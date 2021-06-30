Laurie Hollman: “Do not flood yourself with visual news reports”

It is so easy to let a moment pass with our sights only on what’s coming next. This is a sure way to reduce the moment’s significance and also to skip by what may be, ironically for those focused on the future, a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

As part of our series about 5 Things That Each Of Us Can Do To Help Unite Our Polarized Society, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laurie Hollman Ph.D.

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D. is a psychoanalyst with specialized clinical training in infant-parent, child adolescent, and adult psychotherapy and is an expert on the Narcissistic Personality Disorder elaborately illustrated in her captivating new book, “Are You Living with a Narcissist? How Narcissistic Men Impact Your Happiness, How to Identify Them, and How to Avoid Raising Them.”

She is an authority on modern parent-child relationships and is an award-winning author who has published seven books. She has been on the faculties of New York University and the Society for Psychoanalytic Training and Research, among others.

She has written extensively on parenting for various publications, including the Psychoanalytic Study of the Child, The International Journal of Infant Observation, The Inner World of the Mother, Newsday’s Parents & Children Magazine and Long Island Parent in New York. She blogged for Huffington Post extensively and currently contributes articles for Thrive Global, Mind Body Green, Authority Magazine, Choosing Therapy, and Upjourney. She also writes for Active Family Magazine in San Francisco and is a parenting expert for Good Housekeeping and Bustle Lifestyle.

Her Gold Mom’s Choice Award winning books are Unlocking Parental Intelligence: Finding Meaning in Your Child’s Behavior. Her companion award winning books are The Busy Parent’s Guide to Managing Anxiety in Children and Teens: The Parental Intelligence Way, and The Busy Parent’s Guide to Managing Anger in Children and Teens: The Parental Intelligence Way.

Other books in this series are The Busy Parent’s Guide to Managing Technology with Children and Teens: The Parental Intelligence Way and The Busy Parent’s Guide to Managing Exhaustion with Children and Teens: The Parental Intelligence Way.

In 2021, her latest arrival will be Playing with Your Baby: Research Based Play to Bond with Your Baby from Birth to One Year.

Further information can be found in detail on her website: https://lauriehollmanphd.com/ (more bio, more publications, details about books with excerpts and extensive endorsements and media).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

My backstory is one of a generation that considered injustice as a central theme. My experience of anti-Semitism, racism, segregation in schools and housing, followed by college protests about the Vietnam War, the appearance of SDS or Students for a Democratic Society, and the rise in feminism and “consciousness raising” for women.

Today of course these issues persist, and protest and grass roots organizations are still an excellent force for creating change. I witnessed the slow evolution of integrated communities and schools but could feel then as now the deep sadness and frustrations of people who deserved much more respect from those lacking social awareness and fearing “the other.”

Fear of those that appear to be unlike oneself is called, xenophobia. A public health and societal issue.

It was only many years later that I shifted my focus from political science to psychoanalysis which takes forward in discussing my career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As different as political science may seem to be from psychological academia it was a natural outcome in my progression into adulthood. As I realized more and more that it was the emotional impact of political change that called to me, I gave myself an education in Psychology on my own. Later, with young children I went back to school part-time for a few years. Motherhood itself strengthened my wish to be emotionally aware of myself, my children, and my surroundings. As my little ones grew, so did I as I achieved two masters’ degrees and finally when my children were in high school, my Ph.D.

What inspired me wasn’t a single individual but the inner workings of my growing mind that sought psychological insight. Eventually becoming a psychoanalyst and psychoanalytic psychotherapist I was able to directly intervene with diverse people of all ages toward whom I felt great empathy for their emotional pain.

Always guided by motherhood, I became trained in early childhood development, the grade school years of development and eventually adolescence. However, that training followed my experiences of first treating adults.

When many, many years later I became fortunate to even become a grandmother, I was inspired to be trained to work as an infant-parent psychotherapist.

In effect my post undergraduate academic and professional life proceeded alongside my motherhood. My children became part of a generation to emotionally grow up with a professional working mother who at the same time emotionally supported them. We are still a good team encouraging each other’s endeavors.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Presently I have shifted my focus after years of carrying out individual treatment in the world of mental health to extensive writing, a new passion. I began writing parenting books which were published in an effort to expand my audience from my patients who learned about parenting from me to the general populace. By writing I could reach many more people sharing my concept of Parental Intelligence. This form of parenting is entirely about understanding the meaning of behavior. It is all about listening and collaborating with youngsters. By understanding how children’s minds work, what motivates their behavior, and how to understand problems stirred by puzzling behaviors parents learn how their children are experiencing their inner and outer worlds. When a behavior is understood it’s easy to problem solve. (No punitive measures are then ever needed.)

After five parenting books in five years, I stepped outside that comfort zone and wrote a book on Narcissism which will take me to the topic of this interview. That book was still followed by yet another parenting book about playing with infants during their first year based on my fortunate experience learning from wonderful infant researchers.

