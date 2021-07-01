Heather Unger of Acme Florida: “Create your own deals”

Put together a Rockstar team. Have a top-notch agent that knows the areas that can help you craft that buyer profile, designer who can help you with color selection and finishes that match that buyer profile and lastly a great contractor to put it all together.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Unger.

Heather Unger has masterfully guided thousands of Orlando buyers and sellers through their largest investments since 2004. With expertise infixer-uppers, luxury estates, custom developments, and everything in between, Heather helps people get the edge in Orlando’s competitive market. Her long-range market insight, contractor background, and industry connections make her an ideal partner to sellers, developers, and investors. She understands the industry from every angle and provides refined service with a down-to-earth approach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My father was in the construction industry and built my childhood home, I spent most of my childhood on construction sites. I eventually obtained my GC license in my early 20s and we started a small residential single family home development. While construction was in my blood it wasn’t my passion which drew me to real estate. I enjoyed the challenge and excitement that I got to share with my clients in finding their next dream home or investment opportunity. It gives me an outlet to help guide others on how to take a rough looking property and turn it into something amazing. Every so often I pick up my own investments to flip. 17 years later I’m still here and loving every minute of this changing industry.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I could write a book over my career.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

The old adage fake it until you make it always sticks out. However while I never agreed with faking it, it did teach me that being confident in yourself and your knowledge will lead you to great success. Early on in my career I was able to land some of my largest transactions and clients by simply being confident. Also “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day” is completely true.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Recently I decided to merge my brokerage (LemonTree Realty) with an LA boutique brokerage ACME Real Estate. The merger occurred on 4/15 and with it we are able to bring a new product that we have coined Transformansion. Transformansion allows our buyers and sellers to partner with in-demand LA designers who create fit and finish packages that can’t be found anywhere else, which adds immense value to any home. Along with our partnership with Knock we are able to help home sellers update their homes with no money out of pocket. This will be great for both our investor clients and traditional sellers. We will help them outsell the competition.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are edgy, forward thinking, down-to-earth, straightforward and always up for the challenge. I recently had a luxury new construction home on the surface it checked almost all the bells and whistles that one would expect, in a market with little to no inventory yet it sat for 6 months. I had a come to Jesus meeting with my client that we needed to be able to spark life into the home. I had over 35 showings in 6 weeks and just couldn’t get the buyers over the hump. I did my research and found the perfect staging company in Miami who was willing to fully stage the home. We did a whole new photo and video campaign and within 1 day of the staging and photos we had 3 new showings and 2 offers. We never reduced the price just thought about the product differently and what we needed to do to shift the markets perspective of it. Our company is able to draw on our diverse background to find the perfect solution for any situation or home.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve never had a coach or a mentor, however I valued what other agents were doing in the industry. I took notes and tried to recreate those skills in my business. I often times would reach out to random agents through social media for mastermind sessions. I also learned you have to keep up to date on market trends and let that fuel your business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Flexibility, Determination, Courage. Sometimes you have to step outside your comfort zone and do the things that scare you, that make you feel uncomfortable to grow.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I love the challenge of a deal. Regardless of what side of the transaction you are on you have a client that you are working for, you have an agent that is working for their client and all the other parties to the transaction. Each person with their own personality and needs. Not to mention you are dealing with someone’s largest transaction. I enjoy being able to skillfully maneuver the transaction, keeping all parties happy and at the end of the day helping someone on their next journey of life.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Our own board concerns me. I feel that they have sold us out on many levels. I feel they have become a money grab, instead of elevating the association and it’s members. The lack of education and mentorship in our industry is a huge disservice to the general public as a whole and leads to many grievance filings and lawsuits. Most of which I feel could be avoiding by treating Real Estate as a true profession and not as a side gig.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Cultivate a team of agents that want to collaborate with one another. When agents see one another as family they want each member to succeed and grow. Be a leader that guides your agents to find their passion and why, that will in turn make happier customer centric agents.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Create your own deals,know your numbers, create a Rockstar team, there’s no room for emotion and go against the grain.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Not taking into consideration the end user. When you buy a property to you need to know who your end buyer is. What finishes, layout or amenities are they anticipating and looking for? What can that buyer afford? Once you have a buyer profile you can maximize the repairs needed and easily increase your ROI.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Put together a Rockstar team. Have a top-notch agent that knows the areas that can help you craft that buyer profile, designer who can help you with color selection and finishes that match that buyer profile and lastly a great contractor to put it all together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really feel our industry needs an overhaul. We do a disservice to new agents getting into the business and in the end it gives Realtors a bad name. I feel that all new agents should have to be under a mentorship program with a seasoned agent that has had a certain number of transactions in their career. The new agent must complete X many hours and transactions with the direct supervision of the mentor before being able to sell. Brokers should have to completed X many transactions before they can be brokers. There is not enough education in our industry, yet we help facilitate one of the largest financial transactions of someone’s life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me at @heather_acme or our brokerage @acmeflorida.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.