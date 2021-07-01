Teresha Aird of Offices.net: “Be open to change”

Be open to change. If there’s one thing that I know about the Real Estate industry it’s that the market is constantly changing to meet tenant expectations and outside influences. Remaining agile in the face of these changes is key to remaining successful and relevant moving forward. The office space rental market has evolved dramatically over the years, with norms shifting from traditional cubicle-styled offices to open-plan collaborative workspaces. Being open to these shifting norms was vital to the continued success of Offices.net during this period of evolution.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Teresha Aird.

Teresha is the Chief Marketing Officer at Offices.net, an online service that helps people find flexible, on-demand workspace in all 50 states. As a veteran of the commercial property industry with over 15 years of experience marketing office spaces online, Teresha has a deep knowledge of the trends that inform the past, present, and future of the market. She is also passionate about anything and everything related to digital marketing, with a specific interest in search engine optimization.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My background is in online marketing, specifically search engine optimization (pre-Google if you can believe that!). I got into the real estate arena when a commercial real estate firm that was getting a lot of traffic from a meta search engine we owned approached us asking if we wanted to partner with them. It’s perhaps not a typical story but not much about my career has been typical!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I don’t know if it’s the most amusing thing that’s happened in my career, but before we started our own company I went for a job interview at a relatively new tech startup. I had been aggressively pursuing a position with them and had been in regular contact with the CEO but apparently hadn’t done my homework quite well enough. I secured an interview and when I got there I found myself facing 5 young men — and I do mean young. I was about 29 at the time and they all looked about 18 (some of them actually were 18). Nevertheless, the interview went well, I got the job and it turned out to be the catalyst for bigger and better things. I introduced the guys to my husband and after a year I left to join the new company my husband had just started in partnership with that same tech startup. So I guess I didn’t really leave, I just pivoted. What I’ve always taken from it is don’t judge a book by its cover, I had other offers with more established companies, but I’m glad I took that job. They were a great group of guys and we had a long and successful business relationship even after I’d “left”.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are currently looking at expanding our range of industrial coworking spaces to meet the demand of e-commerce businesses looking for affordable offices that double as distribution and storage facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a number of new businesses selling goods online and increased demand for hybrid workspaces that allow these businesses to store inventory on-site before delivering it to nearby areas. Whilst traditional office spaces may be struggling in the face of the pandemic, the opposite has been seen in the industrial environment. We’re excited to service this increase in demand by bolstering our stock of flexible industrial spaces and lowering the barrier to entry for new businesses.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an extremely tight-knit team that works together across all elements of the business, allowing us to work in tandem to solve problems as they arise and ensure that our users are receiving the best possible service. As a diverse and multidisciplinary team, we are able to look at problems from a variety of angles and come up with new and innovative solutions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This might sound corny but I honestly have to say it’s my husband. We have worked together for nearly 20 years, creating startups and running a variety of projects, and he’s always been supportive and professional. The fact that he’s not a “typical” guy definitely helps. He’s always been there to help with the kids, the cleaning, etc… He’s been completely on board with hiring capable women and making sure we value them enough to enable them to have flexibility when family life requires it.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I don’t really see it as being any different from other industries. The imbalance is caused, in my opinion, more by the systemic societal, educational and financial inequalities that most women face. While low to mid-range positions in real estate can help women balance family and work by giving them the opportunity to work part time or flexibly, the very nature of part time work makes it difficult to advance to the next level even after the kids are grown.

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Effective support systems in the form of affordable early childhood education, paid paternity leave and an acknowledgement by everyone that fathers have just as much responsibility for childcare as mothers would go a long way towards enabling women to flourish in their careers.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Aside from the blatant misogyny and the unconscious gender bias that almost everyone has to some degree (including me), the biggest challenge I’ve faced is not being able to call on my husband to help because the company he worked for wouldn’t have even considered allowing him to leave early to take our son to the doctor or watch the school play. Because men are usually paid more than women, these old fashioned attitudes towards gender roles meant that I already earned less so when one of us had to cut back on hours for the sake the family the practical reality is that it had to be me. My story has a happy ending because we started our own company and I now have the flexibility to come and go as needed (as well as work most weekends and evenings but at least that’s from home). Most women won’t have that opportunity and therefore find themselves hamstrung by a system that still runs according to antiquated notions of who’s supposed to do what.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

