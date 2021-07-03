Kirk Caouette: “Never be afraid to try, even if you don’t know what you’re doing”

…Never be afraid to try, even if you don’t know what you’re doing. The worst case is that you will learn something, the best cast is that you will succeed. This is especially true in filmmaking. There are no barriers to entry into filmmaking anymore. Just try. Maybe you are super talented, but you won’t know until you try.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kirk Caouette.

Kirk Caouettestunt doubled Alan Cummings as Nightcrawler in the famous opening scene of X-Men 2. On top of a wildly successful career in stunts, he is also the winner of 16 awards and nominations for Main Unit Directing, Acting, Musical Composition, and Humanitarianism. He was even nominated by UBCP/ACTRA for Best Actor in a Feature Film and Best Stunt Performance in a feature film at the same time — which is absolutely unheard of — in fact they didn’t know where to seat him during the awards banquet. While not on set, Kirk spends his time traveling around the world with his wife looking for uncrowded surf breaks and helping people in need.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on a tiny farm in a very small town in Canada. In fact it wasn’t really a town, it was just a gas station and a convenience store. To this day it still doesn’t have a stop light. I amused myself by building dirt bike jumps in the backyard and doing backflips off every roof on the farm. I was a total show-off, but at the exact same time I was incredibly shy. I had so much anxiety before school each morning that I would feel nauseous and sometimes throw up. My parents were both very decent, hard working people. My mom packed me a lunch for school everyday, but I would usually throw it in the garbage. I was picked on endlessly at school — an easy target for the redneck small town bullies.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 1987 I became absolutely obsessed with this new sport called snowboarding. It wasn’t allowed on the ski hills yet, so I used my dad’s snowplow to build little jumps in the back yard. I can’t explain why, but I knew in my heart of hearts that snowboarding would change the world. The next year there was a lot of buzz about it, and the year after that it absolutely blew up. I moved to Whistler BC in 1990 to ride full time. For the next four years I rode an average of 275 days per year and became completely obsessed with half-pipe. One day, a friend of mine who I raced motorbikes with, told me he met a Hollywood stuntman working on a movie in Vancouver. The moment he said it, I knew I had found my calling. I tracked this stuntman down and by 1995 I was working as a stuntman full time.Of course my first few jobs were snowboarding gigs, which was like the coolest thing I could have imagined at that moment in my life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d have to say the craziest thing that I have ever experienced was on the set of Catwoman. I was hired to be the fight choreographer and I was totally stoked. Halle had just won the Oscar and there couldn’t have been a more prestigious job in the stunt industry at that moment in time. I spent ten months working with Halle and I had to pinch myself everyday I went to work. We all know how bad the movie turned out, but one of the craziest behind the scenes stories of all time has never been told. Halle was nearly killed in a stunt sequence when she was struck in the head by an 18 foot long steel truss. She was only 20 feet away from me. Time stood still. The earth stopped rotating. Everything went into slow-motion. She lay there, unconscious with her upper torso dangling over the edge of the scaffolding — nothing but concrete 26 feet below her. The steel truss swinging back and forth. The impact sounded like a baseball bat hitting a coconut — I thought we had killed her. A few hours later at the hospital, her assistant came out and told me she was lucid and the brain scan showed no signs of bleeding. As it turned out, the Catwoman mask was made from kevlar and it prevented her skull from being fractured. Catwoman nearly ruined her career, but the mask saved her life. The irony is a mile thick. She came back to work two weeks later. She spotted me across the crowed set and walked up to me and gave me a big hug. She actually apologized for screwing up the stunt — even though it totally wasn’t her fault. When she walked away I literally wept. I always say that you can only judge a person’s true character when they are on top of the world. When they are in a position of power. When they answer to no-one. Halle was the biggest movie star in the world. She could have destroyed half the careers of the people on set that day. But she chose not to. In that regard, I believe Halle Berry is the classiest, kindest, most sincere person I’ve ever worked with.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently one of the stunt coordinators on a major tentpole franchise film. I will be on location for the next six months. I can’t actually tell you the name because Disney made me sign a 30 page contract that stops me from talking about it in public forums. As far as my own films, ‘American Badger’ has been picked up by a major network and is being released this summer. The announcement will be coming soon. And the sequel to ‘American Badger’ is in post production right now. I am hoping it finds an audience and a good distributor. I also have a female driven badass action flick in the works. Development has already been financed and we are looking for partners.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The only thing that separates a filmmaker from everyone else, is that a filmmaker makes films. Doesn’t matter how big or how small — a filmmaker will work with whatever they have. If you want to become a professional Hollywood stunt performer, all I can say is good luck and wear a helmet.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Stories capture our imaginations. Our imaginations influence our beliefs. Our beliefs influence our actions. If we want to make the wold a more tolerant place then we need to tell stories that show we are all just humans struggling through this mystery called life. We don’t even know what life is or how we got here. Shouldn’t we be curious about everything? Doesn’t curiosity make us all better people?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to ask. If people in positions of power don’t know what you want, then they cannot support your quest to achieve it. As I said before, I was very shy and awkward when I was younger. I still am in many ways. It wasn’t until I started asking for help that people helped me. Seems so obvious, but for me it wasn’t.

