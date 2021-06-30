Nick Saponaro of Divi: “Reducing the cost of using crypto”

Easy onboarding. Too often the user is bombarded with complex things to do and remember right at the beginning of their journey. If we don’t make onboarding easy, the market will move away from decentralized apps and turn to centralized services. This will see them unwittingly give up control of their coins for convenience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I grew up in a New Jersey suburb of Philadelphia. I had a pretty average childhood despite being one of the few black people in my neighborhoods and schools. I always had an interest in technology and, being an only child, I had a lot of time on my hands to tinker and learn. Like many technologists, I enjoyed taking various devices apart and putting them back together. I enjoyed learning about computers and their capabilities. Eventually I got into software and loved learning how various technologies work. Over the years using a computer became second nature and eventually I learned how to code and build my own programs and websites.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved with the Regtech or Crypto markets?

My initial brush with crypto came straight out of high school when I ran a custom PC business that built mining rigs. But, my first real experience was when I met a guy with a laptop in a cafe to buy Bitcoin.

I’d been told by a friend that it was an opportunity not to be missed. It all felt a bit surreal and part of me was sure that the dude would run off with my cash. However, he was actually pretty helpful in showing me how to download and set up my first wallet. By the end, I walked away owning my first cryptocurrency.

Fast forward a few years, I joined Divi in 2017 as a full stack developer and was invited to become a co-founder of the fledgeling business. Soon after, I took on responsibility for building and maintaining all of Divi’s web services, client-facing apps, and the protocol development for Divi Core.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, especially my mother, have always been supportive of my goals, even when they were at odds with their own perception of what direction I should take. My mom is a black woman who was born in the sixties who, against staggering odds, put herself through college and law school and ultimately became the 2nd General Counsel of one of the largest healthcare insurance firms in the country.

Without that inspiration and freedom to explore and pursue my passions, I don’t think what I have achieved would be possible.

Can you share “5 Things That Should Be Done To Help Stabilize The Cryptocurrency Market”?

At Divi we are ardent believers in Satoshi’s Nakamoto’s dream of creating a decentralized and democratized finance system that benefits everyone. However, If people can’t use the incredible products and services we’re creating, we’ll all have wasted our time and energy.

For us, stabilization is about pushing the complexity of the underlying blockchain technology to the background and delivering decentralized products that anyone can use. For me the five things needed to stabilize the industry are:

Easy onboarding. Too often the user is bombarded with complex things to do and remember right at the beginning of their journey. If we don’t make onboarding easy, the market will move away from decentralized apps and turn to centralized services. This will see them unwittingly give up control of their coins for convenience. User experiences that integrate with the user’s way of working and lifestyle. Even experienced enthusiasts rail against the challenge of using crypto services. The risk of getting something wrong and losing money is so high. Make earning with crypto easy. Setting up a masternode or staking your coins is an excellent way to build an income but again it’s really hard for the average person to do. We’ve made it so you can start earning at the press of a button. Reducing the cost of using crypto. Whether it’s gas fees, fiat conversion costs or tax, the cost of using crypto today is too high. It’s great that the breadth of goods you can buy is increasing but when the cost of doing so is more than the cost of the goods or service themselves, we clearly have a big problem. We need products that seamlessly connect the decentralized and centralized worlds together. You should be able to move your money between the two domains on demand and enjoy the benefits that both offer.

This is exactly what we’ve done with our mobile smart wallet. Onboarding is as simple as signing up for Facebook. We’ve got human-readable addresses that take the risk out of sending and receiving payments and setting up a masternode is as easy as pressing play on Spotify. Later this year, we will introduce fiat onramps to bridge the gap between the crypto and traditional finance worlds.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that crypto firms should be considering in order to have a competitive edge?

Having been through multiple bear markets, including one as both an investor and a project leader, I can pinpoint the three main factors that have led to continued success.

First, a focus on fundamentals is among the most important considerations one can make. A fundamentally sound organization will not suffer the same way hype-driven ones do during a bear.

Second, a focus on community. The community will make or break a project, especially when times are tough.