The changing face of the office. The pandemic illustrated the rapid pace at which the market can suddenly shift, with businesses changing their priorities in the face of world events. We are now seeing businesses look to reduce their office footprints and repurpose space in order to accommodate for hybrid workforces, with the office changing from a place strictly reserved for work to a place that serves as a meeting place, social hub, and event space for all employees. I am definitely excited to see what other major changes occur over the coming years! Increased demand for workspace with warehousing. As previously mentioned, the rise of e-commerce and demand for workspace that doubles as a storage and distribution facility is an exciting development that looks to shake up the industry. It will be interesting to see how providers respond to this trend and the types of spaces that are created or repurposed to meet demand. Continued technological integration. Office providers across the globe are collecting detailed data on how occupants utilize their workspaces and how the buildings themselves operate. It will be exciting to see how this data is used to inform future technological advances that will serve to make office spaces more energy efficient, attuned to occupant needs, and automated.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

A lack of sustainability. Whilst some workspaces are making extremely commendable strides towards a more sustainable future, I believe that issues of environmental sustainability should be at the forefront for everyone in the industry. Ensuring that all new workspaces are built with sustainable practices in mind is absolutely essential to a long-term effort to reduce waste and create a better future. Adjusting to the post-pandemic world. I think it’s safe to say that the pandemic dramatically shifted perceptions of the ‘normal’ office space. With wide-scale remote working being proven as a viable way of conducting businesses, I am concerned at the potential loss of personal connectivity that may come from a permanent swap to hybrid or remote work schedules. I think a lot of providers may struggle to make their offerings appealing in the post-pandemic world. I would suggest that these providers focus on highlighting the benefits of physical interaction and the importance of maintaining an office space for culture and connectivity. Vacancy rates. As vacancy rates remain high due to the events of the past 12 months, it is vital for tenants and landlords to come together in order to fill spaces that are currently sitting empty. I would suggest that landlords continue to look for ways to repurpose spaces that are currently undesirable and be more receptive to the idea of flexible lease terms to accommodate for the current market uncertainty.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

The main piece of advice that I would give to other leaders is to take your time and invest in your employees. Learning the strengths and weaknesses of each employee and placing them in opportunities to succeed by capitalizing on their strengths will benefit the team in the long-run and build confidence moving forward.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Be open to change. If there’s one thing that I know about the Real Estate industry it’s that the market is constantly changing to meet tenant expectations and outside influences. Remaining agile in the face of these changes is key to remaining successful and relevant moving forward. The office space rental market has evolved dramatically over the years, with norms shifting from traditional cubicle-styled offices to open-plan collaborative workspaces. Being open to these shifting norms was vital to the continued success of Offices.net during this period of evolution. Keep your finger on the pulse. I dedicate a part of my early morning routine to checking on the latest news and discussions surrounding the market. Companies such as PwC and Deloitte produce detailed outlooks on the commercial real estate industry, collecting data and trends to provide a clear perspective on the current market and predictions for the future. I also utilize tools such as SEMrush to find keywords with high search volumes, a handy way of identifying emerging trends in the industry. Ask for help from unlikely sources. Our tight-knit team works together to solve problems, approaching them from a variety of perspective in order to develop the best solution. For example, content writers who are tasked with writing online listings often consult members of our web development team to get a different perceptive. It’s easy for professional writers to have trouble seeing the forest for the trees, getting stuck writing overcomplicated descriptions that can confuse potential tenants. I encourage collaboration like this in the office and think it’s an essential element of our success. Always learn new skills. I believe that personal development is a major component of success in any industry. Taking time to step outside of your comfort zone and learn skills that can be translated into your daily work life is something that I highly recommend. I have personally taken an interest in learning basic skills related to the jobs undertaken by other employees at Offices.net, from web development to customer service. Stand out online. As an online service that operates in a highly competitive market, Offices.net needs to stand out from its competitors in order to succeed. I would advise other businesses to focus on creating a trustworthy online identity that is supported by a secure, easy-to-use, fast loading, and feature rich website. Google has identified Core Web Vitals (the overall functionality of a website) as a key factor that is taken into account when ranking websites on their search engine. Real Estate businesses looking to be found online should take stock of their current online performance and optimize their website as much as possible to ensure that they’re visible to potential clients.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage people to give effectively. I’ve always donated to charities but recently have started to treat charitable giving as if it’s a business investment rather than an emotional or impulse purchase. This came about when my son got involved with the Effective Altruism movement/philosophy. It was like a lightbulb moment for me and completely changed the way I engaged with charities.