Never be afraid to try, even if you don’t know what you’re doing. The worst case is that you will learn something, the best cast is that you will succeed. This is especially true in filmmaking. There are no barriers to entry into filmmaking anymore. Just try. Maybe you are super talented, but you won’t know until you try.

Know when to quit and walk away. I have a difficult time quitting anything. This has made for some painful situations. Damaged friendships, injuries, mistakes, and formidable loss. Those could have all been avoided for the most part if I knew when to quit.

Know when you’re right and stand up for what you believe. I once very publicly called out a person in a position of power and authority for trying to solicit sex in exchange for a big stunt double job. Everyone in the stunt community was too afraid to support my efforts in having this man held accountable for his actions. Even the most influential women didn’t take a stand, instead they stabbed me in the back because it was the safest thing they could do for their career. Ten years later we have the Me Too movement and those same people are now ashamed by their actions. Yes, it did hurt my career in a huge way, but that never mattered to me. So stand up and do the right thing, because in the end that’s how you will be remembered.

The industry attracts a lot of hustlers. If you want to make it in the film industry you will need to gravitate towards the many decent hard working people in the business. I was sucked in by these types of hustlers for many years before I figured it out. Don’t become affiliated with hustlers, because hustlers come and go. Just do the work, show your commitment and perseverance, and remember to tell people what you want. If you create a body of work that is undeniable, then the next step requires very little hustling. I wasn’t a filmmaker until I started making films. Now I’m a filmmaker. Most of the hustlers I met along the way are still hustling.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burn out is a huge problem in the film industry. I worked a 22 hour day on Friday. When I started back in 1993, the average life span for a person woking in the film industry was only 56 years old. Don’t be afraid to take time off and take care of your health. I wish I had done that in my 20’s. In my 30’s I collapsed from exhaustion and was rushed to the hospital where I found out I was very ill. I recovered by taking charge of my own health. One of the greatest ways to mentally and physically recover from anything is through the sport of surfing. I live at a surf camp for three months every year. I’m always exhausted when I arrive and invigorated when I leave. It quite literally keeps me alive.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have influence in a small, insular world that not many people even know exists. I have been a stunt performer and coordinator for 26 years now. For the last ten years I have been tenacious in my commitment to nurture new talent and keep stunt performers safe. I host charity events several times a year for my colleagues where I teach fight choreography and action design. They pay for classes by donating to one of our approved charities. As I gain more notoriety as a filmmaker, I intend to do the same thing — give back, pay it forward, whatever you want to call it. If everyone gave 5% of their time and energy to help strangers, the world would be a completely different place. I’d call it the “5% forward movement”. Can you imagine if everyone did it?! Could you imagine the utopia it would create?! The crazy thing is that it is extremely easy to do. Anyone else want to join me?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The music legend John Mann. Lead singer in Spirit of the West — one of my favourite bands growing up. He is the person who convinced me I could play the lead character in Hit ’n Strum. I wrote the part for him. Playing the lead in my own film was easily the most terrifying thing I have ever done. I’m a shy person. I put my heart out there on the world stage for everyone to stomp on. I overcame my biggest fears because he truly believed in me. John sadly passed away last year. I was so torn up by his death that I had to leave the funeral service before it started. I loved that man. He made me a better human.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Inaction breeds fear.” Fear of failure keeps many people from living their dreams. It is a negative feedback loop. More fear creates more inaction, which creates more fear. It is crippling. Until you do the thing you are most afraid of. For me it was singing in front of an audience. I still get small butterflies, but they are healthy butterflies — they tell me I’m still alive.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Halle Berry. I’d love to sit down and have a coffee and talk about the ten months we spent on Catwoman and how that movie nearly ruined both our careers. Maybe we could channel our war wounds into creating her next Oscar role. Halle, if you’re reading this, “Kirk from Canada” is sending you a huge hug.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am terrible with social media and self promotion, but I have promised my distributors to start posting more. Taking more interviews. Doing more podcasts. I’m out there if you want to find me.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!