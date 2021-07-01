Seth Rouch: “Run Your Numbers Correctly”

Run Your Numbers Correctly — You make your money when you buy. If you buy a property without knowing what it’s worth when it’s time to sell it, then you’ve bought yourself an unknowable problem. Maybe you’ll get lucky, but likely not.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Seth Rouch.

Seth Rouch, Owner of SethBuysHouses, has been investing for over 10 years with a range of experience including fixing and flipping, buying rentals and multi-family properties and has been able to grow his business while having spent a majority of that time as a full time middle school music teacher. He has a passion for people and sees Real Estate as a great way to connect with people and help people find financial freedom through Real Estate investing. He loves being a father, husband, and enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie, and their two children exploring and learning about life’s endless possibilities for adventure.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I began an interest in Real Estate investing in 2010 when my wife, Stephanie, and I had been married about a year and started looking for our first house. As a teacher, there was a program at the time through HUD that allowed teachers to be entered first in a lottery for poor condition houses in rougher areas in the county in which you taught, but the big bonus was that house was often cheaper and after 3 years, the mortgage would be cut in half. My wife’s brother, Danny, had just quit his job and became a real estate agent and so he helped up start looking for houses. After a number of failed attempts and expensive inspections, we were losing interest. Then the house came up. It wasn’t through HUD and was just your average MLS (Multiple Listing Service) house, but it was a duplex. Danny suggested we take a look at it and pointed out that, though the mortgage wouldn’t be paid off as quickly, someone else would be paying half of the mortgage over a longer time period. Needless to say, it was a flip that an investor had done and bought it. Danny was right! The first few months I couldn’t believe that someone was paying me to live in my house. This is where the lightbulb came on. We also quickly realized that the flipper had done things very quickly, and not so well. There were issues upon issues, and we spent all of our savings, about 10,000 dollars at the time, fixing things that weren’t done correctly the first time. This is what inspired me to start flipping things and doing it correctly the first time. During that time, I also needed a steady income and had gone back to grad school to become a music teacher. I continued to flip on the side. The first one we tried did not go well and we had to refinance and keep it as a rental. However, the very next flip I made my entire annual teacher’s salary in flipping a house in about 8 weeks! This was to see a W-2 income in order for me to get loans. So, I continued to do both teaching and flipping.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Along the journey there have been many things from the “bad” such as an unexpected, and very expensive 35,000 dollars sewer line break that caused a sink hole in the street or having contractors just disappear from a job with their paycheck, to the “good” of seeing every flip turn into an incredible home for someone who is super excited to live there and a house I myself would be proud to live in with my own family. During a recent house visit I met with the seller who said he was needing to sell, but this seemed odd because the seller had just bought the house two years prior and the pictures online looked great. I went to the property to take a look and almost couldn’t believe what I was looking at. This house, that had been in great condition from the pictures online, but it had holes in almost every wall, smashed glass and broken doors, carpet with piles of cat excrement, random items all over the floor and on the kitchen counter, a smashed in oven top and food that mice had gotten into spilling all on the pantry shelves and floor. For many people this would have been perhaps an unbelievable or even scary scene. The seller was super friendly, and kind. I made it clear that I wanted to help and that I am never there to judge someone for their house or situation. My goal is always to find a way to meet their needs and help them out as best I can. The takeaway or lesson is one that I’m going to turn two I suppose and use the old saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover”. First, many people believe flippers have the sole intent of making a quick buck off a bad situation, and second, buyers are often afraid or worried about a place being too much work or too scary to take on. You need to see the potential of a house, not what’s visible in the current state. I was able to: 1. Help that seller move to a new place with extra unexpected cash, 2. Turn it into a beautiful house that the buyers were excited to live in, and 3. Allow for myself to make a profit as well as donate some profits to charity.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is full of choices with consequences; good or bad. We all choose what we do with the consequences and in my case, I love this quote. “I either win or learn. “– Nelson Mandela

