Nick Ron of House Buyers of America: “Due diligence is key”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Ron.

Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America, is a tech-savvy industry veteran with over 20 years of experience as a real estate investor. Since 2001, Nick has bought 1,000s of homes in the Washington D.C. Metro area through his hybrid real estate model that balances technology with human, on-the-ground expertise.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away what you took out of that story?

The first office we rented was in a mixed-use commercial space. Our office was on the top level. My team would go into the office early in the morning. Because we grew so quickly, we took up all the parking spaces before the other tenants got in! Retail shops in our building would get upset that there were no parking spots for their customers. Some of our folks would park across the street in the Post Office parking lot, and some would get towed. We then moved to a bigger space that allowed for over 100 employees. We had expansion plans in different cities but then realized we overshot with our headquarter office space and did not need this big of a home office. I needed space in other cities. I learned if you need more office space, you can find it when you are ready.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Without counsel, plans fail, but with many advisors, they succeed. — Proverbs 15:22

There are two types of advisors I always confide in for advice, both professionally and personally. Peer-to-peer advisors give me the ability to lock arms with those going through similar market challenges. I have consulted with competitors to ask for advice, and in turn, I provided my guidance to them. I am amazed at how open people are with sharing advice, even competitors! Senior advisors are those who have the experience of looking ahead and avoiding landmines, especially navigating downturns. They have given me sound advice to weather the storm successfully. Employees and customers often provide the best advice.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just launched a multi-year expansion plan into several new markets. When COVID-19 locked down the world, we saw this as an opportunity to double down on our tech investment to serve our buyers and sellers faster than ever. Our entire system was already in the cloud, so our transition to a remote workforce was seamless. Our first launch was into Hampton Roads, Virginia, on April 1st. Our state-of-the-art technology allows us to reach sellers and move them through the real estate process quicker and more seamlessly than ever. This saves people time and money, allowing them to focus on living their lives.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Delivering first-class services is the top priority. For this reason, our goal is to remove the hassle of selling a home by allowing homeowners to sell in days, not months. This can be very important to a homeowner who may have inherited an unwanted house or are trying to sell a home that is in need of a lot of updating. Our cloud-based technology supports our mission in every step of real estate. This allows our team to work remotely and service home sellers virtually as they go through the process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Ana, believed in me from the very beginning. She has been my biggest cheerleader, supporting me every step of the way. She knows first-hand the hard work I have done my entire life to become successful. When I started House Buyers, I did not have the connections or cash that surround typical entrepreneurs. However, Ana believed in me before I had any real business success. Whenever we have gone through business struggles, her faith in me has never wavered, even when I would start losing faith in myself. Ana also has a degree in Engineering Management and grew up in a family of entrepreneurs, so she has always been a great sounding board for my ideas and is not afraid to challenge me with my ideas.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence

When the market crashed in 2008, some of my peers went back into IT sales or switched to commercial real estate. The grass often appears to be greener on the other side. These people had the mindset that when the tough get going, it is time to quit! This never made sense to me. Long-term, real estate is a promising industry if you adapt. I knew it would eventually recover. If you jump to an industry because it is hot right now, realize that ultimately, that industry will have a down cycle as well. Do not give up, instead be persistent and adapt your systems to consumer needs.

2. Humility

Pride comes before the fall. Know your limitations and realize you have blind spots that can only be corrected by getting advice from others around you and outside counsel. Your trusted advisors will save you from pitfalls and pull you through inevitable tough times. Gain wisdom from those who have been down the same road and do not try to reinvent the wheel.

3. Conservative

I have always applied Murphy’s Law when it comes to finances. There is no crystal ball to predict a market crash. You must keep your debts low and have strong cash reserves to be well-positioned before the downturn to weather the storm.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can, please share a story or example.

What keeps me excited about this industry is that we can quickly scale our real estate business and launch into new markets because we have our system down to a science. Reinventing an outdated industry to help home buyers and sellers achieve their goals faster was my initial vision and will always be my top motivator. With this said, every house we buy and sell is different, and that brings daily excitement.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

My biggest concern in our industry is bridging the gap between real estate veterans and technology. Often, real estate professionals who have been in the game for decades hold the industry knowledge. However, they do not hold the technical background to survive in tomorrow’s market. The way to improve our industry would be to make innovation a top priority for every real estate professional. This means creating one ecosystem for your entire workforce to manage transactions, engage with buyers and sellers, and document records. Innovation will bring the future of real estate into reality.

What were your top three motivations for starting your business?