However, what sounds like diverse topics — infancy and narcissism — really isn’t. It is the early developmental experiences of babies that may predispose them to healthy mental and emotional lives or character disorders. Due to neglect of appropriate adoration by a parent for their young child or by misguided parenting without limit setting combined with the promotion of overvaluation of the young child and the resulting creation of a sense of entitlement a narcissistic personality disorder can evolve. (There are also areas of the brain that can be linked to pathological narcissism but that’s beyond the scope of this interview.)

My learning and experience were coming together.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Again, I must return to my motherhood to answer this question. Loving infancy, early childhood, and adolescence as these stages evolved before my eyes as a mother — from whom was I learning about emotional life? My answer is my children. While encouraging their learning and growth, especially their evolving empathy, my career and aspirations took off. As mentioned, they were interested in my endeavors just as I was and am interested in theirs. Despite the natural age differences between myself and my children and their acceptance of my maternal guidance we were a little group encouraging each other. This persists today as I continue to support my adult children’s fascinating accomplishments and they substantially support my ongoing interests.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It’s hard to say if this was a mistake and there is no humor here, yet it is interesting for me thinking about it after a long while for this interview.

This question reminds me of treating a child whose parents neglected my fee for months and indeed, never paid me. I sought legal advice and was simply told I was at fault for allowing the treatment to go on. In my defense I said it was not the child’s fault the parents didn’t make their payments and how could I allow this child to go untreated?

Where did fault lie?

I do not in effect regret this unexpected pro-bono case. Financial hardship was not at issue for these parents which I could have relieved directly. But perhaps facing that their child was in emotional distress gave them feelings of guilt that they could not address wisely by understanding their feelings. Instead, they let an action, targeting the messenger (“other-blaming”) to avoid their pain. However, they did not prevent their child from coming to treatment in fact they brought the child faithfully to appointments. So, something complex was going on within themselves that they could not somehow be clearly conscious of and put into words. So, I could not help them understand their tensions. I would have preferred them to be part of their child’s treatment in any case because it is usually more effective that way. But that wasn’t this situation.

Their compromise, to allow their child to be treated but to not bear responsibility for it financially or become a part of its evolution may have reflected the societal shame at that time for needing a mental health intervention. Had they the wherewithal to speak to me directly after my invitations to do so, I may have been able to ease their anguish about their child’s distress. They were, however, unable to express whatever they were going through in words, and thus used this action, nonpayment, to express themselves. I took it as a message of emotional pain and unlike the legal advice that faulted me, I wanted to respond the best way I could to that message.

This taboo is still very well in existence though many would think it is lessened which may be but not enough. Shame is a delicate emotion when it comes to mental illness that may prevent needed care for oneself or others.

Pertinent to this interview, I want to emphasize that this shame is a public health issue.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m an avid reader so there are so many authors and their books for me to acclaim. I am choosing one of many novels I’ve read by Haruki Murakami, “IQ84.” In this first book in a trilogy his opening suggests a theme I will be talking about today: the complex topic of the psychology of how political leaders and their followers define reality.

Since in the U.S. today the citizenry is trying to understand different views of reality, I thought this novel that has the reader enter into a strange reality might be apt. The story contains a conspiracy of sorts, feelings of coming and going from the real world, and characters questioning if there is more than one reality.

Murakami opens considering some historical changes that raise questions about what people can envision in the future as being real or possible. He is opening a theme about people struggling to predict truth about a dangerous future.

“Soon Hitler would come out of nowhere and gobble up this beautiful little country in the blink of an eye, but at the time no one knew what hardships lay in store for them. This may be the most important proposition revealed by history: ‘At the time, no one knew what was coming’…Aomame …thought about the vicissitudes of history…The short interlude of modernism and democracy was ending…(p.3,4) Aomame took in a long, deep breath…(p.14).

Themes that resonate with this interview are written with great clarity by Murakami early on as he sets the stage for his story. This brilliant author utilizes a minor character to first state a main theme of the story which is also a theme of this interview.

How does Murakami cleverly do this? He uses a cab driver, who incidentally and innocuously gains center stage momentarily to inadvertently open the theme: “Things may look different to you than they did before…But don’t let appearances fool you. There’s always only one reality” (p. 11). Soon after the driver’s announcement a major character repeats to herself: “Things are not what they seem.”

Murakami also has a distinct way of sowing threads important to how his story will unfold by what may at first appear to be random dialogue.

“Finally, his girlfriend said, ‘everybody feels safe belonging not to the excluded minority but the excluding majority…If you belong to the majority, you can avoid thinking about lots of troubling things.’

‘and those troubling things are all you can think about when you’re one of the few.’

‘That’s about the size of it,’ she said mournfully. ‘But maybe if you’re in a situation like that, you learn to think for yourself’” (p. 91).

This dialogue seems to fit the quandaries raised in this interview.

One more theme in the narration raises the point of this interview.

“Whatever might have happened she would have to do something to make the world whole again, to make it logical again” (p.84).

Without giving more away of this wonderful story filled with mystery, romance, deep friendship, and the question of alternate realities I’ll share one key point. Leaders who move in unexpected ways with intense personalities that draw large audiences challenging reality, require of us a difficult, important task: to see the world not only from one’s own point of view but also from their point of view and the point of view of their followers, in order to grasp psychologically personal perceptions of reality during troubled times.

