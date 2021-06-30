Amanda Goetz of House of Wise: “No screen time”

No screen time: Screen time is a huge melatonin-level killer. I try to put the phone down at least an hour before bed so I can read a book. This helps my body relax and expect sleep vs. hyping up my wakefulness.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Amanda Goetz, Founder and CEO of House of Wise

As the Founder & CEO of House of Wise, Amanda is on a mission to help women give more purposeful intention and take back control of their sleep, stress, sex, and wealth. Formally, Amanda led consumer and product marketing at The Knot Worldwide, the leading global wedding company and online marketplace for couples and wedding professionals. Follow Amanda on Twitter and Instagram to follow along on her founder journey building the CBD brand making a huge impact on the lives of women everywhere.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Absolutely! Thanks for having me.

I started House of Wise after experiencing first-hand the transformative effects of cannabidiol (aka CBD) on daily routines. I had actually never used cannabis before (I’m from a very conservative Midwest town) and have always been a health nut.

But the past two years threw a lot at me — a divorce, trying to focus on my career with three young kids, and a pandemic. CBD was a new but instrumental part of helping me navigate those changes (plus lots of therapy).

I realized the stigma for women using cannabis vs. alcohol (see: wine-mom culture), and I wanted to change that. CBD is so much better than alcohol for sleep, sex, and stress management — why wasn’t that being accepted or even celebrated?

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career choice?

I got my start in the wedding industry. I’m a former founder of a wedding tech company, then led brand marketing at The Knot Worldwide for over five years. The founder part of me never left; I’m very entrepreneurial and love empowering other women.

It was scary to quit The Knot to go all-in on House of Wise in the middle of the pandemic, summer 2020. The market wasn’t exactly predictable, so I’m thankful I could raise a pre-seed round while maintaining my full time job and launch the first product in December. Every customer testimonial — someone getting a better night sleep, enjoying sex again or even just handling the stress of a day — reminds me why I’m doing this.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

There are so many companies and products on the market that claim to help with sleep. That’s because it’s a huge market — 1 in 3 Americans have sleep problems.

People are replacing their sleep aids with CBD products more and more. Hemp-derived cannabidiol (aka CBD) doesn’t get you high like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in marijuana but naturally promotes relaxation. Paired with melatonin, CBD oil can aid in combating anxiety and insomnia that mess with our sleep.

That’s why I created House of Wise’s SLEEP gummies and drops. The CBD/melatonin combo in the gummies and drops helps regulate your nervous system and circadian rhythms.

I spent a year ensuring that all of our products’ ingredients, dosages, and flavors were something I would feel good about taking daily (and I do). This required hours of research, collaboration with our suppliers, team of chemists and sharing with friends and family for testing. I’m so happy with what we’ve put out and loved how other women feel the same.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Code of The Extraordinary Mind by Vishen Lakhiani helped me rethink my life. Most ways of thinking come from generational passdowns or groupthink without assessing if society has surpassed that logic. I believe House of Wise pushes against many of these societal constructs every day. For example: You can be a mom, business woman and still own your sexuality. Another example: I can be a VC backed female founder and still log off at 5pm to be with my kids without guilt or shame of hustle culture or the stereotype of the 27 year old working grinding and sleeping on couches to build a company.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I love this quote by Serena Williams: “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.”

That is the basis for how I run House of Wise. We’re all in this together. It’s not my company or journey; it’s all of ours. We won’t make moves without linking arms, being vulnerable, and crushing the status quo together.

I see this represented so well in our House of Wise Slack channels, where our Wise Women open up about struggles with sleep, sex, and stress (or whatever else) and have a built-in hype crew. That’s the best part about what we’re doing — the community.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

We all know babies and toddlers need a lot of sleep because the body is doubling in size almost yearly for the first few years (hello, daytime naps), but the gap gets smaller as you approach teen to adult years. Older kids will do great with 9–11 hours, teens with 8–10, and adults 7–9.

There are various seasons of life where you’ll need more sleep (e.g., pregnancy or illness). But in general, 7–9 hours is the sweet spot.

So all of that hustle culture saying getting 4–6 hours a night is enough to perform your best — it’s BS.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10 PM and getting up at 4 AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2 AM and getting up at 10 AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

That’s a great question. While 7–9 hours is the ideal chunk of quality, uninterrupted sleep time, when you sleep does matter.

