did that,” and it was a car. She associated us getting a job to get a car. I just loved the trust people put in us and the personal effects of that trust. We really got the chance to shape their lives, and there aren’t a lot of careers where you can do this. It’s a unique part of our industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was about 23 at the time and was working with a brand-new general manager who was just so gung-ho about his product. I was on a call with him and my VP, and this guy was going on and on and on. So, I emailed a picture of a piece of cheese to my VP because this guy was so cheesy — except that I accidentally sent it to the general manager. Fortunately, a colleague helped me find a graceful way out of this. She said, “Tell him that breaking bread is an important way to get to know people, and you want to have dinner with him. Tell him you were writing a funny email to invite him to lunch and sent it before you were finished.” It worked. Now, I review my emails 243 times before I send them out so I don’t do anything so stupid again.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Communication, and it’s especially important now that we have gone to remote working. The more you communicate, the more you’re real about what’s going on with your company, and the more your employees will feel aligned, even if everything’s going great. Also, remember to keep things simple when you’re moving from a headquarters to a distributed workforce, which gets more difficult the larger your company is. Don’t overcomplicate things and use technology as much as you can to your benefit.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

If done right, there are various levels of quality of life that can be really positive. Personally, watching my daughter come home from school, watching her dance, and hearing more about my children’s lives has helped me connect more with them. For years, I was a weekend father. From a business standpoint, it opens up the opportunity to identify greater talent. One of the values The Sourcery has is that we don’t pigeonhole ourselves when we’re recruiting into our own applicant tracking system of 500,000 candidates who live right here in San Francisco, and they’re great for San Francisco startups. We’ve always gone outside of that realm. When you’re looking at recruiting, it can be hard to do searches outside of your own territory, but it is creating opportunities for people all across the country who are highly talented to be exposed to more opportunities and more companies with the potential of elevating not only their career but elevating a company’s growth potential. It’s really a talent infrastructure.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Replicating the office experience, physically and socially. You probably don’t have a setup of multiple screens. You may not even have an office at home that’s quiet. You definitely don’t have colleagues at home, unless you happen to be family members who work for the same company. The ability to recognize and/or manage people who are disconnecting. Communicating company culture. Growth for individual employees. The evolution of businesses.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Understanding and communication are the keys to overcoming the obstacles of working from home. First understanding that remote working is a new concept to most businesses. With the speed at which offices shut down, most companies were ill-prepared for the transition. Some managers were just overwhelmed with the volume of employee requests, but for others, it was facing the long-term prospect that the company wouldn’t survive.

We think of communication as an active process, but the lack of a response communicates indifference, which in turn leads to employees disconnecting. It is almost impossible for the corporate culture to survive when the rank-and-file workers feel that are left to their own devices.

An unmotivated worker doesn’t bring their “A” game. It’s very hard for businesses to evolve if the innovated spirit is crushed by apathy. When all that it would take for a manager to acknowledge their staff’s resilience.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Keep a schedule, calendar, checklist, have something that keeps you grounded. Find ways to keep focused and organized.

Make sure you have one designated work area whether it be an office or a desk in the living room.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

A team that is physically separated can still stay connected. The best way to do that is through inclusion. Making sure the voice of everyone on the team is heard. Sometimes that means you’ll have to dig beneath the surface, but an inclusive culture is an antidote for the disconnected employee.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Maintain high levels of direct communication and create a structure around that communication. You’re not going to be able to solve everyone’s problems, but you are letting them know, they have an outlet. Be as transparent as possible.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Pivoting from seemingly impossible, negative, or challenging situations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is like a mirror. If you frown it frowns back but if you smile, it’ll return your greeting.

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.