If we can do that, try to enter the internal and external worlds of others in order to comprehend their points of view, we can seek a future of a united though diverse citizenry rising above painful realities that stoke humanity today. If one believes others are distorting reality, why they do so must be understood. One of Murakami’s main characters puts this challenge to his friend in a fantasy world he’s about to enter.

“Look at the world through her eyes. You’ll be the go-between — connecting Fuka-Eri’s world and the real world we live in” (p.84).

Later a central character, Aomane, reflects on the death of Anwar Sadat and intolerance.

“…she felt only revulsion for any kind of religious fundamentalists. The very thought of such people’s intolerant worldview, their inflated sense of their own superiority, and their callous imposition of their own beliefs on others was enough to fill her with rage” (p.156).

This character also struggles with her mind reworking reality.

“Maybe my brain is giving rise to some function that is trying to remake reality, that singles out certain news stories and throws a black cloth over them to keep me from seeing or remembering them…” (p.133).

Another character notes, “The leaders use their power to crush people’s natural desire to think for themselves. It’s foot-binding for the brain” (p.154).

Surely this novel does not have the actual pressing urgency and intensity of the challenges facing the U.S. today — it’s fiction. But it touches on similar themes our citizenry face. Only Murakami does so with literary talent that subtly puts forth challenges in an imaginary world of his unique creation. Such a remarkable author instills in his readers the pressing questions that challenge us today by telling his story.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Somerset Maugham is one of my favorite novel writers because he makes himself as a narrator into a character who talks directly to you as the reader. His most well-known novel is In Human Bondage that first came out in 1915 but still has a present and long following. In his last book, The Summing Up, he makes a bit of a lengthy but cogent remark I will quote that seems to fit with the theme of this interview.

“It is not only vanity that has prevented those who have tried to reveal themselves to the world from telling the whole truth; it is … their disappointment with themselves, their surprise that they can do things that seem to them so abnormal, make them place too great an emphasis on occurrences that are more common than they suppose.”

I want to highlight his point that people are more common than they suppose. This is enlightening for most people who hide what they believe are their idiosyncrasies believing they stand alone in these behaviors when they do not. Seinfeld a frequently watched comedian alerts us with humor to this fact by joking about what we all recognize we do but didn’t know others do as well! So, we laugh because we are ‘found out’ and discover we are hardly alone.

Maugham speaks about his choice to study the ordinary rather than the celebrated. These people become characters in his novels because they fascinate him and, in my experience, touch his readers emotionally. Even though he writes in the early twentieth century and often focuses on class and standing in society at that time, this basic characteristic of human life has not changed. Those who are viewed as classy changes, but we perpetuate rather than question the belief that there is a hierarchy of those who should be recognized and adored.

As a psychoanalyst and writer, immersed in the lives of others for decades, I have come to find how “ordinary” we all are even when we don’t know it.

We may seem to be distinguished by wealth, class, employment, career, race, religion and so forth, yet we are all a bundle of feelings and some tightly held and other more flexible beliefs. I find this relieving and energizing because it can help us all accept ourselves and accept others.

This hardly means we shouldn’t strive to “better” ourselves in whatever ways we define “better” but at long last, humanity isn’t as diverse as we make out. If we look at the inside of the human, not the appearance, we will find something of ourselves in everyone else.

This article is about Unity. This obvious yet obscure notion of misplaced vanity that Maugham writes about that makes us hide truths can be a compelling draw for Unity only if we recognize this vanity is in all of us.

While on the subject of Maugham I want to stretch this question to another quote from him: “…there is only one thing about which I am certain, and this is that there is very little about which one can be certain.”

Give this some thought, my listeners. Wrap your mind around this notion if you will. Because coping with uncertainty is common to all our lives, hopefully the idea can unify us.

Just one more apt quote, if you please, from Voltaire: “I do not agree with what you have to say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

This is a tough one that has got us into a lot of trouble because when some things that are said are not true, not factual, do we still defend the right to say them? Lately some propose the idea that if you say something untrue three times, it’s believed. I’ll leave that to you to ponder in the context of this interview and the first amendment containing the phrase “free speech.”

By the way, if you consider that “Words have weight, sound, and appearance” — yet another Maugham quote — it will cause you to pause while reading repetitive social media and question what is said in order to form your own opinions, rather than be blinded by the drama of the prose and visual images.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

This question is so complex, it requires its own interview. But I’ll give it a try. According to Meriam Webster leadership is defined as “a position as a leader of a group, organization. etc.” and “the power and ability to lead other people.” Alternatively, leadership is a process of social influence, which maximizes the efforts of others toward the achievement of a goal.

In the latter definition leadership stems from social influence, not from authority or power and includes maximizing the effort and potential of others. In so doing, the leader nurtures his/her people, their national economy, their international relations, and their social institutions.

The latter is my preferred definition because the leader will be taking into account all those for whom he or she is representing rather than being motivated to achieve one’s own power, goals, or even glory. That leader is listening to his or her constituents and responding to their needs and goals by attaining expert knowledge from others whom he serves and reveres.

