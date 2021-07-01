Sheri Koones: “The trend seems to be towards smaller homes for several reasons”

Happily, the home construction business has been booming of late. Many people have moved out of the city due to the pandemic and are working at home; they also want to be in a place where they could enjoy more outdoor space. Some are moving to their vacation homes and others are buying or building new homes. The trend seems to be towards smaller homes for several reasons. Millenials have graduated from college with massive student loans and as a results are getting married later and having fewer children. They don’t need the large homes that families in the past have sought.

As a part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheri Koones.

Sheri Koones is an author, a journalist and speaker, who writes about the most energy efficient and sustainable ways of building homes. Her most recent book — Downsize: Living Large In a Small House, profiles 33 exceptional houses that show how small can be comfortable, practical, energy efficient — and beautiful. In the past she’s written extensively about prefabricated construction with her Prefabulous series. Sheri has another book coming out in March 2022 with Gibbs-Smith, demonstrating the best building options for people who want to live smaller, energy efficiently, in homes that require less maintenance and in a healthy environment. She has been the recipient of the prestigious Robert Bruss Real Estate Book Award from NAREE.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I graduated with a Master’s degree in speech pathology and at that time there were no available jobs in the field. After working at some temporary jobs that didn’t last, I went back to working in the fashion business where I had worked while attending graduate school at night. After several years, I became a vice president of a public fashion company and had several very successful and enjoyable years in that industry. I took a sabbatical to build my family’s home in CT. With no experience in construction, I spent hours doing research in order to find the information I needed to construct my new house. When it was completed, I decided to write a book about what I had learned to help others avoid some of the pitfalls I encountered while building my home. My children were young, so I enjoyed the writing process working at home and was delighted when a publisher agreed to publish that first book. I never intended to continue writing until I got a call from another publisher offering me a two-book deal. This was an ideal vocation for me since I was able to work at home and be there for all of my children’s activities. At that point I knew that I would never go back to working in the city and being away as many hours as I had been for so many years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the great joys I have experienced during my writing years has been the support I received from Robert Redford, one of the most important environmentalists in this country. He has selflessly worked to fight global warming and preserve the lands. He graciously agreed to write the forewords for several of my books, which inspired me to closely look at efficiency and always seek and share the best and most eco-friendly methods.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Just having my first book published felt like “success” for me, because I had always coveted books and had great respect for good writing. I have learned so much from the architects, builders and homeowners that I have interviewed over the years, both in this country and internationally. Profiling houses built by students for the Solar Decathlon, run by the US Department of Energy has also been a great learning experience for me. This past year I had the honor of being a juror at one of these events. This has been a path of learning and growing as the world has evolved.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I decided to write a book to help other homeowners avoid some of the construction pitfalls, I contacted the parent of one of my child’s friends. He was Robert Louis Stevenson III who had written several books; I thought he might ghost write mine. He asked me to write a proposal and a chapter for him to look at. When he got back to me, he said I could write this book myself and gave me the nudge and confidence to move ahead. I am eternally grateful to him

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I have been extremely inspired by all of the people I’ve had the opportunity to talk with and interact with in this industry. As I moved along over my years of writing I met so many professionals, all of whom I learned from. I came to understand how much better houses could be built. A good deal of my writing has been about prefab construction, which is an incredibly efficient, time saving, ecologically friendly way to build. In reaching best practices, I had the opportunity to visit prefab factories and meet many professionals in the field. I found there were so many ways of saving energy, saving resources and creating a healthier home environment. My latest books have demonstrated how living in a smaller house can be extremely comfortable if it is well designed. I hope my books have helped homeowners to consider better and more eco-friendly ways of building their homes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can do anything you set your mind to.” Benjamin Franklin

I was not a very good student in high school and my high school guidance counselor advised me to skip college and get a job. I was convinced I could get an education and do whatever I set my mind to do. My motto became — Yes, I can! I began my college career at a very mediocre college but ended up getting my master’s degree from Columbia University. I have gone on to have a successful business career and then what I consider a very inspiring career as a writer. Initially people were surprised that a woman could write about construction, but I forged ahead anyway and have loved every moment of my writing career. People’s paths are not always clear cut, but they need to know that with hard work and perseverance, they can do almost anything.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

