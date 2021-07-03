Kristi Nelson of Gratefulness.org : “Love is transformative”

…“Love is transformative. When you embrace the great fullness of life, your heart overflows.” Connected with this principle, we are unconditionally connected with our ALIVENESS. Love brings us alive like nothing else, and opens the doorway to joy — our birthright. The great fullness of life is everything. Love asks us to stay awake to all that is true and commits our hearts to feeling and holding it all. When we live with our hearts wide open to the world, gratitude becomes activated as deep care and concern, and allows us to effortlessly overflow into blessing, and being a blessing.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic.” What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristi Nelson.

Kristi Nelson has spent most of her adult life in non-profit leadership, fundraising, and organizational development. In a wide variety of roles, she has helped to lead, fund, and strengthen organizations committed to progressive social and spiritual change. Kristi founded a values-based fundraising consulting and training, and leadership coaching business, and in this capacity worked with organizations such as the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, Buddhist Peace Fellowship, Spirit in Action, Wisdom 2.0, and The Center for Contemplative Mind in Society. Kristi received her BA from UMass/Amherst, a graduate certificate in Business and Sociology from Boston College, and her Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) with a concentration in Leadership Studies, from Harvard University. Kristi is a stage IV cancer survivor who feels blessed to work with her beloved colleagues in sharing the gifts of gratefulness with people around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer at the age of 33 after having been undiagnosed and increasingly sick for 9 months. I was living in NYC when I first became ill, on a successful career path and living a healthy lifestyle. None of that protected me from cancer and the lessons learned from the fragility and uncertainty of the human condition. Facing the prospect of my death at this stage in my life changed me deeply and forever. I realized how much we take for granted and how much of life we therefore miss because we forget to be grateful to be alive, to be grateful for this moment, this body, the people and things in our lives… everything, no matter what. We forget how precious and short life is. And we forget that gratitude does not need to be conditional on our outside circumstances or a set of ideal happenings. This is the experience that brought me to “grateful living” and an understanding of gratefulness as an orientation to life that is within our power to experience in every moment.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Interesting? Everything is interesting in some way, isn’t it? Even if difficult. Even if unexpected. The most interesting story for me since I started working with A Network for Grateful Living is probably writing Wake Up Grateful — my first book — while I was also the Executive Director of the organization. It was interesting in that it was one of the most challenging things I have ever done. It took courage and tenacity I did not know I had. It took perseverance and determination I doubted I could continually muster. It took vision and chutzpah. It was interesting what I learned about myself and about life every day while writing. It was like getting thrown into a pool and learning to swim in the same moment.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Let me fall if I must. The one I will become will catch me” is a provocative quote by Baal Shem Tov, a Jewish mystic from the 1700’s. It always startles me a bit and makes me think more deeply — and those are my favorite kinds of life lesson quotes. The essence of the lesson for me is to take big leaps and risks and make mistakes, and trust that the growth that comes about in those moments will be there to greet me immediately on the other side of being untethered. It certainly relates to the “learning while doing” experience of writing the book, and most other meaningful parts of my life, ie. learning while loving, learning while living, learning while learning.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I cannot name a particular book right now, but I will mention that the discovery of poetry in my later years has really changed my life. It impacts how I think, how I write, how I interact, and how I see the world. It is such powerful medicine as it brings so much perspective to a given moment. I am hugely intrigued by how a relatively small number of carefully curated words can be so evocative and healing. Not being a poet at all, I find myself in awe of the whole craft, and find that it readily delivers me into awe — a perspective that I truly cherish and welcome.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now I am leading our first live six-week course about the fundamentals of grateful living on ZOOM. We had 740 people sign up and it has been a wonderful experience for everyone involved. Once we are done with the live sessions and a some months of continued community interaction around the course materials, we will turn it into an “on-demand” course, which will make it available for everyone to experience at their leisure. The course is really helpful in conveying the core principles involved in living a grateful life and this is such a huge blessing for people as it imparts the truth that we do not need to wait for anything in order to be grateful, we simply need to be awake! This makes it accessible and digestible to people who are longing for the benefits of gratitude in every moment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are too many people to mention. I am nothing notable if not for the people who have loved and supported me in this lifetime. That said, I have been hugely inspired in the gratitude space by Br. David Steindl-Rast who is a Benedictine monk and introduced me and millions of others to gratefulness as an orientation to life, and grateful living as a way of life — both of which allow gratitude to be an experience we can enjoy in every moment and bring a more robust, spiritual dimension to our experience of gratitude.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define gratitude (as we have come to understand it) as a positive feeling which is in response to experiencing or receiving something that we want or value. Seen in its customary way, gratitude can therefore be fleeting and highly conditional. Gratefulness is gratitude from the inside-out, a state of being grateful — proactive and unconditional. In this way, gratefulness is able to weave together all our moments and make them grateful moments by helping us to focus on life itself as the ever-present cause for our gratitude. That way, gratefulness says that as long as we are breathing, we can be grateful.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Gratitude is naturally elusive because if we learn that we are meant to feel gratitude only when things go right and we get what we want, that leaves A LOT of moments in life outside of those times. So, of course gratitude betrays us because life is not one easy, wonderful, gratifying experience after another. Life is magical and messy, disappointing and delightful, scary and sacred all at the same time. Any way of life that does not acknowledge and allow for this truth is a kind of toxic positivity prescription and leaves most of us feeling lacking, grasping, and self-flagellating. This is no prescription for wellbeing. The positive effects of any prescription that positions wellbeing as dependent on external circumstances and ever-changing conditions will always struggle to be in balance with its negative effects. Gratitude as “gratefulness” — when framed as an orientation to life that we can empower with our perspective in any moment — is not inherently elusive which is why I am so committed to helping people understand how to access it and practice it.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