Significant today is whether the leader cares about the destiny of the nation rather than his or her own recognition, admiration, and the unending loyalty of an audience of followers who sees this leader as an idealized omniscient or higher power than the citizenry. Such a leader may see him or herself as inseparable from the nation and then become unable to tolerate any dissent. If that lack of tolerance is extreme, the leader may feel personally emotionally wounded when he is confronted by dissenters and want to or actually act to strike back at those who are not behind him/her.

It is highly problematic if the leader seeks to solve or resolve personal conflicts in the public domain such as early overvalued ideals to be attained on a personal timetable during one’s life. Psychological forces are then apt to become influential. That is, the leader shapes policy and in turn society to fit one’s own psychological needs.

According to Jerold Post, author of Leaders and Followers in a Dangerous World: The Psychology of Political Behavior potent examples of leadership based on one’s own emotional needs are Idi Amin Dada and the “warrior king” bin Laden. Post’s illuminating understanding of leadership could easily have foreshadowed and predicted problems in leadership that came after his writing.

“Amin tried to establish relationships with the educated elite, whose expertise he needed, but himself unable to communicate with them. In a brutally direct manner for dealing with threats to his fragile self-esteem, he conducted a purge of the intelligentsia, in the process killing between 100,00 and 600,000 people during his six-year rule” (p.17).

Osama bin Laden was the son of a multi-billionaire; he attained a higher education; and what he declared was moral his followers believed. I point these facts out because neither the presence nor absence of wealth and education are prerequisites to making a leader. Further unlike the prevalent understanding of leaders of terrorism, bin Laden was not a dispirited youth looking to a dismal future for himself as are some terrorists willing to sacrifice their lives. Instead, according to Jerold Post, he “was preparing to play a leadership role in the family’s far-flung business interests” (p. 5).

In sum, I am suggesting that as citizens we need to be wary when personality affects the political behavior of a leader. Furthermore, if we say a leader is formed only when s(he) encounters and inspires followers, we must look to understand the followers if we are not among them. If those followers uncritically accept the direction of their leader and subordinate their individuality to a perceived common enemy (such as a superpower) we should be on high alert as a broader citizenry in predicting the outcome of that alliance.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, co workers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

How about the workplace, what can be done to bridge the partisan divide that has fractured relationships there? Can you please share a story or example?

I will address these interwoven questions at once.

The partisan divide in families, the workplace and the country are accelerated by binary thinking. That is, a belief, for example, that one party or group of people are all of a kind and the other is all of a different kind entirely. This belief is contrary to the subtle and not so subtle differences within each group. When intragroup differences are clearly spelled out within each party stark characterizations of people are vividly seen through and the notion of rigid blatant differences between partisan groups fall away. The notion of a singular absolute divide is demystified. In the extreme, if this absolutist thinking survives on a large scale, a boiling point is reached where heavy emotions lead instead of reasonable decisions.

If leadership in the workplace can regularly speak to Maugham’s notions stated above that people share more commonalities than is apparent, that all are subject to uncertainties, and foibles are present in all as well, the notion of an absolute divide diminishes.

A key to the kind of closed or open thinking being promulgated widely in diverse places may often depend on the leadership that emerges. The leader needn’t be the chief executive of a firm, the principal of a high school, or the manager of a fast-food restaurant. Individuals in these workplaces can become leading voices among their colleagues and co-workers that need to be heard.

It is the fear of speaking out in this contentious world that prevents individuals from having the confidence to voice their understandings of human nature. So, we must be creative in finding ways for new voices to be heard in high- and low-tension environments.

An example that comes to mind is in the public arena of schools where we hope for creative learning to be encouraged.

Here is one instance.

An imaginative high school drama teacher stages a play with a diverse or even a homogeneous population of kids who take on roles alien to their experiences in their families and neighborhoods. Because they are playing a role as actors, they feel a sense of freedom to experiment with a point of view they have not been encouraged to have or even been exposed to.

Playing a part that they are not familiar with, taking on this new disposition and temperament in a dramatic setting, underplays actual contentiousness the children may have begun to adopt from highly partisan parents. By taking on a voice as a character they do not hear in their daily lives permits them to feel, enact, and openly display a point of view they have never worn before.

Their parents come to see the play. They listen and view their child taking on the point of view of their character in the play that is alien to these parents, in direct opposition to their fixed beliefs. They begin to learn from their child because they have a desire to be engaged in their youngster’s acting. This opens up diverse points of view in a low-tension environment.

The parents in the audience may be quite divided in their partisan views and yet here they are sitting together listening to their children express a range of views.

The child who stars in the play or those with the most significant lines become leaders within the context of the play. Because they represent another’s view rather than their own, the character’s voice emerges openly and boldly with emphasis and clarity.

There most likely could be fall out from this performance which may promote contentious high tension disagreements among the adults in attendance and later between different parents in one single family expressing alternate views in front of their children at home.

However, new views are now in the light of day. The young actors have felt new ways of portraying diverse views from their parents. This fosters their adolescent strivings for independence from their parents while opening their minds to new ideas.