Initially, my motivation was simply to buy rental properties for long-term wealth creation. Then as I navigated the industry, I realized two things. One, I was really good at doing real estate deals. Two, there was a massive need in the marketplace to offer a better alternative for homeowners to sell their homes. When I founded House Buyers, we wanted to be the Amazon of real estate. This meant fundamentally changing how real estate was traditionally conducted by offering an innovative alternative and leveraging technology. Our purpose was to make the process quick and easy for buyers and sellers. We always remained energized and focused on our vision by continuously upgrading our technology and studying the market to serve our customers better. Now, 20 years later, we are more focused than ever on making buying and selling homes easier and faster than ever for consumers by using the latest technology.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Take the time to hire good people who work well together. You get what you hire. I can’t make someone have a good attitude. I can’t make some develop a strong work ethic. I can’t make someone be a team player. These are characteristics that people either have or they don’t; you have to hire them. Celebrate their milestones and achievements with company outings and happy hours. Additionally, show compassion to your employees. When someone is going through a tough time, they need to know you are there for them and their family. This was especially true over this past year.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need to Know to Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Money is made when you BUY the House.

The number one lesson in real estate investing is that your profits are made when you buy the house, not when you sell the house. The idea that you make your money by how good you renovate your house or sell your house is a huge misconception. In a hot market, the house will sell itself. Even in a slow market, if you have a good house at the right price, it will sell.

2. Network and market to find the deal. Since inventory is limited nationwide, finding the deal can be challenging right now. However, networking and marketing are the best strategies. Networking with realtors and other investors like wholesalers are the two most cost-efficient ways to find deals. Realtors have a huge reach. If you are well connected, they will call you when they come across a house that needs work and the seller is motivated. Wholesalers are investors who sell to rehabbers instead of renovating the house. You can connect with wholesalers by getting on their distribution list, where they send new deals as they come. Marketing strategies can include TV ads, digital campaigns, and even direct mail.

3. Due diligence is key. Once you find the house, do your due diligence and conduct a thorough deal analysis to make sure you are offering the right price. Bring in your home inspector and general contractor to evaluate the repairs. They will determine the project repair costs and enable you to run the numbers accurately.

When analyzing a deal, look at two numbers: what the house is worth after repair value (ARV), and the cost to renovate the house. These two numbers determine your offer. Then decide what you want on the margin. For example, you may want 70% or 80% of the ARV. Take that percentage of ARV and subtract the repairs; this is your maximum allowable offer. If the numbers do not make sense and the house is not profitable — keep looking until you find the right deal. You may have to go through hundreds of deals to find the right one that makes sense. Persistence will pay off in this regard because if you overpay for the house and underestimate repairs, your profit is lost.

When investors get impatient looking for deals, they can become desperate and get into a bad situation where the deal was too risky, and they overpaid. For example, say the investor did the best job with the construction, and they market the property right. However, if they overpaid for the house — all other efforts are killed. On the contrary, the investor who bought the house at a profitable price could do everything else wrong and still make money.

4. Negotiate like a boss and sell yourself. Sellers have choices; they could work with a realtor, sell on their own, or they could sell to you. This is where you must be a good negotiator. Uncover their needs and explain why you are the best person to buy their home. Being able to build a rapport, sell yourself, and listen for the homeowner’s needs are crucial to succeeding in this part of the process.

5. Turn around deals quickly! If you don’t, your cashflow will dry up. Cash is king in real estate. If you want to get demotivated in real estate quickly, just sit on a deal for months and watch it dwindle away all your cash. Real estate investing can incur a lot of carrying costs, including financing, insurance, and taxes. Some investor loans will penalize you if you hold onto property too long, while others have a limited term, meaning you have a certain amount of time before you have to repay the loan. For these reasons, you want to do the deal right, and in a timely manner, or the carrying costs will eat you alive.

Factors to consider that can help manage your cash flow:

Consider the season. If you buy the house in January, get the rehab done by March, so you can list it in the Spring, which is typically the hottest markets of the year. If you take too long on the rehab, you miss the hot market and list in a much slower market.

Get the construction done fast to recoup your cash. Money goes into the down payment, marketing, the renovation, and your staff (project managers, transaction coordinators, and bookkeepers). These are all overhead costs that can eat away your profit if you hang onto the property too long. This is often how many investors go under.

Factor in permit time. Obtaining permits could take 30–90 days, and then you must get inspections along the way. Have good administration practices to make sure the forms are filled out correctly. Right now, permits are taking longer because there is an influx of people renovating their homes, creating more work for inspectors and permitting.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

List Price is too High. Often newbie investors overprice the house. Competitively priced houses attract multiple buyers and create bidding wars. If you get greedy and list the house high, it can linger on the market too long. The listing goes stale, and your strategy is counter-productive because people see the number of days on the market as high, and you get low ball offers.

Overestimating the ARV and underestimating the level of repairs. You can avoid this mistake by investing in systems with checks and balances so you will not overlook important details.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My wife and I sponsor children around the world who are in extreme poverty through Compassion International. Our goal is to break the cycle of poverty by providing them with daily meals and paying for their education. You can make a big impact with a small contribution. For example, your monthly Starbucks bill alone could sponsor a child and change lives indefinitely.

