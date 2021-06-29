Raquel Origel of Inanna Manufacturing: “There is no creation without disruption”

…I am seeking to be disruptive within the industry as well. Marijuana legalization is progressive, but the industry itself in many ways continues to run on old rules. To me, marijuana legalization is not just a business opportunity, it is an opportunity to reform the very nature of business itself using the fastest growing industry in the world as the stage.

Raquel Origel leads the team of Inanna Manufacturing, offering top-of-the-line white label and co-packing services to cannabis brands throughout California. The company boasts a highly experienced team, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and advanced emulsion technology. Raquel grew Inanna from scratch with a social impact frame of mind.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was born in Blythe in the Inland empire to immigrant farm workers from Mexico. I grew up extremely poor, but didn’t let circumstances dictate destiny. I attended college and eventually became a high ranking business executive, accumulating nearly two decades of experience in human resources, accounting, and compliance.

However, seeking a more fulfilling career led me to the licensed cannabis industry, as I’ve long been passionate about the plant, its potential to help others and destigmatization. I decided to embark on becoming a cannabis entrepreneur and along my journey won four cannabis licenses in Southern California. I currently have a dispensary operating in San Bernardino, CA, with three more retail locations under the construction. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, I founded Inanna Manufacturing, offering top-of-the-line white label and co-packing services to cannabis brands throughout California.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It’s disruptive in two ways: the very creation of a licensed cannabis industry is disruptive. It is unraveling decades of stigma around a plant that human beings had used for centuries before Prohibition and undoing the status quo on the global harm that was brought on by that prohibition. There is a reason why it was called the Marijuana Tax act of 1937. Harry Anslinger, the architect of the Prohibition and the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, used the Spanish word because Cannabis was something that white people used for medicine. Anslinger said “reefer makes [African-Americans, though he used an offensive slur in its place], think they are as good as white men.” So it is undoing all that propaganda programming that society in general took as fact for decades.

But I am seeking to be disruptive within the industry as well. Marijuana legalization is progressive, but the industry itself in many ways continues to run on old rules. To me, marijuana legalization is not just a business opportunity, it is an opportunity to reform the very nature of business itself using the fastest growing industry in the world as the stage.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Ambuj Jain akaAJ, who founded the non profit Feed a Billion. AJ dedicated his life to feeding girls and preventing exploitating. Seeing him pour his heart and soul into the organization, makes me feel like I need to do more to give back.

Darius Mirshahzadeh, who started the Money Source, a nationwide technology-driven mortgage company. The level of attention and detail that he pays to soft items have been really important. He does a great job of combining conscious capitalism with entrepreneurship.

John and Christina Amaral, who introduced the book Power vs Force, and taught the power of how you show up in the world affects everyone, and that everything you do has a trickle effect. It’s all about awareness and this concept affects how I do business and how I conduct myself in meetings. The energy you put out as a leader trickles down to all employees.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’?

There is no creation without disruption. It is not just the passage of time that tests the soundness of a structure, it is the structure’s capacity to withstand disruptions. I don’t look at disruption as positive or negative, but essential. It is essential to evolution.

I am a capitalist to the core and as a capitalist I believe first and foremost in the free exchanges of goods, services and ideas. It is the free exchange that is the good. A disruption doesn’t have to be good or bad, only time will tell, but we must constantly seek to disrupt, the other option is stagnation.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Through Inanna Holdings, we will be invested in virtually the entire cannabis vertical. We believe this is the best way to support the cannabis brands of tomorrow, and brands will be true disruptors, innovators of this space.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The typical assumptions people make based on gender, but let’s not forget it happens with ethnicity as well. Those assumptions create barriers.

As a woman of color, you start from negative 10, must first prove yourself and are not given the benefit of a doubt. Men hired based on potential, so women must show results first.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve found these books incredibly inspiring: Power vs Force; The Four Agreements; Traction; and Think and Grow Rich, an oldie but a goodie.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wouldn’t say I am a person of great influence yet. I have the potential for great influence, and it is important that I do not squander that opportunity and that responsibility. I want to empower more women and girls, so they are free to be themselves, and can experience full acceptance of themselves and their lifestyles.