A window has been opened to bridge the partisan divide.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self identify. But of course there are many other ways to self identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

Knowledge of identify formation is needed to address this question because it implies that political affiliation in adulthood leads to self-identity when identity is forming first throughout childhood and further evolving in adulthood. Identity formation precedes political affiliation. (Hold on to this idea because I will later give an exception to this general developmental path.)

The attainment of a sense of identity progresses developmentally as we pass through different stages of life, not only during childhood when identity first emerges most strongly during adolescence, but through out life in stages of young adulthood, parenting, career choices, mid-life questioning, and a growing sense of self that even forms in retirement.

Identity is thus fluid. Political affiliations shift and change as the political parties emphasize different issues throughout the generations. Clearly we see the Republican Party at this time with its own divisions and extraordinary tensions. The Democratic Party is continually revising its leanings as well. Thus, personal self-identity is not emerging suddenly in adulthood due to partisan politics. If one is indeed enmeshed in a political arena it cannot wash away all the psychological shifts that have taken place in the minds of each child’s and adult’s preceding developmental stages.

Identity is psychological in its formation, not political. A political view may coincide with the individual’s sense of self at a particular stage of life. But this needn’t be either neither fixed, or rigid, because with cognitive growth throughout childhood followed by new experiences and education during adulthood doors open to new ways of thinking and new ways of seeing oneself.

Early childhood experiences, branching out as we proceed in adolescence to a desire to emerge from isolated environments, along with educational opportunities and experiences, guidance from diverse employers, joining community organizations, and forming new friendships as we age all affect our identity formation.

Political affiliation does not lead to identify formation. Identity formation may lead to specific affiliations that may change over time.

To repeat, it is not political affiliation that comes in adulthood that determines identity. The reverse is true. Self-identity throughout the stages of life may lead to various affiliations.

If one’s political affiliation seems to dominate one’s life choices in adulthood, it is only then that something needs to be addressed to foster open-ended thinking, so an individual feels they have choices in how they conduct their lives. The partisan choices made can largely be addressed through judiciously chosen educational outlets not rigid, close-minded, censorious options. Self-identity evolves through life stages and for that reason is neither fixed nor based on politics.

One more point worth mentioning is the impact of a narcissistic link between generations that is unconscious. Identity of an individual can take on or be influenced by the hopes and traumas of prior generations early on. In this way a family identity evolves that invokes in each family member the ideals of the family’s social identity. Each individual family member may find themselves struggling and even conflicted by the ideals fostered by this influence which may in adulthood become politicized. Each of these individuals may find themselves searching for the resolution of their identity formation by being connected to a movement that makes them feel they are doing something important for society which in turn is what they want for future generations, their children. Then as the family line evolves, one child may be perceived by a parent or grandparent as the one who will exemplify greatness. Raised in that milieu, indeed such a child may become a great leader to fulfill the hoped-for destiny of this family.

Indira Gandhi is said to have been such a child who introjected her family’s values so early on that her young play as a girl with dolls strikes me as significant from my perspective as a child psychotherapist. She divided her dolls into two groups, rival teams of freedom fighters. Then by twelve she had created an actual children’s group of freedom fighters. In adulthood she pushed the barriers of women in Indian society by taking on what may have been very conflicting roles as both a traditional woman and a political activist. This history is spelled out well by Jerold Post in his book first published in 2015, Narcissism and Politics: Dreams of Glory)

A variation on that process of generational transmission is when for some people as their personal identity consolidates in adulthood it may incorporate elements of national identity inculcated early on in the family lore, in which case then one’s adult identity can be linked to political affiliation. Then opposition to that allegiance may feel in adulthood as though one’s sense of self is being undermined. And, during times of extreme stress, such as the advent and wake of September 11 can lead to clinging extremely tightly to symbols of national identity that have been subsumed in personal identity. During such stressful times, people may seek familiarity for comfort and seek out those perceived to be like oneself.

Now I must give an exception to what I have just explained — that identification begins very young and only later in an adult stage of development does political affiliation occur. For some leaders, identification specifically with one’s nation itself is shaped by the family early on. If, in that case, the child is then overvalued without being moderated by reality it can be a precursor to gain followers in later life who mirror this early grandiosity still held internally by an adult leader.

De Gaulle’s leadership was based on his early life when the evolution of his identity was in formation. His leadership was highly personal. He is said to have devoted his life to his country.

I will quote Jerrold Post from his remarkable book, Leaders and Their Followers in a Dangerous world: The Psychology of Political Behavior.

“De Gaulle’s identification with his nation was shaped in his family home as a young child. His school master father was such an ardent nationalist that he never permitted any of his children to learn English. With the encouragement of his family, de Gaulle chose a military career….de Gaulle was a man who set himself apart. He chose his few friends with care…de Gaulle …stood alone…. It was…not so much because de Gaulle felt others to be his inferiors but because they were merely ordinary human beings, whereas de Gaulle believed himself to represent France…arrogant certainty conveyed a sense of strength to his followers, but it was the source of despair to his fellow Allied leaders during World War II…” (p. 46).

