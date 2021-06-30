Dr. Carolina Raeburn: “Set a Bedtime Routine”

Improvements in sleep may also lead to physical health benefits like reducing his risk of certain health conditions, like heart disease and diabetes. Other health benefits include experiencing fewer sick days, maintaining a healthy weight, and reducing the likelihood of certain accidents.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Carolina Raeburn, PsyD.

Dr. Carolina Raeburn, Psy.D is a licensed clinical psychologist with a subspecialty in neuropsychology. She runs a successful private practice in Miami, Florida, and provides her clients with a warm and empathic approach to therapy. Dr. Raeburn received her doctorate from Albizu University — an APA accredited, private university in Doral, FL. She has received notable academic achievements and has earned a lifetime membership in the Psi Chi Society, the National Honor Society in Psychology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’m a licensed clinical psychologist with a subspecialty in neuropsychology. I run a private practice in the state of Florida. I’ve had the pleasure of helping many people throughout the years. My clients have included people with medical, mental, emotional, and intrapersonal concerns, including loss and grief, depression, anxiety, executive wellness, brain disorders, sports injuries, traumatic brain injury, chronic illness, caregiver stress, terminal illnesses, interpersonal issues, relationship problems, substance abuse, and life changes.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

In the early 2000s, I was walking at my BFA’s graduation ceremony. So, there I was walking through the auditorium about to receive my diploma in Advertising and Graphic Design. I was “supposed” to be feeling accomplished and ready to face the future head-on, but I felt lost, uncertain, and scared.

1 month before graduation, while vacationing in Europe, my father had unexpectedly passed away due to an accident. We got a call from a hospital informing us he would likely die soon. My family and I, who were in the US, packed our bags and took the first flight out there. He died one hour after our arrival, but it gave us time to say goodbye. I held his hand, gave him a kiss on the forehead, and said goodbye. My father was the foundational strength in my family. It was like everything I knew had been turned upside-down, and I had the rug pulled from underneath my feet. The next thing I knew, we’re back in the States, and I was graduating. It was a challenging time for all of us.

I share this story because my father’s death played an integral role in my decision to get a doctorate and become a psychologist. Eventually, I sought the help of a psychologist to help me deal with my father’s death. This psychologist helped me gain new perspectives and insight. I remember thinking, “therapy is so helpful,” and told my psychologist, “Wow, I wish I could do what you do.” He answered, “why don’t you?”. It all started from there. I thought about it for a while, but eventually, I applied and got accepted into an APA accredited Doctoral program, decided to sub-specialize in neuropsychology, and here I am today.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

As a licensed clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist, I continuously learn about new studies, developments, and advancements in mental health, neuropsychology, and well-being. Besides continuing education, working with clients and patients has allowed me to see firsthand the impact of sleep on our well-being.

I find myself speaking with my patients about sleep and sleep hygiene often. Most people know it is important, but truly understanding the ramifications of poor sleep is a different story. Sleep is an essential human function, and if we don’t have sufficient amounts of it, it can wreak havoc on our mental, physical, and brain health. It’s my duty to help my patients and provide them with knowledge and skills to benefit them. If a patient is not getting enough sleep, understanding the link between sleep and emotional health allows them to make more conscious decisions. Furthermore, I’ll teach them relaxation techniques and CBT, which helps them recognize, challenge, and change stressful and distorted sleep cognition that impacts their sleep.

Moreover, several mental health disorders share fatigue and/or sleep difficulties as a symptom. Hence, it is crucial to differentiate from a mental health perspective to understand what may be causing poor sleep.

Sleep problems may also affect our physical health. If someone’s had persistent sleeping problems lasting longer than a few weeks, it may be beneficial they speak with their physician or a mental health professional in their state.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I find myself continuously learning and growing through reading material. Recently, I find myself reading more journal articles than actual books, though. However, If I were to choose reading material right now, it would be the manga series Fate Stay/Night. It’s a story that ties in 3 themes: survival, coming of age, and redemption. One protagonist, Shinji, is very altruist and believes in fighting for ideals. In contrast, the other protagonist, Archer, believes in putting himself first and that fighting for the ideals of others is pointless.

