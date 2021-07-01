Steve Philostin of Out of the Box Housing: “Quality”

It’s OK not to have an answer. When I started, I was dealing with depression. I was always asking why I didn’t have the answer, if I was stupid. As I talked to other people, I found out they didn’t have the answers either, so it was ok not to know something. Not knowing meant that I could go after the answer.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Philostin.

Steve Philostin is a successful real estate investor and coach in Las Vegas. His passion is helping the homeless. In particular, he’s providing tiny homes to the homeless to give a safe space to re-launch and build pride of ownership through Out of the Box Housing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Many years ago, I went to college to become a minister at Oakwood University. I had an unfortunate event during my studies and became homeless in college. This whole different world opened up to me that I didn’t realize existed. When I got back on my feet, I vowed to address the homeless issue in America. One of the core issues here is affordable home ownership, and that’s where I chose to focus.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story to me was my first real estate investment in 2012. I got a property under contract for $10,000 and made $25,000, all due a connection with people. The owner of the property’s mother was in a nursing home, and he needed a way to finance that care. Flipping the house allowed the owner to do that.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I started following my gut. I read books and listened to others, but that distracted me from my goals.It was especially hard when people said something couldn’t be done, and that’s what spurred me to get it done. For example, when I started real estate investing, I was told that I couldn’t wholesale real estate. I was told you needed a license for it, permits, etc., but I did it by making sure I had equitable interest in the property. Then I wasn’t buying and selling real estate itself, but real estate options. Now I’ve completed over 760 deals and become a real estate investment coach.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Mr James Williams in Huntsville, AL. Mr Williams found me homeless and he said, ”What’s wrong son?” I looked up at him and blew him off, but he took me in and helped me get back on my feet. He gave me a home, food, and most of all, books. He didn’t judge me, but encouraged me in business and mentored me in becoming a stronger person.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Sean Terry, “Nineteen Weeks to Quitting Your Job” — I’ve always wanted to help others, especially the homeless. But I needed to be in a position to help others to do that. This book gave me a blueprint on how to get in that position, and I started making what I had made in five years every month.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Look up, aim high, and stay focused.” I’ve been in some pretty low places. So I use this to guide myself when I get into those low places. Focus is very important, because without it, it’s nearly impossible to get what you desire.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Affordable housing crisis started because the price of housing keeps rising. There isn’t one specific cause, but multiple:

Cost is going up

Minimum wage isn’t covering the cost of housing

Mental aspect — there has to be a little bit of pride of ownership

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Our goal is getting people into affordable and dignified housing options. Out of the Box Housing offers tiny homes that set up in a matter of hours. The general public can sponsor a tiny home for a homeless family, or they can buy their own pop-up home, and a portion of the proceeds go to funding a tiny home for the homeless.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Ray Colbert was learning how to do real estate investing. We looked at properties together, and I taught him what I knew about the business. As I was doing deals, he was doing deals. We worked through it together, and now we’re both incredibly successful.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Bring people to the table that are most affected by the affordable housing crisis and what they need, and what their perspectives are on how to help. Right now, we have a lot of people who aren’t directly impacted thinking about what should be done for others, without knowing what those people really need.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

We need volunteers to work with homeless and low-income sectors to make sure that some of the other needs are met. Finding affordable housing is the first step, but for some segments of the population, getting a home doesn’t mean staying in the home. Services like mental health counseling and addiction counseling can help people stay in their homes instead of returning to the streets. Financial support. We provide affordable tiny homes for the homeless. People can either sponsor a tiny home, or a portion of a tiny home, to go directly to a deserving family. Alternatively, people can buy their own tiny home for personal use, and a portion of the proceeds go to funding a pop-up home for the homeless. Spreading awareness — the more that people talk about affordable housing, the more we can create momentum and actual change.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

It wouldn’t necessarily be a law, but more of a budget guideline, that more resources would be available to the homeless population.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s ok not to have an answer. When I started, I was dealing with depression. I was always asking why I didn’t have the answer, if I was stupid. As I talked to other people, I found out they didn’t have the answers either, so it was ok not to know something. Not knowing meant that I could go after the answer. The best ideas have to win. No matter where they come from, whether the person is homeless or living in a penthouse, the quality of the idea should propel it forward. The importance of focus. There were so many different shiny objects and opportunities in front of me. The moment I locked in and focused on my goals, things started to happen. I wish I had heard of the book “Nineteen Weeks to Quitting Your Job” earlier than I did! Quality, good relationships are key. I learned that with my first deal, and then every deal afterwards.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If it’s gonna be, it’s up to me. Make sure that you’re the best at what you do, no matter if it’s mopping floors or washing dishes. Be the person who inspires the person who changes the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Najee Harris, the NFL player that was homeless, played at University of Alabama in a championship. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and had the draft party at the homeless shelter. That’s the type of person I want to hang out with and celebrate.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.outoftheboxhousing.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.