However, de Gaulle did what few national, especially narcissistic leaders do “faced with illness and national revolt: he stepped aside.” (p.48) Although it is said his later years were embittered, he was able to put his nation above himself in the end.

For others, “narcissistic identification of a leader with his nation often makes it impossible for that leader to step aside.” (p. 48) (my italics). Reactions to citizens who no longer affirm this self-idealized leader, may lead the leader to vengeful and dangerous impulses unleased by a wound so deep that their self-worth is wrought with internal pain they cast off by targeting their opposition with violence. Many severely malignant narcissistic leaders in world history have come to this fate.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

The advent of social media emerged first in the lives of our children. They were and are often the experts teaching adults who only then became aware of the influence social media can have on themselves and their children. The current pioneers in this technology who are parents themselves in fact often set limits on their own children as to how much screen watching they are allowed to do. Why? Because entrenched in the tech world, they know its potential power and want their children to sift through what they see and hear, not take residence inside it.

Social media needn’t divide us if it does not overwhelm us but becomes only one of many sources of information.

Even young infants are drawn rapidly to a moving interacting screen if that is all they see instead of cloth and cardboard books that should instead precede and be plentiful in the home.

If social media does not flood our lives, it has far less influence to divide us. Thus, we need to limit it’s influence by limiting our viewing of it. It is only a part of our lives but too often it takes over one’s life and thus one’s mind.

During the last presidential term social media was used as a significant source of communication from leaders. Too much repetitive information that reached some of the populous too frequently in their daily lives began to take precedence over other sources of information. It dominated the thinking of too many impressionable minds that were not being more broadly influenced and felt their lives were at risk. It closed down critical thinking. Key critical thinking skills include analysis, interpretation, inference, open-mindedness and ultimately problem solving.

Social media needn’t divide us if it is not the only source of information, if it is limited in usage, and even when it’s very engrossing there is careful persisting interpretation of what one reads and sees.

This takes us into how our children are educated. Inequality in high quality educational availability to all of our children in the United States is a huge public and long-standing issue for us to contend with urgently. If we want to teach our children to think so they in time become our critically thinking leaders and citizens, we must address this at national, state, and local levels. Only then will social media be used positively to teach, share knowledge, and voice diverse opinions.

Voices on social media are only going to grow based on the trends clearly evident in the last decades. New forms of technology will grow exponentially. Our task as adults, parents, and public figures is to model how we use the information that we get just as we have for generations by also critically reading books, critiquing plays, music, the visual arts, and all other sources of learning.

Knowledge when carefully examined does not divide in perpetuity if it invites questioning, discovery, invention, innovation, and adventures in learning. Education begins in the first moments of birth when the infant recognizes the mother’s voice heard in utero. If the parent then continues to offer their child new voices as a way of life, social media will be an avenue to just provide more opportunities for more voices to listen to, examine, evaluate, and come to one’s own points of view.

A voice open to new and unending learning does not divide.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

The impact of partisan media pundits seems to have increased during recent years from my observation of their general shifting from factual reporting to revealing their own passions and emotions in reaction to troubled times. This is not true for all, some remain focused, calm, and seem to fact check their televised reports. But many, living their own personal lives during the Pandemic, for example, seem to me, a careful observer of human behavior, to be more intent on passing on their own impassioned points of view. Whom they chose to interview, the questions they ask, lead us as viewers into their personal worlds of partisan politics. Emotionally led reporting tends to heighten the emotions of us as their viewers, in my opinion. They can pull on our heartstrings as viewers especially if they touch on the issues dearest to us. We seek validation for our views not only intellectually but emotionally from news reporters and so do they, from us, their audience.

It seems best if we respect their knowledge, accept their passion, then think for ourselves.

There are a few antidotes that I might suggest.

Do not flood yourself with visual news reports. They are often repetitive which will only heighten your reactions and perhaps, close yourself to alternative views. View pundits whom you disagree with. Try to understand how their minds work, what may be their intentions and motivations. You may begin to see variations in what at first seem like startling unity among those reporters when in fact they reveal a range of mindsets. If you can see this range even in folks you generally disagree with who even irritate your sensibilities, you may become more aware of subtleties in points of view. It is the subtleties that can open our minds and diminish extreme divisiveness. When you listen to pundits generally on your wavelength, visit with several. Again, search for their differences. Watch their body language, listen for the shifts in their voice tones and you will discover they aren’t all on exactly the same page. This will open your mind. An open mind is less likely to become prey to deep divisions. Combine your screen viewing with reading newspaper editorials. You will probably gain more details this way which will further open your mind to what motivates a range of points of view. Newspapers are still alive and well though they are largely online. Do not avoid them because they pull more on your attention span, take longer to read than listening to a news report from a pundit, and pose more questions. Listen as well to news reports and read newspapers online from different countries. This will surely open your mind to views of those from around the world who have opinions about the U.S. and the U.S. media. Once again, your mind will broaden.

When your views deepen, you become more introspective and investigative in your learning and far less divisive in your outlook.