From a basic, biological level, our circadian rhythm goes along with the sun’s rising and setting. So the earlier in the evening you can go to bed (10 PM vs. 2 AM), the better. I’m in bed by 9 PM every night.

The gist is to do what best fits your lifestyle that gets you the most sleep during the darkest hours of the day.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for six months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Quality sleep will change your life in so many ways. Good sleep reduces so many health risks, including obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and depression. The benefits will manifest themselves differently for everyone. Still, they could expect to see higher energy and focus levels during the day, less grogginess or need for caffeine, and even better quality output of work. Paired with a healthy lifestyle, a good sleep routine is transformative.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, absolutely. To expand on the previous answer, the long-term health benefits are worth it alone. And we know reduced health risks give us a break in other areas of our lives, like lower health insurance costs, the ability to work longer or play with kids/grandkids and make the most out of our awake hours.

Humans spend about a third of their life sleeping, so why wouldn’t you want to get the best you can?

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Bad habits: Eating heavy meals or sugary desserts (like a bowl of ice cream) right before bed can mess with your sleep. Alcohol would fit into this category, too. I’m not anti-alcohol, but those nightly glasses of wine are not doing your sleep routine any favors. We know it’s so hard to quit bad habits! That’s why it helps to replace with something else, like a healthy snack, a SLEEP CBD gummy, or tea with SLEEP drops. Competing priorities: Maybe you’re a new parent, startup founder, or on-call doctor. All of these life situations will put you at a crossroads: sleep or keep a kid/company/patient alive? Obviously, you’ll have to choose the latter. The phone (and FOMO): It’s a tale as old as time: “Oh, let me send one quick text,” which turns into 2 hours scrolling Facebook or TikTok. Nighttime phone time, and screen time in general, is such a hard breakup. You know you don’t have to be in the local news comments section, but you feel like you’ll miss out on something important or entertaining.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Movement: I do 3x/week HIIT training sessions on zoom with my NYC trainer and add in flexibility. I also try to do walking calls throughout the week. In March, I got to play basketball for the first time in over a year. It was so fun to get back in touch with my competitive side and move in that way. No screen time: Screen time is a huge melatonin-level killer. I try to put the phone down at least an hour before bed so I can read a book. This helps my body relax and expect sleep vs. hyping up my wakefulness. Replacing alcohol with CBD: I used to love a nightly glass of wine as much as the next woman. But the sugar and alcohol would leave me with a headache and getting crappy sleep. With CBD (namely SLEEP gummies or drops), I don’t have that. Now I only drink socially, and when I do, I really notice a difference (like after some recent Miami happy hours). Evening bath: I’m a mom of three kids. That means no matter how busy my 9–5 day is, I have to switch into mom mode for the evening. I take a bath or shower to “commute” into this time, so I can give them 100% of my attention. This has been crucial for my work-life balance (and sanity!) Orgasms: Making intimacy a part of my routine increases my oxytocin levels and helps me fall asleep. I hold this almost as high as my workout sessions. I’ll spare you a story for that one!

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Try to get the root cause of why you’re waking up. Is it to pee? Bad dreams? A crazy anxiety spell? See what in your bedtime routine might be messing with this. For example, alcohol can make you drowsy, but sugar levels kick in after a few hours and actually make you sleep worse (and wake up).

As a mom, I’m often woken up from my kids’ bad dreams or desire to snuggle. With CBD, I can shoo away the monsters at 3 AM and get back to sleep easily without feeling groggy the next day.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I wish I could do this but since I go to bed at 9pm already, I schedule my day to maximize my output.

That said, naps are amazing, especially if you’re not getting enough sleep at night. The earlier the nap is in the day, the better. Later naps (like past 5 PM) can mess with your night. Actually, the best time to nap is in the morning! Bonus points if you have caffeine right before — it can help make the rest more fruitful.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Women who have forged a new path and shattered stereotypes inspire me daily. When I think about 2020, two women pop into mind. I watched Kamala Harris being sworn into her role as Vice President with my two daughters in my life as tears streamed down my face knowing this milestone gets us one step closer to more women in power.

Watching Whitney Wolfe Herd become the youngest female CEO to take a company public and rang the bell with her baby on her hip was so inspiring.

If either of them want to hang….my DMs are open! 😉

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!