Joseph & Anne of ‘Only Bricks’: “Don’t be precious with your writing”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Only Bricks.

Indie pop duo Only Bricks is comprised of lead vocalist Anne DiGiovanni and guitarist Joseph Lewczak. Married in 2017, they gave birth to their debut EP Foundation in Santa Monica, California in early 2018 — not the grandchild their parents wanted, but hailed by Vents Magazine as the “perfect California indie pop record.”

Only Bricks’ feminist inspired music feels like the rock, pop, and dance songs to cut your teeth on, with unapologetically melodic hooks and uplifting energy for days. On nights and weekends in their second bedroom studio, their songwriting mostly circles around different ways of painting the same heartache or lovesickness, but occasionally they get to something that’s never been said in quite a unique way: I am fresh outta love, let your loving fall apart around me, why don’t you go put on your big girl shoes?

Like The Vamps’ song “Risk It All” that inspired their name (“For you I’d risk it all / I’d rather crash, I’d rather crawl / then never have your love at all / with only bricks to break my fall”), Only Bricks puts it all out there in love, life, and music.

Their latest single, “Big Girl Shoes,” was inspired by a workplace aggression against Anne a few years ago. She explains “The concept of ‘big girl shoes’ is a metaphor for the double bind of needing to look feminine but not too sexy and be confident but not too assertive or threatening. It’s an added weight women carry that most straight white men aren’t burdened with, not to mention that we do it for 82 cents for every dollar men get paid, and that both the pay gap and workplace abuse are exponentially worse for Black women and women of color. So they thought, let’s challenge men to try to walk a mile in my big girl shoes, see how they would do.” The dirty 808s and guitar feedback in the recording reflect women’s power without sounding angry — a song with a pop surface and a punk soul.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Joseph: I grew up in the sleepy suburb of East Brunswick, NJ, the main attraction of which is probably the East Brunswick Square Mall, where we all hung out. My non-music professional life brought me to NYC, and now we’re in Santa Monica, CA.

Anne: I’m from Kalamazoo, Michigan, which is a small city halfway between Chicago and Detroit. My parents were both professionals and wanted me and my two brothers to get college educations — pursuing music wasn’t forbidden, but it wasn’t encouraged as a safe career either — so doing well in school was the number one priority. We had a nice childhood overall, pretty average for a middle class midwestern white kid: trips to New Jersey to visit family once or twice a year, movies and homemade pizza on Saturday nights, lots of time playing outside around the neighborhood in the summer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Joseph: My earliest memories were of wanting to play the guitar. I’m not sure where that came from, but it was always there. I grew up on Tri-State area AM radio (66 WNBC and 77 WABC) in the 70s, and the earliest song I remember falling in love with was Don McLean’s American Pie. I was probably 4 or 5 when I bought the single for 99 cents. The song is 8:42, so you had to flip it over to listen all the way through. They faded it out on side 1 and faded it back in on side 2, which I thought was a nice touch. I had no idea what the lyrics meant, but loved it to death. I started playing guitar at 9 and loved it. Was in my first band at 13, and pretty much played in various pop / rock original and cover bands until I graduated law school.

Anne: I can always remember singing with my parents — lullabies and the entire Wee Sing Silly Songs and Raffi catalogs when I was really little, and then oldies radio (60s and 70s Top 40). I also have my earliest memories of music from singing along to the hymns at Catholic mass every Sunday. My hometown is small but it has several colleges and universities, so the arts were celebrated and I grew up getting to see Broadway tours and famous classical musicians like Yo-Yo Ma perform. I took music lessons (piano and violin), sang in choirs, played in orchestras, and starred in my high school musicals. My parents played music around the house all the time, too, and I learned every word to Les Miserables when I was 9 or 10, and played my mom’s Beatles LPs on repeat. I got obsessed with Billy Joel in high school and illegally downloaded all of his albums, which was wrong and I regret considerably (I got sued for downloading in 2004 and had to pay a settlement to the RIAA). But it was that upbringing that got me into performing and making music, which I’ve never stopped doing even though I took a different career path.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We’re still writing our story, but what we find most interesting is people’s reactions when you tell them that you want to write music. Most of the time that don’t know how to react or just don’t understand the passion behind it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake we’ve both made (if you consider something that makes you laugh until you cry “funny”) when we were young was going to law school and becoming lawyers instead of musicians. Kids, just follow your dreams and don’t worry about making money or doing what your family expects you to do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

One of our newest songs, which is about not wanting to have to rejoin society after the pandemic has kept us alone in our home, is pretty exciting. Our best song is always the last one we wrote!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Representation is everything. Pop artists like us owe everything to Black culture and other people of color who have made music before us whose music obviously fuels the sound that permeates not only “pop” music but almost all modern music. It’s not ok for people of color to have such immense influence on the artistry and expression of the soundtrack of our lives, but for white people to experience the majority of mainstream music industry success when it comes to awards recognition and the songwriters and producers in top pop writing rooms. And the inclusion of women, at least at the pinnacle of the industry, is still abysmal. We have to see diversity at the top in order for equality to filter down. Diverse perspectives and voices add ideas and emotions that reflect the actual population of this country, and we need them. We need more social justice messages in our music, which can be a powerful driver of policy change to dismantle systems of oppression like systemic racism and misogyny.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Keep writing — You’re going to have to write a TON of songs to get better, so just write a lot as often as you can

2. Don’t be precious with your writing — The song you just wrote may be your masterpiece but probably not. You have to win the lottery to have a song heard by the masses, and you have to buy lottery tickets if you want to win. Every time you write another song, that’s a lotto ticket. It’s useless to put all your eggs in one basket.

3. Believe in yourself — No one will ever care about your music as much as you do. So be your own fan.

4. Find your tribe — Having other musicians who are serious about their craft and career and can commiserate and inspire you as you pursue this path is so key.

5. Being a musician is not for the faint of heart — There’s a ton of rejection inherent in what we do, and you just have to get a thick skin and see (1) — (4) above.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You have to listen to your internal warning system, whether it’s cues in your body or mentally, that tell you to take a break. Maybe it’s ok to not write any new songs for a week, or a month, if you need. Or whatever the tasks are that are burning you out, step away and get a new perspective when you come back refreshed. We need to take our own advice!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A dance pop revolution is what we all need.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We’re grateful to our parents and all of our music teachers through the years, but we have yet to meet our greatest musical mentors.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending” — C.S. Lewis

This perfectly captures our story — we both became lawyers instead of following our passion for music and we can’t go back in time to reverse those decisions, but this reminds us that every day is a new possibility to build the life we always wanted to have. And despite how burned out we can get pursuing our music career on top of our legal careers, it feels really good to know we’re doing it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

We would have a family style brunch with every major Swedish pop songwriter and producer going back to ABBA — Max Martin, meet us at Huckleberry in Santa Monica!

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @onlybricksband

Facebook: www.facebook.com/onlybricksband

www.onlybricksband.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!