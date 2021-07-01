Deepak Goel of D2iQ: “Increased productivity and profitability”

Increased productivity and profitability — Productivity and profitability feed off of each other. If a company is productive, it is able to be more profitable, and is able to invest even more into its employees and productivity. An easy example of this is note-taking.

Deepak Goel serves as Chief Technology Officer at D2iQ. In this role, Deepak leads the Technical Architecture Group that oversees architecture of all D2iQ products. Deepak joined D2iQ in 2016 to lead the effort to design, develop and build products on its Kubernetes platform, enabling day two operations in multi-cluster, multi-tenant Kubernetes environments.

Deepak brings over 10 years of experience in the computer industry across networking, distributed systems and security. Deepak has co-authored several research papers and holds a number of patents in computer networks, virtualization and multi-core systems.

Deepak holds a Masters of Science in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelors of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me, Jason, I’m excited to get started. I was born in India into a very business-oriented family — most of my relatives are in business so growing up I assumed I would follow a similar path. However, when I was deciding what I wanted to pursue in school, I started to realize my passion for computers.

As a child, I had a similar relationship to computers as many other children — I liked playing video games. As I got older, I started to become more interested in how computers worked and specifically, coding and programming. Shortly thereafter, I found myself at university making a career out of something that started as a childhood hobby and soon realized I had truly found my passion.

During my undergraduate degree at the Indian Institute of Technology, I had the opportunity to study abroad in Germany at the International University of Germany. While I was there I met Florian (Flo) Leibert, who was a student at the university. We were both studying computer science and made an instant connection based on our interest in programming.

After graduating, I spent six years as a developer and received a Master’s in Computer Science from UT Austin. From there, I spent a few years working in application security before reconnecting with Flo, who had since cofounded open source platform startup, Mesosphere. In 2016, I joined Flo at Mesosphere as a software engineer and have been with the company ever since. Fast forward to 2019, the company rebranded as D2iQ to better align with the changing market, increased popularity of Kubernetes and customer needs. I was honored to continue this momentum with the company as CTO starting October 2020. I’m so proud to be a part of building D2iQ into what it is today and am thankful to have made a career out of something that started as a childhood passion for video games!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Early in my career, I had a job as a kernel developer and was working on a complicated code. I made a one-line change and submitted the final code without testing it. I thought because it was such a small change that I didn’t need to spend time testing the code. It actually led to a major issue. From that point forward I learned to never submit a code without testing first. This taught me that no change is ever simple and that testing is vital in everything we do. I have been a champion of test-driven development ever since.

Overall, while my error felt like a career-low at the time, it is what gave me my passion for adequate testing at each stage of product development like unit, integration and functional testing. I have also come to appreciate the value of test coverage in ensuring high quality products.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Each one of us possess a mix of qualities. However, the qualities that shine over a long run depends on what we focus on and improve, while others we ignore and pass. Then there are important lessons to be learnt along the way as well. A mentor enables you to look within yourself and do a self assessment. While I have been fortunate to have met many great people, both on the professional and personal front, that have helped and guided me along the way, my mentor from my first job has had the most impact on me.

He was a fantastic coworker who saw the value of teaching me the lessons that came from mistakes I made along the way. He gave me the opportunity to realize my strengths and weaknesses in a professional setting. He helped me understand the skills that I needed to acquire. This has proved invaluable throughout my career. This positive relationship also gave me the foundation to be an effective mentor to others. I attribute so much of my success to the early lessons I learned from this mentorship and know I would not be where I am today without him.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation can mean drastically different things to different companies, so it’s hard to put one singular definition on it. To put it generally, digital transformation is a series of changes within an organization to its culture, people, processes and technology in order to bring business agility and meet customers demands.

Digital transformation begins by measuring business efficiencies and determining where a company needs to grow in order to meet current and future growth. While these metrics will be different for every company, they are ultimately what determines if a company is moving forward or backward in its transformation. Once these metrics are in place, companies are able to determine which part of their business to begin transforming first — i.e., adopting new technologies, adapting current digital processes, etc.

Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) is a great example of how even the most established IT companies are transforming their day to day operations to provide business agility. To state it briefly, product development, integration, validation and deployment are the different stages of a software development lifecycle. Each of these stages, if executed manually, could slow down the overall software delivery. CI/CD enables teams to automate this entire flow and improve overall productivity. However, such a transformation can only be possible by transforming the culture, the mindset of the people involved, the processes and adopting the right set of tooling.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Almost all companies. People often misunderstand digital transformation and think that it is only necessary for companies that are using antiquated technologies but this is not the case. Every organization has some level of inefficiencies that can be improved by digital transformation. The perception of tech-savvy companies is often that they have “completed” digital transformation and are leaders in this space. However, even the most technologically advanced companies want to increase business agility and provide more value to their customers. Digital transformation enables businesses to achieve agility to hit the market, improve product quality, reduce operating costs and create a healthy work environment. By undergoing digital transformation, any company can boost its customer experience by improving its digital offerings.

