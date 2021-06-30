Ann Ramark: “Any worries or even excitement can make it hard to fall asleep”

Any worries or even excitement can make it hard to fall asleep. One piece of advice is to write down exactly what thoughts you have, good or bad, or things you need to do the day after. Doing so before you go to bed will help you fall asleep faster.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Ann Ramark.

Ann Ramark is a nutritionist specialized in skin health. She is also the founder of the anti-aging blog A Younger Skin, where she shares science-based advice on how to keep the skin young, healthy, and radiant. The blog is found at www.ayoungerskin.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thank you so much for inviting me!

I have a background as a trainer and nutritionist. With a bachelor of science in nutrition. Training and nutrition have been a huge passion of mine for over half of my life (today 41-years old). And something I love to teach as well as practice myself.

But with time (probably because I am getting older haha) I have started to become more and more interested in the health of a particular organ. The skin. And fascinated by the science around skin health. How to keep the skin as young and healthy as possible. For as long as possible. And that is what eventually made me start my website. To share all the knowledge I have and all that I keep learning.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

It all started with my own passion. And since I constantly get a lot of questions, almost daily, about my skin, my idea of a blog/website started to arise. I love to teach and with my own website, I can do that large scale.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I would say my unique contribution is the knowledge and experience I have about skin health. How lifestyle choices and diet choices affect this amazing organ, both short-term and long-term. Skincare is a lot more than just what you put on your face topically.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I remember reading many books during my early adulthood, which lead to my huge passion for health. Today I read too few books to be honest, in favor of scientific papers. I should really start reading books again, at least on my vacation.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Yes, I do. My favorite quote is:

The best way to predict the future is to create it — by Abraham Lincoln

I found it very inspiring and absolutely true when it comes to the field of health and anti-aging. We all have the power to shape our future and not just decide how healthy we want to be as we get older. But also how healthy our skin will be. This is exactly what my website is all about.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Optimal sleep for the majority of adult people ranges from seven to nine hours (children and teenagers need more). But it’s important to pay attention to your own individual needs. What you need to do is to evaluate how you feel and look after different amounts of hours.

The amount of sleep you need varies a lot from person to person. But it can also vary from one day or week to another. If you are sick, going through a lot of stress, or doing a lot of strenuous training, you will probably need more sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

For some people, sleeping 6 hours can be just enough. But those lucky individuals (called short sleepers) are pretty rare.

For the majority of people, sleeping just 6 hours per night is detrimental to their health, especially long term. So if I would have to choose between these two options I would choose the second one.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Oh yes. First of all, this person will start to enjoy a life with more energy, brain sharpness, more positivity and joy, and more clearness overall. This is obvious since the brain gets the recovery it needs and can start to function with its best potential.

Secondly, he or she will enjoy firmer skin, less puffiness under the eyes, less dark circles, less hooded eyes, and less impurities and acne. This is because sleep is crucial for the skin and affects it in many ways.

Some of the consequences of not getting enough sleep are decreased production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. Two important components for younger-looking skin. You will also experience less effective lymphatic drainage, leading to dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. And if that isn’t enough you will also experience increased inflammation, which leads to more skin aging as well as other problems such as acne.

In other words. The term beauty sleep is for real.

Thirdly, getting enough sleep isn’t just crucial for healthy skin. It is affecting every organ in your body and by getting quality sleep you also help prevent many diseases.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Indeed. Because of all the reasons I listed above. Making sleep a priority will make your life better in so many ways.

Some people feel the need of sleeping less in order to save time. But in reality, they will save a lot more time by prioritizing their sleep since that will make the brain and body function much better. And you will therefore become more efficient at what you are doing.

Also, by prioritizing your sleep you help prevent a bunch of diseases and can enjoy a richer life for longer.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

I think one blockage is a lack of motivation. Therefore I really like to talk about the beauty effects of quality sleep. Since it seems to be a better motivation factor for many people. But besides that, I do feel like there is a lack of knowledge about exactly how important sleep is. And that getting better sleep actually can change a person’s life.

Another blockage I would say is social media. It takes up a lot of time and can be quite addictive. Once someone starts to scroll through their social media in the evening, it can be hard to stop. And time flies.

Also, both caffeine and alcohol are two large culprits when it comes to quality sleep. And many people drink them far too late, which interrupts their sleep.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes, I do. Due to the new technology.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Caffeine stays in your body a lot longer than most people know, and it affects the quality of your sleep. Even though there are huge variations among individuals, most of the time caffeine has a half-life time of 4–6 hours. A good idea is to stop drinking any caffeinated beverages at least 8 hours before bedtime if you want to wake up fully refreshed. Alcohol is another sleep-disrupter. Even though you may think it makes you sleepy and therefore helpful in falling asleep. The truth is that even though you may fall asleep quickly after drinking alcohol, you will not get the quality sleep you need. Try to avoid any alcohol at least four hours before bedtime. Some supplements are helpful in getting more restful sleep. My personal favorites are magnesium which helps calm the brain and relax your muscles. And alpha-lipoic acid which helps with stress resistance and improving our circadian rhythm. Going to bed at the same time every night is helpful for learning your body to fall asleep faster and to stay asleep. Any worries or even excitement can make it hard to fall asleep. One piece of advice is to write down exactly what thoughts you have, good or bad, or things you need to do the day after. Doing so before you go to bed will help you fall asleep faster.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Deep breathing is my best advice when you have trouble falling asleep or going back to sleep. By doing so you lower the stress hormones quickly and can therefore fall back asleep faster than ever. Inhale deeply in through your nose and out through your nose.

If you still cannot fall back to sleep it might be an idea to do something completely different for a while. As long as it is a quiet activity and without involving any electronic screens. For example, you can go to another room and read a book.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

It all depends. Personally, I love to take a nap during the day if I have had a bad night’s sleep. That will surely help me through the day and give back some of the lost benefits from not sleeping well during the night.

But if you take a nap too long it can affect the ability to fall asleep at the time you want to that following night. You will have to try out yourself what works. But if you just want to feel refreshed, a nap for 20–30 minutes will be perfect.

Also, the time of the nap matters too. Try to get your nap around lunch or early afternoon. To avoid any difficulties falling asleep at night.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I have recently been watching some Youtube videos with Marisa Peer. And I find her knowledge and experience about the brain and behavior really fascinating. She also seems to be a very sweet person. Would love to have lunch with her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My anti-aging blog is found atwww.ayoungerskin.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you so much! It’s been a pleasure 🙂