Towards the end of the series, we realize that Shinji and Archer are really the same person from different timelines. Archer was once this idealistic boy, Shinji, who eventually changed his perspective from self-sacrifice to perseverance and self-care. This resonates with me because I frequently see others sacrificing themselves for the benefit of others, which brings more harm than good. I firmly believe that to take care of others, you first must take care of yourself. Self-care is key. Furthermore, some manga, comics, or superhero films bring forth a metaphoric way to process and express feelings, emotions, and hopes.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote is, “the only constant in life is change.” That quote helped me internalize the meaning of non-permanence — meaning everything changes, nothing stays the same, and change is inevitable. When I first heard it, it helped me accept my father’s death. Today, that quote reminds me of 2 things:

1) when things are bad, I know eventually they will get better because nothing lasts forever

2) It’s taught me to make a conscious effort to enjoy and cherish good moments because those won’t last forever either.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

The exact number of hours each person needs for optimal sleep will vary. However, most people fall within a specific sleep range, depending on their age. According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults aged 18 to 64 should sleep between 7 to 9 hours a night. However, those 65 or older may require a little less sleep and should aim for 7 to 8 hours. The optimal number of sleep and adult needs may fall anywhere within these ranges, but some people may still function well if they add or decrease an hour or two to the recommended range. However, Sleeping 5 hours or less is not recommended; deviating too far from the recommended range may lead to health concerns and impact mental health. Please visit the National Sleep Foundation if you’d like to see their recommended sleep duration.

Sleep duration recommendations will differ throughout age groups. For example, the National Sleep Foundation’s sleep recommendations for newborns are between 14 to 17 hours a day, while 6 to 13-year-olds are recommended to sleep 9 to 11 hours. Please visit the National Sleep Foundation website if you’d like to see their recommended sleep duration.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Sleep is multidimensional, and its importance may not be wholly dependent on our sleep quantity. I can best explain this by talking about our circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm is an ebb and flow of hormones and chemicals within our bodies. It serves as an internal clock that lets us know when we are sleepy and when we need to be awake and alert. Circadian rhythms synchronize with our external environment about the time of days, such as light and temperature. However, circadian rhythms continue even when there is an absence of environmental cues.

Our circadian rhythm needs to be in alignment with our sleep/wake cycles for optimal functioning. The daily light-dark cycle governs our circadian rhythm; light signals our circadian rhythm to stay awake, and darkness signals it to sleep. However, artificial environmental cues, like blue light, can throw it off. To keep our circadian rhythm synced with our wake/sleep cycle, it is essential to consider light and dark exposure. Blackout curtains or sleeping eye masks can serve as a helpful tool to limit light exposure at night. Having a consistent sleep schedule and minding our exposure to light becomes integral in having a sound sleep.

Now that I got that out of the way, I’ll answer the question. If an individual performs better on 8 hours of sleep, going to sleep at 2AM and waking up at 10AM may be preferable as long as their sleep schedule is consistent and they’re mindful of light exposure. However, there is a caveat to this answer. For some people, 6 hours of sleep may be appropriate, even though the recommended sleep time for most adults is between 7–9 hours. It would depend on a case-by-case basis. However, sleeping 5 hours or less is not suggested.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

If our hypothetical 35-year-old improved his quality and quantity of sleep, he might begin seeing significant improvements in his life. He may start seeing emotional health benefits such as reduced feelings of sadness, less nervousness, reduced irritability, and reduced anger. He’ll likely experience a better outlook towards life, improved mood, and reduced stress. Furthermore, he may find it easier to make better decisions, improve his brain’s ability to create new memories, and improve his attention and concentration.

Improvements in sleep may also lead to physical health benefits like reducing his risk of certain health conditions, like heart disease and diabetes. Other health benefits include experiencing fewer sick days, maintaining a healthy weight, and reducing the likelihood of certain accidents.

Sleep affects memory formation and remembering. Specifically, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep allows our brains to consolidate information from short-term memory into long-term memory. During REM sleep, the brain replenishes neurotransmitter levels that help organize neuronal networks. These networks are crucial for learning, remembering, problem-solving, and performance.

