John Vitti of VersusGame: “Know who your user is”

As a part of our series about what’s around the corner for the toy, game, and video game industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame.

John Vitti is an entrepreneur and the CEO of VersusGame, an entertainment prediction-based gaming app that puts trending topics about celebrities, pop culture, sports, entertainment, food and more head to head in a classic “this” versus “that” competition.

After successfully launching and selling three companies within the consumer space, John’s entrepreneurial drive led him to his latest venture, VersusGame. John has worked with celebrities, entertainers and influencers, including DJ Khalid, The Weekend, Fat Joe, Amanda Cerny, Scooter Braun, Sway House, Noah Beck, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has grown significantly, with over 17 million dollars in cash prizes to more than 7.5 million players.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I started VersusGame a few years ago after seeing that there was nothing like it in the gaming industry. I had two companies that I sold, and fully dove into my VersusGame idea feet first. I noticed that there was an inequity in the playing field, and I wanted to level it out. VersusGame was born on the idea of putting money back into the pockets of everyday people, and the thought of gamifying your favorite TV shows, sporting events etc.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember when I was working my corporate job years back, I chimed in on a conversation expressing some ideas I had on a project we were working on. I distinctly remember a higher level executive looked at me and told me to keep my mouth shut and my ideas were not anywhere near worthy of consideration. It was that exact moment where I learned that I was to be my own boss, and also how to never speak to a colleague. It opened my eyes up to the possibility of what lay ahead, and without that moment with an executive, I don’t think I would be where I am today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad motivated me beyond belief. Throughout my childhood I watched doors continuously be shut to him, and watched him lose jobs left and right, yet he kept pushing through. When people doubted me, I thought back to the experiences I witnessed with my dad and found myself not wanting to rely on others. So I decided to take the power into my own hands. Beyond that though, I will say success is a team effort. Everyone on our team has been a part of the process and has contributed in really meaningful ways. I never wanted someone to feel the way my dad did, and if I can do anything to prevent one person from feeling defeated, I know I’ve done something right.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mission with VersusGame has always been to help everyday people put money back into their pockets. Especially with Covid, I wanted to help others find an additional source of income. I figured while everyone is at home on the phone, what better time to encourage users to play, and not only pass the time, but win money, which made so much sense for me. I took my expertise in the app and tech space and matched that with my connections in the entertainment industry to bring a brand new app to the market.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about the technological innovations in gaming that you are working on?

VersusGame is solely based on user content creation. VersusGame provides a platform for users to dive in, create their own games on our app, interact with other users around the world, and profit off their prediciation all at once. I like to think we’re creating our own form of technology where we are bringing the favorite features of every app into one, with the benefit of putting money back in everyday people’s pockets. Who doesn’t want to win money posting questions, or answering them, about pop culture or sports?

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

It’s going to level the playing field, empower consumers and give anybody and everybody the opportunity to be a creator and earn money. We’ve seen a huge spike in users over the last year due to covid, and our engagement just continues to skyrocket. We have some incredible partnerships that we cannot wait to announce, just showing truly how the world is catching on to VersusGame.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for important purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

VersusGame’s mission has always been to bring the power back to the people. I want to level out the playing field and give every person playing the chance to win big. Since our inception, we have given back 17.5 million dollars in cash prizes. Users have used their cash prizes to help pay for their weddings, buy new cars, go back to school and more. It’s been so incredible seeing people not only utilizing the app, but actually winning big and helping fund major life milestones.

I’m very interested in the interface between games and education. How do you think more people (parents, teachers etc.) or institutions (work, school etc.) can leverage toys or gamification to enhance education?

Teachers can make learning so much more fun by gamifying learning, quizzing, etc. Kids today are already so much more tuned into technology than previous generations, they are already primed for operating and learning in this space. I remember cell phones didn’t exist when I was in school, and now, every kid knows how to work an iPhone or iPad. Children can engage with youtube videos to help with motor skills and beyond. Technology has become our normal, and by gamifying educational lessons, kids will find themselves more engaged.

How would you define a “successful” game or toy? Can you share an example of a game or toy that you hold up as an aspiration?

To me the most successful “games” I aspire to are actually platforms, such as Xbox or Zenga for example. Platforms that are relevant, and create engagement and interactions. They open the world up to opportunities for other creators.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know To Create a Successful Game” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Human behavior — understanding humans and how they interact with the world around them How to make it evergreen — no one wants to be the latest fad to come and go. Try to create something that will always be able to change and keep up with the latest trends. How to constantly evolve, create engagement, relevancy — listen to your users. Absorb what’s happening in the world today. Stay current, and try to be ahead of what the next trend will be. Know who your user is — know exactly who you are marketing to. Keep your content consistent for that demographic, and think of ways to always keep them engaged, inspired, and eager to engage other users. Word of mouth is the best marketing tool there is. Put the power in the hands of the user — understand and think about your ‘why’. Why will the user care? Allow the WHY to drive every thought about creating a successful game, and always keep the user at the forefront of your mind — it’s all about them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be leveling the playing field as much as possible and put the power in the hands of each individual. Many people’s bank accounts are attached to the free market. With VersusGame, we want their bank account connected to their thoughts and interests, and reward them for knowledge — even if it’s not your typical run of the mill book smart knowledge. When your hands are tied by the free markets, there is a lot of room for error and a lot that is beyond your control. I want to empower people to think for themselves, and in turn, be rewarded for their predictions on VersusGame without suffering a major loss.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Embrace the grind: It sounds so cliche but if you want to be successful, you have to embrace the nitty gritty that comes along with hard work. Whether it be in business or life, doors will close to you, people will doubt you, things will get hard but if you keep grinding, you will find opportunities and you will prove nay-sayers wrong.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can follow us on Instagram at @versusgame and visit our website www.versusgame.com. VersusGame is available for download on Google Play and iOS.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.