Sadly, we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

I see this question from two points of view. First, I will reopen my earlier thoughts on grass roots organizations. It is important for us as citizens to engage in our very local elections. This includes the school board, the library board, politicians in small municipalities all of whom do have an effect on public policy. In fact, their topics of interest may be even closer to home than global issues. The more we learn at that very local level, the more we advance our citizenry. Clearly this takes time away from our daily often stressfully busy lives, but at the same time it feels more empowering which lowers stress by not viewing every vote as essential to “the very existence of our country” or town but part of a process, an evolution of new information, new personalities in office, and new issues facing local communities.

Second, of course as we participate frequently in state and national elections, we will discover more about the shifts and trends that are occurring. The more we participate, the more knowledgeable we become, and are able to gain early insight into prospective battles and divisions coming our way. We then are more prepared for what’s ahead and can intervene in each of our own ways earlier.

It’s like reading a novel or watching a movie. Events will be foreshadowed if you watch and listen and read carefully. Then you feel more empowered because you are prepared for what evolves. This preparation means you won’t be blind sighted, disarmed, shocked, frightened. Fear will not guide you which elevates the feeling that your very existence is imminently at stake. Instead, ongoing, evolving, maturing knowledge gives a citizen a greater sense of security which strengthens the rational mind to problem solve even life-threatening issues such as pandemics, climate change, gun control, economic downturns, unemployment, economic crises, and the like.

Prepared and knowledgeable citizens reject the simplification of there being a “common enemy” to rally against under the charismatic leadership of someone who while forceful is only human with complex strengths, weaknesses and fixed or flexible personality traits.

Step outside the strong influence of personalities in power to observe their behavior, contemplate their motivations and carefully consider and weigh their precepts and ideals relative to your own.

In other words, be a prepared citizen not a bystander with only limited data and you will feel on the inside of decision making about the vitality of our nation. Then each impending election feels like a chance or reminder to stop to think about the issues along the way, for no single election should be the be all and end all of any of the complex, fascinating, and ever-evolving significant concerns that face us.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Listeners, please keep in mind that I am writing from a psychological perspective so that I may energize you to think for yourself more rationally, more openly, and be aware of how your emotional reactions steer you as you continue learning and interacting with others.

Being proactive does not begin with action, it begins with thinking. Being proactive means being a causative agent not one who reacts after something occurs. To do so, we must become aware of how we think. That is what I want to address.

Thinking clearly and openly is healing for ourselves and those in our lives whom we influence and are influenced by.

Here are a few guidelines to encourage you to think in perhaps new more healing ways. These are a few suggestions about how to think wisely in an effort to let carefully considered knowledge, not fear, guide you as you proactively heal yourself and others which in turn impacts our country as a whole.

1.Do not take the present for granted.

It is so easy to let a moment pass with our sights only on what’s coming next. This is a sure way to reduce the moment’s significance and also to skip by what may be, ironically for those focused on the future, a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

When a political leader publicly promulgates an untruth and/or makes an unkind disruptive observation of others in a moment, if we do not pause to consider what’s happening but let it go only to see this style multiply exponentially, we all get into a mess of confusion, a loss of ideals, and are infused with the “normalization” of distortions that surely will catch up with us.

Blind followers who do not consider the ever-present ambiguity of situations and the inconsistencies of even revered leaders will block their ability to actively think for themselves.

Disunity results with this break from reality based on an accumulation of false information or what has become called “alternative facts.” An antidote is to stay in the present until this information is understood with all the intention and meaning and perhaps concealed motivations it encompasses.

This bit of advice is also coincident with reducing anxiety by tolerating it more than one thinks is possible at first in the moment, enjoying the present when it is filled with pleasure, recognizing hypocrisy when it is at first obscured, and grounding oneself so that rational thought comes to bear in the present.

Also, if you stay in the moment long enough to understand what you’re seeing and hearing, you will be much less likely to hedge on what you discover. You more firmly come to your own decisions and yet become open to new information that may shift those decisions. This can lead to choices of action.

2. Be wary when our own offences seem to us less heinous than those of others.

That is, be aware when you are excusing too quickly in yourself what you fail to excuse in others. If you must judge others, be wary of a false image you may hold of yourself before you speak too impulsively of your thought about others.

In other words, it is terribly hard to condemn others when you reflect honestly about your own thoughts and actions. Fleeting reveries and innermost thoughts are as much a part of who we are as our more remembered actions. If we all exposed our innermost thoughts, ideas, feelings, and reveries which we should be most judicious about shame would most likely fill all our wells instead of a greater acceptance of our foibles and those of others.

Consider how easily we forget even wretched, or just selfish thoughts that wander through our minds and yet feel indignant when we discover them in others. We may consider our thoughts disgraceful should we truly pause long enough to consider them fully, but they will hardly be uncommon!

We need to not judge our minds and other minds in solitude, closing ourselves off from the world, so we no longer are confident enough to be proactive in healing ourselves and in turn, our nation.

Tolerance of ourselves will naturally lead to tolerance of others.