I love this mindset as it sets precedent that there is no losing. I’ll use the example of the 35,000 dollars sewer replacement, which also caused a sink hole in the street. Did I “win” on that one. No… a big fat NO. But I sure did learn back then that in the future I’ll be doing a more thorough sewer scope on every property I purchase to account for the potential cost of replacements if needed. Obviously, this is a large and expensive example that I use because it could have happened to anyone, but the learning comes even in the small things.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working with a homeowner who reached out because he and his wife recognized the potential in the house. They were wanting to sell but took the house off the market after a few weeks and multiple offers. The lot is half an acre and is zoned in a way which allows it to be split into potentially 3 lots. This add much more value to their property than just selling it as a house with a lot. They were looking for someone who was honest, wanted to help, and had the experience and capital, which led them to choosing to work with me. Though, yes I told them upfront that I would need to have some kind of profit, that my ultimate goal would be for them to be able to not only make a lot more off their property, but enough that they’ll also be able to move where they wanted to in the first place as well as keep the house as a rental to make additional, long lasting income.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Well, I hope I’ve made it pretty clear how I stand out, but SethBuysHouses is very different from your average home buyer and flipper. Most flippers or “we buy houses” companies will make a low ball offer or buy a house with the sole goal try to make the largest profit possible. I think this is what gives flippers and “we buy houses” companies like mine a bad name. They don’t have the seller’s interest in mind. When I complete a flip donate a portion to charity, and if it goes even better still than I expected, I’ve even sent money to the seller months later so they make the money and not just myself. I know of no other company or flipper who does that let alone both of those things while simultaneously flipping the house the correct way without cutting corners.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is so true that success does not come from ones’ self alone. True success is dependent on many people and being a person who is wanting, not just willing, to help others. I would have to credit my wife and realtor, Stephanie, first. She is always helping me process and grow and recognizes the potential I have. Her constant support allows me to have the freedom to reach goals and grow my intellectual self as well as the business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be relatable — People need to be able to connect with who you are and you must be genuine through that process. Recently I was talking with a seller who had already contact multiple people. He had recently had a friend pass away and the friend had given him this house, which he didn’t want to deal with. However, I was the ONLY person who even asked about how he was feeling and offered my condolences. This should never be the case. Being a human being will always feel better as well as give you the edge in business. Honesty — People know when you’re hiding something. It’s always best to be upfront. Recently a local Denver we buy houses company bought a house without inspecting it, and sold it to an investor. Come to find out, the house was a known meth house but that company didn’t disclose that information. Guess who got a letter from a lawyer. Always be as honest as possible, even if it may “cost” you something it’s always better for everyone involved. Long Term Determination — Having a job is easy. You do the work, you get paid. Being your own boss or someone else’s boss is not. You have to have the long term goals in mind and it takes a lot of focus and determination. I was talking with my father in law who works in insurance. He recently hire a new receptionist and was telling me how she was learning quick, but he needed her to be able to get to the point of also being a trainer. That’s longer term thinking. If she becomes a trainer, she will then also be more invested in the company and thus resulting in not only eliminating expensive employee turn over, but will create an employee who enjoys working there and can earn more pay, which is often a good goal you should have your employees want.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The financial freedom it offers — Real Estate is not a get rich quick scheme, however it does offer a pathway to wealth and with that, ultimately, financial freedom. As a teacher for 10 years with a Master’s degree making significantly less than anyone with the same education, financial freedom seemed impossible. Real Estate changes that. It doesn’t happen all at once and requires patience, but if you stay dilligent and consistent, it will pay off. The Process of Transformation — Real Estate, particularly flipping houses and long term rentals, offers the ability to see something go from poor or mediocre shape, to something beautiful and exciting. I always enjoy seeing a property become a home, meaning it was something that people may have lived in, but not something people loved to live in or were excited to come home to. I want every property I flip to have that wow factor and a lasting enjoyment for the excited new owner. Connecting With People — Many people find Real Estate to be a fun and exciting thing to talk about. It opens up conversation in a way that allows others to feel involved and, if they choose, become part of something. People I don’t even know or know well will over hear me talking about Real Estate and immediately become excited and join in on the conversation. It has also allowed me to build a closer connection with family as we are all constantly growing and learning together through Real Estate. There’s a natural common goal that brings a group together that I’ve found to be similar to that of a choir singing together or a band or orchestra playing together. It just brings people together in a way that’s unique.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

As with any industry, there are some concerning things in this industry as well.

