Jessica Cadenelli of Chocograms: “Don’t take everything personally”

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Cadenelli, Founder of Chocograms.

Jessica went to University of Massachusetts Amherst with a major in Nutrition. Shortly into her college career she discovered Food Science, and never looked back. From the moment she decided to switch majors, she knew she wanted to work in Research & Development. And she knew she wanted to do it for a chocolate or ice cream company. She spent over 10 years doing exactly what she wanted for a chocolate company! Around this time, she decided it was time to leave corporate life. And that’s where Chocograms comes in. For years, her husband and she would make chocolates and other confections for their friends and family for the holidays. They looked forward to late October, early November when they would come up with the flavors for that year. And every year, people would ask if they had their own company and they would say no. Until this year, the year 2020. That’s when she finally decided to start Chocograms and share her passion of making fun chocolate creations with everyone!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My love of food came from my grandmothers. They both loved baking. Nothing crazy, nothing new, but we still always enjoyed baking with them. When I was trying to decide what I wanted to do for college, I originally chose to study Nutrition and it was in my freshman year that I discovered food science! I was hooked as soon as I switched majors and knew I wanted to either work in ice cream or chocolate (or anything sweet!)

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

When I had my second child, I decided I wanted to spend extra time with her, a chance I didn’t get with my son (he went to daycare). After a year or so of being home with her, I decided I wanted to try running my own business. My husband and I always made chocolates for friends and families for the holidays and we were ALWAYS asked if we had our own business.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

My career prior to starting my own business is how I overcame the challenge. I know the ins and outs of chocolate and flavors, and I love creating new things. I used all that knowledge to make new products and unique flavor combinations that I thought people would love!

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Part of me is still trying to figure this out myself. It’s a little scary, especially if you are used to having two steady incomes in the household. Doing research beforehand, seeing if there’s something you do differently than other people, or if you have a unique hobby, you can find a way to make your hobby successful! Knowing your target audience before you start is also key.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

For me it is coming up with new flavors or limited time products. As I said earlier, my favorite thing is research and development. As long as I can find a way to come up with new stuff, I am still happy and enjoy what I do.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I like being 100% hands on and making product — it’s my favorite part of running my own business. I get to decide what gets made and I love that the products — whether they come out perfect or less than perfect- are my doing. The downside is being responsible for every aspect of running the business, at least for now while I am a one woman show. With being stuck at home for the better part of the last year with my kids, finding time to be a mom and also work on the business was challenging. I’m hoping that in the next few months as things return to normal it will all get easier!

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I don’t know if there’s anything I wasn’t expecting in running my own business. If anything, I’m surprised by what products sell really well versus what I thought would sell really well. You learn something new about your customers every day!

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Absolutely! Most likely there have been SEVERAL moments. But there was a reason I chose to leave corporate life and start my own business and I know that it will pay off in the end.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first time I ordered boxes for shipping, I accidentally ordered a bunch that were way too big for what I was shipping. An entire roll of bubble wrap later, my first few orders were ready to ship! I learned that I need to check measurements, sizes, any specifics online before clicking “order now”.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My kids inspire me every day. I want them to be proud of what I’ve accomplished so they know they can do whatever they put their mind to as well when they’re older.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Chocolate makes everyone happy, and I’d like to think happy people make the world a better place!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Make sure you have someone who can hold you accountable for your goals. If no one knows what you’re striving for besides yourself, then it’s easier to walk away. Having someone who knows what you want to accomplish makes you more likely to reach that goal. It’s the same for any goal you’re trying to achieve- strength in numbers!

2. Celebrate your successes no matter how small. I happened to sell a product that went viral in the fall (not my doing) and so I had an incredible first holiday season. It has kept me going long after the holidays too.

3. You probably won’t earn much in the first few years. This is something I constantly need to tell myself so I don’t get discouraged!

4. Know you won’t get it right the first time. I thought I knew what would work, and it didn’t, so I pivoted enough to make Chocograms more successful and make my life easier!

5. Don’t take everything personally. I would get very discouraged any time I would get a less than stellar review or get an email from an upset customer. 95% of the time, whatever they were upset about was something I couldn’t control, and so there was no point in getting upset about it.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement that comes up with new and creative ways for more sustainable packaging. There are options out there but trying to find new materials or increased availability would be great. Bonus points if this packaging can be done with byproducts of my ingredients!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning. But you can start where you are and change the ending” -C.S. Lewis. Every time I don’t plan something well, every time something goes differently than I expected, I try to remember this quote. It’s also been helpful with any setbacks I’ve run into with starting a business during a global pandemic that has caused supply issues. I can’t change what’s happened, but I can try to change what will happen in the future by learning from my mistakes.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Alton Brown! I feel like he’s helped people gain a love of food (including me!) and I have to respect him for that.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!