Lack of sleep is harmful for general memory consolidation, but it’s especially harmful to consolidating positive emotional content. Meaning, it may affect our ability to remember good memories, memories that bring us joy. In turn, the inability to recall positive memories may negatively impact mood and emotional reactivity. Furthermore, a literature review showed preliminary converging evidence that poor sleep may be a contributing risk factor for suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

Insufficient sleep may lead to irritability, sadness, feelings of nervousness, irritability, fatigue, or increased stress. It can also contribute to the development of psychiatric conditions such as depressive and anxiety disorders or exacerbate existing mental health conditions. Moreover, certain mental health conditions cause sleep disturbances, making it difficult to get proper sleep.

Poor sleep also affects our physical health. Studies report that chronically sleep-deprived people are more likely to have heart disease and strokes, hypertension, infections, high cholesterol, weight gain, obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, lowered immune system functioning, and certain types of cancer. Moreover, it affects our decision-making and increases fatigue, leading to a higher risk of accidents.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, sleep should definitely be a priority. For years psychologists and psychiatrists have been pushing for increased knowledge about the benefits of sleep. Yet, sleep deprivation is one of the most overlooked significant public health concerns in The United States. Problems related to poor sleep affect all aspects of our lives — our daily functioning, our health, our relationships, our performance. Sleep allows our bodies to rest, recover, and recharge. Yet, millions of Americans are sleep-deprived.

Sleep is 1 of the 3 pillars of health, along with diet and exercise. While the importance of diet and exercise are widely recognized, sleep is usually not given equal importance. It is an essential human function; it is vital to our well-being. Still, some of us sleep outside of the recommended range volitionally, which may compromise our well-being.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Yes, sometimes it’s difficult to integrate what we know and act on it. 3 obstacles that may prevent us from taking action and getting adequate sleep are:

1) We are on autopilot:

Let’s create a fictional character. This fictional character’s name is Tina.

Tina hasn’t slept well in a long while. In the morning, she wakes up tired

and tells herself, “that’s it, I can’t go to sleep late anymore, tonight I’m going to bed early!”. It seems like she has a firm resolve, but her willpower becomes weaker as the day continues. She finally ended her workday, had dinner, and now she’s cozy on the couch watching her favorite show. The episode ends on a cliffhanger. It’s time for bed, but she starts watching the next episode without giving it much thought. She goes to bed late again.

If Tina had paused and thought about her actions and their consequences, the outcome might have differed.

Too often, we act without taking a pause and thinking it through; it’s almost as if we’re on autopilot. However, if we can manage to take that pause and think about it, we begin making conscious choices.

A tool I like to use is STOP. It helps me pause and become a conscious thinker; it helps increase my mindfulness and brings intentionality.

STOP is an acronym that stands for:

S — Stop or pause (pause before you react)

T — Take a breath

O — Observe (observe your thoughts and ask yourself about your intention)

P — Proceed with more awareness

2) It’s challenging to change habits:

Sometimes we want to get good sleep, but we sabotage ourselves with poor sleep habits. If we’ve been habitually getting insufficient sleep, changing behaviors may be a tricky process.

The good news is that new habits and behaviors can be created. A likely first step Tina can take to change her poor sleep habits is to identify the routines and behaviors that affect her sleep quality. For example, Tina can ask herself, “what are some things I can do to improve my sleep quantity and quality?”. She can research, think about it, and develop a plan to help her accomplish her sleep goal. For example, Tina’s Achilles heel is staying up late, watching television. Hence she may plan to turn off the TV 2 hours before bedtime. She can think about things she can incorporate to improve her sleep, like relaxation exercises, and think about things she can eliminate that affect her sleep, like scrolling through social media in bed.

3) Self-care may be hard:

Proper sleep hygiene is part of self-care, and just like most self-care activities, sleeping sufficiently may be challenging because we may think we can do without; we forget we are not superhuman.

Self-care is about getting back to basics and ensuring our well-being and health are our top priority. If Tina wanted to incorporate a self-care sleep routine, she could try to:

-Check-in with herself emotionally and physically and ask herself if poor sleep is affecting her

-Set an alert as a reminder of a reasonable bedtime

– If she feels sleepy, not try to power forward and resist the urge to sleep. Instead, she can become self-aware and listen to her body’s needs.

