Abigail Rich: “DON’T lose your way”

Abigail was born in Dallas Texas and abandoned by her mother when she was only two months old. She grew up with foster families until she was 17 years old. All through her school years she knew that she wanted to help people. She became a Paramedic right out of high school and quickly moved up to flight medic on an air ambulance helicopter. In the early 2000’s, she was working on the medical helicopter when it crashed. Abigail was critically injured and had to undergo three lifesaving surgeries in the first 48 hours of arriving at the trauma center, receiving over 400 stitches and over 200 staples as well as numerous steel plates for her broken bones. The doctors told her family & friends that she had less than 1% chance of survival, that she most likely would never wake up. That it would be best to remove her from life support. After 6 weeks in the intensive care unit, Abigail proved them wrong when she woke up. Then after another 3 months she walked out of the Hospital on her own. After her recovery, Abigail concluded that life is too short and she wanted to still help people and show them that they can overcome life’s hurdles. At the same time, she intended to enjoy her precious gift of life. Abigail became a professional Glamour Model. Abigail has worked as a trade show model, modeled in countless fashion shows, even as a spokesmodel promoting products and services, to becoming an Internationally published Glamour Model. She has done numerous modeling for print in many well known international magazines. Abigail even held the honor of being one of America’s Sweethearts, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for one season. The most precious event of her career was when she became a Bunny at the Playboy Club at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas Nevada, and then on to becoming an 8 time international Playboy Playmate. She has done numerous TV commercials, several TV shows and role’s in feature film’s. In 2016 Abigail wrote and published her life story in her book Invisibly Broken which sold over 60,000 copies the first month published. Abigail gave all proceeds from her book to her animal rescue charity “The Ranch Foundation” and to this day she still does. She is very active in her career of Modeling, Acting and appearances as the host on the Podcast/radio show “Coffee & Cows”, as well as an Inspirational speaker. On her time off she runs her 204,000 acre atypical cattle ranch called the Twisted R Ranch. Her career continues to grow all the while she still maintains the small town Texas cowgirl attitude.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

When I was born, I had no idea how tough life would be, You see, the woman who gave birth to me had issues with drug abuse, criminal activity as well as mental issues and when I was 2 months old she attempted to kill me, but luckily for me she was unsuccessful and I was taken away from her as she went to prison for what she did. And I was sent to foster care families until I turned 17 years old. and that is where the magic really begins…………

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Years ago I was working at a Hooters restaurant, you know the one that everyone goes to get wings at………..Well, anyway I was approached by a modeling scout who asked me to come to a photoshoot now some 18 years later I am now known as an International Supermodel, posing in over 902 magazines worldwide, walked countless fashion shows, became a Victorias Secret Angel and an 8 time International Playboy Playmate and so much more. When at the Playboy Club at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas Nevada, a Director and an Executive Producer who were guests at the club asked me if I had an agent for TV and film work and told me that they had a part in a feature film that I would be perfect for. Now here we are some years later over 60 TV shows and feature films, and even touched on writing several screen plays and producing several as well, I guest I can say that I did not choose my career in Hollywood it chose me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I LOVE being creative, it was what I loved about modeling, to create that one moment that would live forever, In 2016 I with the help of a good friend I finished my life story in a book titled Invisibly Broken which has sold countless copies all over the world and is now available on Amazon in paperback. I have found that same feeling of being creative in acting and writing screenplays. So, I guess that the most interesting thing is my book which I wrote to help others to get through the tough times and now I am a Podcast/radio show host of Coffee and Cows and like they say the hits just keep on coming!!!!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was on Hangover Part III and really not a mistake but keep in mind that I am a southern country girl so I was raised to always have manners and show respect to everyone, So on set I was talking with some “Grips” and I responded to them by how I was raised, Yes sir and no sir, Thank you and please and as you could imagine I was the one poked fun at from the other crew because of how I treated and responded to the Grips, and putting all that aside I do believe in my heart that everyone on a production is important and deserves respect no matter what their title or job is.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This one is easy, My Mama, who adopted me when no one else wanted me, She is my best friend and I am alive today because of her (to find out more on that you have to read my book!!!) She has always been at my side, she managed my modeling career and every aspect of my professional life, and still she tells me every day that I am still her little girl. I am blessed to have her in my life.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

DON’T GIVE UP, Be VERY careful of those who “pretend” to know what they are doing, you know those who like to drop names of supposed friends… you get it.