When we feel truly and deeply grateful, we tend to be moved, open-hearted, and in touch with poignancy — awareness of the preciousness of life and the brevity of time. The experience of connecting with this kind of “great fullness” of heart is incredibly potent and transformative. It can make us feel more generous, forgiving, interconnected, and loving. It supports our ability to experience our lives as sufficient, wondrous, abundant, and awe-inspiring. It allows us to see the absolutely miraculous nature of our bodies, the Earth, and one another. And it fosters a more mindful, intentional, and reflective approach to our moments. This may all sound like overpromising, but it is something that my work allows me to see unfold in people all the time. There are pathways to get there…we just have to be open and committed to gratefully, slowly walking the path.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Knowing how to orient to gratitude is incredibly important in strengthening emotional resilience. The more we can fill up our emotional wellspring with a storehouse of memories and experiences that make us feel grateful, the more we are going to have the fortitude to go through difficult times. It gives us the bandwidth to hold the hard stuff. Being able to see or remember what offers us hope and joy in the midst of the times that bring us to emotional lows — this is incredibly helpful as it is the larger truth about life. There is always going to be suffering and there is always going to be splendor — holding the awareness that it all coexists is critical to mental wellness.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you share a story or example for each?

Grateful living is a way of life supported by five potent principles that help us remember the truth about life and offer us ways to orient ourselves to benefit the most from living gratefully. These principles are trustworthy ways to access the benefits of gratitude no matter our circumstances. Each of these offers an abundance of ways to leverage the power of gratitude.

1st principle: “Life is a Gift. When you greet each moment gratefully, you are always receiving.” This principle helps us cultivate a quality of AWAKENESS. We cannot be grateful if we are sleep-walking through life. When we are more fully awake, we connect with poignancy — remembering both the preciousness of life and the fleetingness of time. This helps us to be more present and to recognize that this moment is all that we can count on, and is indeed a gift.

2nd principle: “Everything is Surprise. When you open to wonder, opportunities abound.” This principle brings about greater AWARENESS. Reminded that life is always navigated in mystery and uncertainty, we attune to life more fully with our mind and senses open and can let go of some of our propensity to want to control life. In this state, we are able to become aware of the vast opportunities that are available in every moment that we are curious and open. This leads to a greater sense of interconnectedness and awe.

3rd principle: “The Ordinary is Extraordinary. When you take nothing for granted, life is abundant.” This principle helps us to cultivate ALERTNESS and allows for different ways of seeing what already is. Taking nothing for granted is a centerpiece of living gratefully and helps us to recognize and acknowledge all of the things that are in service of our lives. We can connect with the privileges and plenty that we enjoy, without needing more. Without needing more, we can experience the riches of our lives.

4th principle: “Appreciation is Generative. When you tend what you value, what you value thrives.” This principle strengthens our capacity for, and commitment to, ATTENTIVENESS. We learn that everything flourishes in the nourishment of our appreciation — things, people, moments, the natural world, etc. When we live with active appreciation for life, WE flourish. Being connected to our core values helps us to know what we are most grateful for, and when we offer our attention to those things, we reinforce the conditions that allow everything to thrive.

5th principle: “Love is transformative. When you embrace the great fullness of life, your heart overflows.” Connected with this principle, we are unconditionally connected with our ALIVENESS. Love brings us alive like nothing else, and opens the doorway to joy — our birthright. The great fullness of life is everything. Love asks us to stay awake to all that is true and commits our hearts to feeling and holding it all. When we live with our hearts wide open to the world, gratitude becomes activated as deep care and concern, and allows us to effortlessly overflow into blessing, and being a blessing.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

There is a favorite practice of mine I have seen in other places called “Have to/Get to” but I like calling it “From Obligation to Opportunity.” You can find it at this link: https://gratefulness.org/resource/obligation-privilege/ This practice reminds us that many of the things and moments in life that we feel burdened and besieged by are extraordinary opportunities if we can see them differently. We can actually cultivate a sense of privilege in the midst of feeling beleaguered by life. Try imagining your grandparents, people from other cultures, those with fewer resources, or yourself 30 years ago. We forget how fortunate we are to be able to do and have what we do and have, even in the midst of limitations or lack. One of the most important things to remember is that we “get to” feel vulnerable and sensitive — someone may have told us that these things are weaknesses but they are actually our strengths!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I hate to seem overly self-promotional, but I do think that the book I just wrote called Wake Up Grateful: The Transformative Practice of Taking Nothing for Granted is an invaluable resource for living gratefully. Supporting people to live the precious moments of their lives with gratitude is the entire reason it exists, and one of the biggest reasons I believe I exist as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Grateful living. 😉

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

www.gratefulness.orgThis is the truly remarkable, beautiful website of A Network for Grateful Living. It is packed with inspiration, support, comfort, guidance, and plenty of practice invitations and resources including poetry, blogs, videos, meditations, blogs and more.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!