Kayla Barnes of Brain Upgraded: “Better mental health will motivate you to take up other healthy habits”

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kayla Barnes.

Kayla Barnes is a certified brain health coach trained under the renowned brain doctor, Dr. Daniel Amen. Barnes has studied Universal Sciences and is currently the CEO of Brain Upgraded, a concierge brain optimization company. Barnes has been featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, and Be Well.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I grew up a notoriously “sick kid.” I was on antibiotics every few months growing up. I always had an interest in the body and studied science. As an adult, the health conditions followed. I dove deeper into cognitive health and the overall optimization of our bodies. I brought on a team of ND’s and nutritionists to educate me on my health, and then I decided to train under Dr. Daniel Amen to become a Certified Brain Health Coach. I have immersed myself in research, science-backed methods, and protocols for optimal health to first heal myself, and I now extend my expertise to our clients at Brain Upgraded.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have two! The first is when I began working with my first client years ago. The case was complex, the individual had many mental health conditions at the time, and through working together, we were able to achieve optimal health, sleep, and fitness. The company that he was building quickly grew to one of the most successful companies in their industry. I was amazed at what can happen when you optimize your brain. The second was when I met Dr. Mark Hyman for the first time. I have been a long-time fan and admire how widely recognized he is making functional medicine. He is a great person and extremely knowledgeable.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“If it won’t matter in 5 years, don’t spend more than 5 minutes on it.” I love this because humans are one of the only species that can induce a stress response for events in the past or that may occur in the future. Too often, we stress over things that we cannot change or that have not even happened. For optimal health and a clear mind, it is best to concern yourself less with something that won’t matter in 5 years.

I have spent too much of my time stressing about the past and/or future. After becoming aware of this and understanding that I can control my thoughts if I actively chose to, my life became more joyful.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I love the book Headstrong by Dave Asprey. I love Dave Asprey’s work, and this book reiterated that we have control over our biology. Genes only make up about 10% of our health destiny. Our decisions impact the remaining 90%.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am constantly creating content around the brain, and mental health, which I hope can positively impact lives. The more you know, the easier it is to make better decisions for your health. It is important to me that we make brain and mental health information widely available. I am also proud of the work that we do at my company, Brain Upgraded. We help individuals upgrade their cognition, healthspan and lifespan.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Daniel Amen! As the mentor that I have trained under, I admire, and respect Dr. Amen immensely. He has made an incredible impact on society with his work related to the brain.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define gratitude as being appreciative of what you have in the present moment. As humans, we spend most of our time with thoughts of the past or concerns regarding the future. When you practice gratitude, you are relishing the present moment.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

We as humans think 70–80K thoughts per day. Most of the thoughts are the same as they were the day prior. We also live in a world of comparison. It is everywhere, from ads to social media. When you constantly want to be someone else, look another way, or have another life, it is challenging to be grateful for what you have and who you are. Lastly, with the Pandemic, many lives have been made more difficult. It is natural and human nature to focus on the negatives in life, and on the contrary, it must be an active choice to experience gratitude.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

There are a plethora of benefits of practicing gratitude, from improved mood and mental health to better sleep and improved relationships.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude can rewire your brain. As they say, “neurons that fire together, wire together.” So, if you are consistently practicing gratitude and thinking grateful thoughts, you will naturally become more grateful over time.

A 2017 study conducted by Berkley involved nearly 300 adults (mostly college students seeking mental health counseling). Participants who had a daily gratitude practice reported significantly better mental health during the four weeks and 12 weeks after this study.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Improves your mood immediately. If you find yourself upset, you can pull out your journal and write down what you are thankful for, which can immediately improve your mood.

2. Improves your mindset over time. A consistent gratitude writing practice builds lasting neural sensitivity to positive thinking. That means the more you practice gratitude, the more you default to positivity instead of negativity. Many studies show that simple gratitude exercises make you happier, more positive, and more emotionally open after just two weeks.

3. Improves your relationships with others, which can improve the quality of your life. When you are grateful, you are more prone to spread positivity and therefore draw positivity into your life. Current relationships may be improved through your new mindset, and new relationships more easily welcomed.

4. A happier mindset leads to better health outcomes. Our body is always listening to our thoughts. When we often have negative thoughts, they can manifest in different ways in our bodies. We can literally think ourselves to sickness. Negative attitudes and feelings of helplessness and hopelessness can create chronic stress, which upsets the body’s hormone balance, depletes the brain chemicals required for happiness, and damages the immune system. Chronic stress can decrease our lifespan.

5. Better mental health will motivate you to take up other healthy habits. When we feel good about ourselves, we are more likely to implement other healthy practices such as exercise, proper nutrition, and prioritizing sleep. When we are stuck in a negative state, we are much less likely to adopt these healthier habits. Gratitude can be the catalyst for a truly joy-filled life.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I always say you cannot be grateful and angry at the same time. If you are going through a rough patch, gratitude will be extremely valuable. I also recommend a guided or self-guided meditation. This can put your brain into a “Theta” state or state of deep relaxation. It also can be helpful to take a walk outside for fresh air, and Vitamin D. Nature bathing has been used for centuries to help boost your mood.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Joe Dispenza is an incredible resource for all things brain rewiring (gratitude is one example of brain rewiring.) He has several books that I would recommend: Breaking The Habit of Being Yourself, You Are The Placebo, and Becoming Supernatural.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A brain rewiring movement. If it were more widely known that you have the ability to rewire your brain and improve the quality of your thoughts and mindset, many individuals would be able to change the trajectory of their lives.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

I post brain health content daily on my Instagram page @KaylaBarnes, and you can learn more about my company (and book a free consultation!) at www.brain-upgraded.com.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!