Juan Marin of IBR Realty: “Overestimate your budget!”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juan Marin.

Juan Marin is a Husband, Business Maven, and a hungry entrepreneur. Currently residing in Orlando and providing guidance on Real Estate Investment opportunities in the growing and exciting South East.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Real estate has followed me all my life but for some reason I ran way from it. We originally moved to United States back in 2020. Early on my Father Mario Marin began in Real estate and exceled. A few years later my older brother John Marin founded our current firm IBR Group and IBR Realty. I was still hesitant and left to Colombia to work in the digital marketing world and eventually help start up a licensed cannabis producer in Colombia called Cofra Labs. It wasn’t till I arrived back in America that I found myself using my license I obtained when I was 19 years old. Thanks to my current broker and business partner Rafael Ferreira that I began understanding Real Estate and the game behind it. The rest is history.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I don’t know how amusing it really was but it really thought me a lesson on something so simple, but It needs to be done on every single transaction.

It was closing day and we were closing on a great deal in one of the best neighborhoods in Orlando. However, one hour before signing a massive income tax lien came up under the seller’s name. That is not the worst part, 3 weeks prior to the closing date this issue arises, and it was quickly dismissed by the realtor over the phone and I of course never followed up with an email confirming that in writing.

The lesson: Get EVERYTHING in writing!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am not sure if this is a life quote but I love it : “ The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why”.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My partner Rafael and I are working on two projects that really excite us.

The First one being we are switching to the development side. Were working on developing 7 lots located in Summerfield, FL and seconding being we are going to be rolling out a service for builders. With our strategies it will reduce the builder’s holding cost by 30%. Reducing cost for the builder and hopefully that translates to lower cost to the end consumer.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are an independent boutique agency, and it allows us to be nimble and flexible. Not only do we excel in guiding our investors on projects of their own, but we also tackle project on our end. That is the reason why we like to provide our agents with full knowledge on Real Estate investing. It’s important to us that our agents have the ability to control their wealth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a lot of special people in my life that enabled me to be where I am at. However, my parents are 100% responsible where I am at and the man I am today,

My parents always believed in my goals and vision. They were always by my side and made huge sacrifices to ensure our success. I love them and forever will be grateful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Leading my example. Leaders need to show their team that they are in the trenches with them. This allows your team to make sacrifices for the cause. You need people to buy into your vision for you to grow. Empathy. A lot of people mistake this with sympathy. Not only will understand people better but your team will feel that you care more. Again, they will buy in more to your ideas. Most importantly, never giving up and believing in your gut feeling. I group these together because for me they go hand in hand. To truly be successful you need to follow your gut feeling but you also need to understand you can never give up while pursuing your idea or goals.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Real estate is a great vehicle for your life. Real Estate at the end of the day is a people’s business. That allows you to constantly meet new people, business partner, or even great friends. Allowing you to expand and grow even outside of Real Estate if you want. When we first started as Agents my brother would always tell me that our goal was not to be agents for our whole life, but this would allow us to expand, so we did, into the investment side. Real Estate is always evolving. It forces you to be innovative and always thinking three steps ahead if you want to stay competitive. There are so many different forms of Real Estate. Each have different cycles. If you were able to understand the market back in 2008. You would of most likely would have been liquid and purchased when the market took a hit. Understanding and always trying to make the best deal possible is exciting.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

I do not have any problem with Wholesalers. I believe if they bring a good product to the market even better. However, I have seen shady wholesalers take advantage of homeowners by confusing them and making them think they are the best option. I believe educating wholesalers and homeowners will really help the situation. For example, we like to provide the homeowner with three options: 1) We can list your house as-is for x amount. 2) We can assist you to fix it up and sell for x amount. 3) We can buy your home cash for x amount. That allows the homeowner to make the best decision for them. Investors who do a terrible job due to their incompetence during the due diligence period. We always teach our team to try and focus on the flips that require a cosmetic fix. However, some investors get too excited and overlook structural or problem with the pipes. Once they discover its too late and their budget does not allow them to fix those true problems. So, what do they do? A quick patch work that will affect the incoming homeowner. Wholesalers who present opportunities to investor with numbers that are completely not true, Forcing the investor into a massive problem once they tackle the project.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

We like to give our team the same knowledge and tools that we have access too. Once your team knows you care about them, there productivity goes up. Richard Branson once said “Train people well enough so they can leave, treat well enough so they don’t want to”

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Make sure you run good comparables! I see a lot of investors forcing deals and overpaying for properties. Make sure the comparables you’re using are within a 15% range of the Square feet of your home and have at least the same number of full bathrooms. You want to make sure you’re actually picking a good wedge deal that will allow you to force appreciation with your renovations. Remember you make your money on the purchase! Renovate only what will make you money or will have the house in working condition! A lot of investors will begin renovating with their hearts and not their brains. When flipping you want to concentrate on having the house in working condition (if needed) and renovating things that will make you money like the kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring without overdoing! Looking at good comparable in your neighborhood will allow you to understand what that area commands in upgrades. Overestimate your budget! Nothing is worse than running out of money or having to go back to your investor when the finish line is so close! It makes you look very unprofessional and could affect your relationship going forward. Always add 20% to your original budget! Creating relationships within the contractor industry will assist you in this as you will get better quotes and maybe even have one as a business partner in the deal, so they have skin in the game! Analyze more deals than anyone else! I believe to be ahead of your competition you need to simply look at more deals and houses on the market than anyone else. This will allow you to start understanding what true deals in the area are. It will also help you understand which areas you prefer. For example, we prefer to stick with houses in good school zones. we know the demand will always be there because of the school but if something were to happen, we can keep it and rent it. It will also appreciate over time. Sign up for auto-emails on Realtor.com or Redin! This ties back to #4 but I do not see enough people talking about this. We like to set saved searches on these websites, and we set the triggers to be specific words in the description. Examples of these words would be rehab, the owner will carry, seller finance, fixer, handyman, TLC. Once a house hits the market and the description has any of those words in it then you will get an email of that property once it hits the market! That way you’re always one of the first to see it. Speed always matters!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The most common mistake people do is go into a project and begin gutting the entire house and moving walls. When they could simply just paint the cabinets or just paint the walls. Some investors even believe they can do the project themselves and end up doing a terrible job. Those errors will affect negatively the final price. If they would of paid more upfront they wouldn’t of sacrificed so much in the backend. They don’t plan ahead of time. I’ve had investors not being work on their project until after a month and half! Don’t forget depending on the financing you took on your holding cost can be about $100 a day.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

The first thing I preach is sticking to cosmetic flips as much as possible. Dealing with structural or piping problems can be a headache and more problems can be discovered as you go. During your inspection period you need to make sure to inspect as much as possible to avoid these problems. Remember you make your money on the purchase of the home.

Simple mistakes can also be avoided by PLANNING! As soon as you come to an agreement with a homeowner you should be in the house with your contractors planning everything out. During that period, you should also start working on a document stating the following:

Colors

Schemes

Themes

Hardware

Towel bars

Paint

Flowers

EVERYTHING!

I even go as far as establishing timeline when everything will occur that way as soon as we close our crew and contractors know exactly how everything will be going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Might be a little controversial but I would inspire a movement that would entice Americans to look closely into the Federal Reserve and how it affects their life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Insta: Jmarin42 and YouTube: Juan on Juan Real Estate

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.