Happily, the home construction business has been booming of late. Many people have moved out of the city due to the pandemic and are working at home; they also want to be in a place where they could enjoy more outdoor space. Some are moving to their vacation homes and others are buying or building new homes. The trend seems to be towards smaller homes for several reasons. Millenials have graduated from college with massive student loans and as a result are getting married later and having fewer children. They don’t need the large homes that families in the past have sought. Many of this generation also grew up more environmentally conscious with water filling stations and ecology classes in school. They are more interested in building smaller more energy efficient houses. The millenials are also more athletically oriented than some past generations, with more interest in biking and skiing, for example, than performing home maintenance tasks. The large population of boomers are also downsizing to smaller houses and, like the millenials, are looking for more efficient homes requiring less maintenance. Prefab construction has gained in popularity. The short construction time, efficiency and cost savings have made them more sought after.

Can you share with us a few of the methods that are being used to make homes more sustainable and more water and energy efficient?

Architects and builders are more conscious of building a better house “envelope.” They are designing and building with better and more efficient insulation, foundations, roof systems, and windows. They are employing blower door tests to make sure there are no leaks where air infiltration can occur. ENERGY STAR rated appliances are being used and more efficient HVAC systems. Many houses are being built with materials that are long lasting and made from recycled materials — such as metal roofs and siding. Solar panels are being incorporated into many more homes as the prices of the panels have come done and energy costs go up.

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

It seems like everything in the home is becoming “smart” — making life a bit easier for its inhabitants. Thermostats can “learn” heating and cooling patterns and automatically alter the heating and cooling. Faucets can be programed to fill just the right amount of water into a pot and locks can be programmed to let some people in with special codes and keep others out. Significantly, there are programs that can now measure how much energy is being used in the home and how much is produced by solar panels. All of these systems are designed to make life simpler and more efficient.

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

I really believe in the construction of houses that are built off-the-grid-ready. Solar panels are great when they are added to a house which is already highly efficient. Back up batteries give the homeowner the opportunity to use their excess energy when it is needed. Many people are adding electric charging stations in the home for the use of their current electric car and in preparation for a future electric car — which are becoming increasingly popular. As a country (and a world) we can vastly cut back on fossil fuel and slow the progression of global warming.

Can you talk about innovations that are being made to make homes more pet friendly?

I don’t have a pet so I’m not as in tune with pet innovations as some others However, I have seen several different types of pet doors that can be built into the house so the animals can come and go to an outdoor space.

How about actual construction materials? Are there new trends in certain materials to address changes in the climate, fires, floods, and hurricanes?

Manufacturers are working to meet the needs of homeowners in fire, flood and hurricane areas. One area where manufacturers have made great progress is in glazing. There are lots of window options that are rated for high winds and hurricane conditions as well as those that are fire-rated. More concrete is being used in these areas as well as metal frames, which are stronger and slower to melt.

For someone looking to invest in the real estate industry, are there exciting growth opportunities that you think people should look at more carefully?

Although home construction is a booming business right now, there is a vast shortage of affordable, efficient housing. That would be an important area for investors to look into.

Let’s talk a bit about housing availability and affordable housing. Homelessness has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities, such as Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Can you explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The homeless issue has been exasperated by the pandemic whereby people who were just hanging on, have been terribly impacted. In addition, housing costs appear to have gone up faster than the average salary has. There is a huge need for more affordable housing and government subsidies for those who are working and not making enough to afford housing. In some areas, they are building tiny house villages, which could work for the short term, until people are able to afford a more permanent home.

Is there anything that home builders can do to further help address these problems?

This is not an easy problem for home builders to address with the rising costs of materials and the strong demand for new houses. One of the only ways that can bring homeowners costs down is to build smaller houses that are very energy efficient so their carrying costs will be less. One possible solution is for local government to provide free small lots to homeowners and builders free of charge if they will build an efficient, affordable house on the land. This was tried in Newark, NJ, in 2019 with moderate success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of the areas that I would like to see developed is cottage communities. These are planned communities with houses built fairly close to each other, with some, having indoor and/or outdoor gathering places. These homes are usually built with porches so people in the community can interact. Particularly with this pandemic, many people feel isolated. Living in such a community creates attachments and aid for the residents, when it is needed. When I speak to groups of people and talk about cottage communities, there is great interest. I think there is a great need for people today to connect with others and cottage communities can be one answer.

How can our readers follow you online?

People can check my website at www.sherikoones.com. They can also read my articles about home construction and new products on the internet.