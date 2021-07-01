Mojoyin Abolarin of Jojo Shoes: “It’s the nature of the business and you have to persevere”

I always wanted to create something beautiful, and I thought the beauty of my designs would sell themselves. In hindsight, I wish I had someone had taught me the basics of what goes into making shoes and manufacturing. How to find a manufacturer and how to order samples and everything that goes into marketing and selling my designs.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mojoyin Abolarin.

Mojoyin Abolarin is a Black entrepreneur, fashion designer, and mom of three young boys. She left her career in IT as a software developer to pursue her dream of launching a shoe line following an “aha” moment after experiencing disappointment with a pair of uncomfortable designer shoes. She launched her label, Jojo Shoes, and left behind her lucrative position in favor of pursuing her passion and love for stylish yet comfortable heels. Jojo Shoes offers a wide range of designs from stilettos to flats, and boots that celebrate her native Nigerian heritage with bold designs and product names originating from the Yoruba language. Jojo Shoes has been featured in major publications including Harper’s Bazaar, Weekly Style, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born and grew up in the former capital of Nigeria known as Lagos. I moved to the United States when I was 19 and went to college as a premed biology student. I graduated from a four-year course in just two and half years, hoping to go to medical school and pursue a career as a medical doctor. I ultimately decided to go into the IT field and started my master’s degree in Information Technology. I kickstarted my career as a database administrator and later ended my IT career as a database developer.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

About six years ago, my mum was turning 60 and we were planning a big celebration. A celebration in a Nigerian community is never small — we even coordinated a uniformed outfit for everyone. So, I decided to buy a pair of green shoes from a well-known designer but none of the shoes I tried on fit my wider feet. I was so frustrated that I decided to design a shoe for myself that is comfortable for dancing but also sexy at the same time.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

My patience was really tried and tested when I launched my line, Jojo Shoes. Good things don’t come easy, so I had to wait, do lots of research and it came down to a lot of perseverance. I didn’t give up, even when I was told “no” seemingly a hundred times.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I would tell the person to just go for it, especially if this is their passion. I go to work every day not thinking this is work because I enjoy what I do so much. What makes it better, is making money from what I enjoy doing, or rather making money while still having fun.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

“Overdoing” the simple things or being overwhelmed can take the fun out of everything. I want to continue doing what I love so I make sure I give myself space and I’m not overdoing things. Do what I can do and finish it before taking up more projects.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy the creative side and seeing the Jojo Shoes designs come to life. The side of the business I don’t enjoy as much is the marketing aspects of running Jojo Shoes. Both are essential to running a successful business. I value work life balance and I wanted to have more time for my family but have found myself working more hours than ever before. I’ve come to realize it’s all about balance.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I thought that if I ran my own storefront that I would be able to have more time for my family and children. It’s tough though when you are not only running your business but also managing the storefront and interacting with customers. I’ve lived to be really mindful about taking on too much at once.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

There hasn’t been a specific moment per say where I wanted to throw in the towel because despite every challenge, I knew I was moving one step closer to my dream. I believe it is so important to not give up and to keep pushing on no matter how hard it gets. It’s all about perseverance. I remember reaching out initially to my shoe manufacturer in Italy and being discouraged that I didn’t have the European measurements and thinking that I couldn’t afford an Italian manufacturer. Instead of giving up, I leaned in and built a strong relationship with him. He took me on as a small designer because he saw my passion and believes in me. He gives me advice on European fashion trends, whether this color is preferred or that material. And he’s worked with big brands like Jimmy Choo. My overall perseverance is what has kept me going as a designer and creative.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on, when I was first launching Jojo Shoes, I came across a marketing event in Texas. I drove 13 hours all the way from Pittsburgh to Texas with an image in my mind of a huge shoe sales event that’s showcasing the latest designs in heels, etc. What I found when I arrived was a Western Wear Shoe show with items like crocodile skin cowboy boots. I thought, “Where am I? What is going on?!” It’s funny — I was afraid of being the lone ranger not approached by anyone, but I ended up selling six pairs of my designs including a pair of leopard print shoes. It made me realize that I need do my research and know what I’m getting into before jumping in.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I want people to wear my shoes and feel confident about who they are and feel truly beautiful. Every woman deserves to feel on top of the word and feel noticed when she walks in a room.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe all women should feel confident and beautiful and sexy. In some instances, I’ve given discounts and complimentary shoes to women who fall in love with Jojo Shoes but it’s outside their budget, simply because they love my designs. I want everyone to see the joy and confidence women feel from wearing my designs — that’s what running this company is really all about for me.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I always wanted to create something beautiful, and I thought the beauty of my designs would sell themselves. In hindsight, I wish I had someone had taught me the basics of what goes into making shoes and manufacturing. How to find a manufacturer and how to order samples and everything that goes into marketing and selling my designs. I also wish someone had told me how to develop a thick skin. In the fashion business, and really any business that is customer facing, there are good people and there are eccentric people. Some people will make your life difficult and put down your product. Some people will love your product. It’s the nature of the business and you have to persevere. I also had a vision in my mind that running my own storefront would give me more freedom and flexibility with my family but instead I find myself putting in more hours than I ever did working in IT. Even when I am sleeping my brain won’t stop.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want women, especially Black women and women of color, to know that with perseverance it is possible to create an empire for themselves. Take every opportunity to create something, to build a community and to inspire younger generations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nothing in life comes easy, you really have to work for the results you want and make use of opportunities. The lyrics of the Eminem song, “Lose Yourself,” come to mind. I’ve realized you only have one life to live and that I have one opportunity to show who am I and what my brand is about.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

The book Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike is one of my favorite books. I have read it so, so many times and each time I learn something new. I would love to be able to sit down with Phil Knight and learn from his experience as CEO of such a monumental brand.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.