– Set her priorities and ask herself, “is my health and well-being important for me?”.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I think that getting good sleep is different today than in the past. However, I do not know if it was more or less difficult. It would depend on the period and social and environmental factors that individuals faced.

However, the invention of artificial light and electronics has resulted in increased exposure to light before bedtime. While all types of light may affect our circadian rhythm, the blue light we are exposed to in our electronics has the most significant impact.

We get a significant amount of blue light exposure from the sun in the daylight hours, making us feel alert. During daylight hours, blue light may help us improve our attention and performance. However, blue light at night may suppress the body’s release of melatonin, hence, affecting our sleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

The 5 things I’d like to share which may lead to proper sleep and waking refreshed and energized are the following:

1) Set a consistent sleep schedule for each day of the week

– Try to wake up at the same time every day of the week. If you want to sleep in, try not to let it be more than an hour.

2) Set a Bedtime Routine

– Bedtime routines help us build habits that may help our minds recognize when tit’s time to say goodnight.

– Bedtime routines may include:

– Limiting our exposure to artificial light at night, especially blue light.

– Turning off electronic devices at a specific time

– Create time for winding down

– Relaxation techniques

– Reading

– Creating the optimal sleep environment in your room, making it cool, dark, calm, and as quiet as possible.

3) Cultivate Daytime Healthy Habits

– Cultivate healthy habits during the day that will play a role in our sleep patterns.

– Healthy daytime habits include:

– Exercise

– Exposure to daylight

– Avoiding nicotine and alcohol

– Finishing meals 2 to 3 hours before bedtime

– Limit caffeine, especially as it gets later in the day.

4) Optimize Your Room

– Optimizing your bedroom into your sleep oasis may be helpful to promote sleep.

– Ways to optimize your bedroom may include:

– Choosing a comfortable pillow and mattress.

– Choosing comfortable sheets and blankets.

– Finding the optimal temperature for your bedroom; cool yet comfy.

– Considering blackout curtains or eye masks.

– Consider trying calming scents.

5) Seek Help

– If a person feels that regardless of what they do, they cannot get sufficient sleep, they may want to consider speaking with their physician to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

– Furthermore, they may want to consider speaking with a licensed clinical psychologist or other mental health professional who practices CBT. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) teaches people how to recognize the thought patterns that influence their behaviors and provides them with skills to help produce behavioral change.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Since sleep difficulties can be due to numerous things, I’d ask them, “what is preventing you from going back to sleep?”. It could be several internal or external factors, like racing thoughts, worries or sounds, lights, temperature, etc. From there, I’d suggest an individualized approach to the problem.

However, generally speaking, one of my favorite sleep techniques is a 4,7,8 breathing pattern — If I wake up in the middle of the night, this is what I do:

Breathe in for a count for 4

Hold the breath for a count of 7

Breathe out for a count for 8

Repeat until I fall asleep

When I do this exercise, my internal dialog looks like this: “Breathe in, 1, 2, 3, 4. Hold, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. Breath out, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8”. I focus on the numbers and on my breath. I usually fall asleep within 5 minutes.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I think napping is excellent if you enjoy napping. For example, I, personally, don’t like napping; I feel like it messes up the rhythm of my day. However, I know many people that love napping, and it works well for them.

Napping is not required for adults, but some people usually feel refreshed and recharged after a short nap. Moreover, studies show that adult naps may boost performance and learning and reduce daytime sleepiness.

If you’re wondering how long an adult nap should take, researchers suggest that a 20-minute nap would be the ideal length. However, late afternoon naps may negatively affect your sleep.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d definitely like to meet Elon Musk. As a neuropsychologist, when I see him speak, my thoughts always go to “he has a fascinating mind.” I mean, he reinvented electric cars, is working on neurotech developments, and will likely get us to Mars; wow. Furthermore, I think it’s terrific that he recently opened up about Asperger syndrome. Last but not least, Grimes is awesome.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: https://carolinaraeburn.com

Instagram: @Dr_Carol_

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Glad to be of help!