DON’T lose your way, Keep your morals and ethics in place and don’t deviate from them because no matter what you decide or choose, YOU still have to look in the mirror and live with your decisions. And most of all be very careful of someone you brought onto your project who wants to bring all their friends onboard, That y’all is a disaster in the making.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

Well believe it or not, my cows!!!! I founded, own and manage the Twisted R Ranch, which is my 204,000 acre “Atypical” cattle ranch, Now I say “atypical” because I never sell my cattle! Instead I train them to respond to my visual queues to do what what the director of a film, TV show or music video needs of them, yes, they are movie stars! I currently have 209 cows and each and everyone of them has a place in my heart. Yes, I am single, and they are my babies and I love each one of them dearly. So, my mornings and nights are taken up with waking them up and serving them breakfast and everything in between to tucking them in their barns at night, So, You ask me what drives me? , My Moo babies and as for changes in the future? Hmmmm More cows!

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Well right now with Covid on going I spend alot of my time at my ranch. As for exciting projects, That would be turning my book, my life story into a feature film. I already have the screen play written so it’s time to move to the next step. I am the Podcast/radio show host of “Coffee and Cows” we have a great team on it so I expect that to really go places.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I do not believe in the practice of using diversity in any industry or choosing people from a range of different social, ethnic backgrounds or the different genders and even the sexual orientations for any industry, no one is better or worse than another because of these issues. We, as grown adults need to stop the “I am special because……….” and therefore should get special provisions because of that, and Hollywood needs to see that we all have talents to bring to the table and not make decisions based on diversity, race or gender. As the owner of a 204,000 acre atypical cattle ranch I, the Cowboys AND Cowgirls who work my cattle are judged on the quality of the work that they do, Not because they believe that they are someone else, not because they are male or female and certainly not because of their race. Hollywood should take lessons from my ranch, we don’t judge folks until we give them a chance to show what they are made of. It’s time to stop the non-sense.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The truth of the matter is, NO ONE is going to give you advise, it is just how Hollywood is, of course everyone will have ideas that you should do but beware that those are not self serving plans in the making. Keep your project yours, be creative and make your dream come to life, the fact is ONLY you can do it

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I workout everyday, I take time for myself everyday and close the world and all the bad things that are happening out. My happy place is on my ranch with my cows. Now understand that I am no Miranda Lambert but I go out in the pastures and sit down and sing some of my favorite songs and when I do my cows come out to where I am and lay down next to me me. I have to find peace in my mind, body and soul to get through the day. Our world is bad, and it is getting worse everyday so we need to focus on the good, the positive and our projects to not only succeed but to get through the days with our sanity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Ludwig Van Beethoven once said;

“Don’t only practice your art,

But force your way into it’s secrets,

For it and knowledge can

Raise man to the divine.”

I love what he said and in everything that I do I force my way into its secrets and find my creativity to make the project or my dream a reality.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Some time ago I founded “The Ranch Foundation” it is a non-profit Animal rescue foundation to help save animals from torture, abuse and from being killed, this is my calling. I spent many years as a Flight Paramedic saving peoples lives, and now I save animals, this is a cause that everyone should be involved in. If you have ever seen a cow have her horns cut off, the pain and suffering that she goes through just so someone can mount them to a piece of wood and put it on their wall for a decoration is horrible, yet it and worse happens everyday, it is time to put a stop to animal abuse. So, you ask if I could inspire a movement what would it be? It would be to STOP ANIMAL ABUSE!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Kevin Costner, he is so talented and an incredible actor. Hollywood could use more people like him.

