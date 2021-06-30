Dr. Eve Van Cauter of The University of Chicago: “Your mindset matters”

Be consistent and stick to a sleep schedule, even on the weekends. Social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, has been shown to increase sleepiness, fatigue and is associated with poorer health and mood.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Eve Van Cauter.

Dr. Eve Van Cauter, an internationally known investigator in circadian rhythms on the endocrine system in normal and pathological conditions, is a professor at the department of medicine, section of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Chicago. She is also an expert in the mathematical and statistical analysis of the temporal patterns of hormonal secretion and the effects of sleep on endocrine function. In addition to her academic work, Dr. Eve is the chairwoman of Sleep Number’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Right now, I wear several hats. I am a Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Chicago where I direct federally and industry-sponsored research on sleep and circadian rhythms.

I also serve as the Chair of the Sleep Number Sleep Advisory Board, an interdisciplinary group of physicians, clinicians, and researchers with expertise in sleep science, research and health.

Over the past two decades, our research has focused on linking insufficient sleep duration, poor sleep quality and mistimed sleep to excessive food intake, weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes. We also explored the role of disturbances of sleep (e.g. sleep apnea, insomnia) or circadian rhythms on the severity of certain diseases including diabetes and hypertension. In our research, my laboratory has also uncovered the adverse effects of sleep disturbances on hormones, including stress hormones and sex hormones.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

The years when I started working on my Ph.D. dissertation coincided with the advent of radioimmunoassay procedures which allowed to measure the levels of many hormones in very small blood samples, typically ten times smaller than with previous techniques. There was a group of endocrinologists at the University of Brussels (in my native country, Belgium) who quickly took advantage of this new technology to take many small blood samples across the 24-h span and determine whether the hormonal levels are stable or undergo consistent temporal variations. They needed help analyzing their data and recruited me as a collaborator. This is when we realized that the sleep-wake cycle and the time of day were major modulators of the hormonal system which itself affects all physiological functions. Sleep was identified as a pivotal determinant of endocrine function.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’ve spent most of my 40+ year career researching the connection between sleep and physical health. Until about the turn of the millennium, it was widely believed that sleep was important for brain function, including intellectual performance and mood, but was not important for the rest of the body. My work started with showing the pivotal role of sleep for hormones and metabolism and later demonstrated that insufficient sleep is a risk for weight gain, obesity and diabetes. I am currently a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Chicago and the Principal Investigator of federally and industry funded research projects focused on the role of sleep duration, quality and timing for health and wellbeing across the life span. I have authored more than 300 scientific publications that are regularly quoted by scientists around the globe. One of my findings showed that among other impacts, a lack of sleep can have a direct, adverse effect on immune function, which, particularly in the last year, has been more important than ever. In my role as Chair of Sleep Number’s Scientific Advisory Board, I collaborate with other renowned physicians, clinicians and researchers with expertise in sleep science, research and health to advance the science of sleep, and have advised Sleep Number on product development and research since 2018.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

As we age, the amount of sleep we can obtain each night decreases progressively. This decline is particularly rapid between ages 16 and 26. Young adults need at least 8.5 hours per night, some need 10+. High school is a time of sleep deprivation especially in the U.S., given students have early school start times but long days, with sports and other extra-curricular activities, followed by homework. In mid-life and later, it is important to plan on having 7 to 8 hours in bed every night in order not to develop a sleep debt. The consensus of sleep doctors is that a habitual sleep duration of less than 6 hours is associated with a host of adverse consequences, including elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and certain types of cancer which ultimately results in a shorter life span.

Sleep capacity begins to decrease around 25 to 30 years. As a college student, you can often sleep until noon or beyond to make up missed sleep. In your 30s, you can’t sleep that long anymore. To recover from a sleep debt, you therefore need regular 8–9 hours bedtime for multiple nights, not just the 2 week-end nights.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The earlier routine, with bedtime at 10 pm and wake up at 4 pm, is better because sleep is better aligned with the biological night. But 6 hours of bedtime, meaning less than 6 hours of actual sleep, is definitely too little to function optimally, both physically and in terms of performance and well-being.

