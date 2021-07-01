Joe Lucey: “Keep tax planning in mind”

Never invest money that isn’t long term money and you can’t afford to lose in the near term, or, say have volatility in the near term — if you’re in your 40s and don’t plan to retire for 20 years, putting money in the stock market is important. If it’s money going into an account to send kids to college in 2 years, putting money in the stock market where you can’t afford to lose it is important

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Lucey.

Joe Lucey is a Certified Financial Planner and tax expert with almost 30 years of experience advising clients on their current and future finances. For the past 10 years, he’s also been the host of his radio show, Secured Retirement Radio, in Minneapolis. Lucey’s mission is to teach people the importance of investing with an active eye on reducing future tax exposure to ensure they can live comfortably and maintain a secure retirement, regardless of income level.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I always knew that I wanted to go into the financial advisory field, which is why I became a Certified Financial Planner. I started off working for a brokerage firm in 1994, which I stayed at for about 10 years. After a decade of this work, I saw that there was a need to bridge the gap between traditional financial planning (which focuses on investments) and more comprehensive planning (which is what’s really needed to properly prepare for the future). In 2005, determined to fill this void, I started Secured Retirements with a focus on comprehensive, long-term financial planning for individuals from every tax bracket.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When I started to expand my office, I didn’t take into account how expensive it would be to move from a shared space. The expansion left me in a lot of debt. I hadn’t first created a solid banking relationship with good credit (see my response above), and this was my first mistake. My business started growing slowly, and I had to take on extra expenses to make up for it. This was how I learned the importance of having banking relationships and financial goals in place prior to entering these situations. We ended up funding our office expansion with credit cards, and we had to focus on paying off that debt rather than boosting our marketing budget. It took time, but over several years, I was able to get out of that situation and make the money back. I learned.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m working on increasing our presence with our radio program and some podcasting, focusing on helping individuals and families work toward achieving their ideal retirements. You have to begin early and it always excites me when I know I’m helping someone in be successful in their futures.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had numerous mentors. Professionally, I’m a member of organizations such as Dan Sullivan’s Strategic Coach, which has really helped me focus on being a better entrepreneur. I am grateful for that. I’ve had numerous mentors along the way that have helped me develop professionally and as an entrepreneur along the way. It’s had a tremendous impact and allowed me to have the discipline to create time to work on the business and separate myself from the day-to-day activity. While I can think of numerous mentors within that group itself, that program has been a tremendous asset and allowed me to become a more rounded individual and also focus on taking the dedicated time to focus on the business and not always in the business.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Gratefully, as it appears here in Minnesota, things are starting to open back up again. The governor has announced the reduction of the mask mandate, which hopefully will be able to remain in place. With the advent of vaccinations, I think, that has made more people comfortable with socialization again, but the real lesson learned through this is it allows us to take some time to focus on what’s truly important in our lives, which might be beyond business itself and being able to appreciate our family more and those things that allow us the freedom that it was easy to take advantage of. Recognizing that the ability to roam and socialize is a great gift, so it’s nice to see it gradually coming back into the norm again.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing $500 every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

I would say that it depends on the stage of savings you’re in. Someone in their 30s and 40s, I would say the earlier you start to make those periodic investments the better. Market volatility is actually a benefit during dollar-cost averaging. It’s more about getting time in the market and making those payments on a regular basis. I would change my discussion if it was somebody that was transitioning near retirement where most of my clients are, someone who is in their late 50s, or what I call the golden decade between 60–70 that’s looking to transition into retirement. It may be more important to make sure they’re making investments into savings type accounts that will allow them a buffer against market volatility as they start to withdraw money. That’s the opposite of dollar-cost averaging when somebody is transitioning to retirement. Being able to have an account that is not subjected to market value adjustments is important the closer you get to retirement.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

It’s not about trying to time the market but being in the market as it recovers. I’m a big advocate of making sure you have an account that’s fully diversified. If you have the foundation, which should be based around broader indices, the S&P 500, that’s where I would start and make sure you’re fully invested there. I am trying to reduce my exposure towards fixed income and bond investments because I think a rising interest rate environment may have a negative impact on that. I’d also be focusing on repositioning assets into more tax-friendly accounts because I believe that with the enormous amount of stimulus that was needed to protect the economy as the pandemic hit, there’s a price to pay, and we’re going to have to be paying higher taxes in the future. Work with a financial professional that can help you reposition your assets into something that’s most tax-friendly for your financial situation.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

I believe in more of a broad, diversified portfolio. We try to enhance our returns by making numerous small allocation changes across broader industries instead of trying to focus on specific industries or sectors. I think that having broad sector allocation is important. I would avoid some of the more speculative type investments that seem to be gaining a lot of traction such as Bitcoin or heavy weighting into the cannabis industry at this point unless you already have the broad diversification and sectors represented in your portfolio.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

We tend to stay fully allocated with our clients, even during periods of market volatility. We work primarily with families who are starting to take back their money, we make sure that we always have a certain amount of money available to us for expenses that aren’t exposed to the stock market volatility. It can range anywhere from savings to certificates of deposit or indexed policies with insurance companies.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have $10,000 that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

I would tell them that it’s important to have a broad exposure to a lot of different industries. In your thirties and forties, you should be focusing on a broad index like the S&P 500. The sooner they make the investment, the better because it’s long-term money. If you’re in your 40s, and you’re not going to retire for another 20 years, putting money in the stock market and keeping it there and not trying to time the market is important, but if it’s money that’s going into an account that you plan on using to send the kids to college in two years, the stock market, where there’s more volatility, may not be the best place to put that money.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Invest early and stay the course Never invest money that isn’t long term money and you can’t afford to lose in the near term, or, say have volatility in the near term — if you’re in your 40s and don’t plan to retire for 20 years, putting money in the stock market is important. If it’s money going into an account to send kids to college in 2 years, putting money in the stock market where you can’t afford to lose it is important Don’t over speculate on anything that seems to be the hot investment of the day — The example of that is cryptocurrencies. Don’t make large bets there. I’m not saying it’s not okay. There are stories in the news right now of college kids who are borrowing a tremendous amount of money to invest in cryptocurrencies and I believe that they’re going to be making some cryptocurrency as a major correction, there’s going to be a lot of folks that are going to substantially change with their financial picture, it looks like. They’re trying to make these investments in these major bets to try to make a ton of money, but the reality is it’s just as likely that there’s going to be a whole lot of folks that are going to be on the wrong end of that type of investment who are going to be burdened with debt with no return for many years. Keep tax planning in mind — I think that having a tax friendly or tax efficient portfolio can overcompensate getting an extra 1–2% of the portfolio over time because as that money comes out more tax efficiently, it’s more valuable to you. We’re going to see taxes substantially start to increase over time as we pay back the amount of debt that’s been taken out to fight the Coronavirus and I think we’re in a unique opportunity in a period of time in our country where it’s unlikely that we’re going to see tax rates stay low. In fact, I think that we’re going to start to see them increase. So, those that are taking and planning for that are going to do much better than those that are thinking short-term with their tax planning by taking a deduction today that they should be putting into something that protects well. Don’t get burdened with a lot of debt and don’t carry large balances, credit cards or loans

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When you find yourself in a hole quit digging. It just helps to keep balance and make sure that I don’t continue to do things that aren’t working well for me. The other side of that is making sure that you give certain opportunities and business enough time before you make that decision, but not be afraid to back away quickly on things that don’t work out well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Recognize that tax rates are going to go up substantially over the next 10 to 20 years and start planning accordingly today to put yourself in the best position for the future. Bring more tax planning to mind when it comes to your investments.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!