Sarah Sapone: “Trust your instincts”

Sarah Sapone is laser focused on solving the affordable housing crisis. Her passion is not to build affordable housing, but to make housing every American can afford. As a licensed architect in California, she works in Building Information Modeling, Prefabrication and Additive Manufacturing to reduce the cost and timeframe for the construction of homes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a house that was constantly under construction. I remember being on piles of dirt in our kitchen as a child. I had a knack for drawing and so enrolled into architecture school. I also interned with a Real Estate Developer in college. As a hard worker with a masters degree, I never imagined I would not be able to live the American Dream to build and own my own home.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Before really grasping how much our own country needed help; I was drawn to doing my master’s degree project in Cambodia; a philanthropic village. The genocide impacted every family and I wanted to help. What I did not realize is how much the Cambodians would open my eyes and teach me about the world and our shared humanity. We really are connected around the globe.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Becoming licensed as an architect really opened up my world. My advice is to keep your head down, always continue to learn and push boundaries.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In 2002, I was given the opportunity to come to San Francisco and intern with Keith Rogal, the developer of the Carneros Inn in Napa Valley. He took a blighted piece of property and transformed it into a luxury gem, a model for new urban and walkable community, using pre-fabricated and modular construction. Now, nearly 20 years later, the industry is being transformed again using pre-fabricated construction to solve affordable housing. I am grateful to have had that opportunity and such a wonderful mentor; both have remained completely relevant over these two decades. I look forward to pushing boundaries even further into 3D Additive automated manufacturing using renewable materials and generative design to lighten and strengthen our buildings and reduce the cost of construction to make housing more affordable.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I admire Reid Hoffman and Masters of Scale. He’s my “Oprah Dream”. While the podcast is not specific to affordable housing, it is about scaling big solutions to big problems in the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A master in the art of living draws no sharp distinction between his work and his play; his labor and his leisure; his mind and his body; his education and his recreation. He hardly knows which is which. He simply pursues his vision of excellence through whatever he is doing, and leaves others to determine whether he is working or playing. To himself, he always appears to be doing both.”

I received this quote framed from an elder executive at Lennar in 2007. He mailed it to my office after we met on the same plane from Miami. The quote has been my mantra for over a decade.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

After the great recession in 2008 a lot of REITs bought up formally mortgaged houses from individual homeowners out of bank foreclosures. This created a huge rental market and degraded the American dream of homeownership. Coupled with the housing boom and bust and labor leaving the construction industry. On top of the loss of local manufacturing and forest management practices. Add to this, increased regulations on the permitting process. Multiply it by over 10+ years and you reach a housing deficit upwards of 7 million homes. This begins to paint a picture of where we are today.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

I helped startup Homebound, as Head of Architecture to prototype their homes to quickly rebuild after the California wildfire devastations. I am the Architect of Record at Veev, who is partnered with Lennar. We are currently permitting our in-house flagship project, a 102 unit prefabricated housing project over 17 buildings. I recently bought an industrial grade dual extrusion FDM 3-D printer and am DIY,Ing a composite filament to print houses using building information modeling and design for manufacturing.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I am grateful to collaborate with so many innovative and mission driven colleagues all working together to help solve this crisis.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Embrace technology and stay true to the tactile roots of our industry. We are makers at heart. And we have not only the housing crisis to solve but our environmental stewardship to keep in mind.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

If you are an owner or baby boomer of multiple homes, be mindful of the rent you charge your lessors. If you have extra land consider building accessory dwelling units to increase housing supply.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

If jurisdiction could relax zoning regulations to accommodate mixed-use and flexible zoning environments to allow for more live-work and increased units on single-family zoned parcels, this can reduce auto dependency, increase walk ability and allow for a dynamic healthy diverse community and environment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t undersell yourself. You have value.

2. Trust your instincts.

3. You have a unique perspective. Share it.

4. Stay Nimble.

5. Look at the problem you want to solve more as a chess game.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Start dreaming again. Ask yourself: What does the modern American Dream look like? To me it is a customizable and renewable future, and we can all own a piece and save the environment!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

For sure, I would love to meet with Madam Secretary Marcia Fudge of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. She is leading the department’s mission: “to increase homeownership, support community development and increase access to affordable housing free from discrimination.” I would love to pick her brain and align on how she plans to accomplish these goals.