That said, companies that are not as tech-savvy also have a huge opportunity by undergoing digital transformation. If a company is still using manual processes for activities such as record-keeping and inventory, it’s easy to see how this can be improved by making these processes digital. No matter where a company is on its digital transformation journey, there is always room to become more efficient and agile.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

One of D2iQ’s core values is to meet our customers wherever they are on their cloud native journey and provide expertise to ensure a smooth Day 2 operational experience. D2iQ’s mission is to provide our customers with an infrastructure of agile deployment and development.

We see the full spectrum of digital transformation amongst our customers. Many of our customers are running on legacy platforms and are just starting to think about how to go about adopting digital transformation. We work with these customers on rearchitecting their current systems in order to adopt Kubernetes platforms and bring them into production.

On the other side, we have plenty of customers who have fully implemented Kubernetes deployments but need to adjust processes such as auto-updating and their overall cloud native experience. We help these customers by guiding them through these processes, providing them with trainings and then laying out a comprehensive plan to optimize their Kubernetes workloads.

Internally at D2iQ, we strive to put ourselves in our customers’ shoes and determine what features and functionality they need. Our customers are always looking to bring down operational costs and improve efficiency in onboarding their applications onto our platforms. As with anything else in digital transformation, it’s not just about the adoption of tooling, it’s also about the adoption of a digital transformation mindset. By working with each customer individually, we help address these issues as a trusted partner no matter where the customer is on their journey to digital transformation and Day 2 success.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Most challenges in digital transformation come as a result of the need to change. If a company has an established business with solid revenue streams, most people will be hesitant to disturb that. This can lead to a lack of leadership support and hesitancy from employees, worried about the change in culture and processes.

In order for a company to adapt its current architecture towards one that is more geared towards digital transformation, it’s important to consider how the company has been building its product and how the product has been operating. In order to know where to start, a company needs to first consider what it is lacking. It then needs to identify the right metric to quantify end-to-end improvement. To see success over time, a company needs to set realistic goals to know how far they have come.

Many of our customers create goals around cost optimization, one of the biggest ROIs from digital transformation. Another common metric is looking at how frequently new features are added to their application. By setting clear goals with our customers, we are able to improve customer satisfaction and measure against what is most important to each customer and project.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Improving the customer experience — Companies can use digital transformation to provide bug fixes for customers quickly. Companies are also better able to provide more updates and new features, which increases business agility. Improving employee experiences — By increasing agility, digital transformation can move slow, mundane workplaces into exciting, fast-paced workplaces. This makes employees more motivated to do their job and leads to increased internal efficiency. Expanding the scope of a business — Digital transformation allows companies to explore domains they can venture into and can provide data on the success of these programs. For example, apps such as Uber are able to expand from ridesharing alone into food delivery while utilizing the systems and domains it already has in place in new ways. The app is then simultaneously able to see real-time updates on customer reactions. Improving overall business efficiency across departments — By adopting digital transformation in product development, or even business departments such as HR and legal that may not interact with product development, will benefit from increased efficiency on the product side because all of these departments hinge on the success of the company’s product. Increased productivity and profitability — Productivity and profitability feed off of each other. If a company is productive, it is able to be more profitable, and is able to invest even more into its employees and productivity. An easy example of this is note-taking. Taking handwritten notes is not just time-consuming but can be easy to lose and hard to share within an organization. The simple act of switching to online note-taking solves both of these problems. The ability to take notes quickly and save them in a shared folder for easy access can then easily increase business results.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

The best way for a company to create a culture of innovation is by being champions of change. Change is often uncomfortable. However, in order to promote innovation, companies need to be open to embrace discomfort and accept the potential risk associated with it. This culture would motivate each and every member of the workforce to spot inefficiencies, both in the product and processes and devise ways of improvement. This would not only result in a culture of innovation, but in the long run would benefit the business in various ways.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote I always come back to in my life is that “It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react that matters.” Personally, this makes me feel empowered and reminds me that I have control over the picture that I paint for my life. Life is not always easy, but it is important to remind yourself that you are in control of how you react to what life throws at you.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can follow D2iQ on Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit our website, here.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!