3. Let us not take ourselves too seriously especially when we moralize.

All it takes is some imagination to see from other’s points of view. If you are weak in this ability, you will surely judge others too quickly and close your mind too abruptly.

If you find yourself moralizing about the thoughts and actions of others on a frequent basis, to thine own self be true. It is possible you have forgotten your own humanity along with a sense of humor.

People’s views are generally far more inconsistent than they imagine. Opposing thoughts frequently occupy the same space in ourselves and in others. You may discover the very same people whom you condemn also have their moments of goodness. This is not always so but open your mind to it as a possibility even in yourself so that you don’t take yourself all that seriously all the time.

4. We may learn from our own suffering an ideal many share but if it is so cumulative as to become such a traumatic strain it may not ennoble but may in fact degrade our psyches leading to defensive selfishness, greed, vengeance, petty suspicions, deep distrust, and isolation.

This is a downward spiral that must be countered with all due speed.

It is incumbent upon all of us to seek to reduce the suffering of others, to think rationally in order to climb out of our own suffering rabbit holes whether there are environmental or emotional causes — and — be unashamed to seek help from each other.

We are all living in a psychologically advanced nation, but we do not share the same availability to utilize these resources. It is a societal and public health issue for everyone to be able to obtain relief quickly from environmentally caused and emotionally caused emotional pain and environmental trauma.

If this attitude were shared more broadly by our population and national, state, and local policies demanded an equal right to services that relieve suffering and promote healing the impact on our nation would be huge and long lasting. We all need to do our part in our own limited ways to assist others to heal our country person by person, neighbor by neighbor, friend by friend, loved one by loved one.

A corollary: Let’s see mental illness as a condition that is not the individual’s fault. It doesn’t undermine their character or self-worth. It is just a part of life to recognize, understand, remedy as much as possible, and be recognized as commonplace for a multitude of human beings.

5.Reduce fear.

We can each do this for ourselves and others proactively in an effort to heal our country. But how?

Actively seek guidance from others on how to see reality as it is. Raise questions about what you hear and reach your own conclusions knowing you may need to change them with more guidance and knowledge.

Seek and share truths even knowing they are not absolute so each of us can plan strategies to reach common goals of health and well-being for all.

Find at least one other with whom intimate thoughts can be shared without apology or judgment.

If you lack a sense of humor because too much pain has interfered, find others who have this capacity and learn from them. Humor teaches tolerance. The comic is more likely, with a smile accompanied perhaps by a slight sigh, to shrug his or her shoulders rather than condemn.

The comic does not moralize but is content to find joy in understanding others.

Human nature thrives on recognizing the disparity between appearance and reality as every effective stand-up comedian knows. When you discover the humor in mistakes and the sense of the ridiculous in some of our too unquestioned too well-guarded beliefs, humor calms, soothes, and sees each of us as the strong and yet fragile human beings we all are.

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

If we are kind to ourselves, accepting of our strengths and foibles, more tolerant of our misgivings we will be able to be nicer to each other as well. There is no absolute normal so there is no “new normal.” There are only ideals that shift and change with age guiding us in the hope of experiencing moments of harmony.

When we begin to find and perhaps, even disclose the diversity of traits in ourselves, we recognize how contrary, even incongruous qualities co-exist in each of us. In that way, we become closer to finding humanity in others and even in a nation.

Great qualities are quite at home with great failings in all of us. This is a lesson we all need to learn over and over as individuals and as a nation.

It is exceedingly rare to have an original thought. So, I have just humbly shared what life teaches me as it also teaches others. Hopefully, these thoughts, when understood as common to many, can bring us some measure of unity.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Human beings falter. We desperately need to forget ourselves at least once in a while. It is difficult enough a thing to discover truths about oneself nevertheless about a nation and its leaders. Like a nation and its leaders, we often forget tact, neglect to see knowledge glaring at us in the face and pursue goals that we are too slow to carry out.

Yet the nation as a whole people has character and fortitude that will hopefully transcend what divides us and help us move forward ingeniously to keep reaching toward ideals that benefit all of humanity.

If you could tell young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

Communicate with many other minds, form your own opinions of what you learn but be open to changing those opinions as you grow. Inevitably you will make a positive impact on society from which vitality springs. Continuing to energize yourself reach toward the health and well-being of others.

Be aware of the difference between what is real and what is ideal. Ideals guide. We do not have to reach them on a specific timetable and then fault ourselves in ongoing life stages because we do not. Reality is uncertain and thus interferes; we have limits to our capacities; but even so ideals continue to guide.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Such an opportunity is entirely self-serving contrary to the words I have aimed to share in this interview. But as a believer in continuous learning often on one’s own, I have begun shifting from writing nonfiction to fiction. I am in the midst of writing my first novel. If Joyce Carol Oates would read my new work and discuss it in writing or in person I would indeed be joyful and grateful. That’s more than breakfast or lunch I openly admit, but to communicate with her mind and her person in this way would be a most hearty nourishing meal I’m sure to remember for a long time.

How can our readers follow you online?

I welcome readers to my website: https://lauriehollmanphd.com.

This was very meaningful, and thank you so much for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success on your great work!