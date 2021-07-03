Sydney Mack: “Don’t have (unrealistic) expectations”

Don’t have (unrealistic) expectations- of course I have goals and expectations for myself — I just mean don’t have expectations outside of what’s beyond your control

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sydney Mack.

Sydney Mack has been in love with music since her mom played Naomi to her three-year-old Wynonna, singing, “Grandpa, Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days” in their family room in Pittsburgh. She has given music a lifetime of dedication, from her classical music education to stints as a Music Row intern while attending Nashville’s Belmont University. On Season 14 of American Idol, Sydney was one of only 37 contestants from Nashville given a golden ticket to Los Angeles for Hollywood Week. The following year, she was voted into the NashNext Top 10, where Sydney and the rest of the Top 10 had the honor of going on tour with country artist, Raelynn. She has opened for country superstars such as Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Eldredge, Charlie Daniels and the legendary George Jones. Over the past year she has shared her songwriting ideas with some of the industry’s best writers resulting in music she is excited to release. After sharing two of her songs, “Don’t Call” and “Pretty Boy” on TikTok earlier this year, the clips quickly received almost 2 million views collectively and resulted in an amazing response from fans. Sharing the honest, vulnerable lyrics of both songs about the very relatable topic of a break-up helped her build an avid TikTok following, who named themselves the “Smack Pack.” “Pretty Boy” released March 25 and debuted at #12 on the iTunes chart. The viral hit, which American Songwriter called a “girl-power anthem,” has accumulated over 800,000 views and led to Sydney’s feature as Nights with Elaina’s TikTok pick of the week. Keeping with the post break-up theme, Sydney’s latest release, “Medicine,” focuses on the ex who could use a little karma. The video announcing the May 6 release has racked up almost 900,000 views. As a surprise to her fans, Sydney also released a bonus song “Dark Horse” at the same time. “Dark Horse” and “Medicine” debuted at #13 and #15 on the iTunes Chart, with “Medicine” being chosen for Spotify’s New Music Nashville Playlist. On June 17 Sydney will release her fifth song “Take You Back,” which has already received over 1million views on TikTok.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/768c08db25ef51821ec0866a4ee2f69c

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a town outside of Pittsburgh, PA. I’m an only child and really close with my parents which made it even more difficult to move 9 hours away from home. My mom and I were always listening to music and singing around the house, in the car, you name it. I spent a number of years singing with the Children’s Festival Chorus of Pittsburgh, where we were classically trained in the Kodály method which was a great musical foundation for me. I also sang with my high school’s chamber choir and was in our high school’s musicals, but I always knew that I wanted to be a country music artist.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I know it’s cliche to say “I’ve always wanted to be a ‘singer’ “ or “It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do” but that’s the God’s-honest truth. I think I’ve traced it back to being 3 or 4 years old and listening to The Judds with my mom. I saw that there was this mom and daughter duo who loved to sing together, and that just resonated with me because I loved to sing with my mom. There were a number of other things that happened that continued to validate my career choice, but for me I think subconsciously that’s what planted the seed.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been a number of interesting/ cool moments in my career so far. One of the coolest things that’s happened though was the opportunity to open for Florida Georgia Line at Heinz Field on the 4th of July in 2013. When they booked FGL they were just up-and-comers, but by the time the 4th of July rolled around “Cruise” had absolutely blown up, and it ended up being a massive concert. They were expecting a couple thousand people but there were over 12,000 people there- it was shoulder to shoulder. It was the perfect storm, and was an adrenaline rush like I had never felt before!

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

For me, the most interesting part about living in Nashville is how much of a “big, small town” it is. There’s truly only one or two degrees of separation between most people, especially in the music

industry. It’s also amazing to me how celebrities seem to be left alone more in Nashville, as opposed to LA or New York where they always have a ton of paparazzi. We just don’t have that here at all.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

Well it’s Music City, USA so there’s always great music to be heard. The music industry is a pretty close-knit community, so I think just getting to meet people and learn from my peers is the best part about living in Nashville. Along with being an artist, I’m a songwriter as well, so having the opportunity to write with new people all the time is a huge benefit of living in Nashville. It’s incredibly important to continue to build on and expand that network of co-writers that ‘get’ what I’m doing, and I’m so grateful to have found my ‘people’.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember vividly the first time I ever played a live, full band show. Up until then, I had only really done talent shows, singing competitions and musicals so it was a new experience to have to talk in between songs. I just remember standing there in dead silence for what felt like an eternity, waiting for the next song to start. At one point, my guitar player came over to me and whispered, “You can talk to them, Syd, they’re not gonna bite!” I still laugh about it because now you can’t shut me up!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who have helped me at one point or another in my journey but the one constant I’ve always had is my mom. She truly believed in me before anybody else did. She never misses a show and is always ready to help me in any way possible. Whether it’s helping me come up with my set list, listening to me vent, giving me a pep talk when I need it or even helping to sell merch at a show.. I know that I can always count on her, and that means everything to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m not necessarily recording songs for an album, but my goal is to release 1–2 songs every 4 to 6 weeks for the next few months so that I will basically have put out a full album’s-worth of music in about six months! As an independent artist it really is all about releasing singles, so that’s where my focus is right now.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Work on songwriting- wish I would’ve started sooner.

2. Get really good at playing guitar- should’ve listened to my parents!

3. Don’t have (unrealistic) expectations- of course I have goals and expectations for myself — I just mean don’t have expectations outside of what’s beyond your control

4. Network network network!- this is a huge part of the music industry, and sometimes I let my shyness get the best of me.

5. Don’t be so hard on yourself- just don’t. You’re right where you’re supposed to be, just keep moving forward.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As with anything, give yourself a break every now and then. I used to think I needed to be writing 2 times a day, 5 days a week to be a good songwriter. But then I would get burned out so quickly and was prioritizing quantity over quality. I learned that giving myself a day off here and there was incredibly important for not only my creativity, but for my overall mental health as well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am always going to be an advocate for our veterans and for animals, specifically rescue animals. Our veterans put their lives on the line and sacrificed so much for our freedom, I want to do anything and everything I can to get them the support that they need and deserve. Rescue animals are also very near and dear to my heart because they can’t speak for themselves, so I want to be a voice for the voiceless. I know they are on opposite ends of the spectrum, but one thing is true about both groups: if everybody was a little kinder to them, we could all make a difference.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on” — Franklin D. Roosevelt. My mom bought me a wooden sign that said this years ago, and it’s hanging in my little guest room closet recording studio as we speak. I read that sign every single day. I knew when I started chasing this dream that the odds were against me, but never once let that stop me or hold me back. I’ve definitely been at the end of that metaphorical rope a few times, but I’ve always stuck it out and kept pushing forward — tied that knot and hung on — and I’m standing here today much stronger than I was when I started.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Trisha Yearwood. I grew up listening to her music, and she’s the reason I went to Belmont University. First of all her voice is incredible, but she’s also just the kind of artist I want to be: true to herself, entertaining, down-to-earth and successful.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.