TV Makes It Look Easy — There have been multiple shows that glorify the before and after but never talk about the expense. The shows also never really get into the failures, and if they do it’s glanced over fairly quickly and the mess of losing your own money or money you’ve borrowed will far outweigh any gains you might see. Quick Fixes For A Quick Buck — Unfortunately there are a number of flippers and contractors out there who are just in it to make a quick buck. Perhaps you’ve heard the saying “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig” meaning the flipper or contractor makes something look pretty, but underneath all the shine is a lot of things that needed to be fixed for the betterment of the property and for the new owner to really get what they are paying for instead of having issues show up years later that were essentially hidden. Realtor Practices and Under The Table Deals — Unfortunately, even with as much regulation as there is out there, you don’t have to go too far to find out that some real estate agents are also just in it for a quick buck. There have been times where we’ve had agents immediately tell us their client’s bottom dollar, just to “get the deal closed quick” which is clearly not in the best interest in the client they are representing. On the buyer end, some agents will filter out certain houses that may actually be a great fit, but want to show the buyer other houses for a slightly higher price point, which in turn earns them a slightly higher commission. This is terrible practice and sadly, sellers and buyers never even know that they weren’t represented well, if at all.

Make Some Changes:

Stop glorifying the industry as a way for people to get rich quick. I know investors who’ve been doing this for 20+ years and still fail to turn a profit on certain deals. Some have even tried to expand too quickly and leverage their money so much that they’ve had to declare bankruptcy and ironically end up not even owning their own home. City/County Permitting Process — Many flippers and contractors won’t pull permits. Not because the job is done wrong and they fear not passing inspection and having to do it again, but because the cities and counties take forever to get this done and that is so much more expensive and time consuming than necessary. In this business time is money. Big money so if something takes 2 weeks to get a permit, sure maybe the permit only costs a few hundred dollars, but the holding costs and even missing the better selling times can cost thousands if not sometimes tens of thousands. This is a big issue and could easily be addressed by streamlining the process. Laws That Hold Builders Responsible For 10 Years. In Colorado there are laws that can hold a builder accountable for even as much as 10 years after a project. This is a huge liability for builders and also causes the housing industry and availability to be greatly diminished and slow to catch up. This is one reason for Colorado’s current market. Builders are building like crazy right now, but it will all be apartments for 10 years and then once that time restriction has passed, they will convert those units to condos for people to actually own instead of rent. This is the only work around for builders and it’s a law that hurts both the builders and the growth of the local housing communities.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Be openminded and ready for change to happen all the time. Real Estate is constantly changing, and rules and regulations are also. When a transaction isn’t going how you planned or thing changed and it’s going to turn out bad, point the finger at yourself first. It’s no one’s responsibility but your own at the end of the day. Who hired the contractor? Who bought the deal? Who sent the contract for the deal? Who hired the person to send or negotiate the contract? Try to take the mindset thinking that at the end of the day it’s always yourself who is responsible, and some form of systems, vetting, or communication wasn’t in place to have things go the way you would have liked. Don’t take it out on someone else.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Run Your Numbers Correctly — You make your money when you buy. If you buy a property without knowing what it’s worth when it’s time to sell it, then you’ve bought yourself an unknowable problem. Maybe you’ll get lucky, but likely not. Don’t believe what Zillow or Redfin or other websites might say it’s “worth”. Those are all based on algorithms and do not account for specifics that your property does or doesn’t have. Run your numbers with the end in mind and know what it will cost to get to that end sale goal. Never Chase A Deal — The best advice I’ve heard in regard to this is “there is always another deal”. This is huge and every investor I know has fallen prey to making a deal work. If the numbers in a deal don’t work, then they don’t work. Move on and find another one that does. I think of it like fishing. If I’ve caught a fish that’s small, it’s still a small fish and I’ll do the same work on it to fillet, cook, and eat it as I would a big fish. Why would I keep the small fish and believe it’s going to magically grow larger when I bring it home to eat? It’s not going to happen. Too many people buy what they think is a “deal” and then in the end try to cut corners to make what they thought. If you’re forcing the numbers to work, then it’s not a deal Think Long-term — There are flippers and contractors out there for the quick in and out of a deal. They make their money and move on. This is extremely short sighted. Any business that is successful has found a way to drive repeat customers and customer referrals. Think about it. Where would you go to find a dentist or doctor? You’re most likely not going to go show up at some random building and hope that the dentist is any good. You’re going to ask a friend, family member, or at the very least read some insightful reviews online to have more confidence in your decision. The same concept applies to the Real Estate industry. Sure there’s going to be turn over, but find the people who are in it to support one another and who do things not only correctly, but well and with good communication and relation skills. Do It Right The First Time — No one wants a product that has to be returned because it was faulty or broke down shortly after purchase. The same goes for flipping. If it’s done right the first time, it will also save you from any kind of expenses later and even potential lawsuits. Make sure you’re hiring people who have their license, insurance, and who will give you references. There are so many qualified workers out there that if you’re trying to save a few bucks by using the cheaper bid with no insurance and that worker is injured on the jobsite, well your hospital bills just completely outweighed the cheaper bid you saved few bucks on. Set yourself up to be protect and ready for success. Don’t Believe The “Gurus” — Yes, unfortunately there are people out there saying you need “no money to become an investor” or talk about how “easy it is to make a lot of money in Real Estate”. Then they sell you their “How To” course for thousands of dollars. DON’T BUY IT! RUN! Seriously there is so much free information these days that paying someone thousands for course claiming to make you thousands, well it sounds great, but if everyone were making all kinds of money then they wouldn’t need to sell you a course. Take some time to learn about it online, like you’re literally doing right now, and meet some local investors either through a Real Estate Investment group meetup or even as simple as through joining a FaceBook group. Find the locals who are honest and provide helpful info. Also, BiggerPockets is a great way to gain knowledge for free. It’s literally designed and dedicated to helping people learn and make informed decisions, oh and it’s free.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The most common mistakes have been mentioned already but to reiterate I would suggest that you take time to research and be ready to hurry up and wait. Real Estate investing is a get rich SLOW scheme and you build wealth over long periods of investing. If anyone is trying to tell you otherwise, well, you’ve been warned. Make sure you’re connecting with people who are truly there to help you. My very first flip gave me this insight. I bought a wholesale deal from a guy who said he wanted to help me “learn the ropes and get started making money”. He was a veteran and had been investing for a long time. I took a number of precautions to try to vet him and also was as clear as possible to let him know that I was trusting him with my entire life’s savings and will need his advice and help along the way. Shortly after he got his paycheck for selling me the property, I heard from him once. He ghosted me and left me to either sink or swim. Well, I sank and had to turn what I was told would make me an easy 40k dollars -50k dollars, into a rental that I lost money on every month and had to borrow money in order to not completely loose 40k dollars-50k dollars. The point of that story is that even when you try your best to make a good decision and you put your trust in others, there’s potential for things to go wrong. However, that being said, I would like to remind you of what Nelson Mandela would say “I either win or learn.” Make sure you’re doing one of those things, if not both.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Avoiding errors is possible through taking your time to learn and adapt. You’re going to make errors, unless you have some secret knowledge or aren’t human of course. Try to make yourself as knowledgeable in your investing as possible while still allowing yourself space to make the decision to just go for it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement that could bring the most good to the greatest amount of people. This is actually part of my desire and business goals. I truly believe that we have the capability to eliminate world hunger and homelessness. We need to start creating a world of sustainability and would have to be more people willing to sacrifice their comfort for the greater good of humanity. Ironically, in flipping houses there’s often a lot of waste. I will give away whatever I can on craigslist for free or donate to habitat for humanity. Reusing and reducing “waste” is challenging and takes time, but it’s clearly better for everyone involved and is a minimal start to changing the culture of waste for comfort.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn more about me from my website www.sethbuyshouses.net , find me on FaceBook — SethBuysHouses. Feel free to reach out to me directly through either of those places. Thanks for reading and I hope you all enjoyed and learned something. –Seth Rouch

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.