One of the most important ways to ensure you are getting consistently good rest is to make sure your bedtimes and wake up times are consistent. Some people who work in careers such as manufacturing or nursing may work at night and sleep during the day, meaning they have bedtimes and wake up times that are misaligned relative to the dark period and to their own biological clock. This condition is called “circadian misalignment” and population and laboratory studies have demonstrated that it increases the risk of a host of adverse health consequences. Regular nocturnal bedtimes of 7–8 hours of sleep are a pillar of health.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

The most immediate recognizable effects of regular good sleep are improved attention, mood and performance across the entire day, on most days. Feeling well-rested often results in undertaking other beneficial health habits, such as engaging in physical exercise. Depending on individual lifestyle, an improved ability to control overeating or addictive behaviors may also be recognized. Social interactions will be easier and more rewarding. Lastly your doctor may notice that your weight, blood pressure, and biological parameters measured in your blood test have all changed for the better.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Sleep is absolutely something that people should prioritize in their daily lives. Sleep is an essential function that has a direct impact on other aspects of our health. Getting good quality sleep helps your body and brain. A good night’s sleep doesn’t just help us feel more alert and focused the next day, but over time it can actually improve your ability to recover from injury or illness, reduce our risk of heart and vascular conditions and strengthen our immune system.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Most people do not know that sleep is not only to be more awake during the daytime. They have heard from their grandmother that sleep is good for you but have had no education about sleep. Children need to be educated about sleep. Teachers need to be educated about sleep. Doctors need to be educated about sleep. What has happened over decades of effort to identify smoking as a toxic behavior needs to happen for insufficient sleep.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I do think there are many obstacles people face now when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. Things like technology in the bedroom, stress and other outside factors can disrupt sleep. And during the pandemic, our daily activities and the overall anxiety generated by the risk of infection (e.g. at home working conditions, parenting at home while working, observing distancing, social isolation) affected sleep patterns. That being said, we’re at a time when there are truly novel wearables and sleeping surface technologies that can help people learn more about their sleep and achieve better quality sleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Be consistent and stick to a sleep schedule, even on the weekends. Social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, has been shown to increase sleepiness, fatigue and is associated with poorer health and mood. Temperature plays a major role in sleep quality. Make sure the temperature where you sleep is on the cool side (about 65 degrees). Avoid sleeping surfaces and bedding that retain heat. Your mindset matters. Calming down before bed can help you improve sleep quality. A few methods I recommend for preparing to sleep include taking a hot bath or shower, doing some light stretching, reading or listening to calming music or podcasts. I also recommend putting your work or stress to bed before you try to sleep. It might be easier said than done but try to avoid stressful or upsetting conversations right before you go to sleep if you can. Skip the drink. While a glass of wine might be a tempting way to wind down, avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages as they can disrupt your quality of sleep. Support your internal clock and help make it easier to fall asleep at night. A few ways you can help promote a consistent good night’s sleep is to get plenty of exposure to natural light during the day and make sure you exercise regularly. Just be sure to avoid vigorous exercise 2–3 hours before bedtime, as this can elevate your energy levels and make it more challenging to fall asleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

It’s not unusual to wake up during the night, and there are simple tactics you can employ to get back to sleep. Don’t toss and turn or check the alarm clock. Practice slow and regular breathing which can facilitate sleep. If this doesn’t work, get out of bed and go read or listen to the radio or a podcast in another room. If there is an issue that bothers you, use a note pad to write down what you may do in the morning to resolve it. As soon as you feel sleepy again, go back to bed.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Naps can be beneficial if you miss a few hours of sleep the night before, but try to avoid naps longer than 20 minutes, as they can disrupt your sleep schedule for the next night.

If you find yourself taking naps often, it’s important to note that excessive daytime sleepiness, a disorder associated with poor health, usually reflects insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality. Discuss your daytime sleepiness with your doctor. It could be caused by poor nocturnal sleep, including having sleep apnea, or by medications or a sub-clinical condition such as undiagnosed depression, cancer or infection.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Updates from my academic research can be found via @UChicagoMed on Twitter, and updates on my work with Sleep Number as part of their Scientific Advisory Board can be found at sleepnumber.com/science.