Finally, a focused product. Many of the products in the crypto space are still finding a market fit, which is fine. But if the vision is unclear and the product isn’t being driven by a shared philosophy, it’s more likely to fail.

What are the 3 things that most excite you about the blockchain industry? Why?

Although the niche is ridden with literal garbage, the DeFi space is really quite interesting and exciting. It adheres to the fundamental tenets that crypto is built upon (obviating centralaties) and provides bilateral financial services opportunities that were not previously possible.

NFTs, while still in their nascent stages, show a lot of promise. I don’t subscribe to the current trends of million-dollar JPEGs and GIFs but the prospect of tokenizing sports player contracts, establishing immutable provenance of ownership, and developing interactive meta-verses (among other things) is really intriguing.

Finally, the recent validation of the space by the recent institutional and corporate support is a fantastic step towards crossing the chasm of adoption. With this new support, projects like Divi who are building hybrid finance applications that have a tremendous potential to achieve the goal of providing financial services to everyone everywhere.

What are the 3 things worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

The 3 things that worry me most about the blockchain industry are corporate investment and big tech moving in, the almost single minded focus on coin price, and the meme culture.

Institutional money flooding into the space, the Coinbase IPO, and big tech like PayPal and Venmo taking Crypto seriously is excellent news for an industry that’s been hungry for credibility for so long. But it’s a double-edged sword. If we’re not careful, we may find our ownership usurped by corporations and their money.

Coin price is an important vector. Income generation is helping to drive interest in crypto, build communities around projects, and helping to get our products and services out into the world. But, the industry is so much more than how much money people are making. We can’t afford for Crypto to become a bubble, because when it bursts, we’ll risk losing the public. We have to make it about lifestyle and the improvements that everyone can enjoy by taking back control of our finances.

From the inside, the meme culture that’s grown around crypto is fun but you’ve got to wonder what it looks like from the outside. It takes away from the credibility we’ve painstakingly built. We have to grow up a bit if we want to be taken seriously by the outside world. Calling our products after food or hyping up joke coins is not a good look.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

We participate in a number of philanthropic events but one of the most moving for me personally took place back in January of 2020.

Each year we donate computers to an orphanage in Acapulco, Mexico. We actually fly down and hang out with the kids and teach them new technical skills they can use to earn extra money or just have fun. When we started, roughly 75 children were sharing a single machine. Lining up for hours to complete the night’s homework. By 2020 we were able to provide enough computers so that no one was waiting in line.

During our latest trip we were really able to connect with the kids and it genuinely brought me to tears. Moments like that just wouldn’t be possible without Divi.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

It’s tough to choose just a single instance but one of the most significant challenges we faced was early in the company’s development. We had hired an outside firm to work on the blockchain and client-side applications. We didn’t have much visibility into the project management workflow, which was a concern but we put a lot of trust in this team because they had a personal relationship with the management team. Throughout the process they assured us that everything was on track despite their unwillingness to give us much visibility into the progress.

When the time came to launch, they insisted that everything was tested and ready to go. We scheduled a media blitz, flew to New York City, and got ready to unleash our awesome technology on the world. Unfortunately, nothing worked. Like, literally nothing. Mass hysteria broke out in the community, our price tanked, and our media blitz, which we were still committed to doing, was for naught. Not to mention we were running low on funds.

We fired that firm, hired our own team, got into the trenches, and launched a working product six weeks later. I learned that you never take your eyes off the process. Define the workflow, stick to it, and implement your own team. No exceptions.

While this was a stressful time, our community stuck together and got us through it because of their firm belief in our philosophy and mission. We still have them to thank for this and many, many other instances in which they rallied behind us in times of trouble.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is a parable of unknown origin. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” I love this message because it’s undeniably true. No one who has achieved any level of greatness could have done so alone. I genuinely cannot imagine what I would do without our team and community of supporters. They lift us up and motivate us to put 110% into everything we do, day in and day out, even on the most trying days.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Twitter and YouTube:

Thank you so much for this. This was very enlightening!