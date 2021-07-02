Five Ways to Flourish After a Divorce

For some, filing for a divorce can cause stagnation and fear of moving forward in life. This is quite understandable since most couples enter a marriage with the expectation to be together for a lifetime. When a marriage officially dissolves, and divorce proceedings have completed, some contemplate the question, “What do I do now?” In my experience as a top-rated New Jersey divorce lawyer, here are five ways I have witnessed clients flourish after a divorce:

Find a New Set of Friends

You may have been introduced to your current group of friends through your ex-spouse. Although you may have developed a close bond with them over the years, it would be wise to limit interactions with them. Continuing to communicate with married couples who are also mutual friends of your former spouse can result in discomfort and confusion. It is often recommended that you find new friends using apps such as Meetup, Nextdoor, or join a Facebook group that sparks your interest.

Begin a Workout Regimine

Health experts advocate adopting a healthy and active lifestyle on a regular basis to increase endorphins and to become mentally astute. Working out, even moderately, positively impacts one’s mood and focus. Starting a workout regime after your divorce is extremely important – not just for the physical benefits, but to increase positive thoughts. Start by walking 30 minutes a day, join a local gym, or hire a personal trainer.

Read More

Research has shown that reading gives your brain a mental “workout” and increases blood flow to different areas of the brain. To take your mind off of feeling guilty, sad, or depressed about your divorce, try reading a chapter of one of your favorite books. You can also download books on Audible (if you are short on time) or Kindle (if you prefer digital books). Also, depending on what genre you choose, reading ignites your imagination and sparks creativity.

Start a Business

Speaking of creativity, through the dissolution of their marriage, many formerly divorced couples have found time to discover their gifts and passion in life. You can do the same with your newfound freedom. It may be time to revisit your business plan and implement ideas to operate a successful business. You owe it to yourself. The sky’s the limit, and there is literally no one holding you back from pursuing your dream(s).

Open Your Mind Up to Dating Again

Going through a divorce may be extremely difficult for you, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer in silence. Although healing is not the same for everyone, and there is no specific timeline to the healing process, you should become open-minded about dating again when you are ready. We were created for companionship and support. Take your time. Use discretion, think positively, and open your heart and mind to love again.

Disclaimer

This article contains general information and opinions from Sheena Burke Williams and is not intended to be a source of legal advice for any purpose. No reader of this article should act or refrain from acting on the basis of information included in this article without seeking legal advice of counsel. Sheena Burke Williams expressly disclaims all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any content in this article.